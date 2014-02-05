En Casio Digital Watches, he obtenido un interesante listado de modelos antiguos de Casio, con interesante información para los aficionados: precio de venta recomendado cuando apareció, fecha de comercialización inicial, el módulo que monta, el tipo de pila que lleva, …
Un recurso muy útil para el mantenimiento de esas joyas clásicas.
|Modelo
|PVP Recomendado
|Fecha
|Módulo
|Pila
|Observaciones
|Resistencia al agua
|110QS-37
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW110
|BR-2016
|25CR-16
|$99.95
|01/01/1977
|QW25
|393
|First Alarm/Chrono
|25CS-16
|$178.00
|01/01/1976
|QW25
|393
|First Alarm/Chrono
|26CGL-20M
|$200.00
|01/01/1977
|QW26
|391
|26CGL-24M
|$150.00
|01/01/1977
|QW26
|391
|26CGL-34M
|$200.00
|01/01/1978
|QW26
|391
|26CL-20M
|$99.95
|01/01/1977
|QW26
|391
|26CL-21
|$180.00
|01/01/1977
|QW26
|391
|26CL-24M
|$99.95
|01/01/1977
|QW26
|391
|27CGL-11
|$148.00
|01/01/1976
|QW27
|392
|27CGL-14
|$178.00
|01/01/1976
|QW27
|392
|27CGL-16
|$200.00
|01/01/1977
|QW27
|392
|27CGL-17
|$99.95
|01/01/1977
|QW27
|392
|27CGL-18
|$99.95
|01/01/1977
|QW27
|392
|27CL-10
|$148.00
|01/01/1976
|QW27
|392
|27CL-11
|$128.00
|01/01/1976
|QW27
|392
|27CL-14
|$148.00
|01/01/1976
|QW27
|392
|27CL-15
|$69.95
|01/01/1977
|QW27
|392
|27CL-16
|$160.00
|01/01/1977
|QW27
|392
|27CL-17
|$89.95
|01/01/1977
|QW27
|392
|27CL-18
|$79.95
|01/01/1977
|QW27
|392
|29CS-11
|$198.00
|01/01/1976
|QW29
|389
|World Time-Ten Time Zones
|29CS-49
|$69.95
|01/01/1976
|QW29
|389
|31CGR-14
|$298.00
|01/01/1976
|QW31
|392
|31CGS-10
|$298.00
|01/01/1976
|QW31
|392
|31CS-10
|$188.00
|01/01/1976
|QW31
|392
|31QGR-20
|$69.95
|01/01/1977
|QW31
|392
|31QR-11
|$89.00
|01/01/1976
|QW31
|392
|31QR-12
|$89.00
|01/01/1976
|QW31
|392
|31QR-14
|$89.00
|01/01/1976
|QW31
|392
|31QR-29
|$39.95
|01/01/1976
|QW31
|392
|31QS-11
|$98.00
|01/01/1976
|QW31
|392
|31QS-12
|$98.00
|01/01/1976
|QW31
|392
|38CR-12
|$98.00
|01/01/1976
|QW38
|392
|38CS-14
|$148.00
|01/01/1977
|QW38
|393
|46CS-27
|$200.00
|01/01/1977
|QW46
|392
|46CS-29
|$150.00
|01/01/1977
|QW46
|392
|47CS-23
|$200.00
|01/01/1977
|QW47
|389
|Modified QW48
|48CS-39
|$200.00
|01/01/1977
|QW48
|389
|Modified QW47
|49CGS-24
|$250.00
|01/01/1976
|QW49
|392
|49CGS-25
|$250.00
|01/01/1976
|QW49
|392
|49CS-24
|$200.00
|01/01/1976
|QW49
|392
|49CS-25
|$200.00
|01/01/1977
|QW49
|392
|50QS-17
|$49.95
|01/01/1977
|QW50
|392
|51QR-19
|$69.95
|01/01/1977
|QW51
|392
|52QGS-14
|$89.95
|01/01/1978
|QW52
|392
|52QS-14
|$79.95
|01/01/1978
|QW52
|392
|53CGS-18
|$250.00
|01/01/1977
|QW53
|392
|53CS-18
|$190.00
|01/01/1977
|QW53
|392
|54QGS-16
|$89.95
|01/01/1977
|QW54
|392
|54QGS-19
|$69.95
|01/01/1977
|QW54
|392
|54QS-15
|$98.00
|01/01/1977
|QW54
|392
|54QS-16
|$79.95
|01/01/1977
|QW54
|392
|54QS-19
|$49.95
|01/01/1977
|QW54
|392
|55QS-24
|$49.95
|01/01/1977
|QW55
|392
|56CS-50
|$69.95
|01/01/1979
|QW56
|BR-2016
|56CS-52
|$89.95
|01/01/1979
|QW56
|BR-2016
|56QS-38
|$49.95
|01/01/1979
|QW56
|BR-2016
|59CGS-33
|$200.00
|01/01/1978
|QW59
|392
|59CGS-57
|$200.00
|01/01/1978
|QW59
|392
|59CS-33
|$150.00
|01/01/1977
|QW59
|392
|60QR-22
|$49.95
|01/01/1977
|QW60
|392
|60QS-20
|$69.95
|01/01/1977
|QW60
|392
|64QS-22
|$89.95
|01/01/1977
|QW64
|BR-2325
|65CS-28
|$99.95
|01/01/1976
|QW65
|BR-2325
|76CGS-47L
|$150.00
|01/01/1976
|QW76
|391
|76CS-40L
|$135.00
|01/01/1976
|QW76
|391
|76CS-56
|$200.00
|01/01/1976
|QW76
|391
|Gold On Stainless
|79CS-51
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW79
|BR-2016
|79CS-53
|$89.95
|01/01/1980
|QW79
|BR-2016
|79QGS-39
|$89.95
|01/01/1980
|QW79
|BR-2016
|79QS-39
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW79
|BR-2016
|Uni/Cal & Adj. Frq. Alarm
|81CS-36
|$69.95
|01/01/1977
|QW81
|BR-2320
|81QS-33
|$49.95
|01/01/1977
|QW81
|BR-2320
|81QS-35
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW81
|BR-2320
|83QS-27
|$49.95
|01/01/1977
|QW83
|BR-2320
|83QS-41
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW83
|BR-2320
|86CGL-22
|$59.95
|01/01/1977
|QW86
|391
|86CL-22
|$69.95
|01/01/1977
|QW86
|391
|86QGL-10
|$69.95
|01/01/1977
|QW86
|391
|86QGL-14
|$79.95
|01/01/1977
|QW86
|391
|86QL-10
|$49.95
|01/01/1977
|QW86
|391
|86QL-12
|$59.95
|01/01/1977
|QW86
|391
|86QL-14
|$49.95
|01/01/1977
|QW86
|391
|87QGL-20
|$99.95
|01/01/1980
|QW87
|391
|87QL-17
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW87
|391
|87QL-18
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW87
|391
|87QL-20
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW87
|391
|88CS-37
|$150.00
|01/01/1977
|QW88
|392
|94QR-26
|$49.95
|01/01/1977
|QW94
|BR-2320
|95CS-31
|$59.95
|01/01/1977
|QW95
|BR-2320
|95QR-31
|$39.95
|01/01/1977
|QW95
|BR-2320
|95QR-33
|$29.95
|01/01/1977
|QW95
|BR-2320
|95QS-31
|$39.95
|01/01/1977
|QW95
|BR-2320
|95QS-32
|$39.95
|01/01/1977
|QW95
|BR-2320
|95QS-36
|$34.95
|01/01/1977
|QW95
|BR-2320
|A151
|$14.95
|04/01/1984
|QW415
|CR-2016
|A151G
|$19.95
|01/01/1983
|QW415
|CR-2016
|A153
|$14.95
|11/01/1984
|QW415
|CR-2016
|Alarm Chrono
|A153G
|$21.95
|11/01/1984
|QW415
|CR-2016
|Alarm Chrono
|A153G(KM)
|$21.95
|01/01/1989
|QW415
|BR-2016
|A153WG
|$21.95
|04/01/1988
|QW415
|CR-2016
|30M
|A153WG-9
|$21.95
|01/01/1989
|QW415
|BR-2016
|A155W(KM)
|$17.95
|01/01/1989
|QW587
|CR-2016
|A155W(P)
|$17.95
|01/01/1989
|QW587
|CR-2016
|A156W
|$19.95
|12/01/1986
|QW596
|CR-2016
|30M
|A158W-1
|$19.95
|11/01/1989
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, chrome plated resin.
|A158W-1(KM)
|$19.95
|01/01/1990
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, chrome plated resin.
|A158WG-9
|$24.95
|12/01/1991
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, gold tone resin.
|A160B-1
|$19.95
|11/01/1984
|QW415
|CR-2016
|Black
|A161
|$19.95
|01/01/1981
|QW415
|CR2016
|A161
|$19.95
|10/01/1981
|QW415
|CR2016
|A161-1
|$19.95
|01/01/1981
|QW415
|CR-2016
|30M
|A162-1
|$29.95
|12/01/1990
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|A162GL-1
|$39.95
|05/01/1991
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|A170SG-8
|$49.95
|06/01/1991
|QW945
|CR2016
|Water resist
|A170SG-8(CP)
|$49.95
|11/01/1992
|QW945
|CR2016
|Water resist
|A250
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW106
|BR-2320
|Alias S001(ON BACK)
|A270
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW181
|BR-2016
|A300U-1
|$39.95
|08/01/1987
|QW643
|CR-1616
|World Time w/map
|30M
|A450GL
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW100
|391
|A450L
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW100
|391
|A655
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW81
|BR-2320
|A656-2
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW160
|BR-2016
|A657G-9A
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW160
|BR-2016
|A659-2
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW160
|BR-2016
|A660
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW237
|396
|A660G
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW237
|396
|A661-2
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW237
|396
|A661G-5
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW237
|396
|A663-1
|$19.95
|12/01/1984
|QW145
|361
|4.6mm
|A663G-5
|$24.95
|01/01/1985
|QW145
|361
|4.6mm
|A680
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW203
|370
|A680G-9
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW203
|370
|A850
|$36.95
|01/01/1980
|QW108
|BR-2320
|Alias S007(ON BACK)
|A851
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW108
|BR-2320
|A852
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW108
|BR-2320
|A855
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW108
|BR-2320
|AA81
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW103
|BR-2016
|Alias A201(ON BACK)
|AA81G
|$89.95
|01/01/1980
|QW103
|BR-2016
|LCD Displayed Hands/Digital
|AA82
|$79.95
|01/01/1980
|QW103
|BR-2016
|LCD Displayed Hands/Digital
|AA83
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW103
|BR-2016
|LCD Displayed Hands/Digital
|AA85
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW103
|BR-2016
|LCD Displayed Hands/Digital
|AA91W
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW103
|BR-2016
|LCD Displayed Hands/Digital
|AA92W
|$59.95
|01/01/1980
|QW103
|BR-2016
|LCD Displayed Hands/Digital
|AB200
|$99.95
|10/01/1986
|QW321
|389
|Analog + Data Bank
|AB200G
|$119.95
|10/01/1986
|QW321
|389
|Analog + Data Bank
|AB40U-1AV
|$59.95
|03/01/1993
|QW741
|CR2016
|50M, telememo 20 4 letters and 12 numberals per page,
automatic name sorting function, world time 26 time zones (27 cities), summer
time adjustment, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, horly time sgnals, 1/100
sec stopwatch.
|AB50W-1EV
|$89.95
|03/01/1993
|QW753
|SR1120W
|50M, telememo 50, 50 pages of schedule memo, 50 seta of 11
letters, month, date, hor and minute, 5 preset messages, memories shared
between telememo and schedule memo, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 12/24
hour formats, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|AB550-1A
|$99.95
|11/01/1991
|QW372
|SR1120W
|AD500G-9GV
|$299.95
|07/01/1990
|QW389
|SR1120W
|Stainless Steel-100M
|AD510-9AV
|$169.95
|09/01/1989
|QW388
|SR920W
|Stainless Steel, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time
signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AD510L-1AV
|$169.95
|09/01/1989
|QW388
|SR920W
|Leather Band , stainless steel, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|100M
|AD520C-1BV
|$129.95
|02/01/1992
|QW388
|SR920W
|100M, Stainless Steel, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AD520C-7BV
|$129.95
|02/01/1992
|QW388
|SR920W
|100M, Stainless Steel, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AD520C-9EV
|$129.95
|01/01/1992
|QW388
|SR920SW
|100M, Stainless steel, Mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AD520L-1B2V
|$129.95
|04/01/1992
|QW388
|SR920W
|100M, Water repellent, leather band, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AD702G-9AV
|$179.95
|09/01/1989
|QW388
|SR920W
|12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|200M
|AD703G-9AV
|$159.95
|07/01/1989
|QW308
|SR920W
|daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|100M
|AD704-9AV
|$149.95
|09/01/1989
|QW308
|SR920W
|daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|100M
|AD710L-9AV
|$199.95
|09/01/1989
|QW388
|SR920W
|Oceanus Series with leather band, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AD770-1E1V
|$179.95
|08/01/1992
|QW388
|SR626SW
|200M, stainless steel, mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AE11W-1A
|$44.95
|11/01/1987
|QW694
|CR-1616
|LC Analog
|50M
|AE12W-1V
|$39.95
|01/01/1989
|QW694
|CR-1616
|LC Analog
|50M
|AE200
|$49.95
|11/01/1986
|QW588
|CR-1616
|LC Analog Twin Graph
|30M
|AE20W
|$44.95
|01/01/1989
|QW588
|CR-1616
|LC Analog Twin Graph
|AE20W(CP)
|$44.95
|09/01/1992
|QW588
|CR-1616
|LC Analog Twin Graph
|AE20W(KM)
|$44.95
|01/01/1989
|QW588
|CR-1616
|LC Analog Twin Graph
|AE20W-1
|$44.95
|11/01/1986
|QW588
|CR-1616
|LC Analog Twin Graph
|50M
|AE20W-7
|$44.95
|06/01/1987
|QW588
|CR-1616
|LC Analog Twin Graph
|50M
|AE21W-1V
|$44.95
|06/01/1988
|QW809
|CR-1616
|LC Twingraph II
|50M
|AE22W-1V
|$44.95
|08/01/1988
|QW808
|CR1616
|LC Twingraph II
|50M
|AE30WG-1V
|$44.95
|10/01/1989
|QW894
|CR1616
|50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 5 daily alarms,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.
|50M
|AE30WG-1V(CP
|$44.95
|10/01/1990
|QW894
|CR1616
|50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 5 daily alarms,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.
|50M
|AE30WG-1V(KM
|$44.95
|03/01/1990
|QW894
|CR1616
|50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 5 daily alarms,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.
|50M
|AE65W-1V
|$49.95
|11/01/1989
|QW894
|CR2016
|50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 5 daily alarms,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.
|AE65W-1V(KM)
|$49.95
|07/01/1990
|QW894
|CR2016
|50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 5 daily alarms,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.
|AE80
|$39.95
|06/01/1985
|QW287
|365
|LCD Displayed Hands/Digital
|AE8W-9
|$29.95
|02/01/1986
|QW188
|365
|Mens LCD Analog
|50M
|AE91W-1
|$39.95
|11/01/1984
|QW188
|365
|LCD Displayed Hands
|50M
|AE9W
|$29.95
|11/01/1984
|QW188
|365
|LCD Displayed Hands
|50M
|AG10-1
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW164
|399
|At Noon Music Box Dancer
|AG11L
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW164
|399
|At Noon Music Box Dancer
|AG20
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW207
|399
|Fishing Game
|AG21L-9
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW207
|399
|Fishing Game
|AG30
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW226
|399
|Sur Le Pont D’Avignon/Lky
|AG31L-9
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW226
|399
|Sur Le Pont D’Avignon/Lky
|AL180-1
|$34.95
|12/01/1991
|QW668
|Solar(GC2016)
|Water Resistent
|ALT6100-1V
|$169.95
|06/01/1992
|QW950
|CR-2025
|100M, five daily alarms, hourly time signals, built in
altimeter, barometer and thermometer.
|AN7
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW104
|366
|LCD Displayed Hands
|AN8
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW104
|366
|LCD Displayed Hands
|AN8GL
|$59.95
|01/01/1980
|QW104
|366
|LCD Displayed Hands
|AN8L
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW104
|366
|LCD Dispalyed Hands
|AN9
|$59.95
|01/01/1980
|QW104
|366
|LCD Displayed Hands
|AQ101-2
|$99.95
|01/01/1980
|QW302
|391
|AQ102-7
|$99.95
|01/01/1980
|QW302
|391
|AQ10W
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW309
|392
|First Mechanical Analog/Digital
|30M
|AQ11
|$99.95
|01/01/1980
|QW301
|391
|AQ110WG-1(KM
|$64.95
|03/01/1993
|QW740
|SR927W
|100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/10 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time, dual time. Black.
|AQ110WG-1EV
|$64.95
|06/01/1992
|QW740
|SR927W
|100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/10 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time, dual time. Black.
|AQ110WG-3EV
|$59.95
|01/01/1993
|QW740
|SR927W
|100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/10 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time, dual time. Green.
|AQ110WG-4EV
|$59.95
|01/01/1993
|QW740
|SR927W
|100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/10 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time, dual time. Black & red.
|AQ110WG-9EV
|$59.95
|01/01/1993
|QW740
|SR927W
|100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/10 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time, dual time. Grey & yellow.
