En Casio Digital Watches, he obtenido un interesante listado de modelos antiguos de Casio, con interesante información para los aficionados: precio de venta recomendado cuando apareció, fecha de comercialización inicial, el módulo que monta, el tipo de pila que lleva, …

Un recurso muy útil para el mantenimiento de esas joyas clásicas.

Modelo PVP Recomendado Fecha Módulo Pila Observaciones Resistencia al agua
110QS-37 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW110 BR-2016
25CR-16 $99.95 01/01/1977 QW25 393 First Alarm/Chrono
25CS-16 $178.00 01/01/1976 QW25 393 First Alarm/Chrono
26CGL-20M $200.00 01/01/1977 QW26 391
26CGL-24M $150.00 01/01/1977 QW26 391
26CGL-34M $200.00 01/01/1978 QW26 391
26CL-20M $99.95 01/01/1977 QW26 391
26CL-21 $180.00 01/01/1977 QW26 391
26CL-24M $99.95 01/01/1977 QW26 391
27CGL-11 $148.00 01/01/1976 QW27 392
27CGL-14 $178.00 01/01/1976 QW27 392
27CGL-16 $200.00 01/01/1977 QW27 392
27CGL-17 $99.95 01/01/1977 QW27 392
27CGL-18 $99.95 01/01/1977 QW27 392
27CL-10 $148.00 01/01/1976 QW27 392
27CL-11 $128.00 01/01/1976 QW27 392
27CL-14 $148.00 01/01/1976 QW27 392
27CL-15 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW27 392
27CL-16 $160.00 01/01/1977 QW27 392
27CL-17 $89.95 01/01/1977 QW27 392
27CL-18 $79.95 01/01/1977 QW27 392
29CS-11 $198.00 01/01/1976 QW29 389 World Time-Ten Time Zones
29CS-49 $69.95 01/01/1976 QW29 389
31CGR-14 $298.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392
31CGS-10 $298.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392
31CS-10 $188.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392
31QGR-20 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW31 392
31QR-11 $89.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392
31QR-12 $89.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392
31QR-14 $89.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392
31QR-29 $39.95 01/01/1976 QW31 392
31QS-11 $98.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392
31QS-12 $98.00 01/01/1976 QW31 392
38CR-12 $98.00 01/01/1976 QW38 392
38CS-14 $148.00 01/01/1977 QW38 393
46CS-27 $200.00 01/01/1977 QW46 392
46CS-29 $150.00 01/01/1977 QW46 392
47CS-23 $200.00 01/01/1977 QW47 389 Modified QW48
48CS-39 $200.00 01/01/1977 QW48 389 Modified QW47
49CGS-24 $250.00 01/01/1976 QW49 392
49CGS-25 $250.00 01/01/1976 QW49 392
49CS-24 $200.00 01/01/1976 QW49 392
49CS-25 $200.00 01/01/1977 QW49 392
50QS-17 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW50 392
51QR-19 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW51 392
52QGS-14 $89.95 01/01/1978 QW52 392
52QS-14 $79.95 01/01/1978 QW52 392
53CGS-18 $250.00 01/01/1977 QW53 392
53CS-18 $190.00 01/01/1977 QW53 392
54QGS-16 $89.95 01/01/1977 QW54 392
54QGS-19 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW54 392
54QS-15 $98.00 01/01/1977 QW54 392
54QS-16 $79.95 01/01/1977 QW54 392
54QS-19 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW54 392
55QS-24 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW55 392
56CS-50 $69.95 01/01/1979 QW56 BR-2016
56CS-52 $89.95 01/01/1979 QW56 BR-2016
56QS-38 $49.95 01/01/1979 QW56 BR-2016
59CGS-33 $200.00 01/01/1978 QW59 392
59CGS-57 $200.00 01/01/1978 QW59 392
59CS-33 $150.00 01/01/1977 QW59 392
60QR-22 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW60 392
60QS-20 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW60 392
64QS-22 $89.95 01/01/1977 QW64 BR-2325
65CS-28 $99.95 01/01/1976 QW65 BR-2325
76CGS-47L $150.00 01/01/1976 QW76 391
76CS-40L $135.00 01/01/1976 QW76 391
76CS-56 $200.00 01/01/1976 QW76 391 Gold On Stainless
79CS-51 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW79 BR-2016
79CS-53 $89.95 01/01/1980 QW79 BR-2016
79QGS-39 $89.95 01/01/1980 QW79 BR-2016
79QS-39 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW79 BR-2016 Uni/Cal & Adj. Frq. Alarm
81CS-36 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW81 BR-2320
81QS-33 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW81 BR-2320
81QS-35 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW81 BR-2320
83QS-27 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW83 BR-2320
83QS-41 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW83 BR-2320
86CGL-22 $59.95 01/01/1977 QW86 391
86CL-22 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW86 391
86QGL-10 $69.95 01/01/1977 QW86 391
