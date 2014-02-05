En Casio Digital Watches, he obtenido un interesante listado de modelos antiguos de Casio, con interesante información para los aficionados: precio de venta recomendado cuando apareció, fecha de comercialización inicial, el módulo que monta, el tipo de pila que lleva, …

Un recurso muy útil para el mantenimiento de esas joyas clásicas.

Modelo PVP Recomendado Fecha Módulo Pila Observaciones Resistencia al agua

110QS-37 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW110 BR-2016

25CR-16 $99.95 01/01/1977 QW25 393 First Alarm/Chrono

25CS-16 $178.00 01/01/1976 QW25 393 First Alarm/Chrono

26CGL-20M $200.00 01/01/1977 QW26 391

26CGL-24M $150.00 01/01/1977 QW26 391

26CGL-34M $200.00 01/01/1978 QW26 391

26CL-20M $99.95 01/01/1977 QW26 391

26CL-21 $180.00 01/01/1977 QW26 391

26CL-24M $99.95 01/01/1977 QW26 391

27CGL-11 $148.00 01/01/1976 QW27 392

27CGL-14 $178.00 01/01/1976 QW27 392

27CGL-16 $200.00 01/01/1977 QW27 392

27CGL-17 $99.95 01/01/1977 QW27 392

27CGL-18 $99.95 01/01/1977 QW27 392

27CL-10 $148.00 01/01/1976 QW27 392

27CL-11 $128.00 01/01/1976 QW27 392

27CL-14 $148.00 01/01/1976 QW27 392

27CL-15 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW27 392

27CL-16 $160.00 01/01/1977 QW27 392

27CL-17 $89.95 01/01/1977 QW27 392

27CL-18 $79.95 01/01/1977 QW27 392

29CS-11 $198.00 01/01/1976 QW29 389 World Time-Ten Time Zones

29CS-49 $69.95 01/01/1976 QW29 389

31CGR-14 $298.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392

31CGS-10 $298.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392

31CS-10 $188.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392

31QGR-20 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW31 392

31QR-11 $89.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392

31QR-12 $89.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392

31QR-14 $89.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392

31QR-29 $39.95 01/01/1976 QW31 392

31QS-11 $98.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392

31QS-12 $98.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392

38CR-12 $98.00 01/01/1976 QW38 392

38CS-14 $148.00 01/01/1977 QW38 393

46CS-27 $200.00 01/01/1977 QW46 392

46CS-29 $150.00 01/01/1977 QW46 392

47CS-23 $200.00 01/01/1977 QW47 389 Modified QW48

48CS-39 $200.00 01/01/1977 QW48 389 Modified QW47

49CGS-24 $250.00 01/01/1976 QW49 392

49CGS-25 $250.00 01/01/1976 QW49 392

49CS-24 $200.00 01/01/1976 QW49 392

49CS-25 $200.00 01/01/1977 QW49 392

50QS-17 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW50 392

51QR-19 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW51 392

52QGS-14 $89.95 01/01/1978 QW52 392

52QS-14 $79.95 01/01/1978 QW52 392

53CGS-18 $250.00 01/01/1977 QW53 392

53CS-18 $190.00 01/01/1977 QW53 392

54QGS-16 $89.95 01/01/1977 QW54 392

54QGS-19 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW54 392

54QS-15 $98.00 01/01/1977 QW54 392

54QS-16 $79.95 01/01/1977 QW54 392

54QS-19 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW54 392

55QS-24 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW55 392

56CS-50 $69.95 01/01/1979 QW56 BR-2016

56CS-52 $89.95 01/01/1979 QW56 BR-2016

56QS-38 $49.95 01/01/1979 QW56 BR-2016

59CGS-33 $200.00 01/01/1978 QW59 392

59CGS-57 $200.00 01/01/1978 QW59 392

59CS-33 $150.00 01/01/1977 QW59 392

60QR-22 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW60 392

60QS-20 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW60 392

64QS-22 $89.95 01/01/1977 QW64 BR-2325

65CS-28 $99.95 01/01/1976 QW65 BR-2325

76CGS-47L $150.00 01/01/1976 QW76 391

76CS-40L $135.00 01/01/1976 QW76 391

76CS-56 $200.00 01/01/1976 QW76 391 Gold On Stainless

79CS-51 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW79 BR-2016

79CS-53 $89.95 01/01/1980 QW79 BR-2016

79QGS-39 $89.95 01/01/1980 QW79 BR-2016

79QS-39 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW79 BR-2016 Uni/Cal & Adj. Frq. Alarm

81CS-36 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW81 BR-2320

81QS-33 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW81 BR-2320

81QS-35 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW81 BR-2320

83QS-27 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW83 BR-2320

83QS-41 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW83 BR-2320

86CGL-22 $59.95 01/01/1977 QW86 391

86CL-22 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW86 391

86QGL-10 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW86 391

86QGL-14 $79.95 01/01/1977 QW86 391

86QL-10 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW86 391

86QL-12 $59.95 01/01/1977 QW86 391

86QL-14 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW86 391

87QGL-20 $99.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391

87QL-17 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391

87QL-18 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391

87QL-20 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391

88CS-37 $150.00 01/01/1977 QW88 392

94QR-26 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW94 BR-2320

95CS-31 $59.95 01/01/1977 QW95 BR-2320

95QR-31 $39.95 01/01/1977 QW95 BR-2320

95QR-33 $29.95 01/01/1977 QW95 BR-2320

95QS-31 $39.95 01/01/1977 QW95 BR-2320

95QS-32 $39.95 01/01/1977 QW95 BR-2320

95QS-36 $34.95 01/01/1977 QW95 BR-2320

A151 $14.95 04/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016

A151G $19.95 01/01/1983 QW415 CR-2016

A153 $14.95 11/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016 Alarm Chrono

A153G $21.95 11/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016 Alarm Chrono

A153G(KM) $21.95 01/01/1989 QW415 BR-2016

A153WG $21.95 04/01/1988 QW415 CR-2016 30M

A153WG-9 $21.95 01/01/1989 QW415 BR-2016

A155W(KM) $17.95 01/01/1989 QW587 CR-2016

A155W(P) $17.95 01/01/1989 QW587 CR-2016

A156W $19.95 12/01/1986 QW596 CR-2016 30M

A158W-1 $19.95 11/01/1989 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, chrome plated resin.

A158W-1(KM) $19.95 01/01/1990 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, chrome plated resin.

A158WG-9 $24.95 12/01/1991 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, gold tone resin.

A160B-1 $19.95 11/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016 Black

A161 $19.95 01/01/1981 QW415 CR2016

A161 $19.95 10/01/1981 QW415 CR2016

A161-1 $19.95 01/01/1981 QW415 CR-2016 30M

A162-1 $29.95 12/01/1990 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

A162GL-1 $39.95 05/01/1991 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

A170SG-8 $49.95 06/01/1991 QW945 CR2016 Water resist

A170SG-8(CP) $49.95 11/01/1992 QW945 CR2016 Water resist

A250 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW106 BR-2320 Alias S001(ON BACK)

A270 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW181 BR-2016

A300U-1 $39.95 08/01/1987 QW643 CR-1616 World Time w/map 30M

A450GL $39.95 01/01/1980 QW100 391

A450L $49.95 01/01/1980 QW100 391

A655 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW81 BR-2320

A656-2 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW160 BR-2016

A657G-9A $24.95 01/01/1980 QW160 BR-2016

A659-2 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW160 BR-2016

A660 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW237 396

A660G $29.95 01/01/1980 QW237 396

A661-2 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW237 396

A661G-5 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW237 396

A663-1 $19.95 12/01/1984 QW145 361 4.6mm

A663G-5 $24.95 01/01/1985 QW145 361 4.6mm

A680 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW203 370

A680G-9 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW203 370

A850 $36.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320 Alias S007(ON BACK)

A851 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320

A852 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320

A855 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320

AA81 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW103 BR-2016 Alias A201(ON BACK)

AA81G $89.95 01/01/1980 QW103 BR-2016 LCD Displayed Hands/Digital

AA82 $79.95 01/01/1980 QW103 BR-2016 LCD Displayed Hands/Digital

AA83 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW103 BR-2016 LCD Displayed Hands/Digital

AA85 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW103 BR-2016 LCD Displayed Hands/Digital

AA91W $69.95 01/01/1980 QW103 BR-2016 LCD Displayed Hands/Digital

AA92W $59.95 01/01/1980 QW103 BR-2016 LCD Displayed Hands/Digital

AB200 $99.95 10/01/1986 QW321 389 Analog + Data Bank

AB200G $119.95 10/01/1986 QW321 389 Analog + Data Bank

AB40U-1AV $59.95 03/01/1993 QW741 CR2016 50M, telememo 20 4 letters and 12 numberals per page,

automatic name sorting function, world time 26 time zones (27 cities), summer

time adjustment, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, horly time sgnals, 1/100

sec stopwatch.

AB50W-1EV $89.95 03/01/1993 QW753 SR1120W 50M, telememo 50, 50 pages of schedule memo, 50 seta of 11

letters, month, date, hor and minute, 5 preset messages, memories shared

between telememo and schedule memo, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 12/24

hour formats, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

AB550-1A $99.95 11/01/1991 QW372 SR1120W

AD500G-9GV $299.95 07/01/1990 QW389 SR1120W Stainless Steel-100M

AD510-9AV $169.95 09/01/1989 QW388 SR920W Stainless Steel, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time

signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AD510L-1AV $169.95 09/01/1989 QW388 SR920W Leather Band , stainless steel, 12/24 hour formats, daily

alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time. 100M

AD520C-1BV $129.95 02/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 100M, Stainless Steel, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AD520C-7BV $129.95 02/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 100M, Stainless Steel, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AD520C-9EV $129.95 01/01/1992 QW388 SR920SW 100M, Stainless steel, Mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats,

daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AD520L-1B2V $129.95 04/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 100M, Water repellent, leather band, 12/24 hour formats, daily

alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AD702G-9AV $179.95 09/01/1989 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100

sec. stopwatch, dual time. 200M

AD703G-9AV $159.95 07/01/1989 QW308 SR920W daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats. 100M

AD704-9AV $149.95 09/01/1989 QW308 SR920W daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats. 100M

AD710L-9AV $199.95 09/01/1989 QW388 SR920W Oceanus Series with leather band, 12/24 hour formats, daily

alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AD770-1E1V $179.95 08/01/1992 QW388 SR626SW 200M, stainless steel, mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats,

daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AE11W-1A $44.95 11/01/1987 QW694 CR-1616 LC Analog 50M

AE12W-1V $39.95 01/01/1989 QW694 CR-1616 LC Analog 50M

AE200 $49.95 11/01/1986 QW588 CR-1616 LC Analog Twin Graph 30M

AE20W $44.95 01/01/1989 QW588 CR-1616 LC Analog Twin Graph

AE20W(CP) $44.95 09/01/1992 QW588 CR-1616 LC Analog Twin Graph

AE20W(KM) $44.95 01/01/1989 QW588 CR-1616 LC Analog Twin Graph

AE20W-1 $44.95 11/01/1986 QW588 CR-1616 LC Analog Twin Graph 50M

AE20W-7 $44.95 06/01/1987 QW588 CR-1616 LC Analog Twin Graph 50M

AE21W-1V $44.95 06/01/1988 QW809 CR-1616 LC Twingraph II 50M

AE22W-1V $44.95 08/01/1988 QW808 CR1616 LC Twingraph II 50M

AE30WG-1V $44.95 10/01/1989 QW894 CR1616 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 5 daily alarms,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time. 50M

AE30WG-1V(CP $44.95 10/01/1990 QW894 CR1616 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 5 daily alarms,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time. 50M

AE30WG-1V(KM $44.95 03/01/1990 QW894 CR1616 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 5 daily alarms,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time. 50M

AE65W-1V $49.95 11/01/1989 QW894 CR2016 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 5 daily alarms,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.

AE65W-1V(KM) $49.95 07/01/1990 QW894 CR2016 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 5 daily alarms,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.

AE80 $39.95 06/01/1985 QW287 365 LCD Displayed Hands/Digital

AE8W-9 $29.95 02/01/1986 QW188 365 Mens LCD Analog 50M

AE91W-1 $39.95 11/01/1984 QW188 365 LCD Displayed Hands 50M

AE9W $29.95 11/01/1984 QW188 365 LCD Displayed Hands 50M

AG10-1 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW164 399 At Noon Music Box Dancer

AG11L $24.95 01/01/1980 QW164 399 At Noon Music Box Dancer

AG20 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW207 399 Fishing Game

AG21L-9 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW207 399 Fishing Game

AG30 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW226 399 Sur Le Pont D’Avignon/Lky

AG31L-9 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW226 399 Sur Le Pont D’Avignon/Lky

AL180-1 $34.95 12/01/1991 QW668 Solar(GC2016) Water Resistent

ALT6100-1V $169.95 06/01/1992 QW950 CR-2025 100M, five daily alarms, hourly time signals, built in

altimeter, barometer and thermometer.

AN7 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW104 366 LCD Displayed Hands

AN8 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW104 366 LCD Displayed Hands

AN8GL $59.95 01/01/1980 QW104 366 LCD Displayed Hands

AN8L $49.95 01/01/1980 QW104 366 LCD Dispalyed Hands

AN9 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW104 366 LCD Displayed Hands

AQ101-2 $99.95 01/01/1980 QW302 391

AQ102-7 $99.95 01/01/1980 QW302 391

AQ10W $29.95 01/01/1980 QW309 392 First Mechanical Analog/Digital 30M

AQ11 $99.95 01/01/1980 QW301 391

AQ110WG-1(KM $64.95 03/01/1993 QW740 SR927W 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/10 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time, dual time. Black.

AQ110WG-1EV $64.95 06/01/1992 QW740 SR927W 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/10 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time, dual time. Black.

AQ110WG-3EV $59.95 01/01/1993 QW740 SR927W 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/10 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time, dual time. Green.

AQ110WG-4EV $59.95 01/01/1993 QW740 SR927W 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/10 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time, dual time. Black & red.

AQ110WG-9EV $59.95 01/01/1993 QW740 SR927W 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/10 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time, dual time. Grey & yellow.

AQ16W-8A $34.95 09/01/1988 QW308 399 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats. 30M

AQ16W-9A $34.95 12/01/1991 QW308 399 Water Resistent, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,

12/24 hour formats.

AQ20 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW301 391

AQ200-1 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW303 370

AQ200-7 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW303 370

AQ200G-9 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW303 370

AQ20G $69.95 01/01/1980 QW301 391

AQ222-7 $31.95 06/01/1987 QW308 339 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats.

AQ222-7D $31.95 01/01/1989 Qw308 339 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats.

AQ222G-9 $36.95 06/01/1987 QW308 339 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats.

AQ222G-9D $36.95 01/01/1989 QW308 339 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats.

AQ23-1B $29.95 01/01/1980 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, dual time. 30M

AQ23-7E $25.95 06/01/1991 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, dual time.

AQ25-7B $29.95 01/01/1992 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, dual time.

AQ26-1B1 $29.95 01/01/1992 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, dual time.

AQ26-1B2 $29.95 06/01/1991 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, dual time.

AQ27-1B $29.95 10/01/1990 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, dual time.

AQ27-1B(CP) $29.95 10/01/1991 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, dual time.

AQ27-8B $29.95 01/01/1992 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, dual time.

AQ27-9B $29.95 01/01/1992 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, dual time.

AQ29-1B $29.95 01/01/1992 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, dual time.