|AQ16W-8A
|$34.95
|09/01/1988
|QW308
|399
|daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|30M
|AQ16W-9A
|$34.95
|12/01/1991
|QW308
|399
|Water Resistent, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
|AQ20
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW301
|391
|AQ200-1
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW303
|370
|AQ200-7
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW303
|370
|AQ200G-9
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW303
|370
|AQ20G
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW301
|391
|AQ222-7
|$31.95
|06/01/1987
|QW308
|339
|daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|AQ222-7D
|$31.95
|01/01/1989
|Qw308
|339
|daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|AQ222G-9
|$36.95
|06/01/1987
|QW308
|339
|daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|AQ222G-9D
|$36.95
|01/01/1989
|QW308
|339
|daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|AQ23-1B
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW306
|SR920W
|Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
|30M
|AQ23-7E
|$25.95
|06/01/1991
|QW306
|SR920W
|Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
|AQ25-7B
|$29.95
|01/01/1992
|QW306
|SR920W
|Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
|AQ26-1B1
|$29.95
|01/01/1992
|QW306
|SR920W
|Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
|AQ26-1B2
|$29.95
|06/01/1991
|QW306
|SR920W
|Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
|AQ27-1B
|$29.95
|10/01/1990
|QW306
|SR920W
|Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
|AQ27-1B(CP)
|$29.95
|10/01/1991
|QW306
|SR920W
|Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
|AQ27-8B
|$29.95
|01/01/1992
|QW306
|SR920W
|Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
|AQ27-9B
|$29.95
|01/01/1992
|QW306
|SR920W
|Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
|AQ29-1B
|$29.95
|01/01/1992
|QW306
|SR920W
|Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
|AQ300J-1
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW305
|396
|AQ301
|$34.95
|03/01/1986
|QW314
|370
|AQ30-1
|$34.95
|10/01/1991
|QW304
|SR920W
|12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ301G
|$39.95
|03/01/1986
|QW314
|370
|AQ302
|$34.95
|05/01/1987
|QW314
|370
|30M
|AQ302-7D
|$34.95
|01/01/1989
|QW314
|370,SR920W
|AQ302G
|$39.95
|05/01/1987
|QW314
|370
|30M
|AQ302G-9D
|$39.95
|01/01/1989
|QW314
|370,SR920W
|AQ305E-7A
|$39.95
|10/01/1989
|QW388
|SR920W
|Chrome-Expansion band, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ305GE-1A
|$49.95
|10/01/1989
|QW388
|SR920W
|Gold tone-Expansion band, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ305GE-9A
|$49.95
|10/01/1989
|QW388
|SR920W
|Gold tone- Expansion band, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ307G-9A
|$59.95
|03/01/1990
|QW306
|SR920W
|Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
|AQ307SG-7A
|$59.95
|03/01/1990
|QW306
|SR920W
|Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
|AQ308G-9A
|$89.95
|02/01/1992
|QW726
|SR626W
|Water resistant
|AQ30W
|$34.95
|06/01/1983
|QW305
|396
|Analog/Digital
|50M
|AQ310G
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW305
|396
|AQ311WGL-9AV
|$69.95
|01/01/1992
|QW364
|SR920W
|50M, Mineral glass, leather band,gold tone
|AQ313WG-9AV
|$89.95
|01/01/1992
|QW388
|SR920W
|50M, Stainless steel, Mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ313WSG-9AV
|$79.95
|01/01/1992
|QW388
|SR920W
|50M, Stainless steel, Mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ32
|$29.95
|10/01/1984
|QW309
|392
|50M
|AQ320
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW305
|396
|AQ320G
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW305
|396
|AQ321-1
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW309
|392
|AQ321-7
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW309
|392
|AQ321G
|$44.95
|01/01/1980
|QW309
|392
|AQ331B-7
|$49.95
|01/01/1985
|QW305
|396
|White Face
|AQ331B-9
|$49.95
|01/01/1985
|QW305
|396
|Black w/Gold Face
|AQ33W
|$34.95
|01/01/1989
|QW307
|370
|AQ33W-1
|$34.95
|07/01/1985
|QW307
|370
|Black Face
|50M
|AQ33W-7
|$34.95
|07/01/1985
|QW307
|370
|White Face
|50M
|AQ340
|$34.95
|01/01/1989
|QW309
|392
|AQ340-1
|$34.95
|01/01/1984
|QW309
|392
|Black Face
|AQ340-7
|$34.95
|01/01/1984
|QW309
|392
|White Face
|AQ340G-9
|$39.95
|01/01/1984
|QW309
|392
|AQ350W
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW305
|396
|AQ351W
|$49.95
|05/01/1984
|QW305
|396
|50M
|AQ352GW
|$70.00
|08/01/1984
|QW305
|396
|Stainless Steel
|50M
|AQ353CW
|$49.95
|07/01/1985
|QW307
|370
|AQ38-1E
|$29.95
|08/01/1992
|QW304
|SR920W
|Water resistent, black band , 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ38-1E(CP)
|$29.95
|03/01/1993
|QW304
|SR920W
|Water resistent, black band , 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ38-1E(KM)
|$29.95
|05/01/1993
|QW304
|SR920W
|Water resistent, black band , 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ38-2E
|$29.95
|08/01/1992
|QW304
|SR920W
|Water resistent, black band , blue case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ38-2E(CP)
|$29.95
|03/01/1993
|QW304
|SR920W
|Water resistent, black band , blue case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ38-3E
|$29.95
|08/01/1992
|QW304
|SR920W
|Water resistent, black band , green case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ38-3E(CP)
|$29.95
|03/01/1993
|QW304
|SR920W
|Water resistent, black band , green case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ38-4E
|$29.95
|08/01/1992
|QW304
|SR920W
|Water resistent, black band , red case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ38-4E(CP)
|$29.95
|03/01/1993
|QW304
|SR920W
|Water resistent, black band , red case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ38-9E
|$29.95
|08/01/1992
|QW304
|SR920W
|Water resistent, black band , yellow case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ38-9E(CP)
|$29.95
|03/01/1993
|QW304
|SR920W
|Water resistent, black band , yellow case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AQ410
|$39.95
|03/01/1985
|QW307
|370
|AQ410G-9
|$44.95
|03/01/1985
|QW307
|370
|AQ450
|$54.95
|06/01/1986
|QW315
|370
|AQ450G
|$59.95
|10/01/1986
|QW315
|370
|AQ50
|$34.95
|03/01/1986
|QW315
|370
|AQ500
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW305
|396
|AQ510GL
|$79.95
|01/01/1980
|QW305
|396
|AQ510L
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW305
|396
|AQ516
|$70.00
|01/01/1980
|QW305
|396
|Paradium Plated Case
|AQ600CW
|$79.95
|07/01/1985
|QW307
|370
|AQ6W-8B
|$29.95
|09/01/1986
|QW308
|399
|Tachometer Style, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
|AQ80C-1B
|$69.95
|08/01/1988
|QW322
|SR920SW
|WorldTime Calc
|30M
|AQ8W(KM)
|$29.95
|01/01/1989
|QW308
|399
|daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|AQ8W-1E
|$29.95
|12/01/1986
|QW308
|399
|daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|30M
|AQ8W-1E(CP)
|$29.95
|02/01/1991
|QW308
|399
|30M, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|AQ8W-7B
|$29.95
|12/01/1991
|QW308
|399
|daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|AQ900G-1
|$49.95
|06/01/1986
|QW307
|370
|AQW10
|$44.95
|09/01/1987
|QW314
|370
|AQW40-1
|$44.95
|08/01/1986
|QW315
|370
|Black w/White Face
|50M
|AQW40-7
|$44.95
|10/01/1986
|QW315
|370
|AQW5(KM)
|$39.95
|01/01/1989
|QW308
|399,SR927W
|daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|AQW5-1
|$39.95
|12/01/1986
|QW308
|399,SR927W
|Black/White, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24
hour formats.
|50M
|AQW5-1E
|$34.95
|01/01/1989
|QW308
|399,SR927W
|daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|AQW5-1E(CP)
|$34.95
|03/01/1990
|QW308
|399,SR927W
|daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|AQW5-1E2V
|$34.95
|03/01/1993
|QW308
|399,SR927W
|daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|AQW5-1GV
|$34.95
|02/01/1993
|QW308
|399,SR927W
|Water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time
signals, dual time.
|ARW320AT-1BV
|$99.95
|06/01/1990
|QW376
|SR927Wx2
|100M, Alti Depth Meter, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
barometer, countdown alarm, stopwatch.
|ARW320AT-1E2
|$99.95
|01/01/1989
|QW376
|SR927Wx2
|100M, Alti Depth Meter, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
barometer, countdown alarm, stopwatch.
|AT550
|$119.95
|01/01/1980
|QW320
|396
|First Read Sensor
|AT550G
|$129.95
|01/01/1980
|QW320
|396
|First Read Sensor
|AT551GL
|$119.95
|01/01/1980
|QW320
|396
|FIRST READ SENSOR
|AT552-7
|$79.95
|01/01/1980
|QW320
|396
|Read Sensor 8 Digit Calc.
|AT552G
|$89.95
|01/01/1980
|QW320
|396
|Read Sensor 8 Digit Calc.
|AW10-1B
|$89.95
|04/01/1989
|QW378
|SR927W
|Thermometer
|50M
|AW10-1BV
|$89.95
|01/01/1989
|QW378
|SR927W
|AW17-1V
|$34.95
|01/01/1992
|QW308
|399
|50M, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
|AW20M-1GV
|$79.95
|06/01/1989
|QW384
|SR1120W
|Speed memory 100, 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour
format, 3 daily alarms, hourly time signals, memory stopwatch, countdown
alarm.
|50M
|AW20M-1GV(KM
|$79.95
|01/01/1989
|QW384
|SR1120W
|Speed memory 100, 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour
format, 3 daily alarms, hourly time signals, memory stopwatch, countdown
alarm.
|AW21U-1GV
|$89.95
|12/01/1989
|QW387
|SR1120W
|AW22-7G2V
|$79.95
|09/01/1992
|QW725
|SR1120W
|Speed memory 100, 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour
format, 3 daily alarms, hourly time signals, memory stopwatch, countdown
alarm.
|AW300-1GV
|$79.95
|03/01/1990
|QW389
|SR1120W
|AW300-7GV
|$79.95
|03/01/1990
|QW389
|SR1120W
|AW302-9EV
|$74.95
|07/01/1990
|QW364
|SR927W
|100M
|AW304-1E(KM)
|$39.95
|02/01/1993
|QW308
|SR927W
|100M, black band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
|AW304-1EV
|$39.95
|08/01/1992
|QW308
|SR927W
|100M, black band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
|AW304-1EV(CP
|$39.95
|11/01/1992
|QW308
|SR927W
|100M, black band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
|AW304-3E(KM)
|$39.95
|02/01/1993
|QW308
|SR927W
|100M, green band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
|AW304-3EV
|$39.95
|08/01/1992
|QW308
|SR927W
|100M, green band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
|AW304-3EV(CP
|$39.95
|11/01/1992
|QW308
|SR927W
|100M, green band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
|AW304-4E(KM)
|$39.95
|02/01/1993
|QW308
|SR927W
|100M, red band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
|AW304-4EV
|$39.95
|08/01/1992
|QW308
|SR927W
|100M, red band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
|AW304-4EV(CP
|$39.95
|11/01/1992
|QW308
|SR927W
|100M, red band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
|AW304-9E(KM)
|$39.95
|02/01/1993
|QW308
|SR927W
|100M, yellow band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
|AW304-9EV
|$39.95
|08/01/1992
|QW308
|SR927W
|100M, yellow band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
|AW304-9EV(CP
|$39.95
|11/01/1992
|QW308
|SR927W
|100M, yellow band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
|AW30-9EV
|$44.95
|05/01/1989
|QW306
|SR920W
|Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
|AW30-9EV(CP)
|$44.95
|10/01/1990
|QW306
|SR920W
|Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
|AW30-9EV(KM)
|$44.95
|08/01/1991
|QW306
|SR920W
|Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
|AW32-1V
|$49.95
|07/01/1990
|QW388
|SR920W
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AW32-1V(CP)
|$49.95
|04/01/1992
|QW388
|SR920W
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AW32-1V(KM)
|$49.95
|08/01/1991
|QW388
|SR920W
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AW32-9EV
|$49.95
|12/01/1991
|QW388
|SR920W
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AW330AT-4EV
|$109.95
|01/01/1993
|QW734
|SR927Wx2
|100m, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
altimeter, barometer, low power indicator.
|AW33-1EV
|$39.95
|01/01/1992
|QW304
|370
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AW34-1A1V
|$44.95
|01/01/1992
|QW304
|370
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AW36-1E1V
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW304
|370
|CR1616, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AW37-9EV
|$49.95
|03/01/1993
|QW747
|SR920W
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 stopwatch, dual time.
|AW400-9AV
|$119.95
|07/01/1990
|QW388
|SR920W
|200M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AW40M-1A2V
|$99.95
|01/01/1991
|QW385
|SR1120W
|100M
|AW500-1E2V
|$89.95
|12/01/1991
|QW380
|SR927W
|200M,G-Shock, Stainless Steel, Mineral Glass, Thermometer,
analog and digital, daily alarm, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).
|AW500G-1EV
|$119.95
|04/01/1989
|QW380
|SR927W
|200M, G-Shock, Thermometer, resin, mineral glass, analog and
digital, daily alarm, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).
|200M
|AW51-1V
|$39.95
|01/01/1993
|QW304
|SR920W
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AW51-4V
|$39.95
|03/01/1993
|QW304
|SR920W
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AW51-8V
|$39.95
|02/01/1993
|QW304
|SR920W
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AW51-9V
|$39.95
|02/01/1993
|QW304
|SR920W
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AW550-1EV
|$89.95
|09/01/1992
|QW380
|SR927W
|200M, G-Shock, resin, mineral glass, analog and digital, daily
alarm, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).
|AW600G-9AV
|$189.95
|01/01/1991
|QW373
|SR927W
|AW60-1EV
|$79.95
|07/01/1992
|QW730
|SR927W
|50M, exercise trainer, analog & digital, 12/24 hour
formats, calories burned measurement function, target calorie alarm function,
memory function-stores in memory total of calories burned in the week and
previous week.
|AW900-7V
|$69.95
|06/01/1993
|QW748
|SR920SW
|100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|AX1
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW118
|BR-2016
|AX210
|$59.95
|01/01/1980
|QW118
|BR-2016
|AX250
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW118
|BR-2016
|AX510
|$79.95
|01/01/1980
|QW118
|BR-2016
|B210
|$10.95
|12/01/1983
|QW400
|BR-2016
|B210G
|$15.95
|12/01/1983
|QW400
|BR-2016
|B211
|$10.95
|08/01/1986
|QW580
|BR-2016
|Available NJ Repair Center Only
|B811
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW58
|BR-2320
|Alias S005(ON BACK)
|B812
|$22.95
|01/01/1980
|QW58
|BR-2320
|B815
|$14.95
|01/01/1980
|QW155
|BR-2016
|B815G
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW155
|BR-2016
|B816
|$12.95
|01/01/1980
|QW155
|BR-2016
|B816G-9
|$17.95
|01/01/1980
|QW155
|BR-2016
|B820
|$14.95
|01/01/1980
|QW244
|396
|B820G
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW244
|396
|B821
|$14.95
|01/01/1980
|QW244
|396
|B821G-9
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW244
|396
|BA200
|$49.95
|11/01/1984
|QW462
|CR-1616
|4 ALMS/SW/DT/DT ALM
|BA80
|$34.95
|10/01/1984
|QW462
|CR-1616
|W/4 ALMS/BOOSTER/SW/DT
|BGP20-9V
|$59.95
|02/01/1991
|QW931
|CR2016
|100M
|BGP260SG-8V
|$139.95
|03/01/1992
|QW931
|CR2016
|50M, Multi Planner, mineral glass, Pd plated, H-type band
|BGR10-1V
|$64.95
|02/01/1991
|QW930
|CR2016
|100M
|BGR11-1V
|$49.95
|01/01/1992
|QW930
|CR2016
|100M
|BGR11-1V(CP)
|$49.95
|11/01/1992
|QW930
|CR2016
|100M
|BH100W-1AV
|$49.95
|11/01/1991
|QW946
|CR2016
|Water resistant, input date of birth to discover the influence
the body’s natural biological rhythms on the physical, emotional and
intellectual energy levels, daily alarm, stopwatch, biorythm graph.
|BM100W-1V
|$99.95
|02/01/1989
|QW510
|SR927Wx2
|Digital Barometer
|100M
|BM200W-1V
|$89.95
|08/01/1992
|QW983
|SR927Wx2
|100M, Barometer, altimeter, hourly time signals, 3 multi
function alarms, stopwatch, 12/24 hour formats.
|BM500W-1V
|$99.95
|01/01/1991
|QW923
|SR927Wx2
|100M, resin, mineral glass, stopwatch, countdown alarm,
barometer, depth meter, altimeter, hourly time signals, 3 multi function
alarms.
|BP100-1AV
|$169.95
|12/01/1991
|QW900
|2 x SR927W
|50M,Blood Pressure Monitor, measuring range-pulse; 30 to 200
minute, Systolic blood pressure; 10 to 300 mmHG, Distolic blood pressure; 10
to 199 mmHG, one push data recall, graph display for 21 sets of memorized
data, 30 consecutive blood pressure and pulse measurements.
|BP100-1AVCF
|$169.95
|07/01/1992
|QW900
|2 x SR927W
|50M,Blood Pressure Monitor, measuring range-pulse; 30 to 200
minute, Systolic blood pressure; 10 to 300 mmHG, Distolic blood pressure; 10
to 199 mmHG, one push data recall, graph display for 21 sets of memorized
data, 30 consecutive blood pressure and pulse measurements.
|BP100B-1VT
|$179.95
|10/01/1992
|QW900
|2 x SR927W
|50M,Blood Pressure Monitor, measuring range-pulse; 30 to 200
minute, Systolic blood pressure; 10 to 300 mmHG, Distolic blood pressure; 10
to 199 mmHG, one push data recall, graph display for 21 sets of memorized
data, 30 consecutive blood pressure and pulse measurements.
|C60
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW133
|391 X 2
|C70
|$44.95
|01/01/1980
|QW133
|391 X 2
|C701
|$59.95
|01/01/1980
|QW133
|391 X 2
|C80
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW133
|391 X 2
|First Calculator Watch
|C801
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW133
|391 X 2
|CA50
|$24.95
|05/01/1984
|QW437
|CR-2016
|CA501
|$29.95
|05/01/1984
|QW437
|CR-2016
|CA502
|$29.95
|06/01/1985
|QW437
|CR-2016
|CA502G
|$39.95
|09/01/1986
|QW437
|CR-2016
|CA505-1
|$29.95
|11/01/1987
|QW437
|CR2016
|CA53W-1
|$24.95
|06/01/1987
|QW437
|CR2016
|Water Resistent
|30M
|CA53W-1(CP)
|$24.95
|12/01/1991
|QW437
|CR2016
|30M,Water Resistent
|CA53W-1(KM)
|$24.95
|08/01/1991
|QW437
|CR2016
|30M, Water Resistent
|CA85
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW134
|389 X 2
|CA851
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW134
|389 X 2
|CA86
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW134
|389 X 2
|CA90
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW134
|389 x 2
|Calc/Watch w/Alarm&Game
|CA901
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW134
|389 X 2
|CA95
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW166
|389
|Two Melodies
|CA951
|$59.95
|01/01/1980
|QW166
|389
|Two Melodies
|CBA10
|$39.95
|06/01/1987
|QW641
|CR-1616
|Exclusive for Best Prod
|CBX1000-1V
|$54.95
|11/01/1991
|QW948
|CR2016
|100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
|CBX1000-1VCP
|$54.95
|11/01/1992
|QW948
|CR2016
|100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
|CBX1000-9V
|$54.95
|11/01/1991
|QW948
|CR2016
|100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
|CD40
|$39.95
|01/01/1984
|QW246
|BR-2020
|Data Bank 10 Phone #s Max
|CD401
|$49.95
|01/01/1984
|QW246
|BR-2020
|Data Bank 10 Phone #s Max
|CFS80
|$29.95
|01/01/1989
|QW438
|CR1616
|CFS80-1
|$29.95
|01/01/1993
|QW438
|CR1616
|CFS80-9
|$29.95
|01/01/1986
|QW438
|CR1616
|CFX20
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW197
|BR-2020
|Scientific Functions
|CFX200
|$59.95
|01/01/1985
|QW197
|BR-2020
|Scientific Functions
|CFX40
|$39.95
|02/01/1986
|QW463
|CR-1616
|CFX400
|$49.95
|02/01/1986
|QW463
|CR-1616
|CGW50-1V
|$49.95
|05/01/1989
|QW830
|CR2016
|100M, water resistant, daily alarm, stopwatch, cosmo graph,
simulates the solar system’s planetary revolutions and displays the planets
positions, throughout this century and for two centuries to come. Puts data
on Halley’s comet and the eclipses of the sun .
