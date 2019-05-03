Proseguimos con la sección de entrevistas a la industria relojera, en esta ocasión con Matthew Cule, founder y director creativo de la marca CuleM Watches. Te estarás preguntando el porqué de que CuleM Watches aparezca aquí, dado que me centro en las entrevistas a la relojería española solamente. La razón está clara, pero deberás continuar leyendo para saberla. Es también la primera entrevista que se ha llevado a cabo completamente en inglés, de modo que a continuación expongo la versión traducida al español, y más adelante la original en inglés para quien pueda interesarle.







Encantado de conocerte Matthew. Esta es mi primera entrevista a una marca internacional, y la primera que se lleva a cabo en inglés. Espero no hacerlo demasiado mal.

No te preocupes Javier. He ido leyendo la mayoría de tus entrevistas, y es un placer que hayas decidido entrevistarme.

Tu historia personal es inusual. Naces en Gales, tu carrera se encamina hacia el BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), y todo indica que habrías cosechado grandes éxitos. Sorprendentemente, en 2017, te trasladas a España, a Alicante. ¿Qué ocurrió?

Abandoné mi anterior empresa dejando mi anterior cargo en 2012. Estuve mucho tiempo fuera. Durante aquellos años, pasé la mayor parte del tiempo viajando, he vivido en Londres durante un año, y luego me encontré un socio español que vivía en Benidorm. Entonces me fui desde el Reíno Unido hasta Alicante varias veces y debo decir que me encanta vivir en España al lado del Mar Mediterráneo. Es un país maravilloso, con gente cálida y agradable. Enseguida me sentí integrado en la cultura, y estoy empezando a aprender castellano.

Poco después, inicias CuleM Watches. Siempre has dicho que todo comenzó a raíz de un viaje alrededor del mundo donde no llevaste tu reloj suizo de lujo. Una pieza que fue un regalo de tu padre. Pensaste que si te hubieras llevado el reloj, entonces el reloj y tu, habríais compartido más experiencias, así que decidiste comenzar con tu propia marca. ¿Tan sencillo como suena?

Disfrute creando y construyendo negocios. Soy un apasionado de CuleM. Como soy un perfeccionista, he sacado tiempo para probar y hacer todo correctamente en el conjunto de la empresa. Por encima de todo, soy un apasionado de la visión que tengo y de lo que creo en CuleM. Así que en ese sentido, sí, ¡fue así de fácil!

Eres también un apasionado de los viajes y amas los relojes, era obvio que tu empresa debía entonces producir relojes inspirados en los viajes. Muchas marcas tienen relojes dedicados a viajar (Breitling Navitime, Rolex Explorer, …), pero la tuya es la única que conozco en la que toda la gama se dedica a los viajes. ¿Qué ocurre con los clientes a los que le gusten los relojes, pero no viajar?

Hice un estudi intensivo, y en aquel momento yo tampoco encontré ninguna compañía que se centrara en los viajes. ¡Aquello era mi nicho y me gustó!

Me gusta viajar, y me atemoriza la belleza de nuestro increíble mundo. Creo que CuleM es para que la gente que viaja, y para aquellos que intentan tener una vida inspiradora. Cuando miro al mundo en mi muñeca, me siento inspirado por la vida y por los viajes, y me recuerda que el tiempo es un tesoro. Así que hago que del mundo mi fuente de inspiración.

CuleM es también una marca para coleccionistas. Espero que ellos esperen con impaciencia y anticipación el resto de colecciones. Que se entusiasmen con la visión de las siguientes 9 colecciones. Creo que si un coleccionista compra uno o varios relojes de mi marca, el World GMT, al final necesitarán tener al menos uno de cada una de las restantes 9 colecciones. Un coleccionista que conozco, ha pre-reservado 10 relojes, diciéndome que quiere tener cada uno de los 9 modelos.

Hay muchas historias sobre la concepción del nombre CuleM. La más simple es mi favorita. Cule como tu apellido, y M por la inicial de tu nombre. ¿Por qué no escogiste un término que reflejara los viajes o los países?