AQ300J-1 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396

AQ301 $34.95 03/01/1986 QW314 370

AQ30-1 $34.95 10/01/1991 QW304 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100

sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ301G $39.95 03/01/1986 QW314 370

AQ302 $34.95 05/01/1987 QW314 370 30M

AQ302-7D $34.95 01/01/1989 QW314 370,SR920W

AQ302G $39.95 05/01/1987 QW314 370 30M

AQ302G-9D $39.95 01/01/1989 QW314 370,SR920W

AQ305E-7A $39.95 10/01/1989 QW388 SR920W Chrome-Expansion band, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ305GE-1A $49.95 10/01/1989 QW388 SR920W Gold tone-Expansion band, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ305GE-9A $49.95 10/01/1989 QW388 SR920W Gold tone- Expansion band, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ307G-9A $59.95 03/01/1990 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, dual time.

AQ307SG-7A $59.95 03/01/1990 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, dual time.

AQ308G-9A $89.95 02/01/1992 QW726 SR626W Water resistant

AQ30W $34.95 06/01/1983 QW305 396 Analog/Digital 50M

AQ310G $49.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396

AQ311WGL-9AV $69.95 01/01/1992 QW364 SR920W 50M, Mineral glass, leather band,gold tone

AQ313WG-9AV $89.95 01/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 50M, Stainless steel, Mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats, daily

alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ313WSG-9AV $79.95 01/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 50M, Stainless steel, Mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats, daily

alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ32 $29.95 10/01/1984 QW309 392 50M

AQ320 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396

AQ320G $49.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396

AQ321-1 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW309 392

AQ321-7 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW309 392

AQ321G $44.95 01/01/1980 QW309 392

AQ331B-7 $49.95 01/01/1985 QW305 396 White Face

AQ331B-9 $49.95 01/01/1985 QW305 396 Black w/Gold Face

AQ33W $34.95 01/01/1989 QW307 370

AQ33W-1 $34.95 07/01/1985 QW307 370 Black Face 50M

AQ33W-7 $34.95 07/01/1985 QW307 370 White Face 50M

AQ340 $34.95 01/01/1989 QW309 392

AQ340-1 $34.95 01/01/1984 QW309 392 Black Face

AQ340-7 $34.95 01/01/1984 QW309 392 White Face

AQ340G-9 $39.95 01/01/1984 QW309 392

AQ350W $49.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396

AQ351W $49.95 05/01/1984 QW305 396 50M

AQ352GW $70.00 08/01/1984 QW305 396 Stainless Steel 50M

AQ353CW $49.95 07/01/1985 QW307 370

AQ38-1E $29.95 08/01/1992 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ38-1E(CP) $29.95 03/01/1993 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ38-1E(KM) $29.95 05/01/1993 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ38-2E $29.95 08/01/1992 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , blue case, 12/24 hour formats,

daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ38-2E(CP) $29.95 03/01/1993 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , blue case, 12/24 hour formats,

daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ38-3E $29.95 08/01/1992 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , green case, 12/24 hour formats,

daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ38-3E(CP) $29.95 03/01/1993 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , green case, 12/24 hour formats,

daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ38-4E $29.95 08/01/1992 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , red case, 12/24 hour formats,

daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ38-4E(CP) $29.95 03/01/1993 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , red case, 12/24 hour formats,

daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ38-9E $29.95 08/01/1992 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , yellow case, 12/24 hour formats,

daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ38-9E(CP) $29.95 03/01/1993 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , yellow case, 12/24 hour formats,

daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AQ410 $39.95 03/01/1985 QW307 370

AQ410G-9 $44.95 03/01/1985 QW307 370

AQ450 $54.95 06/01/1986 QW315 370

AQ450G $59.95 10/01/1986 QW315 370

AQ50 $34.95 03/01/1986 QW315 370

AQ500 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396

AQ510GL $79.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396

AQ510L $69.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396

AQ516 $70.00 01/01/1980 QW305 396 Paradium Plated Case

AQ600CW $79.95 07/01/1985 QW307 370

AQ6W-8B $29.95 09/01/1986 QW308 399 Tachometer Style, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,

12/24 hour formats.

AQ80C-1B $69.95 08/01/1988 QW322 SR920SW WorldTime Calc 30M

AQ8W(KM) $29.95 01/01/1989 QW308 399 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats.

AQ8W-1E $29.95 12/01/1986 QW308 399 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats. 30M

AQ8W-1E(CP) $29.95 02/01/1991 QW308 399 30M, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats.

AQ8W-7B $29.95 12/01/1991 QW308 399 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats.

AQ900G-1 $49.95 06/01/1986 QW307 370

AQW10 $44.95 09/01/1987 QW314 370

AQW40-1 $44.95 08/01/1986 QW315 370 Black w/White Face 50M

AQW40-7 $44.95 10/01/1986 QW315 370

AQW5(KM) $39.95 01/01/1989 QW308 399,SR927W daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats.

AQW5-1 $39.95 12/01/1986 QW308 399,SR927W Black/White, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24

hour formats. 50M

AQW5-1E $34.95 01/01/1989 QW308 399,SR927W daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats.

AQW5-1E(CP) $34.95 03/01/1990 QW308 399,SR927W daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats.

AQW5-1E2V $34.95 03/01/1993 QW308 399,SR927W daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats.

AQW5-1GV $34.95 02/01/1993 QW308 399,SR927W Water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time

signals, dual time.

ARW320AT-1BV $99.95 06/01/1990 QW376 SR927Wx2 100M, Alti Depth Meter, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

barometer, countdown alarm, stopwatch.

ARW320AT-1E2 $99.95 01/01/1989 QW376 SR927Wx2 100M, Alti Depth Meter, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

barometer, countdown alarm, stopwatch.

AT550 $119.95 01/01/1980 QW320 396 First Read Sensor

AT550G $129.95 01/01/1980 QW320 396 First Read Sensor

AT551GL $119.95 01/01/1980 QW320 396 FIRST READ SENSOR

AT552-7 $79.95 01/01/1980 QW320 396 Read Sensor 8 Digit Calc.

AT552G $89.95 01/01/1980 QW320 396 Read Sensor 8 Digit Calc.

AW10-1B $89.95 04/01/1989 QW378 SR927W Thermometer 50M

AW10-1BV $89.95 01/01/1989 QW378 SR927W

AW17-1V $34.95 01/01/1992 QW308 399 50M, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour

formats.

AW20M-1GV $79.95 06/01/1989 QW384 SR1120W Speed memory 100, 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour

format, 3 daily alarms, hourly time signals, memory stopwatch, countdown

alarm. 50M

AW20M-1GV(KM $79.95 01/01/1989 QW384 SR1120W Speed memory 100, 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour

format, 3 daily alarms, hourly time signals, memory stopwatch, countdown

alarm.

AW21U-1GV $89.95 12/01/1989 QW387 SR1120W

AW22-7G2V $79.95 09/01/1992 QW725 SR1120W Speed memory 100, 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour

format, 3 daily alarms, hourly time signals, memory stopwatch, countdown

alarm.

AW300-1GV $79.95 03/01/1990 QW389 SR1120W

AW300-7GV $79.95 03/01/1990 QW389 SR1120W

AW302-9EV $74.95 07/01/1990 QW364 SR927W 100M

AW304-1E(KM) $39.95 02/01/1993 QW308 SR927W 100M, black band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,

12/24 hour formats.

AW304-1EV $39.95 08/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, black band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,

12/24 hour formats.

AW304-1EV(CP $39.95 11/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, black band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,

12/24 hour formats.

AW304-3E(KM) $39.95 02/01/1993 QW308 SR927W 100M, green band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,

12/24 hour formats.

AW304-3EV $39.95 08/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, green band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,

12/24 hour formats.

AW304-3EV(CP $39.95 11/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, green band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,

12/24 hour formats.

AW304-4E(KM) $39.95 02/01/1993 QW308 SR927W 100M, red band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,

12/24 hour formats.

AW304-4EV $39.95 08/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, red band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,

12/24 hour formats.

AW304-4EV(CP $39.95 11/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, red band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,

12/24 hour formats.

AW304-9E(KM) $39.95 02/01/1993 QW308 SR927W 100M, yellow band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,

12/24 hour formats.

AW304-9EV $39.95 08/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, yellow band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,

12/24 hour formats.

AW304-9EV(CP $39.95 11/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, yellow band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,

12/24 hour formats.

AW30-9EV $44.95 05/01/1989 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, dual time.

AW30-9EV(CP) $44.95 10/01/1990 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, dual time.

AW30-9EV(KM) $44.95 08/01/1991 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, dual time.

AW32-1V $49.95 07/01/1990 QW388 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AW32-1V(CP) $49.95 04/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AW32-1V(KM) $49.95 08/01/1991 QW388 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AW32-9EV $49.95 12/01/1991 QW388 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AW330AT-4EV $109.95 01/01/1993 QW734 SR927Wx2 100m, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

altimeter, barometer, low power indicator.

AW33-1EV $39.95 01/01/1992 QW304 370 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AW34-1A1V $44.95 01/01/1992 QW304 370 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AW36-1E1V $49.95 06/01/1992 QW304 370 CR1616, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AW37-9EV $49.95 03/01/1993 QW747 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 stopwatch, dual time.

AW400-9AV $119.95 07/01/1990 QW388 SR920W 200M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AW40M-1A2V $99.95 01/01/1991 QW385 SR1120W 100M

AW500-1E2V $89.95 12/01/1991 QW380 SR927W 200M,G-Shock, Stainless Steel, Mineral Glass, Thermometer,

analog and digital, daily alarm, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).

AW500G-1EV $119.95 04/01/1989 QW380 SR927W 200M, G-Shock, Thermometer, resin, mineral glass, analog and

digital, daily alarm, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock). 200M

AW51-1V $39.95 01/01/1993 QW304 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AW51-4V $39.95 03/01/1993 QW304 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AW51-8V $39.95 02/01/1993 QW304 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AW51-9V $39.95 02/01/1993 QW304 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AW550-1EV $89.95 09/01/1992 QW380 SR927W 200M, G-Shock, resin, mineral glass, analog and digital, daily

alarm, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).

AW600G-9AV $189.95 01/01/1991 QW373 SR927W

AW60-1EV $79.95 07/01/1992 QW730 SR927W 50M, exercise trainer, analog & digital, 12/24 hour

formats, calories burned measurement function, target calorie alarm function,

memory function-stores in memory total of calories burned in the week and

previous week.

AW900-7V $69.95 06/01/1993 QW748 SR920SW 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.

AX1 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW118 BR-2016

AX210 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW118 BR-2016

AX250 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW118 BR-2016

AX510 $79.95 01/01/1980 QW118 BR-2016

B210 $10.95 12/01/1983 QW400 BR-2016

B210G $15.95 12/01/1983 QW400 BR-2016

B211 $10.95 08/01/1986 QW580 BR-2016 Available NJ Repair Center Only

B811 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW58 BR-2320 Alias S005(ON BACK)

B812 $22.95 01/01/1980 QW58 BR-2320

B815 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW155 BR-2016

B815G $19.95 01/01/1980 QW155 BR-2016

B816 $12.95 01/01/1980 QW155 BR-2016

B816G-9 $17.95 01/01/1980 QW155 BR-2016

B820 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW244 396

B820G $19.95 01/01/1980 QW244 396

B821 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW244 396

B821G-9 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW244 396

BA200 $49.95 11/01/1984 QW462 CR-1616 4 ALMS/SW/DT/DT ALM

BA80 $34.95 10/01/1984 QW462 CR-1616 W/4 ALMS/BOOSTER/SW/DT

BGP20-9V $59.95 02/01/1991 QW931 CR2016 100M

BGP260SG-8V $139.95 03/01/1992 QW931 CR2016 50M, Multi Planner, mineral glass, Pd plated, H-type band

BGR10-1V $64.95 02/01/1991 QW930 CR2016 100M

BGR11-1V $49.95 01/01/1992 QW930 CR2016 100M

BGR11-1V(CP) $49.95 11/01/1992 QW930 CR2016 100M

BH100W-1AV $49.95 11/01/1991 QW946 CR2016 Water resistant, input date of birth to discover the influence

the body’s natural biological rhythms on the physical, emotional and

intellectual energy levels, daily alarm, stopwatch, biorythm graph.

BM100W-1V $99.95 02/01/1989 QW510 SR927Wx2 Digital Barometer 100M

BM200W-1V $89.95 08/01/1992 QW983 SR927Wx2 100M, Barometer, altimeter, hourly time signals, 3 multi

function alarms, stopwatch, 12/24 hour formats.

BM500W-1V $99.95 01/01/1991 QW923 SR927Wx2 100M, resin, mineral glass, stopwatch, countdown alarm,

barometer, depth meter, altimeter, hourly time signals, 3 multi function

alarms.

BP100-1AV $169.95 12/01/1991 QW900 2 x SR927W 50M,Blood Pressure Monitor, measuring range-pulse; 30 to 200

minute, Systolic blood pressure; 10 to 300 mmHG, Distolic blood pressure; 10

to 199 mmHG, one push data recall, graph display for 21 sets of memorized

data, 30 consecutive blood pressure and pulse measurements.

BP100-1AVCF $169.95 07/01/1992 QW900 2 x SR927W 50M,Blood Pressure Monitor, measuring range-pulse; 30 to 200

minute, Systolic blood pressure; 10 to 300 mmHG, Distolic blood pressure; 10

to 199 mmHG, one push data recall, graph display for 21 sets of memorized

data, 30 consecutive blood pressure and pulse measurements.

BP100B-1VT $179.95 10/01/1992 QW900 2 x SR927W 50M,Blood Pressure Monitor, measuring range-pulse; 30 to 200

minute, Systolic blood pressure; 10 to 300 mmHG, Distolic blood pressure; 10

to 199 mmHG, one push data recall, graph display for 21 sets of memorized

data, 30 consecutive blood pressure and pulse measurements.

C60 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW133 391 X 2

C70 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW133 391 X 2

C701 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW133 391 X 2

C80 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW133 391 X 2 First Calculator Watch

C801 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW133 391 X 2

CA50 $24.95 05/01/1984 QW437 CR-2016

CA501 $29.95 05/01/1984 QW437 CR-2016

CA502 $29.95 06/01/1985 QW437 CR-2016

CA502G $39.95 09/01/1986 QW437 CR-2016

CA505-1 $29.95 11/01/1987 QW437 CR2016

CA53W-1 $24.95 06/01/1987 QW437 CR2016 Water Resistent 30M

CA53W-1(CP) $24.95 12/01/1991 QW437 CR2016 30M,Water Resistent

CA53W-1(KM) $24.95 08/01/1991 QW437 CR2016 30M, Water Resistent

CA85 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW134 389 X 2

CA851 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW134 389 X 2

CA86 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW134 389 X 2

CA90 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW134 389 x 2 Calc/Watch w/Alarm&Game

CA901 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW134 389 X 2

CA95 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW166 389 Two Melodies

CA951 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW166 389 Two Melodies

CBA10 $39.95 06/01/1987 QW641 CR-1616 Exclusive for Best Prod

CBX1000-1V $54.95 11/01/1991 QW948 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

stopwatch.

CBX1000-1VCP $54.95 11/01/1992 QW948 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

stopwatch.

CBX1000-9V $54.95 11/01/1991 QW948 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

stopwatch.