|100M
|CL30
|$39.95
|10/01/1983
|QW243
|926R
|Solar
|CL301
|$49.95
|10/01/1983
|QW243
|926R
|Solar
|CM32
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW458
|CR-2016
|Metric Converter
|CM321
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW458
|CR-2016
|Metric Converter
|CPW100-1BV
|$139.95
|04/01/1993
|QW1031
|SR927W x 2
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time siganls,
digital compass, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|CS82
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW231
|391
|CS821
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW231
|391
|CS83
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW231
|391
|CS831
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW231
|391
|DB1000
|$129.95
|01/01/1985
|QW285
|CR-2016
|Touch Sensor Data Bank
|DB200
|$34.95
|04/01/1986
|QW502
|CR-2016
|Telememo 20 Databank
|DB200G
|$44.95
|06/01/1986
|QW502
|CR-2016
|Telememo 20 Databank
|DB20W
|$29.95
|01/01/1989
|QW502
|CR2016
|Telememo 20 Databank
|DB20W-1A
|$29.95
|01/01/1986
|QW502
|CR-2016
|Telememo 20 Databank
|50M
|DB25
|$39.95
|01/01/1987
|QW667
|CR-1220
|Telememo 20 Databank
|30M
|DB25(KM)
|$39.95
|01/01/1989
|QW667
|CR1220
|DB30
|$39.95
|01/01/1989
|QW671
|CR1616
|30M,Databk 30
|DB30-1
|$39.95
|03/01/1988
|QW671
|CR-1616
|30M,Databk 30
|30M
|DB30-1(KM)
|$39.95
|01/01/1989
|QW671
|CR1616
|30M,Databk 30
|DB31
|$39.95
|01/01/1989
|QW871
|CR-1616
|Databnak 30 #s Water Resistent
|30M
|DB31-1
|$39.95
|01/01/1989
|QW871
|CR-1616
|Databnak 30 #s Water Resistent
|30M
|DB31-1(CP)
|$39.95
|02/01/1992
|QW871
|CR-1616
|Databnak 30 #s Water Resistent
|30M
|DB31-1(KM)
|$39.95
|01/01/1989
|QW871
|CR-1616
|Databnak 30 #s Water Resistent
|30M
|DB31-1CF
|$39.95
|01/01/1993
|QW871
|CR-1616
|Databnak 30 #s Water Resistent
|DB50
|$44.95
|01/01/1980
|QW262
|CR-1616
|Telememo 50 Databank
|DB500
|$54.95
|05/01/1984
|QW262
|CR-1616
|Telememo 50 Databank
|DB500G
|$59.95
|06/01/1985
|QW262
|CR-1616
|Telememo 50 Databank
|DB510
|$54.95
|01/01/1986
|QW262
|CR-1616
|Telememo 50 Databank
|DB510G
|$59.95
|06/01/1986
|QW262
|CR-1616
|Telememo 50 Databank
|DB520-1
|$59.95
|03/01/1989
|QW675
|CR1616
|Databk 50
|30M
|DB520G-1
|$74.95
|10/01/1991
|QW675
|CR1616
|DB52W
|$44.95
|02/01/1986
|QW262
|CR-1616
|Telememo 50 DataBank
|50M
|DB55W-1A
|$54.95
|03/01/1989
|QW675
|CR-1616
|Databk 50
|50M
|DB55W-1AV
|$54.95
|01/01/1989
|QW675
|CR-1616
|DB56W-1V
|$59.95
|03/01/1992
|QW965
|CR2016
|50M, Telememo 50
|DB56W-1V(KM)
|$59.95
|03/01/1993
|QW965
|CR2016
|50M, Telememo 50
|DBA100-1
|$89.95
|02/01/1989
|QW698
|CR-1620
|Phone dialer 100
|DBA80
|$69.95
|08/01/1987
|QW555
|CR-1616
|Phone Dialer 50
|DBA800
|$79.95
|10/01/1987
|QW555
|CR-1616
|Phone Dialer 50
|DBA800-1
|$79.95
|01/01/1989
|QW555
|CR-1616
|DBA80-1
|$69.95
|01/01/1989
|QW555
|CR1616
|DBC60
|$49.95
|09/01/1985
|QW563
|CR1616
|Databank 50/8digit calculator
|DBC60(KM)
|$49.95
|01/01/1989
|QW563
|CR-1616
|DBC600
|$54.95
|09/01/1985
|QW563
|CR-1616
|Databk 50 /8digit calc
|DBC600G
|$59.95
|01/01/1989
|QW563
|CR-1616
|DBC600GA-5
|$59.95
|01/01/1986
|QW563
|CR-1616
|Databk 50/8 digit calc
|DBC61
|$54.95
|12/01/1988
|QW676
|CR-1616
|Databk 50/8 digit calc Water Resistent
|30M
|DBC610
|$59.95
|02/01/1989
|QW676
|CR-1616
|Databk 50/8digit calc Water Resistent
|30M
|DBC610-1
|$69.95
|01/01/1989
|QW676
|CR1616
|Water Resistent
|DBC610G-1
|$74.95
|10/01/1991
|QW676
|CR1616
|DBC61-1
|$64.95
|01/01/1989
|QW676
|CR1616
|Water Resistent
|DBC61-1(CP)
|$64.95
|04/01/1992
|QW676
|CR1616
|Water Resistent
|DBC61-1(KM)
|$64.95
|01/01/1989
|QW676
|CR1616
|Water Resistent
|DBC61-1CF
|$64.95
|06/01/1993
|QW676
|CR1616
|Water Resistent
|DBC62-1
|$64.95
|03/01/1991
|QW676
|CR1616
|Water resist
|DBC62-1(CP)
|$64.95
|09/01/1992
|QW676
|CR1616
|Same as DBC62-1
|DBC62-1(KM)
|$64.95
|02/01/1993
|QW676
|CR1616
|Same as DBC62-1
|DBC62-1CF
|$64.95
|04/01/1993
|QW676
|CR1616
|Same as DBC62-1
|DBF50W-1AV
|$69.95
|02/01/1993
|QW1010
|CR1620
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 50
pages of Telememo, schedule memo and personal data memo, world time, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, low power indicator.
|DBS53
|$49.95
|07/01/1986
|QW265
|CR-1616
|Telememo 50 DataBank
|DBT70W
|$49.95
|12/01/1986
|QW662
|CR-1616
|Databk 50 w/timetable
|50M
|DBW320L-1V
|$119.95
|03/01/1990
|QW838
|CR2016
|DBW32-7V
|$49.95
|12/01/1991
|QW838
|CR1616
|100M,Telememo 30
|DBX100-1A
|$129.95
|04/01/1988
|QW261
|CR1220x2
|Telememo 100 Databank,Countdown timer per schedule
|DBX102-1
|$99.95
|06/01/1990
|QW642
|CR1616
|Water resistant, Telememo 100/World time/Calculator, Water
Resistent, 12/24 hour formats, 100 pages of telememo, 100 pages of schedule
memo, world time, 8 digit calculator, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, low power indicator.
|DBX112-1
|$109.95
|12/01/1991
|QW642
|CR1616
|Water resistant, Telememo 100/World time/Calculator, Water
Resistent, 12/24 hour formats, 100 pages of telememo, 100 pages of schedule
memo, world time, 8 digit calculator, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, low power indicator.
|DEP510C-1
|$375.00
|03/01/1992
|QW973
|SR927Wx4
|200M, Log memory, depth meter, 12/24 hour formats, diving
function, 5 log data memories.
|DEP600C-1
|$525.00
|07/01/1992
|QW971
|CR2025
|200M, Twin sensor log memory, stainless steel, mineral glass,
12/24 hour functions, diving function, 20 sets of log data memories, dive
profile function, thermometer.
|DGW300-1V
|$89.95
|01/01/1990
|QW828
|CR-2016
|DGW30-1V
|$49.95
|05/01/1989
|QW828
|CR2016
|Digi Graph
|100M
|DGW30-1V(CP)
|$49.95
|10/01/1989
|QW828
|CR-2016
|Digi Graph
|100M
|DGW30-1V(KM)
|$49.95
|01/01/1989
|QW828
|CR-2016
|Digi Graph
|100M
|DGW30-7V
|$49.95
|12/01/1988
|QW828
|CR-2016
|Digi Graph
|100M
|DW1000
|$69.95
|06/01/1982
|QW280
|BR-2020
|First 200M
|200M
|DW1000C
|$44.95
|06/01/1982
|QW280
|BR-2020
|First 200M
|200M
|DW1100C
|$54.95
|04/01/1985
|QW548
|BR-2016
|200M
|DW1200C
|$59.95
|05/01/1985
|QW548
|BR-2016
|200M
|DW1500C-1V
|$59.95
|03/01/1988
|QW690
|CR-2016
|Stainless steel
|200M
|DW200
|$39.95
|05/01/1983
|QW181
|BR2016
|2 Alarm+Snooze+Pre-Alarm
|200M
|DW2000
|$59.95
|06/01/1984
|QW242
|920R
|Solar
|200M
|DW2000C
|$24.95
|06/01/1984
|QW242
|920R
|DW2000 W/Plastic Band
|200M
|DW210
|$39.95
|09/01/1984
|QW548
|BR-2016
|200M
|DW220DG
|$49.95
|06/01/1986
|QW558
|BR-2020
|Depth Guage!
|200M
|DW240-1V
|$44.95
|10/01/1987
|QW690
|CR2016
|200M
|DW260-1V
|$44.95
|01/01/1989
|QW690
|CR2016
|Heavy Duty
|200M
|DW260-1V(CP)
|$44.95
|03/01/1991
|QW690
|CR2016
|Heavy Duty
|200M
|DW260-1V(KM)
|$44.95
|06/01/1992
|QW690
|CR2016
|Heavy Duty
|200M
|DW280-9V
|$44.95
|09/01/1992
|QW1000
|CR2016
|200M, 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time
signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark
display.
|DW280-9V(KM)
|$44.95
|03/01/1993
|QW1000
|CR2016
|200M, 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time
signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark
display.
|DW300
|$39.95
|02/01/1985
|QW548
|BR-2016
|300M
|DW3000C
|$64.95
|03/01/1985
|QW548
|BR-2016
|300M
|DW310-1V
|$49.95
|12/01/1988
|QW690
|CR-2016
|Heavy Duty
|300M
|DW340-9AV
|$54.95
|06/01/1992
|QW1000
|CR2016
|300M, 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time
signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark
display.
|DW400-1V
|$79.95
|03/01/1990
|QW905
|CR1616
|200M., resin, mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, tachymeter, slide rule bezel.
|DW400-1V(CP)
|$79.95
|12/01/1992
|QW905
|CR1616
|200M., resin, mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, tachymeter, slide rule bezel.
|DW400-1V(KM)
|$79.95
|06/01/1992
|QW905
|CR1616
|200M., resin, mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, tachymeter, slide rule bezel.
|DW402-1V
|$79.95
|03/01/1990
|QW906
|CR1616
|DW5000
|$59.95
|04/01/1983
|QW240
|BR-2320
|First G-Shock
|200M
|DW500C-1V
|$54.95
|03/01/1988
|QW540
|CR-1616
|Small G shock
|100M
|DW500C-1V(CP
|$54.95
|12/01/1989
|QW540
|CR-1616
|Small G Shock
|100M
|DW500C-9BV
|$54.95
|04/01/1988
|QW540
|CR-1616
|Yellow small G Shock
|100M
|DW5200C
|$59.95
|07/01/1984
|QW240
|BR-2320
|G-Shock
|200M
|DW5200C(KM)
|$59.95
|01/01/1989
|QW240
|BR-2320
|G-Shock
|200M
|DW5400C
|$59.95
|07/01/1985
|QW240
|BR-2320
|G-Shock
|200M
|DW5500C
|$79.95
|07/01/1985
|QW240
|BR-2320
|G-Shock II
|200M
|DW5600C(KM)
|$69.95
|01/01/1989
|QW691
|CR2320
|200M, stainless steel, mineral glass,alarms, hourly time
signals, stopwatch, dual time, shock resistant(black G-Shock). Also uses
module #QW901 and battery CR2020.
|DW5600C-1V
|$69.95
|09/01/1987
|QW691
|CR2320
|200M, stainless steel, mineral glass,alarms, hourly time
signals, stopwatch, dual time, shock resistant(black G-Shock). Also uses
module #QW901 and battery CR2020.
|200M
|DW5600C-9B
|$69.95
|01/01/1988
|QW691
|CR-2320
|200M, stainless steel, mineral glass,alarms, hourly time
signals, stopwatch, dual time, shock resistant(black G-Shock). Also uses
module #QW901 and battery CR2020.
|200M
|DW5600C-9BV
|$69.95
|01/01/1989
|QW691
|CR-2320
|200M, stainless steel, mineral glass,alarms, hourly time
signals, stopwatch, dual time, shock resistant(black G-Shock). Also uses
module #QW901 and battery CR2020.
|DW5700C-9V
|$64.95
|11/01/1987
|QW691
|CR-2320
|Black G Shock
|200M
|DW5900C-9V
|$79.95
|09/01/1990
|QW914
|CR2016
|200M, resin, mineral glass, analog and digital, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).
|DW5900C-9VCP
|$79.95
|11/01/1992
|QW914
|CR2016
|200M, resin, mineral glass, analog and digital, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).
|DW5900C-9VKM
|$79.95
|08/01/1991
|QW914
|CR2016
|200M, resin, mineral glass, analog and digital, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).
|DW6000G-1V
|$89.95
|02/01/1991
|QW904
|CR2016
|200M, stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly time signals, shock
resistant(G-Shock).
|DW6100-1V
|$89.95
|06/01/1992
|QW974
|CR2016
|200M, G-Shock features a temperature, data/memory function.
Daily alarm, auto calendar, sunrise/sunset mode.
|DW6100-1V(KM
|$89.95
|10/01/1992
|QW974
|CR2016
|200M, G-Shock features a temperature, data/memory function.
Daily alarm, auto calendar, sunrise/sunset mode.
|DW7200L-8V
|$129.95
|06/01/1990
|QW928
|CR2016
|200M Penta Graph water repellent w/leather band
|DW7300C-8V
|$99.95
|06/01/1990
|QW927
|CR2016
|200M Quattro Graph stainless steel
|DW7300L-2V
|$119.95
|06/01/1990
|QW927
|CR2016
|200M Quattro Graph stainless steel w/leather band
|DW7500L-1V
|$129.95
|07/01/1990
|QW913
|CR1616
|200M-Tachymeter-Leather Band
|EXW50-1AV
|$79.95
|04/01/1989
|QW611
|CR-2016
|Calorie pedometer
|50M
|F10
|$9.95
|01/01/1980
|QW155
|BR-2016
|F100
|$39.95
|01/01/1977
|QW52
|393
|First Plastic Watch
|F10P
|$12.95
|01/01/1980
|QW155
|BR-2016
|Mega-ForceE F-10
|F11
|$9.95
|01/01/1980
|QW155
|BR-2016
|F12
|$7.95
|01/01/1980
|QW500
|BR-2016
|F18
|$6.95
|09/01/1988
|QW695
|CR1216
|Non-Repairable, seconds display.
|F18(KM)
|$6.95
|07/01/1990
|QW695
|CR1616
|Non-Repairable, seconds display.
|F18(P)
|$6.95
|01/01/1989
|QW695
|CR1216
|Non-Repairable, seconds display.
|F18-1
|$6.95
|06/01/1992
|QW695
|CR-1216
|Non-Repairable, seconds display.
|F200
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW55
|392
|F21W
|$9.95
|02/01/1984
|QW400
|CR-2016
|30M
|F23WD-1A
|$14.95
|03/01/1990
|QW586
|CR2016
|30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
|F23WD-1B
|$14.95
|03/01/1990
|QW586
|CR2016
|30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
|F23WD-1B(KM)
|$14.95
|08/01/1991
|QW586
|CR2016
|30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
|F24W
|$11.95
|06/01/1986
|QW586
|CR-2016
|30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
|30M
|F24W(P)
|$11.95
|01/01/1989
|QW586
|CR2016
|30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
|F28W-1
|$12.95
|11/01/1988
|QW586
|CR2016
|30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
|F28W-1(KM)
|$12.95
|10/01/1992
|QW586
|CR2016
|30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
|F28W-1(P)
|$12.95
|01/01/1989
|QW586
|CR2016
|30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
|F28W-1CF
|$12.95
|12/01/1992
|QW586
|CR2016
|30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
|F300
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW110
|BR-2016
|F300G
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW110
|BR-2016
|F30-9
|$6.95
|04/01/1993
|QW1007
|CR2016
|50M, casual water sport, seconds display.
|F310
|$22.95
|01/01/1980
|QW110
|BR-2016
|F310G
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW110
|BR-2016
|F5
|$14.95
|01/01/1980
|QW58
|BR-2320
|F500
|$14.95
|01/01/1980
|QW110
|BR-2016
|F600
|$12.95
|01/01/1980
|QW406
|BR-2016
|F7
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW58
|BR-2320
|F76W-1A
|$19.95
|08/01/1988
|QW587
|CR-2016
|50M
|F77W
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW587
|CR2016
|F77W(P)
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW587
|CR-2016
|F77W-1D
|$19.95
|04/01/1986
|QW587
|CR-2016
|Black W/Red Stripes
|30M
|F78W
|$17.95
|11/01/1987
|QW587
|CR-2016
|30M
|F8
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW58
|BR-2320
|F80
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW83
|BR-2320
|F80,F80D,F80E-All Same
|F80C
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW83
|BR-2320
|F80 With Metel Bezel
|F81
|$27.95
|01/01/1980
|QW108
|BR-2320
|Same As QW83
|F82
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW108
|BR-2320
|F84W
|$16.95
|06/01/1986
|QW587
|CR-2016
|30M
|F84W(KM)
|$16.95
|01/01/1989
|QW587
|CR-2016
|30M
|F84W(P)
|$16.95
|12/01/1989
|QW587
|CR-2016
|30M
|F85
|$16.95
|01/01/1980
|QW160
|BR-2016
|F85P
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW160
|BR-2016
|Mega-Force F85
|F87FW
|$14.95
|06/01/1984
|QW415
|CR-2016
|F87W W/Stripe On Band
|30M
|F87W
|$14.95
|01/01/1984
|QW415
|CR-2016
|ALM/SW
|30M
|F88W-1A
|$16.95
|12/01/1988
|QW593
|CR-2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|30M
|F88W-1A(KM)
|$16.95
|01/01/1989
|QW593
|CR-2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|F88W-1A(P)
|$16.95
|01/01/1989
|QW593
|CR-2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|F91W-1
|$16.95
|10/01/1989
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|F91W-1(CP)
|$16.95
|10/01/1991
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|F91W-1(KM)
|$16.95
|01/01/1990
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|F91W-1CF
|$16.95
|03/01/1993
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|F98WE-1A
|$19.95
|09/01/1992
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|F98WE-1A(CP)
|$19.95
|03/01/1993
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|F99WA-9
|$19.95
|08/01/1990
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|F99WA-9(CP)
|$19.95
|01/01/1992
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|F99WA-9(KM)
|$19.95
|08/01/1991
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|F99WA-9CF
|$19.95
|02/01/1993
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|FB90W
|$19.95
|05/01/1987
|QW668
|NO BAT!