Para mi todas tienen un contexto y un significado. CuleM se relaciona directamente con los viajes. Cule es el reloj, el pequeño guardatiempo en tu muñeca, y la M es de «mundo». Nunca lo había mencionado antes, pero esta fue la primera idea que me surgió cuando decidí unir las dos palabras, Cule y M.

De igual modo, un Cule es un reloj con belleza inspirada en el mapa del mundo, y la M es el hombre (Man) o Mujer que lleva el reloj. En otras palabras, el mundo en la esfera es un recordatorio continuo del viaje del hombre o la mujer que lleva el reloj.

Para la audiencia española, CuleM se pronuncia Q-Lem, con la letra Q pronunciada en inglés (Quiu).

Moverse dentro de la industria de lujo Swiss Made, no es el punto de entrada más fácil para una nueva marca. Como sabes, en el mercado de lujo los clientes dan importancia a la marca, que no es el caso de una recién nacida como CuleM. ¿Consideraste empezar con productos más fáciles como los relojes clásicos y maquinarias de Seiko o Miyota?

Siempre creo que hay que empezar para luego seguir. Esto significa que CuleM tenía que ser Swiss Made con un movimiento automático desde el principio. También diseño un reloj que yo quiera llevar, así que para ser sincero conmigo mismo, simplemente debía ser Swiss Made.

Como entusiasta de los viajes he leído que has visitado más de 60 países. Sin embargo, siendo un aficionado a la relojería, nunca he leído cuántos relojes conforman tu colección personal. ¿Nos puedes dar modelos y marcas?

En mi colección tengo unos 30 relojes. Desde un Seiko cronógrafo que compré cuando tenía 15 años a un Jaeger Le Coultre Master Compressor Geographic que fue regalo de mi padre. El primer reloj suizo que tuve lo compré en 2004, un Rolex Date-just.

¿Qué reloj llevas ahora?

Llevo un CuleM, por supuesto… Este modelo se llama «The Portal GMT – Blue edition». Me gusta este reloj.. A veces me olvido de mirar la hora en él, cautivado por el mundo con los reflejos azulados de la esfera.







Tu primera colección es la «World GMT», se ajusta perfectamente a tu idea de viajar. Está disponible en diferentes versiones (Portal, Light and Frame), y cada una de ellas en diferentes colores. ¿Cuál es tu favorito y porqué?

No tengo un modelo preferido. Me gustan todos por igual. Cuando empecé CuleM, mi inteción era solamente diseñar dos relojes, uno con el mundo en la esfera y el otro sin él, con un par de variaciones de color. No obstante, me gustan las tres versiones de esfera en el «World GMT». Las veo como una familia unida. Son distintivamente diferentes, pero complementarios el uno con el otro.

Antes de fundar CuleM, buscaba comprar un reloj azul. Así que admito que me cautivas los relojes con una esfera de ese color, y la colección «The World GMT», porque ese es el color que yo quería. Me imagino que se quedó grabado en la mente. Además, recuerda el mar, y me hace sentir calmado y bien.

Se dice que España no es el mejor lugar para hacer negocios. ¿Te sacrificaste a cambio de estar en el Mediterráneo, o crees que España está mejorando en temas de emprendeduría?

Espero hacer muchos negocios en España. Yo solamente creé la empresa en España porque vivo aquí. Pienso que hay mejores condiciones emprendedoras, y otros beneficios en otros países. Como en el Reino Unido donde hay reducción de impuestos a los emprendedores. Pienso que España puede mejorar sus condiciones, y así aumentar el apetito de la gente para emprender, ofreciendo esas mismas condiciones a los extranjeros que quieran establecerce aquí.

En la colección GMT hay un par de detalles que me han gustado mucho. Has montado la ETA 2893, un calibre suizo de gama alta, muy superior al 2824. El otro es la zona horaria en la tapa trasera. Muy original y útil al mismo tiempo. ¿Cuáles son para ti sus virtudes favoritas? ¿Cómo llegaste hasta ellas? ¿Fue por intuición, o probando y refinando?