CD40 $39.95 01/01/1984 QW246 BR-2020 Data Bank 10 Phone #s Max

CD401 $49.95 01/01/1984 QW246 BR-2020 Data Bank 10 Phone #s Max

CFS80 $29.95 01/01/1989 QW438 CR1616

CFS80-1 $29.95 01/01/1993 QW438 CR1616

CFS80-9 $29.95 01/01/1986 QW438 CR1616

CFX20 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW197 BR-2020 Scientific Functions

CFX200 $59.95 01/01/1985 QW197 BR-2020 Scientific Functions

CFX40 $39.95 02/01/1986 QW463 CR-1616

CFX400 $49.95 02/01/1986 QW463 CR-1616

CGW50-1V $49.95 05/01/1989 QW830 CR2016 100M, water resistant, daily alarm, stopwatch, cosmo graph,

simulates the solar system’s planetary revolutions and displays the planets

positions, throughout this century and for two centuries to come. Puts data

on Halley’s comet and the eclipses of the sun . 100M

CL30 $39.95 10/01/1983 QW243 926R Solar

CL301 $49.95 10/01/1983 QW243 926R Solar

CM32 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW458 CR-2016 Metric Converter

CM321 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW458 CR-2016 Metric Converter

CPW100-1BV $139.95 04/01/1993 QW1031 SR927W x 2 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time siganls,

digital compass, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

CS82 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW231 391

CS821 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW231 391

CS83 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW231 391

CS831 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW231 391

DB1000 $129.95 01/01/1985 QW285 CR-2016 Touch Sensor Data Bank

DB200 $34.95 04/01/1986 QW502 CR-2016 Telememo 20 Databank

DB200G $44.95 06/01/1986 QW502 CR-2016 Telememo 20 Databank

DB20W $29.95 01/01/1989 QW502 CR2016 Telememo 20 Databank

DB20W-1A $29.95 01/01/1986 QW502 CR-2016 Telememo 20 Databank 50M

DB25 $39.95 01/01/1987 QW667 CR-1220 Telememo 20 Databank 30M

DB25(KM) $39.95 01/01/1989 QW667 CR1220

DB30 $39.95 01/01/1989 QW671 CR1616 30M,Databk 30

DB30-1 $39.95 03/01/1988 QW671 CR-1616 30M,Databk 30 30M

DB30-1(KM) $39.95 01/01/1989 QW671 CR1616 30M,Databk 30

DB31 $39.95 01/01/1989 QW871 CR-1616 Databnak 30 #s Water Resistent 30M

DB31-1 $39.95 01/01/1989 QW871 CR-1616 Databnak 30 #s Water Resistent 30M

DB31-1(CP) $39.95 02/01/1992 QW871 CR-1616 Databnak 30 #s Water Resistent 30M

DB31-1(KM) $39.95 01/01/1989 QW871 CR-1616 Databnak 30 #s Water Resistent 30M

DB31-1CF $39.95 01/01/1993 QW871 CR-1616 Databnak 30 #s Water Resistent

DB50 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW262 CR-1616 Telememo 50 Databank

DB500 $54.95 05/01/1984 QW262 CR-1616 Telememo 50 Databank

DB500G $59.95 06/01/1985 QW262 CR-1616 Telememo 50 Databank

DB510 $54.95 01/01/1986 QW262 CR-1616 Telememo 50 Databank

DB510G $59.95 06/01/1986 QW262 CR-1616 Telememo 50 Databank

DB520-1 $59.95 03/01/1989 QW675 CR1616 Databk 50 30M

DB520G-1 $74.95 10/01/1991 QW675 CR1616

DB52W $44.95 02/01/1986 QW262 CR-1616 Telememo 50 DataBank 50M

DB55W-1A $54.95 03/01/1989 QW675 CR-1616 Databk 50 50M

DB55W-1AV $54.95 01/01/1989 QW675 CR-1616

DB56W-1V $59.95 03/01/1992 QW965 CR2016 50M, Telememo 50

DB56W-1V(KM) $59.95 03/01/1993 QW965 CR2016 50M, Telememo 50

DBA100-1 $89.95 02/01/1989 QW698 CR-1620 Phone dialer 100

DBA80 $69.95 08/01/1987 QW555 CR-1616 Phone Dialer 50

DBA800 $79.95 10/01/1987 QW555 CR-1616 Phone Dialer 50

DBA800-1 $79.95 01/01/1989 QW555 CR-1616

DBA80-1 $69.95 01/01/1989 QW555 CR1616

DBC60 $49.95 09/01/1985 QW563 CR1616 Databank 50/8digit calculator

DBC60(KM) $49.95 01/01/1989 QW563 CR-1616

DBC600 $54.95 09/01/1985 QW563 CR-1616 Databk 50 /8digit calc

DBC600G $59.95 01/01/1989 QW563 CR-1616

DBC600GA-5 $59.95 01/01/1986 QW563 CR-1616 Databk 50/8 digit calc

DBC61 $54.95 12/01/1988 QW676 CR-1616 Databk 50/8 digit calc Water Resistent 30M

DBC610 $59.95 02/01/1989 QW676 CR-1616 Databk 50/8digit calc Water Resistent 30M

DBC610-1 $69.95 01/01/1989 QW676 CR1616 Water Resistent

DBC610G-1 $74.95 10/01/1991 QW676 CR1616

DBC61-1 $64.95 01/01/1989 QW676 CR1616 Water Resistent

DBC61-1(CP) $64.95 04/01/1992 QW676 CR1616 Water Resistent

DBC61-1(KM) $64.95 01/01/1989 QW676 CR1616 Water Resistent

DBC61-1CF $64.95 06/01/1993 QW676 CR1616 Water Resistent

DBC62-1 $64.95 03/01/1991 QW676 CR1616 Water resist

DBC62-1(CP) $64.95 09/01/1992 QW676 CR1616 Same as DBC62-1

DBC62-1(KM) $64.95 02/01/1993 QW676 CR1616 Same as DBC62-1

DBC62-1CF $64.95 04/01/1993 QW676 CR1616 Same as DBC62-1

DBF50W-1AV $69.95 02/01/1993 QW1010 CR1620 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 50

pages of Telememo, schedule memo and personal data memo, world time, 1/100

sec. stopwatch, low power indicator.

DBS53 $49.95 07/01/1986 QW265 CR-1616 Telememo 50 DataBank

DBT70W $49.95 12/01/1986 QW662 CR-1616 Databk 50 w/timetable 50M

DBW320L-1V $119.95 03/01/1990 QW838 CR2016

DBW32-7V $49.95 12/01/1991 QW838 CR1616 100M,Telememo 30

DBX100-1A $129.95 04/01/1988 QW261 CR1220x2 Telememo 100 Databank,Countdown timer per schedule

DBX102-1 $99.95 06/01/1990 QW642 CR1616 Water resistant, Telememo 100/World time/Calculator, Water

Resistent, 12/24 hour formats, 100 pages of telememo, 100 pages of schedule

memo, world time, 8 digit calculator, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100

sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, low power indicator.

DBX112-1 $109.95 12/01/1991 QW642 CR1616 Water resistant, Telememo 100/World time/Calculator, Water

Resistent, 12/24 hour formats, 100 pages of telememo, 100 pages of schedule

memo, world time, 8 digit calculator, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100

sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, low power indicator.

DEP510C-1 $375.00 03/01/1992 QW973 SR927Wx4 200M, Log memory, depth meter, 12/24 hour formats, diving

function, 5 log data memories.

DEP600C-1 $525.00 07/01/1992 QW971 CR2025 200M, Twin sensor log memory, stainless steel, mineral glass,

12/24 hour functions, diving function, 20 sets of log data memories, dive

profile function, thermometer.

DGW300-1V $89.95 01/01/1990 QW828 CR-2016

DGW30-1V $49.95 05/01/1989 QW828 CR2016 Digi Graph 100M

DGW30-1V(CP) $49.95 10/01/1989 QW828 CR-2016 Digi Graph 100M

DGW30-1V(KM) $49.95 01/01/1989 QW828 CR-2016 Digi Graph 100M

DGW30-7V $49.95 12/01/1988 QW828 CR-2016 Digi Graph 100M

DW1000 $69.95 06/01/1982 QW280 BR-2020 First 200M 200M

DW1000C $44.95 06/01/1982 QW280 BR-2020 First 200M 200M

DW1100C $54.95 04/01/1985 QW548 BR-2016 200M

DW1200C $59.95 05/01/1985 QW548 BR-2016 200M

DW1500C-1V $59.95 03/01/1988 QW690 CR-2016 Stainless steel 200M

DW200 $39.95 05/01/1983 QW181 BR2016 2 Alarm+Snooze+Pre-Alarm 200M

DW2000 $59.95 06/01/1984 QW242 920R Solar 200M

DW2000C $24.95 06/01/1984 QW242 920R DW2000 W/Plastic Band 200M

DW210 $39.95 09/01/1984 QW548 BR-2016 200M

DW220DG $49.95 06/01/1986 QW558 BR-2020 Depth Guage! 200M

DW240-1V $44.95 10/01/1987 QW690 CR2016 200M

DW260-1V $44.95 01/01/1989 QW690 CR2016 Heavy Duty 200M

DW260-1V(CP) $44.95 03/01/1991 QW690 CR2016 Heavy Duty 200M

DW260-1V(KM) $44.95 06/01/1992 QW690 CR2016 Heavy Duty 200M

DW280-9V $44.95 09/01/1992 QW1000 CR2016 200M, 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time

signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark

display.

DW280-9V(KM) $44.95 03/01/1993 QW1000 CR2016 200M, 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time

signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark

display.

DW300 $39.95 02/01/1985 QW548 BR-2016 300M

DW3000C $64.95 03/01/1985 QW548 BR-2016 300M

DW310-1V $49.95 12/01/1988 QW690 CR-2016 Heavy Duty 300M

DW340-9AV $54.95 06/01/1992 QW1000 CR2016 300M, 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time

signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark

display.

DW400-1V $79.95 03/01/1990 QW905 CR1616 200M., resin, mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, stopwatch, tachymeter, slide rule bezel.

DW400-1V(CP) $79.95 12/01/1992 QW905 CR1616 200M., resin, mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, stopwatch, tachymeter, slide rule bezel.

DW400-1V(KM) $79.95 06/01/1992 QW905 CR1616 200M., resin, mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, stopwatch, tachymeter, slide rule bezel.

DW402-1V $79.95 03/01/1990 QW906 CR1616

DW5000 $59.95 04/01/1983 QW240 BR-2320 First G-Shock 200M

DW500C-1V $54.95 03/01/1988 QW540 CR-1616 Small G shock 100M

DW500C-1V(CP $54.95 12/01/1989 QW540 CR-1616 Small G Shock 100M

DW500C-9BV $54.95 04/01/1988 QW540 CR-1616 Yellow small G Shock 100M

DW5200C $59.95 07/01/1984 QW240 BR-2320 G-Shock 200M

DW5200C(KM) $59.95 01/01/1989 QW240 BR-2320 G-Shock 200M

DW5400C $59.95 07/01/1985 QW240 BR-2320 G-Shock 200M

DW5500C $79.95 07/01/1985 QW240 BR-2320 G-Shock II 200M

DW5600C(KM) $69.95 01/01/1989 QW691 CR2320 200M, stainless steel, mineral glass,alarms, hourly time

signals, stopwatch, dual time, shock resistant(black G-Shock). Also uses

module #QW901 and battery CR2020.

DW5600C-1V $69.95 09/01/1987 QW691 CR2320 200M, stainless steel, mineral glass,alarms, hourly time

signals, stopwatch, dual time, shock resistant(black G-Shock). Also uses

module #QW901 and battery CR2020. 200M

DW5600C-9B $69.95 01/01/1988 QW691 CR-2320 200M, stainless steel, mineral glass,alarms, hourly time

signals, stopwatch, dual time, shock resistant(black G-Shock). Also uses

module #QW901 and battery CR2020. 200M

DW5600C-9BV $69.95 01/01/1989 QW691 CR-2320 200M, stainless steel, mineral glass,alarms, hourly time

signals, stopwatch, dual time, shock resistant(black G-Shock). Also uses

module #QW901 and battery CR2020.

DW5700C-9V $64.95 11/01/1987 QW691 CR-2320 Black G Shock 200M

DW5900C-9V $79.95 09/01/1990 QW914 CR2016 200M, resin, mineral glass, analog and digital, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).

DW5900C-9VCP $79.95 11/01/1992 QW914 CR2016 200M, resin, mineral glass, analog and digital, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).

DW5900C-9VKM $79.95 08/01/1991 QW914 CR2016 200M, resin, mineral glass, analog and digital, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).

DW6000G-1V $89.95 02/01/1991 QW904 CR2016 200M, stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly time signals, shock

resistant(G-Shock).

DW6100-1V $89.95 06/01/1992 QW974 CR2016 200M, G-Shock features a temperature, data/memory function.

Daily alarm, auto calendar, sunrise/sunset mode.

DW6100-1V(KM $89.95 10/01/1992 QW974 CR2016 200M, G-Shock features a temperature, data/memory function.

Daily alarm, auto calendar, sunrise/sunset mode.

DW7200L-8V $129.95 06/01/1990 QW928 CR2016 200M Penta Graph water repellent w/leather band

DW7300C-8V $99.95 06/01/1990 QW927 CR2016 200M Quattro Graph stainless steel

DW7300L-2V $119.95 06/01/1990 QW927 CR2016 200M Quattro Graph stainless steel w/leather band

DW7500L-1V $129.95 07/01/1990 QW913 CR1616 200M-Tachymeter-Leather Band

EXW50-1AV $79.95 04/01/1989 QW611 CR-2016 Calorie pedometer 50M

F10 $9.95 01/01/1980 QW155 BR-2016

F100 $39.95 01/01/1977 QW52 393 First Plastic Watch

F10P $12.95 01/01/1980 QW155 BR-2016 Mega-ForceE F-10

F11 $9.95 01/01/1980 QW155 BR-2016

F12 $7.95 01/01/1980 QW500 BR-2016

F18 $6.95 09/01/1988 QW695 CR1216 Non-Repairable, seconds display.

F18(KM) $6.95 07/01/1990 QW695 CR1616 Non-Repairable, seconds display.

F18(P) $6.95 01/01/1989 QW695 CR1216 Non-Repairable, seconds display.

F18-1 $6.95 06/01/1992 QW695 CR-1216 Non-Repairable, seconds display.

F200 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW55 392

F21W $9.95 02/01/1984 QW400 CR-2016 30M

F23WD-1A $14.95 03/01/1990 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.

F23WD-1B $14.95 03/01/1990 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.

F23WD-1B(KM) $14.95 08/01/1991 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.

F24W $11.95 06/01/1986 QW586 CR-2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats. 30M

F24W(P) $11.95 01/01/1989 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.

F28W-1 $12.95 11/01/1988 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.

F28W-1(KM) $12.95 10/01/1992 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.

F28W-1(P) $12.95 01/01/1989 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.

F28W-1CF $12.95 12/01/1992 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.

F300 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW110 BR-2016

F300G $29.95 01/01/1980 QW110 BR-2016

F30-9 $6.95 04/01/1993 QW1007 CR2016 50M, casual water sport, seconds display.