|Solar Powered! Non-repairable
|FS10
|$17.95
|01/01/1985
|QW465
|361
|Lightweight
|FS11
|$17.95
|09/01/1985
|QW467
|361
|Lightweight
|FS12-1A
|$17.95
|02/01/1986
|QW475
|361
|Blue Bezel/Lightweight
|FS12-1B
|$17.95
|02/01/1986
|QW475
|361
|Green Bezel/Lightweight
|FS12-1C
|$17.95
|02/01/1986
|QW475
|361
|Red Bezel/Lightweight
|FS14-4
|$17.95
|04/01/1986
|QW467
|361
|Pink/Lightweight
|FS14-8
|$17.95
|04/01/1986
|QW467
|361
|Gray/Lightweight
|FS14-9
|$17.95
|04/01/1986
|QW467
|361
|Yellow/Lightweight
|FS20B-2
|$17.95
|02/01/1986
|QW465
|361
|Mens Blue/Lightweight
|FS20B-4
|$17.95
|02/01/1986
|QW465
|361
|Mens Pink/Lightweight
|FS20B-9
|$17.95
|02/01/1986
|QW465
|361
|Mens Yellow/Lightweight
|FS20C-2
|$17.95
|02/01/1986
|QW465
|361
|Mens Blue/Lightweight
|FS20C-4
|$17.95
|02/01/1986
|QW465
|361
|Mens Red/Lightweight
|FS20C-9
|$17.95
|02/01/1986
|QW465
|361
|Mens Yellow/Lightweight
|FS21A-1C
|$17.95
|02/01/1986
|QW465
|361
|Mens Blue/Lightweight
|FS21B-8C
|$17.95
|02/01/1986
|QW465
|361
|Mens Gray/Lightweight
|FS32
|$24.95
|06/01/1987
|QW532
|362
|FS50
|$24.95
|09/01/1985
|QW466
|361
|Lightweight
|FS52
|$29.95
|06/01/1986
|QW468
|361
|30M
|FT100W-1V
|$49.95
|09/01/1989
|QW844
|CR1616
|100M, Fishing Time by celestial angle-hour method! Water
Resistent, sunrise and sunset data, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
|100M
|FT100W-1V(KM
|$49.95
|03/01/1990
|QW844
|CR1616
|100M, Fishing Time by celestial angle-hour method! Water
Resistent, sunrise and sunset data, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
|FTP10-1E
|$49.95
|01/01/1993
|QW760
|SR621SW
|flip top calculator, 2 batteries SR1116W9digital),
SR621SW(analog), digit touch key calculator, auto power off function.
|FTP10-1E(KM)
|$49.95
|03/01/1993
|QW760
|SR621SW
|flip top calculator, 2 batteries SR1116W9digital),
SR621SW(analog), digit touch key calculator, auto power off function.
|FTP10-7B
|$49.95
|03/01/1993
|QW760
|SR621SW
|flip top calculator, 2 batteries SR1116W9digital),
SR621SW(analog), digit touch key calculator, auto power off function.
|GA7-1
|$39.95
|10/01/1988
|QW688
|CR-2016
|Aero Batics Game
|GC10W-1V
|$39.95
|04/01/1989
|QW812
|CR-1616
|Poker Game Watch
|50M
|GF1
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW209
|399
|Basketball Game
|GF11
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW209
|399
|Basketball Game
|GF2-1
|$24.95
|09/01/1988
|QW685
|CR-2016
|Scramble Fighter Game
|GF87W-8
|$14.95
|01/01/1986
|QW595
|CR-2016
|Water Resistent
|GG9
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW227
|BR-2016
|Golf Game-9 Holes Par 36
|GL11B
|$238.00
|01/01/1976
|QW06
|309
|Alias 06-504
|GL12
|$185.00
|01/01/1976
|QW06
|309(393)
|GL20
|$44.95
|01/01/1980
|QW87
|391
|GL31
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW125
|366
|Alias LS608G(ON BACK)
|GL33
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW87
|366
|GM10
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW165
|BR-2016
|Saucer Vs. Space Patrol
|GM20
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW165
|BR-2016
|Saucer Vs Space Patrol
|GM30
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW222
|BR-2016
|Sub Vs Ship Game
|GM301
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW222
|BR-2016
|Sub Vs Ship Game
|GM40
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW245
|BR-2020
|Pyramid Game
|GMW15-1V
|$44.95
|01/01/1980
|QW832
|CR-1616
|50M, Moon Graph, water resistant, daily alarm, stopwatch,
monitor the moon’s changes scientifically, with graphic and data displays
showing its phases, angles and locations even in daytime or on cloudy nights.
|50M
|GPX1000M-1BV
|$59.95
|11/01/1990
|QW902
|100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
|GPZ100I-8E2V
|$89.95
|10/01/1991
|QW731
|SR927W
|100M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 1/100 sec.
stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly time signals.
|GR14
|$248.00
|01/01/1976
|QW16
|386
|GR5-1
|$39.95
|09/01/1988
|QW687
|CR-2016
|GS15B
|$198.00
|01/01/1976
|QW18
|393
|GS16-1
|$198.00
|10/01/1988
|QW686
|CR-2016
|Space Warrior Game
|GT1000M-1BCP
|$59.95
|04/01/1992
|QW902
|CR2016
|100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
|GT1000M-1BV
|$59.95
|06/01/1991
|QW902
|CR2016
|100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
|GT1000M-1BVK
|$59.95
|08/01/1991
|QW902
|CR2016
|100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
|GW14
|$19.95
|01/01/1986
|QW596
|CR-2016
|HGW10G-1V
|$59.95
|06/01/1990
|QW917
|CR2016
|Hexa Graph 100M
|IA1000-7A
|$369.95
|10/01/1992
|QW727
|CR2012
|Flip Top, Gold tone,
metal band, flip top data bank watch. 50 pages of telememo, password for
protecting private information, 50 pages of schedule memo, 8 digit
calculator, 5 daily alarms, hourly time signals, auto power off and a power
fade indicator. Limited quantity sold in the United States.
|IA1000L-9A
|$369.95
|02/01/1992
|QW727
|CR2012
|Flip Top, Gold tone, Genuine leather, flip top data bank
watch. 50 pages of telememo, password for protecting private information, 50
pages of schedule memo, 8 digit calculator, 5 daily alarms, hourly time
signals, auto power off and a power fade indicator.
|J100P
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW183
|389 x 2
|First Joggers, W/Calc
|J30W
|$19.95
|08/01/1982
|QW179
|399
|Pacer(132-174PER/MIN), 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, pacer.
|50M
|J30W(K)
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW179
|399
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
pacer.
|J30WR
|$19.95
|08/01/1983
|QW179
|399
|Runners Club Model, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, pacer.
|50M
|J31W-1
|$29.95
|03/01/1986
|QW179
|399
|Black Joggers, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, pacer.
|50M
|J31W-1(KM)
|$29.95
|06/01/1988
|QW179
|399
|K-Mart version of J31W-1, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, pacer.
|J31W-7
|$29.95
|03/01/1986
|QW179
|399
|White Joggers, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, pacer.
|50M
|J50
|$29.95
|07/01/1982
|QW208
|BR-2016
|PACER(65-210 TMS/PER/MIN)
|J50R
|$29.95
|08/01/1983
|QW208
|BR-2016
|Runners Club Model
|J51W
|$39.95
|09/01/1984
|QW208
|BR2016
|Pace Stride Setting
|50M
|J52-1V
|$39.95
|07/01/1990
|QW208
|BR2016
|J52W-1V
|$39.95
|02/01/1988
|QW208
|BR-2016
|Walking Timer
|50M
|JC10-1BV
|$39.95
|03/01/1990
|QW879
|CR2016
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
pedometer-modes- walking/jogging, calories burned, pacer signal function.
|JC10-1BV(CP)
|$39.95
|02/01/1992
|QW879
|CR2016
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
pedometer-modes- walking/jogging, calories burned, pacer signal function.
|JC10-1BV(KM)
|$39.95
|04/01/1990
|QW879
|CR2016
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
pedometer-modes- walking/jogging, calories burned, pacer signal function.
|JE50W-1
|$24.95
|05/01/1987
|QW471
|CR-1220
|Jogging & Aerobic
|JE50W-7
|$24.95
|08/01/1987
|QW471
|CR1220
|Jogging & Aerobic
|JP100W-1A
|$64.95
|01/01/1987
|QW509
|CR-1616
|Pulsecheck yellowbutton
|50M
|JP100W-1B
|$64.95
|01/01/1987
|QW509
|CR-1616
|Pulsecheck yellowbutton
|50M
|JP200W-1V
|$69.95
|11/01/1992
|QW1009
|CR2016
|Exercise pulse function, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily and
weekly alarm, pulse measurement function, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown
alarm.
|L10
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW87
|391
|L11
|$22.95
|01/01/1980
|QW125
|366
|L11B
|$165.00
|01/01/1976
|QW06
|309(393)
|Alias QW06-11S,12S/06-501
|L11L
|$155.00
|01/01/1976
|QW06
|309(393)
|Alias QW06-21S/06-501
|L12
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW87
|391
|L12B
|$148.00
|01/01/1976
|QW06
|309(393)
|Diff. From L12 W.Gold Plat
|L14
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW78
|391
|Burgandy
|L15B
|$100.00
|01/01/1976
|QW06
|309(393)
|L17
|$22.95
|01/01/1980
|QW125
|366
|Bunny Rabbit On The Front
|L18
|$14.95
|01/01/1980
|QW157
|BR-1225
|L20
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW87
|391
|Blue LC Dispaly
|L22
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW87
|391
|L28-1A
|$17.95
|08/01/1988
|QW401
|BR-1216
|30M
|L2FW-1
|$11.95
|01/01/1986
|QW401
|BR-1616
|Black W/Red
|30M
|L2FW-2
|$11.95
|04/01/1986
|QW401
|BR-1616
|Blue W/White
|30M
|L2FW-4
|$11.95
|04/01/1986
|QW401
|BR-1616
|Red W/White
|30M
|L2W
|$11.95
|03/01/1984
|QW401
|BR1216
|30M
|L2W(P)
|$11.95
|01/01/1989
|QW401
|BR-1216
|L31
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW125
|366
|Alias LS608(ON BACK)
|L33
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW125
|366
|L41
|$24.95
|11/01/1987
|QW451
|321
|L44
|$24.95
|09/01/1987
|QW451
|321
|L49W-1
|$16.95
|02/01/1991
|QW826
|SR721SW
|Water Resistant
|L49W-9
|$16.95
|02/01/1991
|QW826
|SR721SW
|Water Resistant
|L5
|$7.95
|01/01/1983
|QW192
|BR-1225
|L500-1
|$14.95
|09/01/1987
|QW681
|SR721SW
|30M
|L500-1(P)
|$14.95
|01/01/1989
|QW681
|SR721SW
|L500G-5
|$18.95
|09/01/1987
|QW681
|SR721SW
|30M
|L500G-5(P)
|$18.95
|01/01/1989
|QW681
|SR721SW
|L50G
|$16.95
|01/01/1980
|QW125
|366
|L51G
|$12.95
|01/01/1980
|QW192
|BR-1225
|L66F
|$19.95
|11/01/1987
|QW451
|321
|L6F
|$19.95
|09/01/1987
|QW192
|BR-1225
|L7
|$9.95
|01/01/1980
|QW192
|BR-1225
|L7100
|$89.95
|01/01/1980
|QW85
|SR-621SW
|Bracelet Type Band
|L7300GL
|$79.95
|01/01/1980
|QW85
|SR-621SW
|L7300L
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW85
|SR-621SW
|L770-7
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW85
|SR-621SW
|L770G-9
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW85
|SR-621SW
|L780
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW85
|SR-621SW
|L780G-5
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW85
|SR-621SW
|L7P
|$12.95
|01/01/1980
|QW192
|BR-1225
|L7 With Clown On Crystal
|L8
|$7.95
|12/01/1984
|QW192
|BR-1225
|L81
|$9.95
|10/01/1984
|QW220
|317
|L9-1
|$7.95
|05/01/1986
|QW401
|BR1216
|Black
|L9-1(KM)
|$7.95
|07/01/1990
|QW401
|BR1216
|Black
|L9-1A
|$7.95
|06/01/1991
|QW401
|BR1216
|L9-7
|$9.95
|05/01/1986
|QW401
|BR-1216
|White
|L9F/H
|$9.95
|09/01/1987
|QW401
|CR-2016
|Limited Sales
|LA11W-1
|$17.95
|11/01/1985
|QW526
|365
|Black W/Blue
|30M
|LA11W-1(P)
|$17.95
|12/01/1989
|QW526
|365
|LA11W-2
|$16.95
|04/01/1986
|QW526
|365
|Blue W/White
|30M
|LA11W-4
|$16.95
|04/01/1986
|QW526
|365
|Pink W/White
|30M
|LA11W-7
|$17.95
|04/01/1986
|QW526
|365
|White W/Pink
|30M
|LA11WB-1
|$17.95
|01/01/1988
|QW526
|356,SR1116W
|30M
|30M
|LA11WB-1(KM)
|$17.95
|01/01/1989
|QW526
|356,SR1116W
|30M
|LA11WB-1(P)
|$17.95
|01/01/1989
|QW526
|356,SR1116W
|30M
|LA11WB-1CF
|$17.95
|02/01/1993
|QW526
|356,SR1116W
|30M
|LA11WB-7
|$17.95
|01/01/1988
|QW526
|365
|30M
|LA11WB-7(P)
|$17.95
|11/01/1989
|QW526
|365
|LA15
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW116
|391
|LA17W-1B
|$18.95
|01/01/1989
|QW526
|356,SR1116SW
|LA17W-1D
|$18.95
|01/01/1988
|QW526
|SR1116W
|30M
|LA550
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW116
|391
|Alias LS651(ON BACK)
|LA551
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW116
|391
|Alias LS652(ON BACK)
|LA551GL
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW116
|391
|Alias LS652G(ON BACK)
|LA552
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW116
|391
|Alias LS653(ON BACK)
|LA555
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW116
|391
|LA555GL
|$44.95
|01/01/1980
|QW116
|391
|LA555L
|$36.95
|01/01/1980
|QW116
|391
|LA556
|$19.95
|12/01/1982
|QW229
|391
|LA556G-5
|$24.95
|12/01/1982
|QW229
|391
|LA558
|$19.95
|01/01/1985
|QW229
|391
|LA558G-5
|$24.95
|01/01/1985
|QW229
|391
|LA650
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW156
|366
|LA650GL-5
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW156
|366
|LA660
|$19.95
|01/01/1986
|QW526
|365
|LA660G
|$24.95
|01/01/1986
|QW526
|365
|LA670W
|$19.95
|01/01/1988
|QW526
|365
|30M
|LA670WA-1
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW526
|356,SR1116W
|LA670WG
|$24.95
|01/01/1988
|QW526
|365
|30M
|LA670WGA-1
|$24.95
|01/01/1989
|QW526
|356,SR1116W
|LA8
|$16.95
|01/01/1980
|QW229
|391
|LA9
|$12.95
|01/01/1980
|QW229
|391
|LAQ101SG-9
|$59.95
|10/01/1992
|QW362
|SR626W
|50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
|LAQ101SG-9A
|$59.95
|12/01/1991
|QW362
|SR626W
|50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
|LAW10-1EV
|$49.95
|06/01/1991
|QW362
|SR626W
|50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
|LAW10-1V
|$49.95
|07/01/1991
|QW362
|SR626W
|50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
|LAW11-9AV
|$49.95
|11/01/1991
|QW362
|SR626W
|50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
|LAW14-1EV
|$59.95
|03/01/1992
|QW362
|SR626W
|50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
|LAW16-2EV
|$59.95
|04/01/1992
|QW362
|SR626W
|50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
|LAW16-6EV
|$59.95
|04/01/1992
|QW362
|SR626W
|50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
|LB310
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW125
|366
|Alias LS602(ON BACK)
|LB311
|$26.95
|01/01/1980
|QW125
|366
|LB312
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW158
|366
|LB314
|$22.95
|01/01/1980
|QW157
|BR-1225
|LB315
|$14.95
|01/01/1980
|QW157
|BR-1225
|LB315G
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW157
|BR-1225
|LB315GL
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW157
|BR-1225
|LB315L
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW157
|BR-1225
|LB316
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW125
|366
|LB319
|$12.95
|01/01/1980
|QW192
|BR-1225
|LB319G
|$17.95
|01/01/1980
|QW192
|BR-1225
|LB610
|$11.95
|02/01/1984
|QW401
|CR-1216
|LB610G-9
|$15.95
|02/01/1984
|QW401
|CR-1216
|LB611
|$11.95
|10/01/1986
|QW401
|BR-1216
|LB611G
|$15.95
|04/01/1986
|QW401
|BR-1216
|LB811
|$19.95
|10/01/1984
|QW220
|317
|LD200-1EV
|$49.95
|02/01/1989
|QW392
|SR626SW
|Stainless Steel, 3 hands, date, display.
|50M
|LD20-1EV
|$39.95
|02/01/1989
|QW392
|SR626SW
|3 hands, date, display.
|50M
|LD510G-8AV
|$159.95
|09/01/1989
|QW392
|SR626SW
|3 hands, date, display.
|100M
|LD771-1E1V
|$159.95
|09/01/1992
|QW392
|SR626SW
|200M, Stainless steel, mineral glass, 3 hands, date, display.
|LD903G-7AV
|$199.95
|10/01/1992
|QW393
|SR626SW
|300M, stainless steel, mineral glass, 3 hands, date, display
|LED10-1AV
|$49.95
|01/01/1993
|QW1026
|CR2016
|100M, LED (light emitting diode) indicator, 12/24 hour
formats, daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|LED20-1BV
|$49.95
|11/01/1992
|QW1016
|CR2016
|100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch, countdown alarm, LED (light emitting diode) indicator.
|LED20-1BV(KM
|$49.95
|02/01/1993
|QW1016
|CR2016
|100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch, countdown alarm, LED (light emitting diode) indicator.
|LF100-2
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW210
|SR-521SW
|LF100G
|$44.95
|01/01/1980
|QW210
|SR-521SW
|LF100GL-5
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW210
|SR-521SW
|LF120
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW210
|SR-521SW
|LF120G
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW210
|SR-521SW
|LF140
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW210
|SR-521SW
|LF140G-5
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW210
|SR-521SW
|LF140GL-5
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW210
|SR-521SW
|LFW70
|$24.95
|11/01/1987
|QW331
|379
|LJC10-2V
|$39.95
|04/01/1993
|QW1003
|CR2016
|50M, 12/24 hour formats, pedometer, modes: walking, jogging,
distance covered, number of steps, calories burned, 1/100 sec. stopwatch,
pacer signal function, daily alarm, hourly time signals, blue band, pink
bezel.
|LM200GL
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW143
|399
|LM200L
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW143
|399
|Sig/Melody Fair/Aime Ceux
|LM3
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW123
|399
|Ncturn OP#92/Mnet, Gold Bezel
|LM300
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW123
|399
|LM310
|$54.95
|01/01/1980
|QW123
|399
|LM320
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW123
|399
|LM320GL
|$44.95
|01/01/1980
|QW123
|399
|LM5
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW112
|399
|La Primavera/Raindrop/Ysu
|LP210G
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW191
|396
|Plays Music Box Dancer
|LP300
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW210
|SR-521SW
|Chrome Plated-Black/Red
|LP310G
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW210
|SR-521SW
|LP60
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW125
|366
|Square Chrome Plate-Blue
|LP81G
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW85
|SR-621SW
|LP82G
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW85
|SR-621SW
|Teardrop Shape
|LP901G
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW78
|391
|First Pendant
|LP902Y
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW78
|391
|LPT10W-1V
|$59.95
|02/01/1993
|QW362
|SR626W
|50M, daily alarm, hourly time signals, dual time, 1/100 sec.
stopwatch, caloriie bezel, calculates the number of calories burned during a
specific type of exercise, black.
|LPT10W-7V
|$59.95
|03/01/1993
|QW362
|SR626W
|50M, daily alarm, hourly time signals, dual time, 1/100 sec.
stopwatch, caloriie bezel, calculates the number of calories burned during a
specific type of exercise, white.