86QGL-14 $79.95 01/01/1977 QW86 391
86QL-10 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW86 391
86QL-12 $59.95 01/01/1977 QW86 391
86QL-14 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW86 391
87QGL-20 $99.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391
87QL-17 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391
87QL-18 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391
87QL-20 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391
88CS-37 $150.00 01/01/1977 QW88 392
94QR-26 $49.95 01/01/1977 QW94 BR-2320
95CS-31 $59.95 01/01/1977 QW95 BR-2320
95QR-31 $39.95 01/01/1977 QW95 BR-2320
95QR-33 $29.95 01/01/1977 QW95 BR-2320
95QS-31 $39.95 01/01/1977 QW95 BR-2320
95QS-32 $39.95 01/01/1977 QW95 BR-2320
95QS-36 $34.95 01/01/1977 QW95 BR-2320
A151 $14.95 04/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016
A151G $19.95 01/01/1983 QW415 CR-2016
A153 $14.95 11/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016 Alarm Chrono
A153G $21.95 11/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016 Alarm Chrono
A153G(KM) $21.95 01/01/1989 QW415 BR-2016
A153WG $21.95 04/01/1988 QW415 CR-2016 30M
A153WG-9 $21.95 01/01/1989 QW415 BR-2016
A155W(KM) $17.95 01/01/1989 QW587 CR-2016
A155W(P) $17.95 01/01/1989 QW587 CR-2016
A156W $19.95 12/01/1986 QW596 CR-2016 30M
A158W-1 $19.95 11/01/1989 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, chrome plated resin.
A158W-1(KM) $19.95 01/01/1990 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, chrome plated resin.
A158WG-9 $24.95 12/01/1991 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, gold tone resin.
A160B-1 $19.95 11/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016 Black
A161 $19.95 01/01/1981 QW415 CR2016
A161 $19.95 10/01/1981 QW415 CR2016
A161-1 $19.95 01/01/1981 QW415 CR-2016 30M
A162-1 $29.95 12/01/1990 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
A162GL-1 $39.95 05/01/1991 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
A170SG-8 $49.95 06/01/1991 QW945 CR2016 Water resist
A170SG-8(CP) $49.95 11/01/1992 QW945 CR2016 Water resist
A250 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW106 BR-2320 Alias S001(ON BACK)
A270 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW181 BR-2016
A300U-1 $39.95 08/01/1987 QW643 CR-1616 World Time w/map 30M
A450GL $39.95 01/01/1980 QW100 391
A450L $49.95 01/01/1980 QW100 391
A655 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW81 BR-2320
A656-2 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW160 BR-2016
A657G-9A $24.95 01/01/1980 QW160 BR-2016
A659-2 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW160 BR-2016
A660 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW237 396
A660G $29.95 01/01/1980 QW237 396
A661-2 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW237 396
A661G-5 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW237 396
A663-1 $19.95 12/01/1984 QW145 361 4.6mm
A663G-5 $24.95 01/01/1985 QW145 361 4.6mm
A680 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW203 370
A680G-9 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW203 370
A850 $36.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320 Alias S007(ON BACK)
A851 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320
A852 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320
A855 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320
AA81 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW103 BR-2016 Alias A201(ON BACK)
AA81G $89.95 01/01/1980 QW103 BR-2016 LCD Displayed Hands/Digital
AA82 $79.95 01/01/1980 QW103 BR-2016 LCD Displayed Hands/Digital
AA83 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW103 BR-2016 LCD Displayed Hands/Digital
AA85 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW103 BR-2016 LCD Displayed Hands/Digital
AA91W $69.95 01/01/1980 QW103 BR-2016 LCD Displayed Hands/Digital
AA92W $59.95 01/01/1980 QW103 BR-2016 LCD Displayed Hands/Digital
AB200 $99.95 10/01/1986 QW321 389 Analog + Data Bank
AB200G $119.95 10/01/1986 QW321 389 Analog + Data Bank
AB40U-1AV $59.95 03/01/1993 QW741 CR2016 50M, telememo 20 4 letters and 12 numberals per page,
automatic name sorting function, world time 26 time zones (27 cities), summer
time adjustment, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, horly time sgnals, 1/100
sec stopwatch.