F310 $22.95 01/01/1980 QW110 BR-2016

F310G $24.95 01/01/1980 QW110 BR-2016

F5 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW58 BR-2320

F500 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW110 BR-2016

F600 $12.95 01/01/1980 QW406 BR-2016

F7 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW58 BR-2320

F76W-1A $19.95 08/01/1988 QW587 CR-2016 50M

F77W $19.95 01/01/1989 QW587 CR2016

F77W(P) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW587 CR-2016

F77W-1D $19.95 04/01/1986 QW587 CR-2016 Black W/Red Stripes 30M

F78W $17.95 11/01/1987 QW587 CR-2016 30M

F8 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW58 BR-2320

F80 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW83 BR-2320 F80,F80D,F80E-All Same

F80C $29.95 01/01/1980 QW83 BR-2320 F80 With Metel Bezel

F81 $27.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320 Same As QW83

F82 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320

F84W $16.95 06/01/1986 QW587 CR-2016 30M

F84W(KM) $16.95 01/01/1989 QW587 CR-2016 30M

F84W(P) $16.95 12/01/1989 QW587 CR-2016 30M

F85 $16.95 01/01/1980 QW160 BR-2016

F85P $19.95 01/01/1980 QW160 BR-2016 Mega-Force F85

F87FW $14.95 06/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016 F87W W/Stripe On Band 30M

F87W $14.95 01/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016 ALM/SW 30M

F88W-1A $16.95 12/01/1988 QW593 CR-2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch 30M

F88W-1A(KM) $16.95 01/01/1989 QW593 CR-2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

F88W-1A(P) $16.95 01/01/1989 QW593 CR-2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

F91W-1 $16.95 10/01/1989 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

F91W-1(CP) $16.95 10/01/1991 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

F91W-1(KM) $16.95 01/01/1990 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

F91W-1CF $16.95 03/01/1993 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

F98WE-1A $19.95 09/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

F98WE-1A(CP) $19.95 03/01/1993 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

F99WA-9 $19.95 08/01/1990 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

F99WA-9(CP) $19.95 01/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

F99WA-9(KM) $19.95 08/01/1991 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

F99WA-9CF $19.95 02/01/1993 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

FB90W $19.95 05/01/1987 QW668 NO BAT! Solar Powered! Non-repairable

FS10 $17.95 01/01/1985 QW465 361 Lightweight

FS11 $17.95 09/01/1985 QW467 361 Lightweight

FS12-1A $17.95 02/01/1986 QW475 361 Blue Bezel/Lightweight

FS12-1B $17.95 02/01/1986 QW475 361 Green Bezel/Lightweight

FS12-1C $17.95 02/01/1986 QW475 361 Red Bezel/Lightweight

FS14-4 $17.95 04/01/1986 QW467 361 Pink/Lightweight

FS14-8 $17.95 04/01/1986 QW467 361 Gray/Lightweight

FS14-9 $17.95 04/01/1986 QW467 361 Yellow/Lightweight

FS20B-2 $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Blue/Lightweight

FS20B-4 $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Pink/Lightweight

FS20B-9 $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Yellow/Lightweight

FS20C-2 $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Blue/Lightweight

FS20C-4 $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Red/Lightweight

FS20C-9 $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Yellow/Lightweight

FS21A-1C $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Blue/Lightweight

FS21B-8C $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Gray/Lightweight

FS32 $24.95 06/01/1987 QW532 362

FS50 $24.95 09/01/1985 QW466 361 Lightweight

FS52 $29.95 06/01/1986 QW468 361 30M

FT100W-1V $49.95 09/01/1989 QW844 CR1616 100M, Fishing Time by celestial angle-hour method! Water

Resistent, sunrise and sunset data, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

stopwatch. 100M

FT100W-1V(KM $49.95 03/01/1990 QW844 CR1616 100M, Fishing Time by celestial angle-hour method! Water

Resistent, sunrise and sunset data, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

stopwatch.

FTP10-1E $49.95 01/01/1993 QW760 SR621SW flip top calculator, 2 batteries SR1116W9digital),

SR621SW(analog), digit touch key calculator, auto power off function.

FTP10-1E(KM) $49.95 03/01/1993 QW760 SR621SW flip top calculator, 2 batteries SR1116W9digital),

SR621SW(analog), digit touch key calculator, auto power off function.

FTP10-7B $49.95 03/01/1993 QW760 SR621SW flip top calculator, 2 batteries SR1116W9digital),

SR621SW(analog), digit touch key calculator, auto power off function.

GA7-1 $39.95 10/01/1988 QW688 CR-2016 Aero Batics Game

GC10W-1V $39.95 04/01/1989 QW812 CR-1616 Poker Game Watch 50M

GF1 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW209 399 Basketball Game

GF11 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW209 399 Basketball Game

GF2-1 $24.95 09/01/1988 QW685 CR-2016 Scramble Fighter Game

GF87W-8 $14.95 01/01/1986 QW595 CR-2016 Water Resistent

GG9 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW227 BR-2016 Golf Game-9 Holes Par 36

GL11B $238.00 01/01/1976 QW06 309 Alias 06-504

GL12 $185.00 01/01/1976 QW06 309(393)

GL20 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391

GL31 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 Alias LS608G(ON BACK)

GL33 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW87 366

GM10 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW165 BR-2016 Saucer Vs. Space Patrol

GM20 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW165 BR-2016 Saucer Vs Space Patrol

GM30 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW222 BR-2016 Sub Vs Ship Game

GM301 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW222 BR-2016 Sub Vs Ship Game

GM40 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW245 BR-2020 Pyramid Game

GMW15-1V $44.95 01/01/1980 QW832 CR-1616 50M, Moon Graph, water resistant, daily alarm, stopwatch,

monitor the moon’s changes scientifically, with graphic and data displays

showing its phases, angles and locations even in daytime or on cloudy nights. 50M

GPX1000M-1BV $59.95 11/01/1990 QW902 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

stopwatch.

GPZ100I-8E2V $89.95 10/01/1991 QW731 SR927W 100M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 1/100 sec.

stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly time signals.

GR14 $248.00 01/01/1976 QW16 386

GR5-1 $39.95 09/01/1988 QW687 CR-2016

GS15B $198.00 01/01/1976 QW18 393

GS16-1 $198.00 10/01/1988 QW686 CR-2016 Space Warrior Game

GT1000M-1BCP $59.95 04/01/1992 QW902 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

stopwatch.

GT1000M-1BV $59.95 06/01/1991 QW902 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

stopwatch.

GT1000M-1BVK $59.95 08/01/1991 QW902 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

stopwatch.

GW14 $19.95 01/01/1986 QW596 CR-2016

HGW10G-1V $59.95 06/01/1990 QW917 CR2016 Hexa Graph 100M

IA1000-7A $369.95 10/01/1992 QW727 CR2012 Flip Top, Gold tone,

metal band, flip top data bank watch. 50 pages of telememo, password for

protecting private information, 50 pages of schedule memo, 8 digit

calculator, 5 daily alarms, hourly time signals, auto power off and a power

fade indicator. Limited quantity sold in the United States.

IA1000L-9A $369.95 02/01/1992 QW727 CR2012 Flip Top, Gold tone, Genuine leather, flip top data bank

watch. 50 pages of telememo, password for protecting private information, 50

pages of schedule memo, 8 digit calculator, 5 daily alarms, hourly time

signals, auto power off and a power fade indicator.

J100P $49.95 01/01/1980 QW183 389 x 2 First Joggers, W/Calc

J30W $19.95 08/01/1982 QW179 399 Pacer(132-174PER/MIN), 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, pacer. 50M

J30W(K) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW179 399 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

pacer.

J30WR $19.95 08/01/1983 QW179 399 Runners Club Model, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, pacer. 50M

J31W-1 $29.95 03/01/1986 QW179 399 Black Joggers, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, pacer. 50M

J31W-1(KM) $29.95 06/01/1988 QW179 399 K-Mart version of J31W-1, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily

alarm, hourly time signals, pacer.

J31W-7 $29.95 03/01/1986 QW179 399 White Joggers, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, pacer. 50M

J50 $29.95 07/01/1982 QW208 BR-2016 PACER(65-210 TMS/PER/MIN)

J50R $29.95 08/01/1983 QW208 BR-2016 Runners Club Model

J51W $39.95 09/01/1984 QW208 BR2016 Pace Stride Setting 50M

J52-1V $39.95 07/01/1990 QW208 BR2016

J52W-1V $39.95 02/01/1988 QW208 BR-2016 Walking Timer 50M

JC10-1BV $39.95 03/01/1990 QW879 CR2016 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

pedometer-modes- walking/jogging, calories burned, pacer signal function.

JC10-1BV(CP) $39.95 02/01/1992 QW879 CR2016 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

pedometer-modes- walking/jogging, calories burned, pacer signal function.

JC10-1BV(KM) $39.95 04/01/1990 QW879 CR2016 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

pedometer-modes- walking/jogging, calories burned, pacer signal function.

JE50W-1 $24.95 05/01/1987 QW471 CR-1220 Jogging & Aerobic

JE50W-7 $24.95 08/01/1987 QW471 CR1220 Jogging & Aerobic

JP100W-1A $64.95 01/01/1987 QW509 CR-1616 Pulsecheck yellowbutton 50M

JP100W-1B $64.95 01/01/1987 QW509 CR-1616 Pulsecheck yellowbutton 50M

JP200W-1V $69.95 11/01/1992 QW1009 CR2016 Exercise pulse function, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily and

weekly alarm, pulse measurement function, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown

alarm.

L10 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391

L11 $22.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366

L11B $165.00 01/01/1976 QW06 309(393) Alias QW06-11S,12S/06-501

L11L $155.00 01/01/1976 QW06 309(393) Alias QW06-21S/06-501

L12 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391

L12B $148.00 01/01/1976 QW06 309(393) Diff. From L12 W.Gold Plat

L14 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW78 391 Burgandy

L15B $100.00 01/01/1976 QW06 309(393)

L17 $22.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 Bunny Rabbit On The Front

L18 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225

L20 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391 Blue LC Dispaly

L22 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391

L28-1A $17.95 08/01/1988 QW401 BR-1216 30M

L2FW-1 $11.95 01/01/1986 QW401 BR-1616 Black W/Red 30M

L2FW-2 $11.95 04/01/1986 QW401 BR-1616 Blue W/White 30M

L2FW-4 $11.95 04/01/1986 QW401 BR-1616 Red W/White 30M

L2W $11.95 03/01/1984 QW401 BR1216 30M

L2W(P) $11.95 01/01/1989 QW401 BR-1216

L31 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 Alias LS608(ON BACK)

L33 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366

L41 $24.95 11/01/1987 QW451 321

L44 $24.95 09/01/1987 QW451 321

L49W-1 $16.95 02/01/1991 QW826 SR721SW Water Resistant

L49W-9 $16.95 02/01/1991 QW826 SR721SW Water Resistant

L5 $7.95 01/01/1983 QW192 BR-1225

L500-1 $14.95 09/01/1987 QW681 SR721SW 30M

L500-1(P) $14.95 01/01/1989 QW681 SR721SW

L500G-5 $18.95 09/01/1987 QW681 SR721SW 30M

L500G-5(P) $18.95 01/01/1989 QW681 SR721SW

L50G $16.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366

L51G $12.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225

L66F $19.95 11/01/1987 QW451 321

L6F $19.95 09/01/1987 QW192 BR-1225

L7 $9.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225

L7100 $89.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW Bracelet Type Band

L7300GL $79.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW

L7300L $69.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW

L770-7 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW

L770G-9 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW

L780 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW

L780G-5 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW

L7P $12.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225 L7 With Clown On Crystal

L8 $7.95 12/01/1984 QW192 BR-1225

L81 $9.95 10/01/1984 QW220 317

L9-1 $7.95 05/01/1986 QW401 BR1216 Black

L9-1(KM) $7.95 07/01/1990 QW401 BR1216 Black

L9-1A $7.95 06/01/1991 QW401 BR1216

L9-7 $9.95 05/01/1986 QW401 BR-1216 White

L9F/H $9.95 09/01/1987 QW401 CR-2016 Limited Sales

LA11W-1 $17.95 11/01/1985 QW526 365 Black W/Blue 30M

LA11W-1(P) $17.95 12/01/1989 QW526 365

LA11W-2 $16.95 04/01/1986 QW526 365 Blue W/White 30M

LA11W-4 $16.95 04/01/1986 QW526 365 Pink W/White 30M

LA11W-7 $17.95 04/01/1986 QW526 365 White W/Pink 30M

LA11WB-1 $17.95 01/01/1988 QW526 356,SR1116W 30M 30M

LA11WB-1(KM) $17.95 01/01/1989 QW526 356,SR1116W 30M

LA11WB-1(P) $17.95 01/01/1989 QW526 356,SR1116W 30M

LA11WB-1CF $17.95 02/01/1993 QW526 356,SR1116W 30M

LA11WB-7 $17.95 01/01/1988 QW526 365 30M

LA11WB-7(P) $17.95 11/01/1989 QW526 365

LA15 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391

LA17W-1B $18.95 01/01/1989 QW526 356,SR1116SW

LA17W-1D $18.95 01/01/1988 QW526 SR1116W 30M

LA550 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391 Alias LS651(ON BACK)

LA551 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391 Alias LS652(ON BACK)

LA551GL $49.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391 Alias LS652G(ON BACK)

LA552 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391 Alias LS653(ON BACK)

LA555 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391

LA555GL $44.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391

LA555L $36.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391

LA556 $19.95 12/01/1982 QW229 391

LA556G-5 $24.95 12/01/1982 QW229 391

LA558 $19.95 01/01/1985 QW229 391

LA558G-5 $24.95 01/01/1985 QW229 391

LA650 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW156 366

LA650GL-5 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW156 366

LA660 $19.95 01/01/1986 QW526 365

LA660G $24.95 01/01/1986 QW526 365

LA670W $19.95 01/01/1988 QW526 365 30M

LA670WA-1 $19.95 01/01/1989 QW526 356,SR1116W

LA670WG $24.95 01/01/1988 QW526 365 30M

LA670WGA-1 $24.95 01/01/1989 QW526 356,SR1116W

LA8 $16.95 01/01/1980 QW229 391

LA9 $12.95 01/01/1980 QW229 391

LAQ101SG-9 $59.95 10/01/1992 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,

daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.

LAQ101SG-9A $59.95 12/01/1991 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,

daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.

LAW10-1EV $49.95 06/01/1991 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,

daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.

LAW10-1V $49.95 07/01/1991 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,

daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.

LAW11-9AV $49.95 11/01/1991 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,

daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.

LAW14-1EV $59.95 03/01/1992 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,

daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.

LAW16-2EV $59.95 04/01/1992 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,

daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.

LAW16-6EV $59.95 04/01/1992 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,

daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.

LB310 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 Alias LS602(ON BACK)

LB311 $26.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366

LB312 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW158 366

LB314 $22.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225

LB315 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225

LB315G $19.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225

LB315GL $24.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225

LB315L $19.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225

LB316 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366

LB319 $12.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225

LB319G $17.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225

LB610 $11.95 02/01/1984 QW401 CR-1216

LB610G-9 $15.95 02/01/1984 QW401 CR-1216

LB611 $11.95 10/01/1986 QW401 BR-1216

LB611G $15.95 04/01/1986 QW401 BR-1216

LB811 $19.95 10/01/1984 QW220 317

LD200-1EV $49.95 02/01/1989 QW392 SR626SW Stainless Steel, 3 hands, date, display. 50M

LD20-1EV $39.95 02/01/1989 QW392 SR626SW 3 hands, date, display. 50M

LD510G-8AV $159.95 09/01/1989 QW392 SR626SW 3 hands, date, display. 100M

LD771-1E1V $159.95 09/01/1992 QW392 SR626SW 200M, Stainless steel, mineral glass, 3 hands, date, display.

LD903G-7AV $199.95 10/01/1992 QW393 SR626SW 300M, stainless steel, mineral glass, 3 hands, date, display

LED10-1AV $49.95 01/01/1993 QW1026 CR2016 100M, LED (light emitting diode) indicator, 12/24 hour

formats, daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

LED20-1BV $49.95 11/01/1992 QW1016 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

stopwatch, countdown alarm, LED (light emitting diode) indicator.

LED20-1BV(KM $49.95 02/01/1993 QW1016 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

stopwatch, countdown alarm, LED (light emitting diode) indicator.