|LQ105-1M
|$24.95
|01/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|Water resistant
|LQ105-4E
|$24.95
|01/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|Water resistant
|LQ105-7E
|$24.95
|01/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|Water resistant
|LQ10G
|$24.95
|07/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|LQ111-1
|$19.95
|10/01/1991
|QW391
|377
|LQ111-1(CP)
|$19.95
|02/01/1993
|QW391
|377
|LQ111-1B
|$19.95
|03/01/1992
|QW391
|377
|Water resistent, black/white face
|LQ111-1B(CP)
|$19.95
|04/01/1992
|QW391
|377
|Same as LQ111-1B
|LQ111-1BCF
|$19.95
|04/01/1993
|QW391
|377
|Same as LQ111-1B
|LQ111-2B
|$19.95
|06/01/1992
|QW391
|377
|Water resistent, blue
|LQ111-4B
|$19.95
|03/01/1992
|QW391
|377
|Water resistent, pink/white face
|LQ111-7B
|$19.95
|04/01/1992
|QW391
|377
|Water resistant
|LQ111-7B(CP)
|$19.95
|12/01/1992
|QW391
|377
|Water resistant
|LQ111-7B2
|$19.95
|01/01/1992
|QW391
|377
|Water resistant
|LQ112-1A
|$24.95
|10/01/1991
|QW391
|377
|LQ112-1A(CP)
|$24.95
|12/01/1992
|QW391
|377
|LQ112-5A
|$24.95
|10/01/1991
|QW391
|377
|LQ14W
|$24.95
|01/01/1989
|QW319
|377
|LQ14W-1E
|$24.95
|07/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|Black W/White Face
|30M
|LQ14W-6D
|$24.95
|02/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Purple?
|30M
|LQ14W-7E
|$24.95
|08/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|White W/White Face
|30M
|LQ14W-9D
|$24.95
|02/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Yellow?
|30M
|LQ14WG
|$24.95
|07/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|Black
|30M
|LQ15-7B2
|$19.95
|12/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|White
|30M
|LQ15-8E1
|$24.95
|01/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|LQ15C-1G1
|$19.95
|12/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|Black W/Color Face
|30M
|LQ15C-2G1
|$19.95
|01/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Blue W/Color Face
|30M
|LQ15C-4G1
|$19.95
|09/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Pink W/Color Face
|30M
|LQ15C-7G1
|$19.95
|12/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|White W/Color Face
|30M
|LQ15C-8G1
|$19.95
|12/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|Gray W/Black Face
|30M
|LQ18-3B
|$19.95
|02/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Green/White
|30M
|LQ18-4B
|$19.95
|02/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Pink/White
|30M
|LQ18-9B
|$19.95
|02/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Yellow/White
|30M
|LQ2010SG
|$29.95
|09/01/1987
|QW331
|379
|LQ23FW-2
|$24.95
|02/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Blue
|30M
|LQ23FW-3E
|$24.95
|02/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Black W/White Face
|30M
|LQ23FW-4G
|$24.95
|02/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Pink W/White Face
|30M
|LQ23FW-8B
|$24.95
|02/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|White W/White Face
|30M
|LQ250-1A
|$44.95
|03/01/1991
|QW702
|SR521SW
|Water resist
|LQ255-1A
|$44.95
|03/01/1991
|QW702
|SR521SW
|Water resist
|LQ255-1D
|$44.95
|03/01/1991
|QW702
|SR521SW
|Water resist
|LQ258-1G
|$39.95
|04/01/1992
|QW902
|SR521SW
|100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
|LQ258-8G
|$39.95
|04/01/1992
|QW702
|SR521SW
|Water resistent
|LQ258-9G
|$39.95
|04/01/1992
|QW702
|SR521SW
|Water resistent
|LQ25FW
|$24.95
|11/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|LQ26W
|$24.95
|03/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|LQ27W-3
|$19.95
|11/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|LQ27W-4G
|$19.95
|09/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Orange
|50M
|LQ27W-6G
|$19.95
|09/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Purple
|50M
|LQ27W-9G
|$19.95
|09/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Yellow
|50M
|LQ28W
|$19.95
|11/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|LQ29W-1D
|$19.95
|09/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Red & Black
|50M
|LQ29W-4D
|$19.95
|09/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Red & Black
|50M
|LQ302
|$24.95
|02/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|LQ302G
|$29.95
|02/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|LQ30W1
|$29.95
|05/01/1984
|QW319
|377
|Black
|50M
|LQ30W-1
|06/01/1992
|QW319
|377
|LQ30W4
|$29.95
|05/01/1984
|QW319
|377
|Red
|50M
|LQ30W7
|$29.95
|05/01/1984
|QW319
|377
|White
|50M
|LQ310
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|LQ310G
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|LQ310GL
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|LQ310L
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|LQ312
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|LQ312G
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|Titanium ION Plating
|LQ312GL
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|Titanium ION Plating
|LQ312L
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|LQ313-7
|$24.95
|02/01/1984
|QW319
|377
|LQ313G-9
|$29.95
|02/01/1984
|QW319
|377
|Titinum ION Plating
|LQ314
|$24.95
|05/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|LQ314G
|$29.95
|05/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|LQ33W
|$29.95
|06/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|Black W/Gold Trim
|50M
|LQ350W
|$65.00
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|Stainless Steel
|50M
|LQ36W
|$19.95
|03/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|LQ37W
|$19.95
|03/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|LQ390-7A
|$26.95
|07/01/1991
|QW391
|377
|Water resist
|LQ390G-9B
|$31.95
|06/01/1991
|QW391
|377
|Water resist
|LQ41W-2G
|$19.95
|03/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|Blue W/White Greenface
|30M
|LQ41W-4G
|$19.95
|03/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|Pink W/White Purple Face
|30M
|LQ41W-7G
|$19.95
|03/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|White W/BluewhiteFace
|30M
|LQ41W-9G
|$19.95
|02/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|Yellow W/Whitegreen Face
|30M
|LQ43W-7G1
|$19.95
|09/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|30M
|LQ43W-7G2
|$19.95
|02/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|30M
|LQ43W-7G3
|$19.95
|02/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|30M
|LQ500-7B
|$31.95
|07/01/1991
|QW392
|377
|Water resistant, 3 hands, date, display.
|LQ501G-9A
|$39.95
|06/01/1991
|QW392
|377
|Water resistant, 3 hands, date, display.
|LQ501SG-7A
|$39.95
|06/01/1991
|QW392
|377
|Water resistant, 3 hands, date, display.
|LQ50F-2
|$34.95
|02/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Blue W/Red & Blue Hands
|LQ50F-3
|$34.95
|02/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Green W/Green & Orange Hands
|LQ50F-4
|$34.95
|02/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Pink W/Red & Blue Hands
|LQ50F-6
|$34.95
|03/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Purple W/Red & Blue Hands
|LQ50F-9
|$34.95
|02/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Yellow W/Green & Orange Hands
|LQ54-7E(KM)
|$19.95
|07/01/1990
|QW359
|SR527SW
|30M
|LQ55-1
|$19.95
|02/01/1988
|QW329
|SR527SW
|30M
|LQ55-1E1
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW329
|SR527SW
|LQ55-1E1(KM)
|$19.95
|07/01/1990
|QW329
|SR527SW
|30M
|LQ55-1E1(P)
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW329
|SR527SW
|LQ55-7
|$19.95
|02/01/1988
|QW329
|SR527SW
|30M
|LQ55-7E
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW329
|SR527SW
|LQ55-7E(P)
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW329
|SR527SW
|LQ575-7B
|$31.95
|01/01/1989
|QW392
|SR626SW
|3 hands, date, display.
|30M
|LQ576-7A
|$29.95
|12/01/1988
|QW392
|SR626SW
|3 hands, date, display.
|30M
|LQ576G-9A
|$39.95
|05/01/1989
|QW392
|SR626SW
|3 hands, date, display.
|30M
|LQ576SG-7A
|$39.95
|05/01/1989
|QW392
|SR626SW
|Gold & Silver Plating, 3 hands, date, display.
|30M
|LQ59-1A
|$24.95
|05/01/1991
|QW359
|SR527SW
|LQ59-9A
|$24.95
|05/01/1991
|QW359
|SR527SW
|LQ60-1G2
|$19.95
|03/01/1989
|QW359
|SR527
|30M
|LQ60-1G2(CF)
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW359
|SR527SW
|LQ60-1G2(KM)
|$19.95
|07/01/1990
|QW359
|SR527SW
|30M
|LQ63-1
|$24.95
|06/01/1991
|QW359
|SR527SW
|LQ64-1A
|$29.95
|06/01/1988
|QW359
|SR527SW
|Black Squareface
|30M
|LQ64-1A(CP)
|$29.95
|05/01/1990
|QW359
|SR527SW
|LQ64-9A
|$29.95
|05/01/1991
|QW359
|319
|LQ69-1B
|$27.95
|05/01/1991
|QW361
|377
|LQ69-1B(CP)
|$27.95
|10/01/1991
|QW361
|377
|LQ700GL7
|$44.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|White Face W/Indicators
|LQ700GL9
|$44.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|Champagne W/Indicators
|LQ700L7A
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|White Face W/ Indicators
|LQ700L7B
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|White Face W/Numbers
|LQ710
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|White Face W/Indicators
|LQ710G7
|$59.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|White Face W/indicators-Band-White/Yellow
|LQ710G9
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|Champagne W/Indicators
|LQ710GL1
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|Black Face W/Indicators
|LQ710GL7
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|White W/Roman Numerals
|LQ710GL9
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|Champagne W/Indicators
|LQ710L-7A
|$44.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|White Face W/Indicators
|LQ720-7
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|White Face W/Indicators
|LQ720G7
|$64.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|White Face W/Indicators-Band-White/Yellow
|LQ720G9
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|Champagne W/Indicators
|LQ720GL1
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|Brown Face W/Indicators
|LQ720GL5
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|LQ720GL7
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|White Face W/Indicators
|LQ730GL
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|Champagne W/Indicators
|LQ740GL-9C
|$59.95
|01/01/1980
|QW318
|321
|Champagne W/Indicators
|LQ77-4B
|$25.95
|06/01/1991
|QW359
|SR527SW
|LQ774GL-7B
|$49.95
|01/01/1991
|QW359
|SR527W
|LQ802G
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|LQ804G
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|Titanium ION Plating
|LQ809
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|LQ809G
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|LQ811G-9C
|$44.95
|05/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|Gold Tone
|LQ817G-9F2
|$39.95
|05/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|Gold Tone
|LQ818G-7C
|$39.95
|05/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|Gold Tone
|LQ820G-9D
|$44.95
|07/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|LQ821
|$39.95
|11/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|LQ821G
|$49.95
|11/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|LQ840G-1A
|$59.95
|12/01/1989
|QW331
|SR527W
|LQ840G-9A
|$59.95
|12/01/1989
|QW331
|SR527SW
|LQ841G-9A
|$59.95
|12/01/1989
|QW331
|SR527SW
|LQ842SG-7A
|$59.95
|12/01/1989
|QW331
|SR527SW
|LQ843SG-7A
|$59.95
|12/01/1989
|QW331
|SR527SW
|LQ844G-1C
|$64.95
|12/01/1989
|QW331
|SR527SW
|LQ845G-9A
|$64.95
|12/01/1989
|QW331
|SR527W
|LQ846G-9A
|$64.95
|12/01/1989
|QW331
|SR527SW
|LQ847SG-9A
|$64.95
|12/01/1989
|QW331
|SR527SW
|LQ87-1
|$19.95
|01/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|Water resistant
|LQ87-1BM
|$19.95
|08/01/1990
|QW361
|377/SR626SW
|LQ87-1EM
|$19.95
|08/01/1990
|QW361
|377/SR626SW
|LQ879-7C
|$49.95
|03/01/1989
|QW359
|SR527SW
|LQ879G-9C
|$54.95
|03/01/1989
|QW359
|SR527SW
|LQ880-7A
|$49.95
|03/01/1989
|QW359
|SR527SW
|LQ880G-9A
|$54.95
|03/01/1989
|QW359
|SR527SW
|LQ881G-9A
|$54.95
|02/01/1989
|QW329
|SR527SW
|LQ901G-9
|$49.95
|05/01/1991
|QW359
|SR527SW
|LQ902G-9
|$49.95
|05/01/1991
|QW359
|SR527SW
|LQ903G-1
|$49.95
|05/01/1991
|QW359
|SR527SW
|LQW100
|$39.95
|07/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|100M
|LQW10-1G
|$29.95
|06/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Black
|50M
|LQW10-2G
|$29.95
|06/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Blue
|50M
|LQW10-4G
|$29.95
|06/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|Pink
|50M
|LQW10-7G
|$29.95
|06/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|White
|50M
|LQW10F
|$29.95
|11/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|LS10A-2
|$14.95
|10/01/1986
|QW565
|379
|LS10A-4
|$14.95
|10/01/1986
|QW565
|379
|LS11A-4
|$14.95
|10/01/1986
|QW565
|379
|LS11B-4
|$14.95
|10/01/1986
|QW565
|379
|LS12-1
|$14.95
|10/01/1986
|QW565
|379
|LS12-2
|$14.95
|10/01/1986
|QW565
|379
|LS12-4
|$14.95
|10/01/1986
|QW565
|379
|LS12-7
|$14.95
|10/01/1986
|QW565
|379
|LS12-9
|$14.95
|10/01/1986
|QW565
|379
|LS14-1
|$14.95
|10/01/1986
|QW576
|379
|LS14-2
|$14.95
|10/01/1986
|QW576
|379
|LS14-4
|$14.95
|10/01/1986
|QW576
|379
|LS14-7
|$14.95
|10/01/1986
|QW576
|379
|LS14-9
|$14.95
|10/01/1986
|QW576
|379
|LS520
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW87
|391
|LS521
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW87
|391
|LS620L
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW126
|BR-1225
|LW10
|$11.95
|09/01/1984
|QW401
|CR-1216
|Black
|50M
|LW101
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW210
|379
|50M
|LW101C
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW210
|379
|50M
|LW11-1
|$14.95
|02/01/1986
|QW401
|CR1216
|Black
|50M
|LW11-1(P)
|$14.95
|10/01/1989
|QW401
|CR-1216
|LW11-7
|$14.95
|04/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|White
|50M
|LW11F-2
|$14.95
|02/01/1986
|QW401
|CR-1216
|Blue W/White
|50M
|LW11F-3
|$14.95
|05/01/1986
|QW401
|CR-1216
|Green W/White
|50M
|LW11F-4
|$14.95
|04/01/1986
|QW401
|CR-1216
|Pink W/White
|50M
|LW11F-9
|$14.95
|04/01/1986
|QW401
|CR-1216
|Yellow W/White
|50M
|LW14-1A
|$14.95
|08/01/1988
|QW401
|BR-1216
|50M
|LW14-1AV
|$16.95
|01/01/1989
|QW401
|BR1216
|50M
|LW14-1BV
|$14.95
|08/01/1988
|QW401
|BR-1216
|50M
|LW17A-1V
|$14.95
|08/01/1992
|QW401
|BR1216
|50M, Water resistant
|LW17A-1V(CP)
|$14.95
|03/01/1993
|QW401
|BR1216
|50M, Water resistant
|LW17A-7V
|$14.95
|08/01/1992
|QW401
|BR1216
|50M, Water resistant
|LW17D-1V
|$14.95
|08/01/1992
|QW401
|BR1216
|50M, Water resistant
|LW17D-7V
|$14.95
|08/01/1992
|QW401
|BR1216
|50M, Water resistant
|LW30
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW220
|317
|LW301
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW125
|366
|50M
|LW30-1
|$17.95
|10/01/1985
|QW220
|317
|Black/White
|50M
|LW301C
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW125
|366
|50M
|LW302
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW157
|BR-1225
|50M
|LW30-2
|$17.95
|04/01/1986
|QW220
|317
|Blue/White
|50M
|LW302C
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW157
|BR-1225
|50M
|LW30-3
|$17.95
|04/01/1986
|QW220
|317
|Green/White
|50M
|LW303C
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW192
|BR-1225
|50M
|LW30-4
|$17.95
|04/01/1986
|QW220
|317
|Pink/White
|50M
|LW304C
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW192
|BR-1225
|50M
|LW40
|$24.95
|01/01/1989
|QW506
|356,SR1116W
|50M, single button control countdown alarm, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/10 sec. stopwatch.
|LW40(CP)
|$24.95
|09/01/1992
|QW506
|356,SR1116W
|50M, single button control countdown alarm, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/10 sec. stopwatch.
|LW40-1A
|$24.95
|09/01/1985
|QW506
|356,SR1116W
|Black, 50M, single button control countdown alarm, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/10 sec. stopwatch.
|50M
|LW40-7A
|$24.95
|04/01/1986
|QW506
|356,SR1116W
|White W/Blue, 50M, single button control countdown alarm,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/10 sec. stopwatch.
|50M
|LW40-7B
|$24.95
|04/01/1986
|QW506
|356,SR1116W
|White W/Red, 50M, single button control countdown alarm, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/10 sec. stopwatch.
|50M
|LW501
|$44.95
|01/01/1980
|QW116
|391
|First Ladies Watch W/Alarm
|50M
|LW501C
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW116
|391
|50M
|LW5-1
|$16.95
|01/01/1980
|QW157
|BR-1225
|Black
|50M
|LW5-4
|$16.95
|01/01/1980
|QW157
|BR-1225
|Orange
|50M
|LW5-7
|$16.95
|01/01/1980
|QW157
|BR-1225
|White
|50M
|LW6
|$16.95
|01/01/1980
|QW157
|BR-1225
|Black Only
|50M
|LW60
|$29.95
|07/01/1985
|QW470
|365
|Black W/Bezel SW/Countdown
|50M
|LW601
|$29.95
|01/01/1989
|QW156
|366
|LW601-2
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW156
|366
|50M
|LW601C
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW156
|366
|50M
|LW7
|$16.95
|01/01/1980
|QW192
|BR-1225
|Black Only
|50M
|LW8
|$14.95
|01/01/1980
|QW157
|BR-1225
|Black Only
|50M
|LW800C
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW126
|BR-1225
|100M
|LW850C
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW85
|SR-621SW
|100M
|LX100-7A1V
|$79.95
|01/01/1989
|QW395
|SR626SW
|Stainless Steel
|50M
|LX100-7A2V
|$79.95
|01/01/1989
|QW395
|SR626SW
|Stainless Steel
|50M
|LX110-7AV
|$119.95
|10/01/1989
|QW395
|377-SR626SW
|LX112-7AV
|$139.95
|10/01/1989
|QW392
|377-SR626SW
|3 hands, date, display.
|LY651GL-2C
|$79.95
|04/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Blue
|LY651GL-3C
|$79.95
|06/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Green
|LY651GL-4C
|$79.95
|06/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Red
|LY651GL-5C
|$79.95
|06/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Brown
|LY651GL-6C
|$79.95
|06/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Purple
|LY652GL-2C
|$79.95
|06/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Blue
|LY652GL-3C
|$79.95
|06/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Green
|LY652GL-4C
|$79.95
|06/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Red
|LY652GL-5C
|$79.95
|06/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Brown
|LY652GL-6C
|$79.95
|06/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Purple
|LY652GL-9C
|$79.95
|06/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Yellow
|LY672L-7C2
|$79.95
|04/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|White
|LY672L-8C1
|$79.95
|06/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Dark Gray
|LY672L-8C2
|$79.95
|06/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Light Gray
|M12
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW82
|BR-2016
|Alias H108(ON BACK)
|M1200
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW82
|BR-2016
|Alias H104(ON BACK)
|M1200G
|$99.95
|01/01/1980
|QW82
|BR-2016
|Alias H104G(ON BACK)
|M1230
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW82
|BR-2016
|M22
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW82
|BR-2016
|M30
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW472
|371
|Was Avail. NJ Repair Ctr Only
|Melody
|MAP100-1V
|$99.95
|09/01/1989
|QW693
|SR927Wx2
|Map Meter Wheel Included!