Viví en Australia muchos años, y siempre me sorprendía el mal tiempo en Sidney, Melbourne y Auckland en los relojes Swiss Made con hora mundial. Siempre indicaban a Sidney 10 horas por delante de Londres (GMT). Aquello me frustraba, porque Sidney está 11 horas por delante de Londres durante GMT o 9 por delante de Londres durante la hora de verano británica (BST). Aquello me llevó a diseñar una trasera con las zonas horarias correctas en 24 destinos, tanto en GMT como en BST.

Me gustan mucho las tapas traseras transparantes porque puedes ver gran parte del movimiento ETA 2892-2 movement, y enmarcado con los 24 destinos y continentes. La parte abierta no es perfectamente circular, intencionadamente tienen la forma del cristal para maximizar la visualización de la rueda de escape. Estoy muy orgulloso del resultado.

En cuanto a la 2893, no especificas que grado de terminación tiene, así que me imagino que es el estándar. ¿Consideraste una certificación COSC, o el grado Top como valor añadido del reloj?

Realmente son 2893-2 en grado Top para los 300 relojes que se están terminando y que serán entregados en julio.

El Swiss Made para una micromarca suele ser complejo. Produces en Biel donde no hay demasiados contratistas, así que me imagino que tu experiencia en el BP, te ha ayudado mucho en ello. ¿Verdad?

Encontré un fabricante increíble llamado Walca en Biel. Llevo trabajando con él desde febrero del pasado año. Christine Le Marquand y su equipo de Walca son una joya con los que trabajar en este proyecto.

Es curioso que lo hayas asociado con mi experiencia en BPO. Ciertamente me ha ayudado mucho en términos de planificación e implementación de soluciones personalizadas en todas las partes del negocio, y colaborando con un gran equipo para juntar todo de la mejor forma posible.

La campaña de Kickstarter empieza el 7 de mayo. Los modelos de acero costarán 1.499€ (1.813€ con IVA). Eso te sitúa por encima de Hamilton, Certina, y otras marcas de rango medio. Cerca de Maurice Lacroix or incluso TAG Heuer. ¿Por qué debo comprarme entonces un CuleM?

Por maquinaria, construccón y artesanía. Creo que el precio es el adecuado con otras marcas medias. Son el diseño, los detalles, y la visión de la marca lo que le da a CuleM un valor más alto. Si investigas otras marcas con mapa mundial en la esfera por ejemeplo, creo que no encontrarás ninguna otra en donde las esferas sean tan exquisitas, y otros detalles de diseño (que descrubrírás) en este rango de precio. Las únicas marcas que he visto con verdaderos y bonitos diales mundiales, tienen un precio a partir de 40.000€.

Otras micromarcas como Christopher Ward intentan reducir el precio de venta para aumentar su atractivo. No parece que sea el caso de CuleM, que intenta diferenciarse por otros factores. ¿Pensaste empezar con una tarifa rebajada? ¿Cuál será el precio final después de la campaña de financiación?

Como decía antes, creo que hay que empezar para continuar. Creo que el valor de mi marca se debe a los diseños únicos, y a la visión que tengo de ella.

Ofrezco precios con descuento para el lanzamiento. El precio de venta final será de 2.499€ (3.023,79€ con IVA) para las versiones de acero y PVD negro. Las doradas serán naturalmente algo más caras.

¿Qué planes de futuro nos puedes revelar?

Tengo en mente la visión de las 9 colecciones, con Europa siendo el hilo conductor de la segunda colección.

Para nuestros lectores, esta entrevista se llevó a cabo pocos días antes del lanzamiento. Sé que estás muy ocupado, así que te agradezco muchísimo tu tiempo Matthew.

Gracias Javier. Me he divertido con esta entrevista y me ha parecido muy valiosa. Espero que puedes reseñar el World GMT aquí muy pronto.







Interview to Matthew Cule from CuleM Watches

We are again on the watch industry interviews section, now together with Matthew Cule, the founder and creative director of the brand CuleM Watches. You may be wondering why CuleM Watches is starred here, since I am focused on the Spanish watchmaking industry only. Reason is clear, so continue reading and you will know it.







Nice to meet you Matthew. This is my first interview to an international watch brand, and the first one taking place in English. Hope it is not too bad.

No worries Javier. I have been reading most of your other interviews, and it is a pleasure to do an interview with you.