LF100-2 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW

LF100G $44.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW

LF100GL-5 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW

LF120 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW

LF120G $29.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW

LF140 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW

LF140G-5 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW

LF140GL-5 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW

LFW70 $24.95 11/01/1987 QW331 379

LJC10-2V $39.95 04/01/1993 QW1003 CR2016 50M, 12/24 hour formats, pedometer, modes: walking, jogging,

distance covered, number of steps, calories burned, 1/100 sec. stopwatch,

pacer signal function, daily alarm, hourly time signals, blue band, pink

bezel.

LM200GL $49.95 01/01/1980 QW143 399

LM200L $39.95 01/01/1980 QW143 399 Sig/Melody Fair/Aime Ceux

LM3 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW123 399 Ncturn OP#92/Mnet, Gold Bezel

LM300 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW123 399

LM310 $54.95 01/01/1980 QW123 399

LM320 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW123 399

LM320GL $44.95 01/01/1980 QW123 399

LM5 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW112 399 La Primavera/Raindrop/Ysu

LP210G $34.95 01/01/1980 QW191 396 Plays Music Box Dancer

LP300 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW Chrome Plated-Black/Red

LP310G $29.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW

LP60 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 Square Chrome Plate-Blue

LP81G $29.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW

LP82G $29.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW Teardrop Shape

LP901G $49.95 01/01/1980 QW78 391 First Pendant

LP902Y $39.95 01/01/1980 QW78 391

LPT10W-1V $59.95 02/01/1993 QW362 SR626W 50M, daily alarm, hourly time signals, dual time, 1/100 sec.

stopwatch, caloriie bezel, calculates the number of calories burned during a

specific type of exercise, black.

LPT10W-7V $59.95 03/01/1993 QW362 SR626W 50M, daily alarm, hourly time signals, dual time, 1/100 sec.

stopwatch, caloriie bezel, calculates the number of calories burned during a

specific type of exercise, white.

LQ105-1M $24.95 01/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW Water resistant

LQ105-4E $24.95 01/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW Water resistant

LQ105-7E $24.95 01/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW Water resistant

LQ10G $24.95 07/01/1985 QW319 377

LQ111-1 $19.95 10/01/1991 QW391 377

LQ111-1(CP) $19.95 02/01/1993 QW391 377

LQ111-1B $19.95 03/01/1992 QW391 377 Water resistent, black/white face

LQ111-1B(CP) $19.95 04/01/1992 QW391 377 Same as LQ111-1B

LQ111-1BCF $19.95 04/01/1993 QW391 377 Same as LQ111-1B

LQ111-2B $19.95 06/01/1992 QW391 377 Water resistent, blue

LQ111-4B $19.95 03/01/1992 QW391 377 Water resistent, pink/white face

LQ111-7B $19.95 04/01/1992 QW391 377 Water resistant

LQ111-7B(CP) $19.95 12/01/1992 QW391 377 Water resistant

LQ111-7B2 $19.95 01/01/1992 QW391 377 Water resistant

LQ112-1A $24.95 10/01/1991 QW391 377

LQ112-1A(CP) $24.95 12/01/1992 QW391 377

LQ112-5A $24.95 10/01/1991 QW391 377

LQ14W $24.95 01/01/1989 QW319 377

LQ14W-1E $24.95 07/01/1985 QW319 377 Black W/White Face 30M

LQ14W-6D $24.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Purple? 30M

LQ14W-7E $24.95 08/01/1985 QW319 377 White W/White Face 30M

LQ14W-9D $24.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Yellow? 30M

LQ14WG $24.95 07/01/1985 QW319 377 Black 30M

LQ15-7B2 $19.95 12/01/1985 QW319 377 White 30M

LQ15-8E1 $24.95 01/01/1987 QW319 377

LQ15C-1G1 $19.95 12/01/1985 QW319 377 Black W/Color Face 30M

LQ15C-2G1 $19.95 01/01/1986 QW319 377 Blue W/Color Face 30M

LQ15C-4G1 $19.95 09/01/1986 QW319 377 Pink W/Color Face 30M

LQ15C-7G1 $19.95 12/01/1985 QW319 377 White W/Color Face 30M

LQ15C-8G1 $19.95 12/01/1985 QW319 377 Gray W/Black Face 30M

LQ18-3B $19.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Green/White 30M

LQ18-4B $19.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Pink/White 30M

LQ18-9B $19.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Yellow/White 30M

LQ2010SG $29.95 09/01/1987 QW331 379

LQ23FW-2 $24.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Blue 30M

LQ23FW-3E $24.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Black W/White Face 30M

LQ23FW-4G $24.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Pink W/White Face 30M

LQ23FW-8B $24.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 White W/White Face 30M

LQ250-1A $44.95 03/01/1991 QW702 SR521SW Water resist

LQ255-1A $44.95 03/01/1991 QW702 SR521SW Water resist

LQ255-1D $44.95 03/01/1991 QW702 SR521SW Water resist

LQ258-1G $39.95 04/01/1992 QW902 SR521SW 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

stopwatch.

LQ258-8G $39.95 04/01/1992 QW702 SR521SW Water resistent

LQ258-9G $39.95 04/01/1992 QW702 SR521SW Water resistent

LQ25FW $24.95 11/01/1987 QW319 377

LQ26W $24.95 03/01/1987 QW319 377

LQ27W-3 $19.95 11/01/1987 QW319 377

LQ27W-4G $19.95 09/01/1986 QW319 377 Orange 50M

LQ27W-6G $19.95 09/01/1986 QW319 377 Purple 50M

LQ27W-9G $19.95 09/01/1986 QW319 377 Yellow 50M

LQ28W $19.95 11/01/1987 QW319 377

LQ29W-1D $19.95 09/01/1986 QW319 377 Red & Black 50M

LQ29W-4D $19.95 09/01/1986 QW319 377 Red & Black 50M

LQ302 $24.95 02/01/1985 QW319 377

LQ302G $29.95 02/01/1985 QW319 377

LQ30W1 $29.95 05/01/1984 QW319 377 Black 50M

LQ30W-1 06/01/1992 QW319 377

LQ30W4 $29.95 05/01/1984 QW319 377 Red 50M

LQ30W7 $29.95 05/01/1984 QW319 377 White 50M

LQ310 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377

LQ310G $34.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377

LQ310GL $29.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377

LQ310L $24.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377

LQ312 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377

LQ312G $39.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377 Titanium ION Plating

LQ312GL $34.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377 Titanium ION Plating

LQ312L $29.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377

LQ313-7 $24.95 02/01/1984 QW319 377

LQ313G-9 $29.95 02/01/1984 QW319 377 Titinum ION Plating

LQ314 $24.95 05/01/1986 QW319 377

LQ314G $29.95 05/01/1986 QW319 377

LQ33W $29.95 06/01/1985 QW319 377 Black W/Gold Trim 50M

LQ350W $65.00 01/01/1980 QW319 377 Stainless Steel 50M

LQ36W $19.95 03/01/1987 QW319 377

LQ37W $19.95 03/01/1987 QW319 377

LQ390-7A $26.95 07/01/1991 QW391 377 Water resist

LQ390G-9B $31.95 06/01/1991 QW391 377 Water resist

LQ41W-2G $19.95 03/01/1987 QW319 377 Blue W/White Greenface 30M

LQ41W-4G $19.95 03/01/1987 QW319 377 Pink W/White Purple Face 30M

LQ41W-7G $19.95 03/01/1987 QW319 377 White W/BluewhiteFace 30M

LQ41W-9G $19.95 02/01/1987 QW319 377 Yellow W/Whitegreen Face 30M

LQ43W-7G1 $19.95 09/01/1987 QW319 377 30M

LQ43W-7G2 $19.95 02/01/1987 QW319 377 30M

LQ43W-7G3 $19.95 02/01/1987 QW319 377 30M

LQ500-7B $31.95 07/01/1991 QW392 377 Water resistant, 3 hands, date, display.

LQ501G-9A $39.95 06/01/1991 QW392 377 Water resistant, 3 hands, date, display.

LQ501SG-7A $39.95 06/01/1991 QW392 377 Water resistant, 3 hands, date, display.

LQ50F-2 $34.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Blue W/Red & Blue Hands

LQ50F-3 $34.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Green W/Green & Orange Hands

LQ50F-4 $34.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Pink W/Red & Blue Hands

LQ50F-6 $34.95 03/01/1986 QW319 377 Purple W/Red & Blue Hands

LQ50F-9 $34.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Yellow W/Green & Orange Hands

LQ54-7E(KM) $19.95 07/01/1990 QW359 SR527SW 30M

LQ55-1 $19.95 02/01/1988 QW329 SR527SW 30M

LQ55-1E1 $19.95 01/01/1989 QW329 SR527SW

LQ55-1E1(KM) $19.95 07/01/1990 QW329 SR527SW 30M

LQ55-1E1(P) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW329 SR527SW

LQ55-7 $19.95 02/01/1988 QW329 SR527SW 30M

LQ55-7E $19.95 01/01/1989 QW329 SR527SW

LQ55-7E(P) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW329 SR527SW

LQ575-7B $31.95 01/01/1989 QW392 SR626SW 3 hands, date, display. 30M

LQ576-7A $29.95 12/01/1988 QW392 SR626SW 3 hands, date, display. 30M

LQ576G-9A $39.95 05/01/1989 QW392 SR626SW 3 hands, date, display. 30M

LQ576SG-7A $39.95 05/01/1989 QW392 SR626SW Gold & Silver Plating, 3 hands, date, display. 30M

LQ59-1A $24.95 05/01/1991 QW359 SR527SW

LQ59-9A $24.95 05/01/1991 QW359 SR527SW

LQ60-1G2 $19.95 03/01/1989 QW359 SR527 30M

LQ60-1G2(CF) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW359 SR527SW

LQ60-1G2(KM) $19.95 07/01/1990 QW359 SR527SW 30M

LQ63-1 $24.95 06/01/1991 QW359 SR527SW

LQ64-1A $29.95 06/01/1988 QW359 SR527SW Black Squareface 30M

LQ64-1A(CP) $29.95 05/01/1990 QW359 SR527SW

LQ64-9A $29.95 05/01/1991 QW359 319

LQ69-1B $27.95 05/01/1991 QW361 377

LQ69-1B(CP) $27.95 10/01/1991 QW361 377

LQ700GL7 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/Indicators

LQ700GL9 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Champagne W/Indicators

LQ700L7A $39.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/ Indicators

LQ700L7B $39.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/Numbers

LQ710 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/Indicators

LQ710G7 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/indicators-Band-White/Yellow

LQ710G9 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Champagne W/Indicators

LQ710GL1 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Black Face W/Indicators

LQ710GL7 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White W/Roman Numerals

LQ710GL9 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Champagne W/Indicators

LQ710L-7A $44.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/Indicators

LQ720-7 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/Indicators

LQ720G7 $64.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/Indicators-Band-White/Yellow

LQ720G9 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Champagne W/Indicators

LQ720GL1 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Brown Face W/Indicators

LQ720GL5 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321

LQ720GL7 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/Indicators

LQ730GL $69.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Champagne W/Indicators

LQ740GL-9C $59.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Champagne W/Indicators

LQ77-4B $25.95 06/01/1991 QW359 SR527SW

LQ774GL-7B $49.95 01/01/1991 QW359 SR527W

LQ802G $49.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377

LQ804G $39.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377 Titanium ION Plating

LQ809 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377

LQ809G $39.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377

LQ811G-9C $44.95 05/01/1985 QW319 377 Gold Tone

LQ817G-9F2 $39.95 05/01/1985 QW319 377 Gold Tone

LQ818G-7C $39.95 05/01/1985 QW319 377 Gold Tone

LQ820G-9D $44.95 07/01/1985 QW319 377

LQ821 $39.95 11/01/1985 QW319 377

LQ821G $49.95 11/01/1985 QW319 377

LQ840G-1A $59.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527W

LQ840G-9A $59.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527SW

LQ841G-9A $59.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527SW

LQ842SG-7A $59.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527SW

LQ843SG-7A $59.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527SW

LQ844G-1C $64.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527SW

LQ845G-9A $64.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527W

LQ846G-9A $64.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527SW

LQ847SG-9A $64.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527SW

LQ87-1 $19.95 01/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW Water resistant

LQ87-1BM $19.95 08/01/1990 QW361 377/SR626SW

LQ87-1EM $19.95 08/01/1990 QW361 377/SR626SW

LQ879-7C $49.95 03/01/1989 QW359 SR527SW

LQ879G-9C $54.95 03/01/1989 QW359 SR527SW

LQ880-7A $49.95 03/01/1989 QW359 SR527SW

LQ880G-9A $54.95 03/01/1989 QW359 SR527SW

LQ881G-9A $54.95 02/01/1989 QW329 SR527SW

LQ901G-9 $49.95 05/01/1991 QW359 SR527SW

LQ902G-9 $49.95 05/01/1991 QW359 SR527SW

LQ903G-1 $49.95 05/01/1991 QW359 SR527SW

LQW100 $39.95 07/01/1985 QW319 377 100M

LQW10-1G $29.95 06/01/1986 QW319 377 Black 50M

LQW10-2G $29.95 06/01/1986 QW319 377 Blue 50M

LQW10-4G $29.95 06/01/1986 QW319 377 Pink 50M

LQW10-7G $29.95 06/01/1986 QW319 377 White 50M

LQW10F $29.95 11/01/1987 QW319 377

LS10A-2 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379

LS10A-4 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379

LS11A-4 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379

LS11B-4 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379

LS12-1 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379

LS12-2 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379

LS12-4 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379

LS12-7 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379

LS12-9 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379

LS14-1 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW576 379

LS14-2 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW576 379

LS14-4 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW576 379

LS14-7 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW576 379

LS14-9 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW576 379

LS520 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391

LS521 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391

LS620L $24.95 01/01/1980 QW126 BR-1225

LW10 $11.95 09/01/1984 QW401 CR-1216 Black 50M

LW101 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW210 379 50M

LW101C $29.95 01/01/1980 QW210 379 50M

LW11-1 $14.95 02/01/1986 QW401 CR1216 Black 50M

LW11-1(P) $14.95 10/01/1989 QW401 CR-1216

LW11-7 $14.95 04/01/1986 QW319 377 White 50M

LW11F-2 $14.95 02/01/1986 QW401 CR-1216 Blue W/White 50M

LW11F-3 $14.95 05/01/1986 QW401 CR-1216 Green W/White 50M

LW11F-4 $14.95 04/01/1986 QW401 CR-1216 Pink W/White 50M

LW11F-9 $14.95 04/01/1986 QW401 CR-1216 Yellow W/White 50M

LW14-1A $14.95 08/01/1988 QW401 BR-1216 50M

LW14-1AV $16.95 01/01/1989 QW401 BR1216 50M

LW14-1BV $14.95 08/01/1988 QW401 BR-1216 50M

LW17A-1V $14.95 08/01/1992 QW401 BR1216 50M, Water resistant

LW17A-1V(CP) $14.95 03/01/1993 QW401 BR1216 50M, Water resistant

LW17A-7V $14.95 08/01/1992 QW401 BR1216 50M, Water resistant

LW17D-1V $14.95 08/01/1992 QW401 BR1216 50M, Water resistant

LW17D-7V $14.95 08/01/1992 QW401 BR1216 50M, Water resistant

LW30 $19.95 01/01/1989 QW220 317

LW301 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 50M

LW30-1 $17.95 10/01/1985 QW220 317 Black/White 50M

LW301C $34.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 50M

LW302 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225 50M

LW30-2 $17.95 04/01/1986 QW220 317 Blue/White 50M

LW302C $24.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225 50M

LW30-3 $17.95 04/01/1986 QW220 317 Green/White 50M

LW303C $24.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225 50M

LW30-4 $17.95 04/01/1986 QW220 317 Pink/White 50M

LW304C $24.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225 50M

LW40 $24.95 01/01/1989 QW506 356,SR1116W 50M, single button control countdown alarm, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, 1/10 sec. stopwatch.