|50M
|MD502C-1EV
|$89.95
|06/01/1992
|QW394
|377
|100M, Stainless steel, Mineral glass, 3 hands, day-date
display, (English or Spanish day display).
|MD502C-2EV
|$89.95
|09/01/1992
|QW394
|SR626SW
|100M, Stainless steel, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or
Spanish day display).
|MD510G-8AV
|$159.95
|10/01/1989
|QW394
|377
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|MD703-1AV
|$169.95
|05/01/1988
|QW394
|SR626SW
|Titanium Case, Screw Lock Crown, 3 hands, day-date display,
(English or Spanish day display).
|200M
|MD705G-9AV
|$149.95
|04/01/1989
|QW394
|SR626SW
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|200M
|MD770-1E1V
|$179.95
|09/01/1992
|QW394
|SR626SW
|200M, Stainless steel, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or
Spanish day display).
|MD903G-7AV
|$199.95
|10/01/1992
|QW393
|SR626SW
|300M, stainless steel, mineral glass, 3 hands, date, display
|MQ101-2
|$24.95
|01/01/1992
|QW381
|SR626SW
|50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
|MQ14W
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW317
|371
|MQ14W-7B
|$19.95
|09/01/1985
|QW317
|371
|Black W/White Face
|30M
|MQ14W-8E
|$19.95
|09/01/1985
|QW317
|371
|Gray
|30M
|MQ14W-9E
|$19.95
|06/01/1985
|QW317
|371
|Black W/Tan Face
|30M
|MQ14WF-1B
|$19.95
|01/01/1987
|QW317
|371
|30M
|MQ14WF-1G1
|$19.95
|02/01/1986
|QW317
|371
|Black W/Black & Yellow Face
|30M
|MQ14WF-1G2
|$19.95
|02/01/1986
|QW317
|371
|Black W/Black & Red Face
|30M
|MQ14WF-8B
|$19.95
|02/01/1986
|QW317
|371
|Gray W/Gray & White Face
|30M
|MQ14WF-8G1
|$19.95
|07/01/1986
|QW317
|371
|Gray W/ Black & Yellow Face
|30M
|MQ14WF-8G2
|$19.95
|02/01/1986
|QW317
|371
|Gray & Red
|30M
|MQ16-1
|$24.95
|01/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|Black Analog
|30M
|MQ17-4
|$24.95
|01/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|Black w/red Analog
|30M
|MQ18-8
|$24.95
|01/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|Black w/green Analog
|30M
|MQ20W-1E
|$24.95
|01/01/1986
|QW310
|GR927
|Black
|30M
|MQ20WE
|$24.95
|06/01/1987
|QW310
|SR927
|30M
|MQ20WF-2G
|$24.95
|04/01/1986
|QW310
|GR927
|Blue
|30M
|MQ20WF-3G
|$24.95
|06/01/1986
|QW310
|GR927
|Green
|30M
|MQ20WF-4G
|$24.95
|04/01/1986
|QW310
|GR927
|Pink
|30M
|MQ20WF-7G
|$24.95
|04/01/1986
|QW310
|GR927
|White
|30M
|MQ20WF-8G
|$24.95
|04/01/1986
|QW310
|GR927
|Gray
|30M
|MQ20WF-9G
|$24.95
|04/01/1986
|QW310
|GR927
|Yellow
|30M
|MQ22W-7B
|$19.95
|02/01/1987
|QW317
|371
|Black w/Red circle face
|30M
|MQ22W-8E
|$19.95
|02/01/1987
|QW317
|371
|Black w/blue stripe face
|30M
|MQ22W-9E
|$19.95
|02/01/1987
|QW317
|371
|Black w/Tan Face Analog
|30M
|MQ22WF-1G1
|$19.95
|12/01/1986
|QW317
|371
|30M
|MQ22WF-1G2
|$19.95
|12/01/1986
|QW317
|371
|30M
|MQ23W-1G1
|$24.95
|05/01/1987
|QW310
|GR-927
|MQ23W-1G2
|$24.95
|05/01/1987
|QW310
|GR-927
|MQ23W-1G3
|$24.95
|05/01/1987
|QW310
|GR-927
|MQ24-1
|$19.95
|08/01/1987
|QW371
|SR927W
|Black
|30M
|MQ24-1B
|$19.95
|02/01/1991
|QW371
|399
|MQ24-1BCF
|$19.95
|02/01/1993
|QW371
|399
|MQ24-1E
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW371
|399
|MQ24-1E(CP)
|$19.95
|12/01/1991
|QW371
|399
|MQ24-1E(KM)
|$19.95
|07/01/1990
|QW371
|399
|MQ24-1E(P)
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW371
|399
|MQ24-1ECF
|$19.95
|02/01/1993
|QW371
|399
|MQ24-7
|$19.95
|08/01/1987
|QW371
|SR927W
|White face
|30M
|MQ24-7B
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW371
|399
|MQ24-7B(KM)
|$19.95
|07/01/1990
|QW371
|399
|MQ24-7B(P)
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW371
|399
|MQ24-7BCF
|$19.95
|03/01/1993
|QW371
|399
|MQ250-1G
|$39.95
|04/01/1992
|QW391
|SR521SW
|Water resistent
|MQ250-8G
|$39.95
|04/01/1992
|QW391
|SR521SW
|Water resistent
|MQ250-9G
|$39.95
|04/01/1992
|QW391
|SR521SW
|Water resistent
|MQ25-1G2
|$19.95
|11/01/1987
|QW371
|399
|30M
|MQ25-1G2(CF)
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW371
|399-SR927SW
|MQ25-1G2(KM)
|$19.95
|07/01/1990
|QW371
|399
|MQ27-2G
|$19.95
|11/01/1987
|QW371
|399
|30M
|MQ27-2G(CF)
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW371
|399-SR927SW
|MQ27-2G(KM)
|$19.95
|07/01/1990
|QW371
|399
|30M
|MQ27-2G(P)
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW371
|399-SR927SW
|MQ30
|$34.95
|01/01/1989
|QW317
|371
|MQ300A-1C
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW317
|371
|White or Black Face
|MQ300A-7C
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW317
|371
|MQ300G
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW317
|371
|Titanium ION Plating
|MQ301-7A
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW317
|371
|White Dial
|MQ30-1E2
|$34.95
|10/01/1984
|QW317
|371
|50M
|MQ301G-9A
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW317
|371
|Titanium ION Plating
|MQ301GL-9A
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW317
|371
|Titanium ION Plating
|MQ303-7C
|$24.95
|07/01/1985
|QW317
|371
|Dress Analog
|MQ303G-9C
|$29.95
|07/01/1985
|QW317
|371
|Dress Analog
|MQ307A-7D
|$24.95
|11/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|MQ307GA-9D
|$34.95
|11/01/1985
|QW319
|377
|MQ308
|$34.95
|07/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|MQ308G
|$44.95
|07/01/1986
|QW319
|377
|MQ30W
|$34.95
|01/01/1989
|QW317
|371
|MQ30W(KM)
|$34.95
|11/01/1990
|QW317
|371
|50M
|MQ30W-1B
|$34.95
|06/01/1984
|QW317
|371
|Roll Bar Watch
|50M
|MQ30W-7B
|$34.95
|06/01/1984
|QW317
|371
|Roll Bar White Face
|50M
|MQ31-1B
|$17.95
|02/01/1986
|QW317
|371
|BLACK W/WHITE FACE
|MQ31-5B
|$17.95
|02/01/1986
|QW317
|371
|BROWN W/WHITE FACE
|MQ31-8B
|$17.95
|02/01/1986
|QW317
|371
|GRAY W/WHITE FACE
|MQ32
|$29.95
|09/01/1986
|QW317
|371
|Sporty Analog
|MQ330G
|$29.95
|11/01/1985
|QW310
|GR927
|MQ331
|$29.95
|11/01/1992
|QW310
|GR927
|Round Dress Analog
|MQ331-7E
|$24.95
|01/01/1986
|QW310
|GR927
|Round Dress Analog
|MQ331G
|$29.95
|11/01/1991
|QW310
|GR927
|Round Dress Analog
|MQ331G-9E
|$29.95
|01/01/1986
|QW310
|GR927
|Round Dress Analog
|MQ336-7B
|$21.95
|10/01/1987
|QW371
|SR927W
|Roundface
|30M
|MQ337-7A
|$21.95
|07/01/1987
|QW371
|SR927W
|Squareface
|30M
|MQ339G-9A
|$31.95
|06/01/1989
|QW371
|SR927W
|30M
|MQ339G-9A(CP
|$31.95
|05/01/1990
|QW371
|SR927W
|50M, Expansion Band!!
|MQ339GE-9B
|$32.95
|06/01/1989
|QW371
|SR927W
|Expansion Band!!
|50M
|MQ36-1A
|$29.95
|06/01/1988
|QW371
|SR927W
|30M
|MQ400W-1A
|$39.95
|07/01/1985
|QW317
|371
|Stainless Steel Analog
|50M
|MQ40-1E
|$24.95
|01/01/1986
|QW310
|GR927
|Round Analog
|MQ40G-1
|$29.95
|01/01/1986
|QW310
|GR927
|Round Analog
|MQ42-1G
|$26.95
|01/01/1989
|QW371
|SR927W
|30M
|MQ42-1G(KM)
|$26.95
|07/01/1990
|QW371
|SR371,SR927W
|30M
|MQ42-7G
|$26.95
|01/01/1989
|QW371
|SR371
|30M
|MQ503-7
|$39.95
|06/01/1984
|QW328
|371
|Analog W/Day-Date
|MQ503G-9
|$44.95
|06/01/1984
|QW328
|371
|Analog W/Day-Date
|MQ527-1E
|$39.95
|06/01/1988
|QW398
|SR626SW
|30M
|MQ530-7C
|$29.95
|01/01/1986
|QW313
|GR927
|Dress Analog w/Date
|MQ530G-9C
|$34.95
|11/01/1985
|QW313
|GR927
|Dress Analog w/Date
|MQ537-7A
|$29.95
|06/01/1989
|QW398
|SR626SW
|30M
|MQ537A-7A
|$29.95
|01/01/1989
|QW398
|SR626SW
|MQ537E-7B
|$31.95
|06/01/1989
|QW398
|SR626SW
|Expansion Band
|30M
|MQ537GE-9A
|$36.95
|07/01/1989
|QW398
|SR626SW
|Expansion Band
|30M
|MQ538E-7B
|$34.95
|07/01/1989
|QW394
|SR626SW
|Expansion Band, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish
day display).
|30M
|MQ538ES-7B
|$34.95
|01/01/1989
|QW394
|377,SR626SW
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|MQ538GE-9A
|$39.95
|07/01/1989
|QW394
|SR626SW
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|30M
|MQ538GES-9A
|$39.95
|01/01/1989
|QW394
|377,SR626SW
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|MQ550CWS-1
|$65.00
|01/01/1980
|QW328
|371
|Bezel Timer
|100M
|MQ551CWS-1
|$70.00
|01/01/1980
|QW328
|371
|Stainless Case
|100M
|MQ600-1A
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|White Or Black Dial
|MQ600G-5A
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|Titanium ION Plating
|MQ600G-9A
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|MQ600GL-9
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|Titanium ION Plating
|MQ60W
|$29.95
|03/01/1986
|QW313
|GR927
|Black Face
|30M
|MQ60W-1E
|$29.95
|01/01/1989
|QW313
|GR927
|MQ60WF
|$29.95
|03/01/1986
|QW313
|GR927
|Black W/White Face
|30M
|MQ61W-1B2
|$34.95
|04/01/1988
|QW394
|SR626SW
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|30M
|MQ61W-1B3
|$34.95
|06/01/1988
|QW394
|SR626SW
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|30M
|MQ64-1G
|$34.95
|02/01/1989
|QW398
|SR626SW
|visable internal parts
|30M
|MQ64-7G
|$34.95
|02/01/1989
|QW398
|SR626SW
|Visable internal parts
|30M
|MQ65-1G
|$34.95
|02/01/1989
|QW398
|SR626SW
|visable internal gears
|30M
|MQ65-1G(KM)
|$34.95
|07/01/1990
|QW398
|SR626SW
|30M, visable internal gears
|MQ65-7G
|$34.95
|02/01/1989
|QW398
|SR626SW
|visable internal gears
|30M
|MQ66-1E
|$34.95
|02/01/1989
|QW394
|SR626SW
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|30M
|MQ66-8G
|$34.95
|02/01/1989
|QW394
|SR626SW
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|30M
|MQ66S-1
|$34.95
|01/01/1989
|QW394
|377,SR626SW
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|MQ66S-1(KM)
|$34.95
|07/01/1990
|QW394
|SR626SW
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|MQ66S-1E
|$34.95
|01/01/1989
|QW394
|377,SR626SW
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|MQ66S-8G
|$34.95
|10/01/1989
|QW394
|SR626SW
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|MQ701GL
|$54.95
|01/01/1980
|QW319
|377
|MQ707G
|$59.95
|07/01/1985
|QW317
|371
|MQ712G
|$59.95
|09/01/1987
|QW319
|377
|MQ718G-1C
|$39.95
|04/01/1986
|QW317
|371
|MQ740GL-1A
|$54.95
|01/01/1988
|QW391
|SR626SW
|MQ76-1A
|$24.95
|07/01/1991
|QW381
|SR626SW
|50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
|MQ764-7A
|$54.95
|07/01/1989
|QW391
|SZ626SW
|MQ764-7A
|$39.95
|09/01/1989
|QW391
|SR626SW
|MQ764-8A
|$54.95
|07/01/1989
|QW391
|SR626SW
|MQ764G-7A
|$54.95
|07/01/1989
|QW391
|SR626SW
|MQ900GW-9
|$70.00
|08/01/1984
|QW328
|371
|English/Spanish Day
|50M
|MQ900WS-7
|$85.00
|07/01/1984
|QW328
|371
|English/Spanish Day
|50M
|MQ90-1E
|$29.95
|10/01/1991
|QW396
|SR626SW
|MQ90-1E(CP)
|$29.95
|11/01/1992
|QW396
|SR626SW
|MQ912
|$54.95
|05/01/1985
|QW311
|371
|MQ912G
|$64.95
|05/01/1985
|QW311
|371
|MQ98-7B1
|$19.95
|01/01/1992
|QW381
|SR626SW
|50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
|MQ98-7B1(CP)
|$19.95
|10/01/1992
|QW381
|SR626SW
|50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
|MQ98-7B2
|$19.95
|01/01/1992
|QW381
|SR626SW
|50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
|MQ99-4
|$19.95
|01/01/1992
|QW381
|SR626SW
|50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
|MQ99-7
|$19.95
|01/01/1992
|QW381
|SR626SW
|50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
|MQ99-7(CP)
|$19.95
|12/01/1992
|QW381
|SR626SW
|50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
|MQD200W
|$79.95
|01/01/1989
|QW328
|371
|MQD200WS-7E
|$79.95
|07/01/1985
|QW328
|371
|Black Resin
|200M
|MQD3000CW
|$99.95
|01/01/1989
|QW328
|371
|MQD3000WS-1E
|$99.95
|07/01/1985
|QW328
|371
|Stainless Steel Case
|300M
|MQW10
|$24.95
|01/01/1989
|QW317
|371
|MQW100
|$39.95
|01/01/1989
|QW311
|371
|MQW100-1E2
|$39.95
|07/01/1985
|QW311
|371
|Black Resin
|100M
|MQW10-1E1
|$24.95
|07/01/1985
|QW317
|371
|Black
|50M
|MQW10-7E
|$24.95
|04/01/1986
|QW317
|371
|Black W/White Face
|50M
|MQW30
|$34.95
|01/01/1989
|QW328
|371
|MQW30-1E2
|$34.95
|02/01/1986
|QW328
|371
|Black w/Red
|50M
|MQW31-1
|$34.95
|04/01/1986
|QW313
|GR927
|Analog W/Blue HR Marks
|50M
|MQW40
|$34.95
|01/01/1986
|QW328
|371
|Black Resin
|50M
|MQW500-1A
|$69.95
|01/01/1986
|QW311
|371
|Stainless Steel Black Face
|100M
|MQW500C-7A
|$64.95
|01/01/1986
|QW311
|371
|Stainlee Steel White face
|100M
|MRD201W-1B
|$59.95
|05/01/1988
|QW394
|SR626W
|Black Face, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day
display).
|200M
|MRD201W-1BV
|$59.95
|01/01/1989
|QW394
|377,SR626SW
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|MRD201W7(KM)
|$59.95
|06/01/1992
|QW394
|377
|200M, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day
display).
|MRD201W-7EV
|$59.95
|01/01/1989
|QW394
|SR626SW
|White face, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day
display).
|200M
|MRW81-1EV
|$44.95
|03/01/1988
|QW394
|377
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|50M
|MW101-7A1V
|$79.95
|01/01/1989
|QW396
|SR626SW
|Stainless steel
|50M
|MW101-7A2V
|$79.95
|01/01/1989
|QW396
|SR626SW
|Stainless Steel
|50M
|MW110-7AV
|$119.95
|09/01/1989
|QW396
|SR-626SW
|50M
|MW300S-1EV
|$54.95
|04/01/1989
|QW394
|SR626SW
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|100M
|MW301M-1EV
|$79.95
|05/01/1989
|QW368
|SR920SW
|100M
|MW302S-1V
|$64.95
|06/01/1989
|QW394
|SR626SW
|3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
|100M
|MW304-1EV
|$49.95
|06/01/1991
|QW394
|377
|100M, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day
display).
|MW304-1EV(KM
|$49.95
|08/01/1991
|QW394
|377
|100M, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day
display).
|MW31-2EV
|$39.95
|11/01/1988
|QW398
|377
|black w/blue bezel
|50M
|MW31-4EV
|$39.95
|10/01/1988
|QW398
|377
|black w/red face
|50M
|MW31-9E2V
|$39.95
|10/01/1988
|QW398
|377
|Black w/yellow face
|50M
|MW31-9EV
|$39.95
|10/01/1988
|QW398
|377
|Yellow
|50M
|MW33-1E1V
|$39.95
|07/01/1990
|QW396
|377
|50M
|MW54-3E1V
|$29.95
|01/01/1993
|QW381
|SR626SW
|50M, 3 hands, fluorescent color, green & yellow.
|MW54-4E1V
|$29.95
|01/01/1993
|QW381
|SR626SW
|50M, 3 hands, fluorescent color, orange & green,.
|MW54-9E1V
|$29.95
|01/01/1993
|QW381
|SR626SW
|50M, 3 hands, fluorescent color, yellow & orange.
|MW80-1EV
|$44.95
|05/01/1991
|QW549
|CR2012
|MY602GL-3C
|$79.95
|04/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Green
|MY602GL-5C
|$79.95
|06/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Brown
|MY602GL-9C
|$79.95
|06/01/1986
|QW331
|379
|Yellow
|NF10-1B
|$9.95
|05/01/1993
|QW1070
|CR1216
|Water resistant, black, hour, minute, second, pm, date.
|NF10-3A
|$9.95
|05/01/1993
|QW1070
|CR1216
|Water resistant, black & green, hour, minute, second, pm,
date.
|NF10-3B
|$9.95
|05/01/1993
|QW1070
|CR1216
|Water resistant, black & aqua, hour, minute, second, pm,
date.
|NF10-4
|$9.95
|06/01/1993
|QW1070
|CR1216
|NF10-6
|$9.95
|05/01/1993
|QW1070
|CR1216
|Water resistant, black & purple, hour, minute, second, pm,
date.