Your personal history is unusual. You born in Wales, your career was geared towards BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), and everything seemed you would be having a good success with it. However, surprisingly in 2017 you relocated to Spain, to Alicante. What happened?

I exited my previous company and left my full time role in 2012. So, I had a lot of time of off. During that time, I spent a lot of time travelling, I lived in London for one year and then I met my Spanish partner, who was living in Benidorm. So, I went to Alicante from the UK many times and I have to say that I love living in Spain right next to the mediterranean sea. It is a wonderful country with very warm and nice people. I feel integrated in the culture and I am also learning Spanish.

Soon after that, you started CuleM Watches. You said that everything started after a trip around the world were you did not wear your luxury Swiss watch. A piece that was a gift from your father. You thought if the watch would have been with you, you and the watch would have been sharing more experiences, and you decided to start your own brand. As easy as it sounds?

I enjoy creating and building businesses and I am passionate about CuleM. As I am a total perfectionist, I have taken my time to try and do everything correctly for all parts of the business. On top of this, I am so passionate about my vision and what I am creating with CuleM watches. So, in that sense it’s easy!

You are passionate about travelling, and love watches, so it was obvious your company should produce watches inspired in travels. There are many travel watches coming from different watchmakers (Breitling Navitime Rolex Explorer, …), but your is the only one I am aware of, where the entire line is devoted to travels. What happens to customers that love watches, but not travels?

I did extensive research and to this day I have not found another company exclusively focused on travel – this is my niche and I love it!

I love travelling and I am also in awe of the beauty of our amazing world. I believe that CuleM is for people to travel and for those that try to live an inspiring life. When I look down at the world on the wrist, I am inspired by life and travelling, and I am also reminded that time is a treasure. So, whatever I do the world inspires me.

CuleM is also a brand for watch collectors – I hope that collectors will be eagerly waiting in anticipation for the next collection and are excited about CuleM’s vision for the next 9 collections. I believe if a collector buys a watch or some watches from my first – The World GMT collection, they will have to collect at least one watch from all 9 collections. One watch collector that I have known for many years has pre-ordered 10 watches and told me that he wants to have every watch from all 9 collections.

There are many stories about the CuleM name conception. The simpler was is the one I like most. Cule as your surname, and M as the initial of your name. Why you did not choose something related to travels or countries?

To me, everything has context and meaning and CuleM in context is directly related to travelling. The Cule is the watch – the small timepiece on your wrist and M is «mundo” – the world. I never mentioned this before, but this was my first thought when I joined the two words Cule and M.

Equally, a Cule is a watch with a beautiful and inspiring map of the world and M is the man or mujer (woman) wearing the watch. In other words, the world dial is a constant reminder of travelling to the man or mujer wearing the watch.

For the Spanish audience, CuleM is pronounced Q-Lem with an english pronunciation of the letter Q.

Moving inside the luxury sector and the Swiss Made is not the easiest entry point for a new watch brand. As you know, in the luxury range customers give importance to the brand name, which is not the case of a newborn one like CuleM. Did you considered starting with more straightforward products such as classic watches with Seiko or Miyota movements?

I always believe that we must start as mean to go on. This means that CuleM had to be Swiss made with an automatic movement from day one. Also, I was designing a watch that I want to wear myself. So, if I am going to true to myself and I am going to wear my watch, it simply had to be Swiss made.

Being a travel enthusiastic, I read you have visited more than 60 countries. Nevertheless, being a watch aficionado, I never read how many watches are part of your collection. Can you give some models and brands?

In my collection, I have about 30 watches ranging from a Seiko chronograph that I bought when I was 15 to a Jaeger Le Coultre Master Compressor Geographic which was a gift from my Father. A Rolex date-just was the first Swiss made watch I bought in 2004.

Which watch are you wearing now?

I am wearing a CuleM watch of course… And this model is called The Portal GMT – Blue edition. I love this watch. Sometimes, I forget to look at the time when I look down at it as I am captivated by the world dial and its blue reflections.







Your first watch collection is the «World GMT”, it meets nicely with your idea about traveling. It is available in different versions (Portal, Light and Frame), and each one in different colours. A good range to start. What is your preferred model and why?