LW40(CP) $24.95 09/01/1992 QW506 356,SR1116W 50M, single button control countdown alarm, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, 1/10 sec. stopwatch.

LW40-1A $24.95 09/01/1985 QW506 356,SR1116W Black, 50M, single button control countdown alarm, daily

alarm, hourly time signals, 1/10 sec. stopwatch. 50M

LW40-7A $24.95 04/01/1986 QW506 356,SR1116W White W/Blue, 50M, single button control countdown alarm,

daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/10 sec. stopwatch. 50M

LW40-7B $24.95 04/01/1986 QW506 356,SR1116W White W/Red, 50M, single button control countdown alarm, daily

alarm, hourly time signals, 1/10 sec. stopwatch. 50M

LW501 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391 First Ladies Watch W/Alarm 50M

LW501C $39.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391 50M

LW5-1 $16.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225 Black 50M

LW5-4 $16.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225 Orange 50M

LW5-7 $16.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225 White 50M

LW6 $16.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225 Black Only 50M

LW60 $29.95 07/01/1985 QW470 365 Black W/Bezel SW/Countdown 50M

LW601 $29.95 01/01/1989 QW156 366

LW601-2 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW156 366 50M

LW601C $34.95 01/01/1980 QW156 366 50M

LW7 $16.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225 Black Only 50M

LW8 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225 Black Only 50M

LW800C $39.95 01/01/1980 QW126 BR-1225 100M

LW850C $29.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW 100M

LX100-7A1V $79.95 01/01/1989 QW395 SR626SW Stainless Steel 50M

LX100-7A2V $79.95 01/01/1989 QW395 SR626SW Stainless Steel 50M

LX110-7AV $119.95 10/01/1989 QW395 377-SR626SW

LX112-7AV $139.95 10/01/1989 QW392 377-SR626SW 3 hands, date, display.

LY651GL-2C $79.95 04/01/1986 QW331 379 Blue

LY651GL-3C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Green

LY651GL-4C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Red

LY651GL-5C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Brown

LY651GL-6C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Purple

LY652GL-2C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Blue

LY652GL-3C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Green

LY652GL-4C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Red

LY652GL-5C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Brown

LY652GL-6C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Purple

LY652GL-9C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Yellow

LY672L-7C2 $79.95 04/01/1986 QW331 379 White

LY672L-8C1 $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Dark Gray

LY672L-8C2 $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Light Gray

M12 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW82 BR-2016 Alias H108(ON BACK)

M1200 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW82 BR-2016 Alias H104(ON BACK)

M1200G $99.95 01/01/1980 QW82 BR-2016 Alias H104G(ON BACK)

M1230 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW82 BR-2016

M22 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW82 BR-2016

M30 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW472 371 Was Avail. NJ Repair Ctr Only Melody

MAP100-1V $99.95 09/01/1989 QW693 SR927Wx2 Map Meter Wheel Included! 50M

MD502C-1EV $89.95 06/01/1992 QW394 377 100M, Stainless steel, Mineral glass, 3 hands, day-date

display, (English or Spanish day display).

MD502C-2EV $89.95 09/01/1992 QW394 SR626SW 100M, Stainless steel, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or

Spanish day display).

MD510G-8AV $159.95 10/01/1989 QW394 377 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).

MD703-1AV $169.95 05/01/1988 QW394 SR626SW Titanium Case, Screw Lock Crown, 3 hands, day-date display,

(English or Spanish day display). 200M

MD705G-9AV $149.95 04/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 200M

MD770-1E1V $179.95 09/01/1992 QW394 SR626SW 200M, Stainless steel, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or

Spanish day display).

MD903G-7AV $199.95 10/01/1992 QW393 SR626SW 300M, stainless steel, mineral glass, 3 hands, date, display

MQ101-2 $24.95 01/01/1992 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.

MQ14W $19.95 01/01/1989 QW317 371

MQ14W-7B $19.95 09/01/1985 QW317 371 Black W/White Face 30M

MQ14W-8E $19.95 09/01/1985 QW317 371 Gray 30M

MQ14W-9E $19.95 06/01/1985 QW317 371 Black W/Tan Face 30M

MQ14WF-1B $19.95 01/01/1987 QW317 371 30M

MQ14WF-1G1 $19.95 02/01/1986 QW317 371 Black W/Black & Yellow Face 30M

MQ14WF-1G2 $19.95 02/01/1986 QW317 371 Black W/Black & Red Face 30M

MQ14WF-8B $19.95 02/01/1986 QW317 371 Gray W/Gray & White Face 30M

MQ14WF-8G1 $19.95 07/01/1986 QW317 371 Gray W/ Black & Yellow Face 30M

MQ14WF-8G2 $19.95 02/01/1986 QW317 371 Gray & Red 30M

MQ16-1 $24.95 01/01/1987 QW319 377 Black Analog 30M

MQ17-4 $24.95 01/01/1987 QW319 377 Black w/red Analog 30M

MQ18-8 $24.95 01/01/1987 QW319 377 Black w/green Analog 30M

MQ20W-1E $24.95 01/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Black 30M

MQ20WE $24.95 06/01/1987 QW310 SR927 30M

MQ20WF-2G $24.95 04/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Blue 30M

MQ20WF-3G $24.95 06/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Green 30M

MQ20WF-4G $24.95 04/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Pink 30M

MQ20WF-7G $24.95 04/01/1986 QW310 GR927 White 30M

MQ20WF-8G $24.95 04/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Gray 30M

MQ20WF-9G $24.95 04/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Yellow 30M

MQ22W-7B $19.95 02/01/1987 QW317 371 Black w/Red circle face 30M

MQ22W-8E $19.95 02/01/1987 QW317 371 Black w/blue stripe face 30M

MQ22W-9E $19.95 02/01/1987 QW317 371 Black w/Tan Face Analog 30M

MQ22WF-1G1 $19.95 12/01/1986 QW317 371 30M

MQ22WF-1G2 $19.95 12/01/1986 QW317 371 30M

MQ23W-1G1 $24.95 05/01/1987 QW310 GR-927

MQ23W-1G2 $24.95 05/01/1987 QW310 GR-927

MQ23W-1G3 $24.95 05/01/1987 QW310 GR-927

MQ24-1 $19.95 08/01/1987 QW371 SR927W Black 30M

MQ24-1B $19.95 02/01/1991 QW371 399

MQ24-1BCF $19.95 02/01/1993 QW371 399

MQ24-1E $19.95 01/01/1989 QW371 399

MQ24-1E(CP) $19.95 12/01/1991 QW371 399

MQ24-1E(KM) $19.95 07/01/1990 QW371 399

MQ24-1E(P) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW371 399

MQ24-1ECF $19.95 02/01/1993 QW371 399

MQ24-7 $19.95 08/01/1987 QW371 SR927W White face 30M

MQ24-7B $19.95 01/01/1989 QW371 399

MQ24-7B(KM) $19.95 07/01/1990 QW371 399

MQ24-7B(P) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW371 399

MQ24-7BCF $19.95 03/01/1993 QW371 399

MQ250-1G $39.95 04/01/1992 QW391 SR521SW Water resistent

MQ250-8G $39.95 04/01/1992 QW391 SR521SW Water resistent

MQ250-9G $39.95 04/01/1992 QW391 SR521SW Water resistent

MQ25-1G2 $19.95 11/01/1987 QW371 399 30M

MQ25-1G2(CF) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW371 399-SR927SW

MQ25-1G2(KM) $19.95 07/01/1990 QW371 399

MQ27-2G $19.95 11/01/1987 QW371 399 30M

MQ27-2G(CF) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW371 399-SR927SW

MQ27-2G(KM) $19.95 07/01/1990 QW371 399 30M

MQ27-2G(P) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW371 399-SR927SW

MQ30 $34.95 01/01/1989 QW317 371

MQ300A-1C $29.95 01/01/1980 QW317 371 White or Black Face

MQ300A-7C $29.95 01/01/1980 QW317 371

MQ300G $34.95 01/01/1980 QW317 371 Titanium ION Plating

MQ301-7A $34.95 01/01/1980 QW317 371 White Dial

MQ30-1E2 $34.95 10/01/1984 QW317 371 50M

MQ301G-9A $39.95 01/01/1980 QW317 371 Titanium ION Plating

MQ301GL-9A $34.95 01/01/1980 QW317 371 Titanium ION Plating

MQ303-7C $24.95 07/01/1985 QW317 371 Dress Analog

MQ303G-9C $29.95 07/01/1985 QW317 371 Dress Analog

MQ307A-7D $24.95 11/01/1985 QW319 377

MQ307GA-9D $34.95 11/01/1985 QW319 377

MQ308 $34.95 07/01/1986 QW319 377

MQ308G $44.95 07/01/1986 QW319 377

MQ30W $34.95 01/01/1989 QW317 371

MQ30W(KM) $34.95 11/01/1990 QW317 371 50M

MQ30W-1B $34.95 06/01/1984 QW317 371 Roll Bar Watch 50M

MQ30W-7B $34.95 06/01/1984 QW317 371 Roll Bar White Face 50M

MQ31-1B $17.95 02/01/1986 QW317 371 BLACK W/WHITE FACE

MQ31-5B $17.95 02/01/1986 QW317 371 BROWN W/WHITE FACE

MQ31-8B $17.95 02/01/1986 QW317 371 GRAY W/WHITE FACE

MQ32 $29.95 09/01/1986 QW317 371 Sporty Analog

MQ330G $29.95 11/01/1985 QW310 GR927

MQ331 $29.95 11/01/1992 QW310 GR927 Round Dress Analog

MQ331-7E $24.95 01/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Round Dress Analog

MQ331G $29.95 11/01/1991 QW310 GR927 Round Dress Analog

MQ331G-9E $29.95 01/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Round Dress Analog

MQ336-7B $21.95 10/01/1987 QW371 SR927W Roundface 30M

MQ337-7A $21.95 07/01/1987 QW371 SR927W Squareface 30M

MQ339G-9A $31.95 06/01/1989 QW371 SR927W 30M

MQ339G-9A(CP $31.95 05/01/1990 QW371 SR927W 50M, Expansion Band!!

MQ339GE-9B $32.95 06/01/1989 QW371 SR927W Expansion Band!! 50M

MQ36-1A $29.95 06/01/1988 QW371 SR927W 30M

MQ400W-1A $39.95 07/01/1985 QW317 371 Stainless Steel Analog 50M

MQ40-1E $24.95 01/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Round Analog

MQ40G-1 $29.95 01/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Round Analog

MQ42-1G $26.95 01/01/1989 QW371 SR927W 30M

MQ42-1G(KM) $26.95 07/01/1990 QW371 SR371,SR927W 30M

MQ42-7G $26.95 01/01/1989 QW371 SR371 30M

MQ503-7 $39.95 06/01/1984 QW328 371 Analog W/Day-Date

MQ503G-9 $44.95 06/01/1984 QW328 371 Analog W/Day-Date

MQ527-1E $39.95 06/01/1988 QW398 SR626SW 30M

MQ530-7C $29.95 01/01/1986 QW313 GR927 Dress Analog w/Date

MQ530G-9C $34.95 11/01/1985 QW313 GR927 Dress Analog w/Date

MQ537-7A $29.95 06/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW 30M

MQ537A-7A $29.95 01/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW

MQ537E-7B $31.95 06/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW Expansion Band 30M

MQ537GE-9A $36.95 07/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW Expansion Band 30M

MQ538E-7B $34.95 07/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW Expansion Band, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish

day display). 30M

MQ538ES-7B $34.95 01/01/1989 QW394 377,SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).

MQ538GE-9A $39.95 07/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 30M

MQ538GES-9A $39.95 01/01/1989 QW394 377,SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).

MQ550CWS-1 $65.00 01/01/1980 QW328 371 Bezel Timer 100M

MQ551CWS-1 $70.00 01/01/1980 QW328 371 Stainless Case 100M

MQ600-1A $34.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377 White Or Black Dial

MQ600G-5A $39.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377 Titanium ION Plating

MQ600G-9A $39.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377

MQ600GL-9 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377 Titanium ION Plating

MQ60W $29.95 03/01/1986 QW313 GR927 Black Face 30M

MQ60W-1E $29.95 01/01/1989 QW313 GR927

MQ60WF $29.95 03/01/1986 QW313 GR927 Black W/White Face 30M

MQ61W-1B2 $34.95 04/01/1988 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 30M

MQ61W-1B3 $34.95 06/01/1988 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 30M

MQ64-1G $34.95 02/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW visable internal parts 30M

MQ64-7G $34.95 02/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW Visable internal parts 30M

MQ65-1G $34.95 02/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW visable internal gears 30M

MQ65-1G(KM) $34.95 07/01/1990 QW398 SR626SW 30M, visable internal gears

MQ65-7G $34.95 02/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW visable internal gears 30M

MQ66-1E $34.95 02/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 30M

MQ66-8G $34.95 02/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 30M

MQ66S-1 $34.95 01/01/1989 QW394 377,SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).

MQ66S-1(KM) $34.95 07/01/1990 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).

MQ66S-1E $34.95 01/01/1989 QW394 377,SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).

MQ66S-8G $34.95 10/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).

MQ701GL $54.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377

MQ707G $59.95 07/01/1985 QW317 371

MQ712G $59.95 09/01/1987 QW319 377

MQ718G-1C $39.95 04/01/1986 QW317 371

MQ740GL-1A $54.95 01/01/1988 QW391 SR626SW

MQ76-1A $24.95 07/01/1991 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.

MQ764-7A $54.95 07/01/1989 QW391 SZ626SW

MQ764-7A $39.95 09/01/1989 QW391 SR626SW

MQ764-8A $54.95 07/01/1989 QW391 SR626SW

MQ764G-7A $54.95 07/01/1989 QW391 SR626SW

MQ900GW-9 $70.00 08/01/1984 QW328 371 English/Spanish Day 50M

MQ900WS-7 $85.00 07/01/1984 QW328 371 English/Spanish Day 50M

MQ90-1E $29.95 10/01/1991 QW396 SR626SW

MQ90-1E(CP) $29.95 11/01/1992 QW396 SR626SW

MQ912 $54.95 05/01/1985 QW311 371

MQ912G $64.95 05/01/1985 QW311 371

MQ98-7B1 $19.95 01/01/1992 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.

MQ98-7B1(CP) $19.95 10/01/1992 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.

MQ98-7B2 $19.95 01/01/1992 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.

MQ99-4 $19.95 01/01/1992 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.

MQ99-7 $19.95 01/01/1992 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.

MQ99-7(CP) $19.95 12/01/1992 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.

MQD200W $79.95 01/01/1989 QW328 371

MQD200WS-7E $79.95 07/01/1985 QW328 371 Black Resin 200M

MQD3000CW $99.95 01/01/1989 QW328 371

MQD3000WS-1E $99.95 07/01/1985 QW328 371 Stainless Steel Case 300M

MQW10 $24.95 01/01/1989 QW317 371

MQW100 $39.95 01/01/1989 QW311 371

MQW100-1E2 $39.95 07/01/1985 QW311 371 Black Resin 100M

MQW10-1E1 $24.95 07/01/1985 QW317 371 Black 50M

MQW10-7E $24.95 04/01/1986 QW317 371 Black W/White Face 50M

MQW30 $34.95 01/01/1989 QW328 371

MQW30-1E2 $34.95 02/01/1986 QW328 371 Black w/Red 50M

MQW31-1 $34.95 04/01/1986 QW313 GR927 Analog W/Blue HR Marks 50M

MQW40 $34.95 01/01/1986 QW328 371 Black Resin 50M

MQW500-1A $69.95 01/01/1986 QW311 371 Stainless Steel Black Face 100M

MQW500C-7A $64.95 01/01/1986 QW311 371 Stainlee Steel White face 100M

MRD201W-1B $59.95 05/01/1988 QW394 SR626W Black Face, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day

display). 200M

MRD201W-1BV $59.95 01/01/1989 QW394 377,SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).