|NF10-9
|$9.95
|05/01/1993
|QW1070
|CR1216
|Water resistant, black & yellow, hour, minute, second, pm,
date.
|NF11-1B
|$19.95
|05/01/1993
|QW1093
|CR2016
|Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.
|NF11-2
|$19.95
|06/01/1993
|QW1093
|CR2016
|Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.
|NF11-3A
|$19.95
|05/01/1993
|QW1093
|CR2016
|Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.
|NF11-3B
|$19.95
|06/01/1993
|QW1093
|CR2016
|Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.
|NF11-3C
|$19.95
|06/01/1993
|QW1093
|CR2016
|Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.
|NF11-9
|$19.95
|05/01/1993
|QW1093
|CR2016
|Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.
|PGW30C-1V
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW978
|CR2016
|100M, Black, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period and an
interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo, Basketball,
Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
|PGW30C-2V
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW978
|CR2016
|100M, Black and blue, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
|PGW30C-3V
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW978
|CR2016
|100M, Black and green, 12/24 hour format, multi function
alarm, hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game
period and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
|PGW30C-4V
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW978
|CR2016
|100M, Black and red, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
|PGW30C-9V
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW978
|CR2016
|100M, Black and yellow, 12/24 hour format, multi function
alarm, hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game
period and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
|PGW92-1V
|$49.95
|01/01/1992
|QW978
|CR2016
|100M,Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
|PGW92-1V(KM)
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW978
|CR2016
|100M,Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting
, Soccer, American Football)
|PGW92-2V
|$49.95
|01/01/1992
|QW978
|CR2016
|100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
|PGW92-2V(KM)
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW978
|CR2016
|100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
|PGW92-3V
|$49.95
|01/01/1992
|QW978
|CR2016
|100M,Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
|PGW92-3V(KM)
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW978
|CR2016
|100M,Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
|PGW92-4V
|$49.95
|01/01/1992
|QW978
|CR2016
|100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
|PGW92-4V(KM)
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW978
|CR2016
|100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
|PGW92-9V
|$49.95
|01/01/1992
|QW978
|CR2016
|100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
|PGW92-9V(KM)
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW978
|CR2016
|100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
|PNL100-7E
|$39.95
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL100-7ECF
|$39.95
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL100-8B
|$39.95
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL100-8BCF
|$40.00
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL102-7B
|$59.95
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL102-7BCF
|$59.95
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL102-9B
|$59.95
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL102-9BCF
|$60.00
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL103-7B
|$59.95
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL103-7BCF
|$59.95
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL103-9E
|$59.95
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL103-9ECF
|$60.00
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL104-1A
|$70.00
|06/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL104-1ACF
|$70.00
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL104-7A
|$70.00
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL104-7ACF
|$70.00
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL104-9B
|$70.00
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL104-9BCF
|$70.00
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNL504-3AV
|$99.95
|03/01/1993
|QW362
|SR626W
|PNL504-7AV
|$99.95
|02/01/1993
|QW362
|SR626W
|PNM100-7E
|$40.00
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNM100-7ECF
|$40.00
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR920W
|PNM100-8B
|$40.00
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNM100-8BCF
|$40.00
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR920W
|PNM101-1A
|$44.95
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNM101-1B
|$45.00
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNM102-7B
|$60.00
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNM102-7BCF
|$60.00
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR920W
|PNM102-9B
|$60.00
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNM102-9BCF
|$60.00
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR920W
|PNM103-7B
|$59.95
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNM103-9E
|$59.95
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNM103-9ECF
|$60.00
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR920W
|PNM104-1A
|$59.95
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNM104-1ACF
|$59.95
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR920W
|PNM104-7B
|$59.95
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNM104-7BCF
|$60.00
|08/01/1992
|QW361
|SR920W
|PNM105-1A
|$44.95
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNM105-1B
|$45.00
|04/01/1992
|QW361
|SR626SW
|PNM500-1A
|$70.00
|04/01/1992
|QW388
|SR920W
|12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|PNM500-1ACF
|$70.00
|08/01/1992
|QW388
|SR920W
|12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|PNM500-7A
|$70.00
|04/01/1992
|QW388
|SR920W
|12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|PNM500-7ACF
|$70.00
|08/01/1992
|QW388
|SR920W
|12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|PNM500-9B
|$70.00
|04/01/1992
|QW388
|SR920W
|12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|PNM500-9BCF
|$70.00
|08/01/1992
|QW388
|SR920W
|12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|PNM500-9E
|$70.00
|08/01/1992
|QW388
|SR920W
|12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|PNM500-9ECF
|$70.00
|08/01/1992
|QW388
|SR920W
|12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
|PNM501-7AV
|$89.95
|03/01/1993
|QW388
|SR920W
|PNM502-7EV
|$89.95
|03/01/1993
|QW388
|SR920W
|PNM503-3AV
|$99.95
|03/01/1993
|QW388
|SR920W
|PNM503-9AV
|$99.95
|03/01/1993
|QW388
|SR920W
|PNM504-3AV
|$99.95
|03/01/1993
|QW388
|SR920W
|PNM504-7AV
|$99.95
|03/01/1993
|QW388
|SR920W
|PNM505-9AV
|$119.95
|02/01/1993
|QW388
|SR920W
|PNM506-2AV
|$139.95
|02/01/1993
|QW389
|SR1120W
|PNM507-7AV
|$159.95
|02/01/1993
|QW389
|SR1120W
|PNM508-9AV
|$149.95
|02/01/1993
|QW384
|SR1120W
|PNM509-7AV
|$169.95
|03/01/1993
|QW384
|SR1120W
|QW02-23S
|$145.00
|01/01/1976
|QW02
|386 X 2
|Alias 02-504(ON BACK)
|QW03-32S
|$145.00
|01/01/1976
|QW03
|386
|Alias 03-501or504(ON BACK)
|QW03-33S
|$145.00
|01/01/1976
|QW03
|386
|Alias 03-501or504(ON BACK)
|QW03-51S
|$178.00
|01/01/1976
|QW03
|386
|Alias 03-503(ON BACK)
|QW03-52S
|$178.00
|01/01/1976
|QW03
|386
|Alias 03-503(ON BACK)
|QW03-61S
|$198.00
|01/01/1976
|QW03
|386
|Alias 03-502(ON BACK)
|QW03-62S
|$198.00
|01/01/1976
|QW03
|386
|Alias 03-502(ON BACK)
|QW04-21G
|$275.00
|01/01/1976
|QW04
|386
|Alias 04-506(ON BACK)
|R11
|$98.00
|01/01/1976
|QW15
|309(393)
|First CASIOTRON watch priced < $100. A bargain!
|R14
|$138.00
|01/01/1976
|QW16
|386
|R16
|$89.00
|01/01/1976
|QW16
|386
|R17(X1R)
|$128.00
|01/01/1975
|QW17
|386
|First World Time, Counter, Chrono
|R19
|$79.00
|01/01/1976
|QW15
|309(393)
|RGW20-1V
|$59.95
|07/01/1990
|QW918
|CR2016
|100M-Radiaal Graph
|RW100
|$44.95
|04/01/1986
|QW570
|CR-2016
|Rotary Switch, 100M rated
|S11
|$198.00
|01/01/1976
|QW16
|386
|S12
|$178.00
|01/01/1976
|QW16
|386
|S14(X1S)
|$198.00
|01/01/1976
|QW17
|386
|World Time, Counter, Chrono
|S15
|$158.00
|01/01/1976
|QW18
|393
|First W/Both Lite & Chrono
|S16
|$148.00
|01/01/1976
|QW18
|393
|S20
|$145.00
|01/01/1976
|QW21
|393
|S21
|$168.00
|01/01/1976
|QW21
|393
|S220
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW135
|BR-2325
|Alias S002(ON BACK)7YR.BA
|S50W-1C
|$34.95
|11/01/1984
|QW211
|CR-2016
|2 CD TIMERS/SW
|50M
|S52W
|$34.95
|01/01/1989
|QW212
|CR2016
|S52W-1
|$34.95
|11/01/1984
|QW212
|CR-2016
|2 COUNTERS/SW/CD TMR.
|50M
|S830
|$26.95
|01/01/1980
|QW140
|BR-2320
|SA100
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW436
|314
|3.75mm Thin Touch Sensor
|SA100G-5
|$59.95
|01/01/1980
|QW436
|314
|SA400
|$99.95
|01/01/1980
|QW145
|361
|SA410
|$99.95
|01/01/1980
|QW145
|361
|SA410G
|$129.95
|01/01/1980
|QW145
|361
|SA430
|$99.95
|01/01/1980
|QW145
|361
|SA430G
|$129.95
|01/01/1980
|QW145
|361
|SA50-1
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW145
|361
|4.6mm Thin
|SA50-2
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW145
|361
|4.6mm Thin
|SA50G-5
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW145
|361
|SA53-7
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW145
|361
|SA53G-9
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW145
|361
|SA55-1A
|$19.95
|01/01/1984
|QW145
|361
|SA55G-1C
|$24.95
|01/01/1984
|QW145
|361
|Titanium Ion Plating
|SA60
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW189
|726R
|Solar
|SA60G
|$44.95
|01/01/1980
|QW189
|726R
|Titanium Ion Plating Solar
|SDB300W
|$44.95
|08/01/1986
|QW503
|CR-2016
|30 Lap Memories
|50M
|SDB300W-1
|$44.95
|01/01/1989
|QW503
|CR-2016
|SDB300W-1B
|$44.95
|01/01/1989
|QW503
|CR-2016
|SDB30W-1BV
|$39.95
|04/01/1988
|QW603
|CR1220
|30 Lap memories
|50M
|SDB30W-1V
|$39.95
|04/01/1988
|QW603
|CR1220
|30 lap Mem junior size
|50M
|SDB500-1D(KM
|$49.95
|02/01/1993
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|SDB500W(CP)
|$49.95
|10/01/1989
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|100m
|SDB500W-1BV
|$49.95
|07/01/1989
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|100M
|SDB500W-1C
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|SDB500W-1CV
|$49.95
|02/01/1992
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|SDB500W-1DCP
|$49.95
|09/01/1992
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|SDB500W-1DV
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|SDB500W4A
|$49.95
|11/01/1992
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|SDB500W4B
|$49.95
|11/01/1992
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|SDB500WB-4
|$49.95
|08/01/1992
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|SDB500WB4ACP
|$49.95
|09/01/1992
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|SDB500WB-4AV
|$49.95
|02/01/1992
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|SDB500WB4B
|$49.95
|04/01/1992
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|SDB500WB4BCP
|$49.95
|09/01/1992
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|SDB500WB-4BV
|$49.95
|02/01/1992
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|SDB500WB-9V
|$49.95
|01/01/1992
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|SDB500WB9VCP
|$49.95
|09/01/1992
|QW863
|CR2016
|Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|SKX1000-7AV
|$59.95
|11/01/1991
|QW969
|CR2016
|100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch, ambient temperature range:-4øF to 122øF.
|SKX1000B-6V
|$59.95
|07/01/1992
|QW969
|CR2016
|100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch, ambient temperature range:-4øF to 122øF.
|SKX1000C-4V
|$59.95
|07/01/1992
|QW969
|CR2016
|100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch, ambient temperature range:-4øF to 122øF.
|SNK100-9V
|$129.95
|07/01/1992
|QW994
|SR927Wx2
|100M, depth meter (not for scuba diving), uses sensor
technology to determine the depth, duration and maximum duration achieved.
One log memory, stopwatch, and a daily alarm.
|STR1000-1AV
|$79.95
|01/01/1991
|QW936
|CR2016
|STR2000C-2V
|$119.95
|10/01/1991
|QW949
|CR2016
|200M, stainless steel, mineral glass, 12/24 hour format, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, stopwatch.
|STR2000L-8V
|$119.95
|12/01/1992
|QW949
|CR2016
|200M, stainless steel, mineral glass, 12/24 hour format, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, stopwatch.
|STW100-1V
|$54.95
|08/01/1988
|QW657
|CR-1616
|9 Sports game timers!!
|100M
|SUF100-1V
|$54.95
|06/01/1991
|QW942
|CR1616
|100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time/split time/1st-2nd place
times, countdown alarm.
|SUF100-1V(KM
|$54.95
|08/01/1991
|QW942
|CR1616
|100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time/split time/1st-2nd place
times, countdown alarm.
|SUF110-3CV
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW942
|CR1616
|100M, Surfing timer aqua band, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net
time/split time/1st-2nd place times, countdown alarm.
|SUF110-3CVCP
|$49.95
|10/01/1992
|QW942
|CR1616
|100M, Surfing timer aqua band, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net
time/split time/1st-2nd place times, countdown alarm.
|SUF110-4BV
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW942
|CR1616
|100M, Surfing timer Flourescent red band, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net
time/split time/1st-2nd place times, countdown alarm.
|SUF110-9BV
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW942
|CR1616
|100M, Surfing timer Flourescent yellow band, 12/24 hour
formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring
mode: net time/split time/1st-2nd place times, countdown alarm.
|SUF110-9BVCP
|$49.95
|10/01/1992
|QW942
|CR1616
|100M, Surfing timer Fluorescent yellow band, 12/24 hour
formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring
mode: net time/split time/1st-2nd place times, countdown alarm.
|SW110
|$39.95
|06/01/1986
|QW512
|CR-2016
|Graphic Timer
|50M
|SW200-1AV
|$39.95
|01/01/1990
|QW874
|CR-2016
|tachy meter
|50M
|SW200-4AV
|$39.95
|01/01/1990
|QW874
|CR-2016
|tachy meter
|50m
|SW200-7AV
|$39.95
|01/01/1990
|QW874
|CR-2016
|tachy meter
|50m
|SWM100-6GV
|$89.95
|12/01/1992
|QW723
|SR1120W
|100M, purple band, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, swim recorder, distance recorder.
|SWM100-7GV
|$89.95
|12/01/1992
|QW723
|SR1120W
|100M, black band, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time
signals, swim recorder, distance recorder.
|TC50
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW120
|BR-1616
|First Resin Touch Sensor
|TC500-1
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW119
|BR-1616
|Touch Sensor W/Cal&Light
|TC600
|$59.95
|01/01/1980
|QW119
|BR-1616
|Touch Sensor W/Cal&Light
|TE2500
|$129.95
|01/01/1980
|QW178
|BR-2020
|TRANSLATOR/WORLD TIME/SW
|TGW100-1V
|$79.95
|03/01/1989
|QW827
|CR-2016
|100M, Tri-Graph, 12/24 hour formats, 5 independent daily
alarms, hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, Stainless
steel.
|100M
|TGW10G-1V
|$49.95
|12/01/1988
|QW827
|CR2016
|100M, Tri-Graph, 12/24 hour formats, 5 independent daily
alarms, hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.
|100M
|TGW10G-1V(CP
|$49.95
|03/01/1991
|QW827
|CR2016
|100M, Tri-Graph, 12/24 hour formats, 5 independent daily
alarms, hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.
|TK1
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW125
|366
|Key Chain
|TK2
|$19.95
|06/01/1980
|QW125
|366
|Key Chain Watch
|TM11-1AV
|$34.95
|09/01/1992
|QW1002
|CR1616
|50M, Soccer timer, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TM11-1AV(KM)
|$34.95
|10/01/1992
|QW1002
|CR1616
|50M, Soccer timer, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TM11-1BV
|$34.95
|09/01/1992
|QW1002
|CR1616
|50M, Soccer timer, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TM12-3V
|$34.95
|08/01/1992
|QW1003
|CR1616
|50M, Running timer, green band with black case, 12/24 hour
formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch,
pedometer-modes: walking, jogging, pacer signal function.
|TM12-9V
|$34.95
|08/01/1992
|QW1003
|CR1616
|50M, Running timer, yellow band with black case, 12/24 hour
formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch,
pedometer-modes: walking, jogging, pacer signal function.
|TM14-9V
|$34.95
|08/01/1992
|QW1006
|CR1616
|50M, Bike timer,black band with green case, 12/24 hour
formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown
alarm.
|TRI10W-1EV
|$49.95
|06/01/1991
|QW721
|SR927W
|50M, triathion functions include memory for 30 lap times and
three split times, 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30 lap times
and three split times, analog/digital, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TRI10W-1EVKM
|$49.95
|08/01/1991
|QW721
|SR927W
|50M, triathion functions include memory for 30 lap times and
three split times, analog/digital, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TRI10W-3EV
|$49.95
|02/01/1992
|QW721
|SR927W
|50M, Tri sport,
Fluorescent color (green), triathion functions include memory for 30 lap
times and three split times, 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30
lap times and three split times, analog/digital, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TRI10W-4EV
|$49.95
|02/01/1992
|QW721
|SR927W
|50M, Tri sport,
Fluorescent color (pink), triathion functions include memory for 30 lap times
and three split times, 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30 lap
times and three split times, analog/digital, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TRI10W-9EV
|$49.95
|02/01/1992
|QW721
|SR927W
|50M, Tri Sport,
Fluorescent color (yellow), triathion functions include memory for 30 lap
times and three split times, 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30
lap times and three split times, analog/digital, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TRW100-3BV
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW1004
|CR1616
|100M, Sailing timer, flourescent green , 12/24 gour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TRW100-3BVCP
|$49.95
|10/01/1992
|QW1004
|CR1616
|100M, Sailing timer, fluorescent green , 12/24 gour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TRW100-8(KM)
|$49.95
|03/01/1993
|QW1004
|CR1616
|100M, Sailing timer , 12/24 gour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TRW100-8CV
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW1004
|CR1616
|100M, Sailing timer , 12/24 gour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TRW100-8CVCP
|$49.95
|10/01/1992
|QW1004
|CR1616
|100M, Sailing timer , 12/24 gour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TRW100-9BV
|$49.95
|06/01/1992
|QW1004
|CR1616
|100M, Sailing timer flourescent yellow , 12/24 gour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TRW110-1V
|$49.95
|02/01/1993
|QW1004
|CR1616
|100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
sailing timer, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm,.
|TRW20-9V
|$34.95
|10/01/1989
|QW861
|CR1616
|50M, tachymeter, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time
signal, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TRW20-9V(CP)
|$34.95
|02/01/1991
|QW861
|CR1616
|50M, tachymeter, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time
signal, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TRW20-9V(KM)
|$34.95
|03/01/1990
|QW861
|CR1616
|50M, tachymeter, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time
signal, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TRW301C-8
|$79.95
|09/01/1991
|QW862
|CR1616
|100M
|TRW301C-8V
|$79.95
|01/01/1990
|QW862
|CR1616
|Yacht timer
|TRW301L-2V
|$99.95
|01/01/1990
|QW862
|CR-1616
|Yacht timer leather band
|TRW30-1V
|$44.95
|10/01/1989
|QW862
|CR-1616
|TS1000
|$49.95
|09/01/1982
|QW215
|BR-2016
|Thermometer/WT/SW
|100M
|TS100-1V
|$59.95
|09/01/1989
|QW815
|CR1620
|100M, 12/24 hour format, thermometer, world time and
temperature data, local temperature memory, 5 daily alarms, hourly time
signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TS100-1V(CP)
|$59.95
|12/01/1992
|QW815
|CR1620
|100M, 12/24 hour format, thermometer, world time and
temperature data, local temperature memory, 5 daily alarms, hourly time
signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TS100-1V(KM)
|$59.95
|06/01/1992
|QW815
|CR1620
|100M, 12/24 hour format, thermometer, world time and
temperature data, local temperature memory, 5 daily alarms, hourly time
signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
|TS1200
|$51.95
|10/01/1984
|QW515
|BR-2016
|Thermometer/World Time
|100M
|TS2000
|$59.95
|09/01/1982
|QW215
|BR-2016
|Our first Thermometer watch!