I don’t have a preferred model and love them all equally. When I started CuleM, my intention was only to design two watches – one with a world dial and one without in a couple of colour variations. However, I love all three versions of The World GMT dial and see them as a family belonging together. They are distinctly different yet complementary to one another.

Before I started CuleM, I was looking to buy a blue watch. So, I would say that I love all of the blue watches in The World GMT collection because this is the colour that I was looking to buy before I created CuleM. I guess it stuck in my mind. And the colour blue reminds me of the sea and it makes me feel calm and good.

It is said that Spain is not the best place for doing business. Did you sacrifice that in exchange of being together the Mediterranean, or do you think that Spain is getting better in terms of entrepreneurship?

I hope to do a lot of business in Spain. I simply set up the business in Spain because I live here. I think there are better entrepreneurial conditions and benefits in other countries like the UK that has good entrepreneurial tax relief. I think Spain could improve its conditions to increase the appetite for Spanish people to become entrepreneurs and offer these same conditions to foreign entrepreneurs – encouraging them to establish their base in Spain.

In the GMT collection there are a couple of details that I like a lot. You used an ETA 2893, a high end Swiss movement, much better than the 2824. The other is the timezone in the caseback. Very original and useful indeed. What are your preferred virtues? How did you reach that point? Was in an intuition, or did you started refining and testing?

I lived in Australia on for many years and I was always surprised to see the wrong time for Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland on Swiss made world timer watches – always showing Sydney at 10 hours ahead of London (GMT). This frustrated me as Sydney is either 11 ahead of London during GMT or 9 hours ahead of London during British summer time (BST). This frustration led me to designing the caseback with the correct time zones in 24 destinations around the world in both GMT and BST.

I love the open caseback because you can see a lot of the ETA 2892-2 movement and it is framed by both 24 destinations and the continents. The open caseback is not perfectly circular as we intentionally shaped the glass to maximise the view of the balancing wheel. I am very pleased with the result.

About the 2893 you did not specify which finishing grade is in place, so I guess is the standard one. Did you considered COSC certification or Top grade as an added value to the watch?

Actually, they are Top grade 2893-2 movements for the 300 watches that are being made right now and will be ready for delivery in July.

Swiss Made for a Microbrand tends to be complex. You are producing in Biel, where there are not so many contractor, and guess that you experience in BPO helped you a lot. Right?

I found an amazing Private Label Manufacturer called Walca in Biel and I have been working with them February last year. Christine Le Marquand and her team at Walca have been a joy to work with on my project.

It is curious you picked up on my BPO experience – for sure it has helped me greatly in terms of mapping out and implementing customised solutions to all part of the business and collaborating with a great team to bring it all together.

Kickstarter campaign will start on May 7th. Stainless steel models will cost from 1,499€ (1,813€ with VAT). This puts you over Hamilton, Certina and other mid-range brands. Near Maurice Lacroix or even TAG Heuer. Why should I buy a CuleM instead?

In terms of the movement, construction and craftsmanship, I believe the price sits very well with other mid-range brands. It is the design details and brand vision that give the CuleM this higher value. If you research other brands with a world map dial for example, I believe you will not find another brands with such exquisite dials and other design details (to be discovered) in this price range. The only other brands that I have seen with truly beautiful world dials command a price of 40,000€ and upwards.

Other Swiss Made microbrand such as Christopher Ward try to reduce selling price to increase its attractive. But seems not to be CuleM case, where you try to differentiate by other factors. Did you thought starting with a lower fare? What will be the price after the founding campaign?

As I said before, I believe that we must start as we mean to go on and I believe in the value of my brand because of the unique watch designs and vision of the brand.

I am offering discounted prices on Kickstarter for my launch and after the campaign the retail price for all stainless steel and black PVD models will be 2,499€ (3,023.79€ with VAT). Gold plated will be of course be more expensive.

What future plans can you reveal?

I have mapped a vision for 9 collection with Europe being the focus of the second collection.

To our readers, this interview was performed just days before the launch. I know you are very busy, so thank you very much for your time Matthew.

Than you Javier. I enjoyed our interview and found it very valuable. I hope you will review a World GMT watch here too.