MRD201W7(KM) $59.95 06/01/1992 QW394 377 200M, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day

display).

MRD201W-7EV $59.95 01/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW White face, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day

display). 200M

MRW81-1EV $44.95 03/01/1988 QW394 377 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 50M

MW101-7A1V $79.95 01/01/1989 QW396 SR626SW Stainless steel 50M

MW101-7A2V $79.95 01/01/1989 QW396 SR626SW Stainless Steel 50M

MW110-7AV $119.95 09/01/1989 QW396 SR-626SW 50M

MW300S-1EV $54.95 04/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 100M

MW301M-1EV $79.95 05/01/1989 QW368 SR920SW 100M

MW302S-1V $64.95 06/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 100M

MW304-1EV $49.95 06/01/1991 QW394 377 100M, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day

display).

MW304-1EV(KM $49.95 08/01/1991 QW394 377 100M, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day

display).

MW31-2EV $39.95 11/01/1988 QW398 377 black w/blue bezel 50M

MW31-4EV $39.95 10/01/1988 QW398 377 black w/red face 50M

MW31-9E2V $39.95 10/01/1988 QW398 377 Black w/yellow face 50M

MW31-9EV $39.95 10/01/1988 QW398 377 Yellow 50M

MW33-1E1V $39.95 07/01/1990 QW396 377 50M

MW54-3E1V $29.95 01/01/1993 QW381 SR626SW 50M, 3 hands, fluorescent color, green & yellow.

MW54-4E1V $29.95 01/01/1993 QW381 SR626SW 50M, 3 hands, fluorescent color, orange & green,.

MW54-9E1V $29.95 01/01/1993 QW381 SR626SW 50M, 3 hands, fluorescent color, yellow & orange.

MW80-1EV $44.95 05/01/1991 QW549 CR2012

MY602GL-3C $79.95 04/01/1986 QW331 379 Green

MY602GL-5C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Brown

MY602GL-9C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Yellow

NF10-1B $9.95 05/01/1993 QW1070 CR1216 Water resistant, black, hour, minute, second, pm, date.

NF10-3A $9.95 05/01/1993 QW1070 CR1216 Water resistant, black & green, hour, minute, second, pm,

date.

NF10-3B $9.95 05/01/1993 QW1070 CR1216 Water resistant, black & aqua, hour, minute, second, pm,

date.

NF10-4 $9.95 06/01/1993 QW1070 CR1216

NF10-6 $9.95 05/01/1993 QW1070 CR1216 Water resistant, black & purple, hour, minute, second, pm,

date.

NF10-9 $9.95 05/01/1993 QW1070 CR1216 Water resistant, black & yellow, hour, minute, second, pm,

date.

NF11-1B $19.95 05/01/1993 QW1093 CR2016 Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.

NF11-2 $19.95 06/01/1993 QW1093 CR2016 Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.

NF11-3A $19.95 05/01/1993 QW1093 CR2016 Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.

NF11-3B $19.95 06/01/1993 QW1093 CR2016 Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.

NF11-3C $19.95 06/01/1993 QW1093 CR2016 Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.

NF11-9 $19.95 05/01/1993 QW1093 CR2016 Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.

PGW30C-1V $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Black, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period and an

interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo, Basketball,

Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)

PGW30C-2V $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Black and blue, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,

hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period

and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,

Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)

PGW30C-3V $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Black and green, 12/24 hour format, multi function

alarm, hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game

period and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,

Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)

PGW30C-4V $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Black and red, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,

hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period

and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,

Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)

PGW30C-9V $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Black and yellow, 12/24 hour format, multi function

alarm, hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game

period and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,

Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)

PGW92-1V $49.95 01/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M,Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,

hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period

and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,

Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)

PGW92-1V(KM) $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M,Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,

hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period

and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,

Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting

, Soccer, American Football)

PGW92-2V $49.95 01/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,

hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period

and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,

Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)

PGW92-2V(KM) $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,

hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period

and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,

Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)

PGW92-3V $49.95 01/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M,Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,

hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period

and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,

Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)

PGW92-3V(KM) $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M,Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,

hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period

and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,

Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)

PGW92-4V $49.95 01/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,

hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period

and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,

Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)

PGW92-4V(KM) $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,

hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period

and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,

Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)

PGW92-9V $49.95 01/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,

hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period

and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,

Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)

PGW92-9V(KM) $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,

hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period

and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,

Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)

PNL100-7E $39.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL100-7ECF $39.95 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL100-8B $39.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL100-8BCF $40.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL102-7B $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL102-7BCF $59.95 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL102-9B $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL102-9BCF $60.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL103-7B $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL103-7BCF $59.95 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL103-9E $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL103-9ECF $60.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL104-1A $70.00 06/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL104-1ACF $70.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL104-7A $70.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL104-7ACF $70.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL104-9B $70.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL104-9BCF $70.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNL504-3AV $99.95 03/01/1993 QW362 SR626W

PNL504-7AV $99.95 02/01/1993 QW362 SR626W

PNM100-7E $40.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNM100-7ECF $40.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR920W

PNM100-8B $40.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNM100-8BCF $40.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR920W

PNM101-1A $44.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNM101-1B $45.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNM102-7B $60.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNM102-7BCF $60.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR920W

PNM102-9B $60.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNM102-9BCF $60.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR920W

PNM103-7B $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNM103-9E $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNM103-9ECF $60.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR920W

PNM104-1A $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNM104-1ACF $59.95 08/01/1992 QW361 SR920W

PNM104-7B $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNM104-7BCF $60.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR920W

PNM105-1A $44.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNM105-1B $45.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW

PNM500-1A $70.00 04/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100

sec. stopwatch, dual time.

PNM500-1ACF $70.00 08/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100

sec. stopwatch, dual time.

PNM500-7A $70.00 04/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100

sec. stopwatch, dual time.

PNM500-7ACF $70.00 08/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100

sec. stopwatch, dual time.

PNM500-9B $70.00 04/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100

sec. stopwatch, dual time.

PNM500-9BCF $70.00 08/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100

sec. stopwatch, dual time.

PNM500-9E $70.00 08/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100

sec. stopwatch, dual time.

PNM500-9ECF $70.00 08/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100

sec. stopwatch, dual time.

PNM501-7AV $89.95 03/01/1993 QW388 SR920W

PNM502-7EV $89.95 03/01/1993 QW388 SR920W

PNM503-3AV $99.95 03/01/1993 QW388 SR920W

PNM503-9AV $99.95 03/01/1993 QW388 SR920W

PNM504-3AV $99.95 03/01/1993 QW388 SR920W

PNM504-7AV $99.95 03/01/1993 QW388 SR920W

PNM505-9AV $119.95 02/01/1993 QW388 SR920W

PNM506-2AV $139.95 02/01/1993 QW389 SR1120W

PNM507-7AV $159.95 02/01/1993 QW389 SR1120W

PNM508-9AV $149.95 02/01/1993 QW384 SR1120W

PNM509-7AV $169.95 03/01/1993 QW384 SR1120W

QW02-23S $145.00 01/01/1976 QW02 386 X 2 Alias 02-504(ON BACK)

QW03-32S $145.00 01/01/1976 QW03 386 Alias 03-501or504(ON BACK)

QW03-33S $145.00 01/01/1976 QW03 386 Alias 03-501or504(ON BACK)

QW03-51S $178.00 01/01/1976 QW03 386 Alias 03-503(ON BACK)

QW03-52S $178.00 01/01/1976 QW03 386 Alias 03-503(ON BACK)

QW03-61S $198.00 01/01/1976 QW03 386 Alias 03-502(ON BACK)

QW03-62S $198.00 01/01/1976 QW03 386 Alias 03-502(ON BACK)

QW04-21G $275.00 01/01/1976 QW04 386 Alias 04-506(ON BACK)

R11 $98.00 01/01/1976 QW15 309(393) First CASIOTRON watch priced < $100. A bargain!

R14 $138.00 01/01/1976 QW16 386

R16 $89.00 01/01/1976 QW16 386

R17(X1R) $128.00 01/01/1975 QW17 386 First World Time, Counter, Chrono

R19 $79.00 01/01/1976 QW15 309(393)

RGW20-1V $59.95 07/01/1990 QW918 CR2016 100M-Radiaal Graph

RW100 $44.95 04/01/1986 QW570 CR-2016 Rotary Switch, 100M rated

S11 $198.00 01/01/1976 QW16 386

S12 $178.00 01/01/1976 QW16 386

S14(X1S) $198.00 01/01/1976 QW17 386 World Time, Counter, Chrono

S15 $158.00 01/01/1976 QW18 393 First W/Both Lite & Chrono

S16 $148.00 01/01/1976 QW18 393

S20 $145.00 01/01/1976 QW21 393

S21 $168.00 01/01/1976 QW21 393

S220 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW135 BR-2325 Alias S002(ON BACK)7YR.BA

S50W-1C $34.95 11/01/1984 QW211 CR-2016 2 CD TIMERS/SW 50M

S52W $34.95 01/01/1989 QW212 CR2016

S52W-1 $34.95 11/01/1984 QW212 CR-2016 2 COUNTERS/SW/CD TMR. 50M

S830 $26.95 01/01/1980 QW140 BR-2320

SA100 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW436 314 3.75mm Thin Touch Sensor

SA100G-5 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW436 314

SA400 $99.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361

SA410 $99.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361

SA410G $129.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361

SA430 $99.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361

SA430G $129.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361

SA50-1 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361 4.6mm Thin

SA50-2 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361 4.6mm Thin

SA50G-5 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361

SA53-7 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361

SA53G-9 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361

SA55-1A $19.95 01/01/1984 QW145 361

SA55G-1C $24.95 01/01/1984 QW145 361 Titanium Ion Plating

SA60 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW189 726R Solar

SA60G $44.95 01/01/1980 QW189 726R Titanium Ion Plating Solar

SDB300W $44.95 08/01/1986 QW503 CR-2016 30 Lap Memories 50M

SDB300W-1 $44.95 01/01/1989 QW503 CR-2016

SDB300W-1B $44.95 01/01/1989 QW503 CR-2016

SDB30W-1BV $39.95 04/01/1988 QW603 CR1220 30 Lap memories 50M

SDB30W-1V $39.95 04/01/1988 QW603 CR1220 30 lap Mem junior size 50M

SDB500-1D(KM $49.95 02/01/1993 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

SDB500W(CP) $49.95 10/01/1989 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm. 100m

SDB500W-1BV $49.95 07/01/1989 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm. 100M

SDB500W-1C $49.95 06/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

SDB500W-1CV $49.95 02/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

SDB500W-1DCP $49.95 09/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

SDB500W-1DV $49.95 06/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

SDB500W4A $49.95 11/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

SDB500W4B $49.95 11/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

SDB500WB-4 $49.95 08/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

SDB500WB4ACP $49.95 09/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

SDB500WB-4AV $49.95 02/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

SDB500WB4B $49.95 04/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

SDB500WB4BCP $49.95 09/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

SDB500WB-4BV $49.95 02/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

SDB500WB-9V $49.95 01/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

SDB500WB9VCP $49.95 09/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

SKX1000-7AV $59.95 11/01/1991 QW969 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

stopwatch, ambient temperature range:-4øF to 122øF.

SKX1000B-6V $59.95 07/01/1992 QW969 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

stopwatch, ambient temperature range:-4øF to 122øF.

SKX1000C-4V $59.95 07/01/1992 QW969 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

stopwatch, ambient temperature range:-4øF to 122øF.

SNK100-9V $129.95 07/01/1992 QW994 SR927Wx2 100M, depth meter (not for scuba diving), uses sensor

technology to determine the depth, duration and maximum duration achieved.

One log memory, stopwatch, and a daily alarm.

STR1000-1AV $79.95 01/01/1991 QW936 CR2016

STR2000C-2V $119.95 10/01/1991 QW949 CR2016 200M, stainless steel, mineral glass, 12/24 hour format, daily

alarm, hourly time signals, stopwatch.

STR2000L-8V $119.95 12/01/1992 QW949 CR2016 200M, stainless steel, mineral glass, 12/24 hour format, daily

alarm, hourly time signals, stopwatch.

STW100-1V $54.95 08/01/1988 QW657 CR-1616 9 Sports game timers!! 100M

SUF100-1V $54.95 06/01/1991 QW942 CR1616 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time/split time/1st-2nd place

times, countdown alarm.

SUF100-1V(KM $54.95 08/01/1991 QW942 CR1616 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time/split time/1st-2nd place

times, countdown alarm.

SUF110-3CV $49.95 06/01/1992 QW942 CR1616 100M, Surfing timer aqua band, 12/24 hour formats, daily

alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net

time/split time/1st-2nd place times, countdown alarm.

SUF110-3CVCP $49.95 10/01/1992 QW942 CR1616 100M, Surfing timer aqua band, 12/24 hour formats, daily

alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net

time/split time/1st-2nd place times, countdown alarm.

SUF110-4BV $49.95 06/01/1992 QW942 CR1616 100M, Surfing timer Flourescent red band, 12/24 hour formats,

daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net

time/split time/1st-2nd place times, countdown alarm.

SUF110-9BV $49.95 06/01/1992 QW942 CR1616 100M, Surfing timer Flourescent yellow band, 12/24 hour

formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring

mode: net time/split time/1st-2nd place times, countdown alarm.

SUF110-9BVCP $49.95 10/01/1992 QW942 CR1616 100M, Surfing timer Fluorescent yellow band, 12/24 hour

formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring

mode: net time/split time/1st-2nd place times, countdown alarm.

SW110 $39.95 06/01/1986 QW512 CR-2016 Graphic Timer 50M

SW200-1AV $39.95 01/01/1990 QW874 CR-2016 tachy meter 50M

SW200-4AV $39.95 01/01/1990 QW874 CR-2016 tachy meter 50m

SW200-7AV $39.95 01/01/1990 QW874 CR-2016 tachy meter 50m

SWM100-6GV $89.95 12/01/1992 QW723 SR1120W 100M, purple band, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, swim recorder, distance recorder.

SWM100-7GV $89.95 12/01/1992 QW723 SR1120W 100M, black band, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time

signals, swim recorder, distance recorder.

TC50 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW120 BR-1616 First Resin Touch Sensor

TC500-1 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW119 BR-1616 Touch Sensor W/Cal&Light

TC600 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW119 BR-1616 Touch Sensor W/Cal&Light

TE2500 $129.95 01/01/1980 QW178 BR-2020 TRANSLATOR/WORLD TIME/SW

TGW100-1V $79.95 03/01/1989 QW827 CR-2016 100M, Tri-Graph, 12/24 hour formats, 5 independent daily

alarms, hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, Stainless

steel. 100M

TGW10G-1V $49.95 12/01/1988 QW827 CR2016 100M, Tri-Graph, 12/24 hour formats, 5 independent daily

alarms, hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time. 100M

TGW10G-1V(CP $49.95 03/01/1991 QW827 CR2016 100M, Tri-Graph, 12/24 hour formats, 5 independent daily

alarms, hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.