|50M
|TS200-1BV
|$69.95
|06/01/1992
|QW987
|CR2016
|100M, Thermometer, 5 daily alarms, hourly time signals, world
time and temperature data, local temperature memory, stopwatch, countdown
alarm, sunrise and sunset data.
|TS200-1BV(KM
|$69.95
|10/01/1992
|QW987
|CR2016
|100M, Thermometer, 5 daily alarms, hourly time signals, world
time and temperature data, local temperature memory, stopwatch, countdown
alarm, sunrise and sunset data.
|TS200B-7CV
|$69.95
|09/01/1992
|QW987
|CR2016
|100M, Thermometer, 5 daily alarms, hourly time signals, world
time and temperature data, local temperature memory, stopwatch, countdown
alarm, sunrise and sunset data.
|TS3000C
|$59.95
|09/01/1982
|QW215
|BR-2016
|Thermometer/WT/SW
|100M
|TW7000
|$109.95
|06/01/1984
|QW548
|BR-2016
|Solid Titanium Case!
|100M
|TW7000C
|$99.95
|06/01/1984
|QW548
|BR-2016
|Titanium Case
|100M
|TW7100C
|$119.95
|06/01/1984
|QW242
|920R
|Solid Titanium Case, Solar Charging
|200M
|UC50W
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW79
|BR-2016
|Universal Calendar
|50M
|UV100-1V
|$79.95
|02/01/1989
|QW508
|CR-1220
|Ultraviolet Ray Meter
|50M
|VDB1000-1
|$249.95
|03/01/1991
|QW658
|CR2016
|Plated resin, touch screen, resin, mineral
|VQ10-1E1V
|$79.95
|06/01/1992
|QW373
|SR927W
|50M
|VQ10-1E2V
|$79.95
|06/01/1992
|QW373
|SR927W
|50M
|VQ11-2GV
|$79.95
|06/01/1992
|QW731
|SR927W
|50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 1/100 sec.
stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly time signals.
|VQ11-4GV
|$79.95
|06/01/1992
|QW731
|SR927W
|50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 1/100 sec.
stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly time signals.
|VQ12-2V
|$79.95
|06/01/1992
|QW373
|SR927W
|50M
|W10
|$19.95
|07/01/1984
|QW415
|CR-2016
|50M
|W100
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW106
|BR-2320
|Alias H110(On Back)
|100M
|W10SC
|$24.95
|04/01/1985
|QW415
|CR-2016
|50M
|W11
|$19.95
|01/01/1989
|QW203
|370
|50M
|W11-1A
|$19.95
|01/01/1980
|QW203
|370
|50M
|W11C-1B
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW203
|370
|W11 With Compass
|50M
|W11C-1C
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW203
|370
|W11 With Compass
|50M
|W14
|$21.95
|06/01/1986
|QW596
|CR-2016
|50M
|W150
|$59.95
|01/01/1980
|QW106
|BR-2320
|Alias H101(On Back)
|100M
|W150C
|$54.95
|01/01/1980
|QW106
|BR-2320
|Alias H101(On Back)
|100M
|W15-1A
|$24.95
|11/01/1984
|QW189
|726R
|Solar/6.5mm Thin
|50M
|W15-1B
|$24.95
|11/01/1984
|QW189
|726R
|Solar/6.5mm Thin
|50M
|W18
|$34.95
|11/01/1987
|QW596
|CR-2016
|50M
|W200
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW108
|BR-2320
|100M
|W20-1
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW152
|BR-2016
|50M
|W21
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW152
|BR-2016
|Metal Bezel Or Ring
|50M
|W22
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW194
|BR-2016
|50M
|W23-1
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW248
|BR-2016
|50M
|W24
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW248
|BR-2016
|50M
|W25
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW181
|BR-2016
|4 ALARMS
|50M
|W250
|$54.95
|01/01/1980
|QW108
|BR-2320
|Stainless Steel
|100M
|W250C-1
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW108
|BR-2320
|100M
|W26
|$29.95
|04/01/1984
|QW248
|BR2016
|50M
|W26(KM)
|$29.95
|01/01/1989
|QW690
|CR-2016
|50M
|W26B(KM)
|$29.95
|01/01/1989
|QW690
|CR-2016
|50M
|W26B-1BV
|$29.95
|06/01/1988
|QW690
|CR2016
|50M
|W27
|$34.95
|07/01/1983
|QW189
|726R
|Solar
|50M
|W30
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW152
|BR-2016
|Stainless Steel 50M
|50M
|W300
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW106
|BR-2320
|100M
|W34
|$29.95
|01/01/1989
|QW415
|CR2016
|50M, Stainless Steel, Men’s watersports
|W34A-1A
|$29.95
|11/01/1984
|QW415
|CR-2016
|50M, Stainless Steel, Men’s watersports
|W350-1
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW152
|BR-2016
|Stainless Steel
|100M
|W350C-1
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW152
|BR-2016
|100M
|W35-1B
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW248
|BR-2016
|Stainless Steel
|50M
|W36
|$34.95
|11/01/1983
|QW248
|BR-2016
|Stainless Steel
|50M
|W40
|$39.95
|09/01/1987
|QW203
|370
|50M
|W400-1
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW106
|BR-2320
|100M
|W450-1
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW248
|BR-2016
|Stainless Steel W/Plastic Bezel
|100M
|W450C-1
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW248
|BR-2016
|100M
|W48B-1AV
|$29.95
|09/01/1988
|QW549
|CR2016
|Black w/blue buttons
|50M
|W48B-1AV(KM)
|$29.95
|08/01/1991
|QW549
|CR2016
|50M, Black w/ blue buttons
|W500
|$39.95
|01/01/1989
|QW211
|CR-2016
|100M
|W500-1
|$39.95
|01/01/1985
|QW211
|CR-2016
|2 CD Timers/SW
|100M
|W500-F4
|$39.95
|07/01/1983
|QW211
|CR-2016
|Red Buttons/Striped Band
|100M
|W500-F8
|$39.95
|07/01/1983
|QW211
|CR-2016
|Grey Buttons/Striped Band
|100M
|W500-F9
|$39.95
|07/01/1983
|QW211
|CR-2016
|Yellow Buttons/Striped Band
|100M
|W50U
|$34.95
|06/01/1987
|QW643
|CR1616
|World Time w/map
|50M
|W50U-1V
|$34.95
|01/01/1989
|QW643
|CR-1616
|W51
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW106
|BR-2320
|W510
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW212
|CR-2016
|W520U-1V
|$39.95
|01/01/1988
|QW643
|CR-1616
|World map
|100M
|W54US-1V
|$29.95
|12/01/1988
|QW814
|CR2016
|US Zonetimer W/Map
|100M
|W54US-1V(CP)
|$29.95
|05/01/1990
|QW814
|CR-2016
|50M, US Zonetimer W/Map
|100M
|W58-1A
|$21.95
|11/01/1988
|QW590
|CR-2016
|50M
|W58-1AV
|$21.95
|01/01/1989
|QW590
|CR2016
|50M
|W59-1V
|$21.95
|11/01/1989
|QW590
|CR2016
|50M
|W59-1V(CP)
|$21.95
|10/01/1991
|QW590
|CR2016
|50M
|W59-1V(KM)
|$21.95
|06/01/1992
|QW590
|CR2016
|50M
|W61
|$39.95
|01/01/1980
|QW81
|BR-2320
|STAINLESS STEEL
|50M
|W700
|$34.95
|05/01/1984
|QW548
|BR-2016
|100M
|W700C
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW548
|BR-2016
|W700 W/Compass
|100M
|W700SC
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW548
|CR-2016
|Compass/Light
|100M
|W70B-1A
|$21.95
|09/01/1988
|QW596
|CR-2016
|50M
|W70B-1AV
|$21.95
|01/01/1989
|QW596
|CR2016
|W70B-1AV(CP)
|$21.95
|10/01/1991
|QW596
|CR2016
|W70B-1AV(KM)
|$21.95
|06/01/1992
|QW596
|CR2016
|W70B-1B
|$21.95
|11/01/1988
|QW596
|CR-2016
|50M
|W70B-1BV
|$21.95
|12/01/1989
|QW596
|CR2016
|50M
|W71-1V
|$29.95
|07/01/1989
|QW549
|CR2012
|Reminder Mark
|50M
|W71-1V(CP)
|$29.95
|10/01/1991
|QW549
|CR-2012
|Reminder Mark
|50M
|W71-1V(KM)
|$29.95
|12/01/1989
|QW549
|CR2012
|Reminder Mark
|50M
|W720-1V
|$39.95
|07/01/1989
|QW549
|CR2012
|Reminder mark, Men’s watersports
|100M
|W720-1V(CP)
|$39.95
|10/01/1989
|QW549
|CR2012
|Reminder mark, Men’s watersports
|100M
|W720-1V(KM)
|$39.95
|06/01/1992
|QW549
|CR2012
|Reminder mark, Men’s watersports
|100M
|W720-9V
|$39.95
|01/01/1988
|QW549
|CR-2012
|Yellow,Reminder mark, Men’s watersports
|100M
|W725-9V
|$39.95
|06/01/1992
|QW1000
|CR2016
|12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time signal,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark display.
|W725-9V(KM)
|$39.95
|02/01/1993
|QW1000
|CR2016
|12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time signal,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark display.
|W726B-3V
|$39.95
|09/01/1992
|QW1000
|CR2016
|100M, black & green, 12/24 hour formats, multi function
alarm, hourly time signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time,
reminder mark display.
|W726B-3V(KM)
|$39.95
|03/01/1993
|QW1000
|CR2016
|100M, black & green, 12/24 hour formats, multi function
alarm, hourly time signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time,
reminder mark display.
|W726B-9V
|$39.95
|10/01/1992
|QW1000
|CR2016
|100M, 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time
signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark
display.
|W74-1V
|$26.95
|07/01/1990
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W74-1V(CP)
|$26.95
|02/01/1991
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W74-1V(KM)
|$26.95
|08/01/1991
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W750
|$44.95
|01/01/1980
|QW248
|BR-2016
|Stainless Steel
|100M
|W750C
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW248
|BR-2016
|100M
|W760
|$39.95
|01/01/1989
|QW548
|CR-2016
|Plastic
|W760-1
|$39.95
|04/01/1985
|QW548
|CR-2016
|Stainless Steel
|100M
|W760C-1
|$34.95
|04/01/1985
|QW548
|CR-2016
|Stainless Steel
|100M
|W76-1V
|$31.95
|10/01/1990
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W780C
|$39.95
|03/01/1987
|QW549
|CR2012
|100M, Stainless steel
|W780C-1V(B)
|$39.95
|05/01/1991
|QW549
|CR2012
|100M Stainless Steel
|W78-1V
|$19.95
|10/01/1991
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W78-1V(KM)
|$19.95
|06/01/1992
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W79A-1AV
|$19.95
|02/01/1992
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W79A-1AV(CP)
|$19.95
|02/01/1993
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W79A-1AV(KM)
|$19.95
|06/01/1992
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W79C-2V
|$19.95
|02/01/1992
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W79C-2V(CP)
|$19.95
|03/01/1993
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W79C-2V(KM)
|$19.95
|06/01/1992
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W79C-4V
|$19.95
|02/01/1992
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W79C-4V(KM)
|$19.95
|06/01/1992
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W79C-9V
|$19.95
|02/01/1992
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W79C-9V(CP)
|$19.95
|02/01/1993
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W79C-9V(KM)
|$19.95
|06/01/1992
|QW593
|CR2016
|50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
|W80US-1V
|$49.95
|12/01/1990
|QW938
|CR2016
|W80US-1V(CP)
|$49.95
|09/01/1992
|QW938
|CR2016
|W81-1AV
|$29.95
|11/01/1991
|QW967
|CR1220
|W81-1AV(KM)
|$29.95
|06/01/1992
|QW967
|CR1220
|W850-1
|$54.95
|01/01/1980
|QW242
|920R
|5 Alarms/Solar/SW/CDT
|100M
|W850-2
|$54.95
|01/01/1980
|QW242
|920R
|5 Alarms/Solar/SW/CDT
|100M
|W850C
|$49.95
|01/01/1980
|QW242
|920R
|W850 W/Plastic Band
|100M
|W90
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW195
|BR-2325
|Chrome Plated
|50M
|W95-1AV
|$44.95
|06/01/1991
|QW945
|CR2016
|50M
|W95-1AV(KM)
|$44.95
|08/01/1991
|QW945
|CR2016
|50M
|WH28
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW495
|BR-2016
|Hi-Temp(-10C TO 70C)
|WL10-1V
|$34.95
|12/01/1991
|QW617
|Solar(XR7926W)
|2nd battery-XR7926W
|WS70
|$69.95
|01/01/1980
|QW145
|361
|SLIM 50M
|50M
|WS71
|$59.95
|01/01/1980
|QW145
|361
|SLIM 50M
|50M
|WS77
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW448
|361
|6.2mm Thin/Stainless
|50M
|WS80-1
|$34.95
|01/01/1980
|QW189
|726R
|Solar/Stainless
|50M
|WS82
|$44.95
|01/01/1980
|QW189
|726R
|Solar/6.2mm Thin
|50M
|WW31C-1
|$24.95
|01/01/1980
|QW494
|CR-2016
|LO-TMP(-30C–50C)COMP
|50M
|WW34
|$29.95
|01/01/1980
|QW494
|CR-2016
|STNLS/(-30C TO 50C)
|50M
|WW5100C-1
|$64.95
|01/01/1980
|QW491
|CR-2320
|G-Shock/Lo-Temp
|200M
|XC30-1CV
|$49.95
|12/01/1987
|QW504
|CR-2016
|-22 TO 122 Degrees Rated
|50M
#1 by Francisco Frivero on 6 de Febrero de 2014 - 21:35
Citar
Buen descubrimiento. Hay listados muy interesantes.
#2 by Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro (Guti) on 8 de Febrero de 2014 - 09:29
Citar
Gracias y un saludo Francisco Frivero.
#3 by jhon engel k. on 16 de Marzo de 2014 - 20:44
Citar
hola, la idea es comprar , un relock casio bhoigraph bh100w, nuevo o de segunda, si lo tienen por favor, me dan la direccion y o el telefono, para contactarlo, y asi poder negociar el casio bh 100w. gracias.
#4 by Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro (Guti) on 17 de Marzo de 2014 - 19:20
Citar
Supongo que te refieres al reloj Casio Bio Graph BH100W, tienes más información de él aquí: http://zonacasio.blogspot.com.es/2012/03/casio-bh-100w-bio-graph-cuando-los.html
Comprarlo nuevo, no vas a poder, pues dejó de fabricarse hace más de 20 años, pero si tienes suerte, y estás dispuesto a pagarlo, podrás encontrar alguno en estado de NOS.
#5 by Rodolfo on 20 de Mayo de 2014 - 17:44
Citar
Hola, he compraso un viejo Casio Casiotron modelo 31qs-18 dual y no tengo idea de como se pone en hora. Alguien sabe?. Saludos.
#6 by Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro (Guti) on 20 de Mayo de 2014 - 20:01
Citar
Rodolfo, ¿has comprobado si está en la página de manuales de Casio?
#7 by Rodolfo on 20 de Mayo de 2014 - 23:31
Citar
Me fije, pero no hay nada.
#8 by Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro (Guti) on 21 de Mayo de 2014 - 07:36
Citar
En el hilo de HdR, te han dado la respuesta.
¡Espero que te sirva!
#9 by Rodolfo on 21 de Mayo de 2014 - 14:41
Citar
Muchas Gracias!!!!!
#10 by Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro (Guti) on 21 de Mayo de 2014 - 19:31
Citar
De nada Rodolfo.
#11 by estaban González on 13 de Mayo de 2015 - 00:42
Citar
hola, quisiera saber en que moneda se encuentran los precios?
#12 by Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro (Guti) on 13 de Mayo de 2015 - 05:29
Citar
estaban González, los precios están en dólares estadounidenses de la fecha.
#13 by miguel on 4 de Junio de 2015 - 18:06
Citar
Hola, perdone que le moleste sin conocernos para pedirle ayuda, le explico mi duda, estoy intentando averiguar que reloj casio solar era el que yo llebaba en el año 1985,mientras realizaba el servicio militar en Ceuta.Lo compre este mismo año en Ceuta a mi me parece que era el WL-10, pero por algun lado dicen que no que era el W-600 0 el W-16,si usted tubiera algun catalogo donde se especificara y me pudiese dar la informacion se lo agradeceria, es para busarlo y comprarlo, bueno pues sin mas que decirle me despido de usted quedando agradecido por esucharme.Reciba un cordial saludo.
#14 by Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro (Guti) on 4 de Junio de 2015 - 19:19
Citar
Aquí, tienes varios catálogos de la época miguel.
Eran modelos muy parecidos, así que tal vez con las fotos los reconozcas:
– Casio W-16: http://www.digital-watch.com/DWL/1work/casio_w-16/
– Casio WL-10: http://www.thewatchsite.com/21-japanese-watch-discussion-forum/27323-need-your-help-casio-wl-10-solar-battery-xr7926w.html
– Casio W-600: http://watches.gafortiby.com/image/YFIEKHGP.jpg
#15 by Antonio on 28 de Junio de 2015 - 21:03
Citar
Hola buenas tardes me comunico con vd por si puede ayudarme.Quiero conseguir una correa para el reloj Casio LAW 16—-QW362.
Si puden decirme donde conseguirla.
Un saludo y muchas gracias
#16 by Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro (Guti) on 29 de Junio de 2015 - 08:28
Citar
Hola Antonio,
Según veo, la correa del LAW-16 (referencia 91047398376) ya no se fabrica, lo cual es lógico pues hablamos de un reloj de 1992.
Una alternativa sería buscar una correa no original que te gustase. Sino, deberás buscar algún resto de stock por eBay o en el SAT de Casio.
#17 by Antonio on 30 de Junio de 2015 - 14:04
Citar
Muchisimas gracias Javier un saludo.
Antonio
#18 by Gontzal on 9 de Diciembre de 2015 - 16:54
Citar
Hola. Siento molestar, pero me gustaría saber de que año es el modelo 671 DB-300, pues no lo he encontrado en el listado. Gracias
#19 by Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro (Guti) on 9 de Diciembre de 2015 - 17:56
Citar
1987 Gontzal.
Aquí tienes más detalles: http://www.digital-watch.com/DWL/1work/casio_db-300/
#20 by David on 10 de Diciembre de 2015 - 16:10
Citar
Hola quisiera saber historia y valor económico de LP-520
#21 by Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro (Guti) on 10 de Diciembre de 2015 - 17:17
Citar
Ya nos contarás lo que descubres David.
#22 by Martineski on 18 de Junio de 2016 - 19:58
Citar
Como siempre un trabajo de 10, lastima que solo se pueda puntuar con 5 😉 Gracias 🙂
#23 by Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro (Guti) on 19 de Junio de 2016 - 09:53
Citar
Gracias amigo Martineski.
#24 by vincent Derivery on 27 de Febrero de 2017 - 10:53
Citar
Bonjour, j’ai deux montres CASIO que j’aime beaucoup:
MQ-414 et MQ-415.
Je vois qu’elles n’apparaissent pas dans votre liste.
Peut-être cette information pourra-t-elle vous intéresser?
cordialement
vincent
#25 by Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro (Guti) on 27 de Febrero de 2017 - 17:39
Citar
vincent Derivery. S’il vous plaît, afficher l’information ici, et je vais l’ajouter à la table.
Merci.