TK1 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 Key Chain

TK2 $19.95 06/01/1980 QW125 366 Key Chain Watch

TM11-1AV $34.95 09/01/1992 QW1002 CR1616 50M, Soccer timer, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TM11-1AV(KM) $34.95 10/01/1992 QW1002 CR1616 50M, Soccer timer, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TM11-1BV $34.95 09/01/1992 QW1002 CR1616 50M, Soccer timer, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TM12-3V $34.95 08/01/1992 QW1003 CR1616 50M, Running timer, green band with black case, 12/24 hour

formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch,

pedometer-modes: walking, jogging, pacer signal function.

TM12-9V $34.95 08/01/1992 QW1003 CR1616 50M, Running timer, yellow band with black case, 12/24 hour

formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch,

pedometer-modes: walking, jogging, pacer signal function.

TM14-9V $34.95 08/01/1992 QW1006 CR1616 50M, Bike timer,black band with green case, 12/24 hour

formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown

alarm.

TRI10W-1EV $49.95 06/01/1991 QW721 SR927W 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30 lap times and

three split times, 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30 lap times

and three split times, analog/digital, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TRI10W-1EVKM $49.95 08/01/1991 QW721 SR927W 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30 lap times and

three split times, analog/digital, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TRI10W-3EV $49.95 02/01/1992 QW721 SR927W 50M, Tri sport,

Fluorescent color (green), triathion functions include memory for 30 lap

times and three split times, 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30

lap times and three split times, analog/digital, 12/24 hour formats, daily

alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TRI10W-4EV $49.95 02/01/1992 QW721 SR927W 50M, Tri sport,

Fluorescent color (pink), triathion functions include memory for 30 lap times

and three split times, 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30 lap

times and three split times, analog/digital, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,

hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TRI10W-9EV $49.95 02/01/1992 QW721 SR927W 50M, Tri Sport,

Fluorescent color (yellow), triathion functions include memory for 30 lap

times and three split times, 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30

lap times and three split times, analog/digital, 12/24 hour formats, daily

alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TRW100-3BV $49.95 06/01/1992 QW1004 CR1616 100M, Sailing timer, flourescent green , 12/24 gour formats,

daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TRW100-3BVCP $49.95 10/01/1992 QW1004 CR1616 100M, Sailing timer, fluorescent green , 12/24 gour formats,

daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TRW100-8(KM) $49.95 03/01/1993 QW1004 CR1616 100M, Sailing timer , 12/24 gour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TRW100-8CV $49.95 06/01/1992 QW1004 CR1616 100M, Sailing timer , 12/24 gour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TRW100-8CVCP $49.95 10/01/1992 QW1004 CR1616 100M, Sailing timer , 12/24 gour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TRW100-9BV $49.95 06/01/1992 QW1004 CR1616 100M, Sailing timer flourescent yellow , 12/24 gour formats,

daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TRW110-1V $49.95 02/01/1993 QW1004 CR1616 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,

sailing timer, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm,.

TRW20-9V $34.95 10/01/1989 QW861 CR1616 50M, tachymeter, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time

signal, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TRW20-9V(CP) $34.95 02/01/1991 QW861 CR1616 50M, tachymeter, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time

signal, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TRW20-9V(KM) $34.95 03/01/1990 QW861 CR1616 50M, tachymeter, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time

signal, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TRW301C-8 $79.95 09/01/1991 QW862 CR1616 100M

TRW301C-8V $79.95 01/01/1990 QW862 CR1616 Yacht timer

TRW301L-2V $99.95 01/01/1990 QW862 CR-1616 Yacht timer leather band

TRW30-1V $44.95 10/01/1989 QW862 CR-1616

TS1000 $49.95 09/01/1982 QW215 BR-2016 Thermometer/WT/SW 100M

TS100-1V $59.95 09/01/1989 QW815 CR1620 100M, 12/24 hour format, thermometer, world time and

temperature data, local temperature memory, 5 daily alarms, hourly time

signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TS100-1V(CP) $59.95 12/01/1992 QW815 CR1620 100M, 12/24 hour format, thermometer, world time and

temperature data, local temperature memory, 5 daily alarms, hourly time

signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TS100-1V(KM) $59.95 06/01/1992 QW815 CR1620 100M, 12/24 hour format, thermometer, world time and

temperature data, local temperature memory, 5 daily alarms, hourly time

signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.

TS1200 $51.95 10/01/1984 QW515 BR-2016 Thermometer/World Time 100M

TS2000 $59.95 09/01/1982 QW215 BR-2016 Our first Thermometer watch! 50M

TS200-1BV $69.95 06/01/1992 QW987 CR2016 100M, Thermometer, 5 daily alarms, hourly time signals, world

time and temperature data, local temperature memory, stopwatch, countdown

alarm, sunrise and sunset data.

TS200-1BV(KM $69.95 10/01/1992 QW987 CR2016 100M, Thermometer, 5 daily alarms, hourly time signals, world

time and temperature data, local temperature memory, stopwatch, countdown

alarm, sunrise and sunset data.

TS200B-7CV $69.95 09/01/1992 QW987 CR2016 100M, Thermometer, 5 daily alarms, hourly time signals, world

time and temperature data, local temperature memory, stopwatch, countdown

alarm, sunrise and sunset data.

TS3000C $59.95 09/01/1982 QW215 BR-2016 Thermometer/WT/SW 100M

TW7000 $109.95 06/01/1984 QW548 BR-2016 Solid Titanium Case! 100M

TW7000C $99.95 06/01/1984 QW548 BR-2016 Titanium Case 100M

TW7100C $119.95 06/01/1984 QW242 920R Solid Titanium Case, Solar Charging 200M

UC50W $39.95 01/01/1980 QW79 BR-2016 Universal Calendar 50M

UV100-1V $79.95 02/01/1989 QW508 CR-1220 Ultraviolet Ray Meter 50M

VDB1000-1 $249.95 03/01/1991 QW658 CR2016 Plated resin, touch screen, resin, mineral

VQ10-1E1V $79.95 06/01/1992 QW373 SR927W 50M

VQ10-1E2V $79.95 06/01/1992 QW373 SR927W 50M

VQ11-2GV $79.95 06/01/1992 QW731 SR927W 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 1/100 sec.

stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly time signals.

VQ11-4GV $79.95 06/01/1992 QW731 SR927W 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 1/100 sec.

stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly time signals.

VQ12-2V $79.95 06/01/1992 QW373 SR927W 50M

W10 $19.95 07/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016 50M

W100 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW106 BR-2320 Alias H110(On Back) 100M

W10SC $24.95 04/01/1985 QW415 CR-2016 50M

W11 $19.95 01/01/1989 QW203 370 50M

W11-1A $19.95 01/01/1980 QW203 370 50M

W11C-1B $29.95 01/01/1980 QW203 370 W11 With Compass 50M

W11C-1C $29.95 01/01/1980 QW203 370 W11 With Compass 50M

W14 $21.95 06/01/1986 QW596 CR-2016 50M

W150 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW106 BR-2320 Alias H101(On Back) 100M

W150C $54.95 01/01/1980 QW106 BR-2320 Alias H101(On Back) 100M

W15-1A $24.95 11/01/1984 QW189 726R Solar/6.5mm Thin 50M

W15-1B $24.95 11/01/1984 QW189 726R Solar/6.5mm Thin 50M

W18 $34.95 11/01/1987 QW596 CR-2016 50M

W200 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320 100M

W20-1 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW152 BR-2016 50M

W21 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW152 BR-2016 Metal Bezel Or Ring 50M

W22 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW194 BR-2016 50M

W23-1 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW248 BR-2016 50M

W24 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW248 BR-2016 50M

W25 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW181 BR-2016 4 ALARMS 50M

W250 $54.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320 Stainless Steel 100M

W250C-1 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320 100M

W26 $29.95 04/01/1984 QW248 BR2016 50M

W26(KM) $29.95 01/01/1989 QW690 CR-2016 50M

W26B(KM) $29.95 01/01/1989 QW690 CR-2016 50M

W26B-1BV $29.95 06/01/1988 QW690 CR2016 50M

W27 $34.95 07/01/1983 QW189 726R Solar 50M

W30 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW152 BR-2016 Stainless Steel 50M 50M

W300 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW106 BR-2320 100M

W34 $29.95 01/01/1989 QW415 CR2016 50M, Stainless Steel, Men’s watersports

W34A-1A $29.95 11/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016 50M, Stainless Steel, Men’s watersports

W350-1 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW152 BR-2016 Stainless Steel 100M

W350C-1 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW152 BR-2016 100M

W35-1B $34.95 01/01/1980 QW248 BR-2016 Stainless Steel 50M

W36 $34.95 11/01/1983 QW248 BR-2016 Stainless Steel 50M

W40 $39.95 09/01/1987 QW203 370 50M

W400-1 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW106 BR-2320 100M

W450-1 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW248 BR-2016 Stainless Steel W/Plastic Bezel 100M

W450C-1 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW248 BR-2016 100M

W48B-1AV $29.95 09/01/1988 QW549 CR2016 Black w/blue buttons 50M

W48B-1AV(KM) $29.95 08/01/1991 QW549 CR2016 50M, Black w/ blue buttons

W500 $39.95 01/01/1989 QW211 CR-2016 100M

W500-1 $39.95 01/01/1985 QW211 CR-2016 2 CD Timers/SW 100M

W500-F4 $39.95 07/01/1983 QW211 CR-2016 Red Buttons/Striped Band 100M

W500-F8 $39.95 07/01/1983 QW211 CR-2016 Grey Buttons/Striped Band 100M

W500-F9 $39.95 07/01/1983 QW211 CR-2016 Yellow Buttons/Striped Band 100M

W50U $34.95 06/01/1987 QW643 CR1616 World Time w/map 50M

W50U-1V $34.95 01/01/1989 QW643 CR-1616

W51 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW106 BR-2320

W510 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW212 CR-2016

W520U-1V $39.95 01/01/1988 QW643 CR-1616 World map 100M

W54US-1V $29.95 12/01/1988 QW814 CR2016 US Zonetimer W/Map 100M

W54US-1V(CP) $29.95 05/01/1990 QW814 CR-2016 50M, US Zonetimer W/Map 100M

W58-1A $21.95 11/01/1988 QW590 CR-2016 50M

W58-1AV $21.95 01/01/1989 QW590 CR2016 50M

W59-1V $21.95 11/01/1989 QW590 CR2016 50M

W59-1V(CP) $21.95 10/01/1991 QW590 CR2016 50M

W59-1V(KM) $21.95 06/01/1992 QW590 CR2016 50M

W61 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW81 BR-2320 STAINLESS STEEL 50M

W700 $34.95 05/01/1984 QW548 BR-2016 100M

W700C $29.95 01/01/1980 QW548 BR-2016 W700 W/Compass 100M

W700SC $29.95 01/01/1980 QW548 CR-2016 Compass/Light 100M

W70B-1A $21.95 09/01/1988 QW596 CR-2016 50M

W70B-1AV $21.95 01/01/1989 QW596 CR2016

W70B-1AV(CP) $21.95 10/01/1991 QW596 CR2016

W70B-1AV(KM) $21.95 06/01/1992 QW596 CR2016

W70B-1B $21.95 11/01/1988 QW596 CR-2016 50M

W70B-1BV $21.95 12/01/1989 QW596 CR2016 50M

W71-1V $29.95 07/01/1989 QW549 CR2012 Reminder Mark 50M

W71-1V(CP) $29.95 10/01/1991 QW549 CR-2012 Reminder Mark 50M

W71-1V(KM) $29.95 12/01/1989 QW549 CR2012 Reminder Mark 50M

W720-1V $39.95 07/01/1989 QW549 CR2012 Reminder mark, Men’s watersports 100M

W720-1V(CP) $39.95 10/01/1989 QW549 CR2012 Reminder mark, Men’s watersports 100M

W720-1V(KM) $39.95 06/01/1992 QW549 CR2012 Reminder mark, Men’s watersports 100M

W720-9V $39.95 01/01/1988 QW549 CR-2012 Yellow,Reminder mark, Men’s watersports 100M

W725-9V $39.95 06/01/1992 QW1000 CR2016 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time signal,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark display.

W725-9V(KM) $39.95 02/01/1993 QW1000 CR2016 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time signal,

1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark display.

W726B-3V $39.95 09/01/1992 QW1000 CR2016 100M, black & green, 12/24 hour formats, multi function

alarm, hourly time signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time,

reminder mark display.

W726B-3V(KM) $39.95 03/01/1993 QW1000 CR2016 100M, black & green, 12/24 hour formats, multi function

alarm, hourly time signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time,

reminder mark display.

W726B-9V $39.95 10/01/1992 QW1000 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time

signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark

display.

W74-1V $26.95 07/01/1990 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W74-1V(CP) $26.95 02/01/1991 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W74-1V(KM) $26.95 08/01/1991 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W750 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW248 BR-2016 Stainless Steel 100M

W750C $34.95 01/01/1980 QW248 BR-2016 100M

W760 $39.95 01/01/1989 QW548 CR-2016 Plastic

W760-1 $39.95 04/01/1985 QW548 CR-2016 Stainless Steel 100M

W760C-1 $34.95 04/01/1985 QW548 CR-2016 Stainless Steel 100M

W76-1V $31.95 10/01/1990 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W780C $39.95 03/01/1987 QW549 CR2012 100M, Stainless steel

W780C-1V(B) $39.95 05/01/1991 QW549 CR2012 100M Stainless Steel

W78-1V $19.95 10/01/1991 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W78-1V(KM) $19.95 06/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W79A-1AV $19.95 02/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W79A-1AV(CP) $19.95 02/01/1993 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W79A-1AV(KM) $19.95 06/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W79C-2V $19.95 02/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W79C-2V(CP) $19.95 03/01/1993 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W79C-2V(KM) $19.95 06/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W79C-4V $19.95 02/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W79C-4V(KM) $19.95 06/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W79C-9V $19.95 02/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W79C-9V(CP) $19.95 02/01/1993 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W79C-9V(KM) $19.95 06/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly

time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch

W80US-1V $49.95 12/01/1990 QW938 CR2016

W80US-1V(CP) $49.95 09/01/1992 QW938 CR2016

W81-1AV $29.95 11/01/1991 QW967 CR1220

W81-1AV(KM) $29.95 06/01/1992 QW967 CR1220

W850-1 $54.95 01/01/1980 QW242 920R 5 Alarms/Solar/SW/CDT 100M

W850-2 $54.95 01/01/1980 QW242 920R 5 Alarms/Solar/SW/CDT 100M

W850C $49.95 01/01/1980 QW242 920R W850 W/Plastic Band 100M

W90 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW195 BR-2325 Chrome Plated 50M

W95-1AV $44.95 06/01/1991 QW945 CR2016 50M

W95-1AV(KM) $44.95 08/01/1991 QW945 CR2016 50M

WH28 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW495 BR-2016 Hi-Temp(-10C TO 70C)

WL10-1V $34.95 12/01/1991 QW617 Solar(XR7926W) 2nd battery-XR7926W

WS70 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361 SLIM 50M 50M

WS71 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361 SLIM 50M 50M

WS77 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW448 361 6.2mm Thin/Stainless 50M

WS80-1 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW189 726R Solar/Stainless 50M

WS82 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW189 726R Solar/6.2mm Thin 50M

WW31C-1 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW494 CR-2016 LO-TMP(-30C–50C)COMP 50M

WW34 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW494 CR-2016 STNLS/(-30C TO 50C) 50M

WW5100C-1 $64.95 01/01/1980 QW491 CR-2320 G-Shock/Lo-Temp 200M