AB50W-1EV $89.95 03/01/1993 QW753 SR1120W 50M, telememo 50, 50 pages of schedule memo, 50 seta of 11
letters, month, date, hor and minute, 5 preset messages, memories shared
between telememo and schedule memo, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 12/24
hour formats, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
AB550-1A $99.95 11/01/1991 QW372 SR1120W
AD500G-9GV $299.95 07/01/1990 QW389 SR1120W Stainless Steel-100M
AD510-9AV $169.95 09/01/1989 QW388 SR920W Stainless Steel, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time
signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AD510L-1AV $169.95 09/01/1989 QW388 SR920W Leather Band , stainless steel, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.		 100M
AD520C-1BV $129.95 02/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 100M, Stainless Steel, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AD520C-7BV $129.95 02/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 100M, Stainless Steel, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AD520C-9EV $129.95 01/01/1992 QW388 SR920SW 100M, Stainless steel, Mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AD520L-1B2V $129.95 04/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 100M, Water repellent, leather band, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AD702G-9AV $179.95 09/01/1989 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.		 200M
AD703G-9AV $159.95 07/01/1989 QW308 SR920W daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.		 100M
AD704-9AV $149.95 09/01/1989 QW308 SR920W daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.		 100M
AD710L-9AV $199.95 09/01/1989 QW388 SR920W Oceanus Series with leather band, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AD770-1E1V $179.95 08/01/1992 QW388 SR626SW 200M, stainless steel, mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AE11W-1A $44.95 11/01/1987 QW694 CR-1616 LC Analog 50M
AE12W-1V $39.95 01/01/1989 QW694 CR-1616 LC Analog 50M
AE200 $49.95 11/01/1986 QW588 CR-1616 LC Analog Twin Graph 30M
AE20W $44.95 01/01/1989 QW588 CR-1616 LC Analog Twin Graph
AE20W(CP) $44.95 09/01/1992 QW588 CR-1616 LC Analog Twin Graph
AE20W(KM) $44.95 01/01/1989 QW588 CR-1616 LC Analog Twin Graph
AE20W-1 $44.95 11/01/1986 QW588 CR-1616 LC Analog Twin Graph 50M
AE20W-7 $44.95 06/01/1987 QW588 CR-1616 LC Analog Twin Graph 50M
AE21W-1V $44.95 06/01/1988 QW809 CR-1616 LC Twingraph II 50M
AE22W-1V $44.95 08/01/1988 QW808 CR1616 LC Twingraph II 50M
AE30WG-1V $44.95 10/01/1989 QW894 CR1616 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 5 daily alarms,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.		 50M
AE30WG-1V(CP $44.95 10/01/1990 QW894 CR1616 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 5 daily alarms,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.		 50M
AE30WG-1V(KM $44.95 03/01/1990 QW894 CR1616 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 5 daily alarms,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.		 50M
AE65W-1V $49.95 11/01/1989 QW894 CR2016 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 5 daily alarms,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.
AE65W-1V(KM) $49.95 07/01/1990 QW894 CR2016 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 5 daily alarms,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.
AE80 $39.95 06/01/1985 QW287 365 LCD Displayed Hands/Digital
AE8W-9 $29.95 02/01/1986 QW188 365 Mens LCD Analog 50M
AE91W-1 $39.95 11/01/1984 QW188 365 LCD Displayed Hands 50M
AE9W $29.95 11/01/1984 QW188 365 LCD Displayed Hands 50M
AG10-1 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW164 399 At Noon Music Box Dancer
AG11L $24.95 01/01/1980 QW164 399 At Noon Music Box Dancer
AG20 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW207 399 Fishing Game
AG21L-9 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW207 399 Fishing Game
AG30 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW226 399 Sur Le Pont D’Avignon/Lky
AG31L-9 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW226 399 Sur Le Pont D’Avignon/Lky
AL180-1 $34.95 12/01/1991 QW668 Solar(GC2016) Water Resistent
ALT6100-1V $169.95 06/01/1992 QW950 CR-2025 100M, five daily alarms, hourly time signals, built in
altimeter, barometer and thermometer.
AN7 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW104 366 LCD Displayed Hands
AN8 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW104 366 LCD Displayed Hands
AN8GL $59.95 01/01/1980 QW104 366 LCD Displayed Hands
AN8L $49.95 01/01/1980 QW104 366 LCD Dispalyed Hands
AN9 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW104 366 LCD Displayed Hands
AQ101-2 $99.95 01/01/1980 QW302 391
AQ102-7 $99.95 01/01/1980 QW302 391
AQ10W $29.95 01/01/1980 QW309 392 First Mechanical Analog/Digital 30M
AQ11 $99.95 01/01/1980 QW301 391
AQ110WG-1(KM $64.95 03/01/1993 QW740 SR927W 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/10 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time, dual time. Black.
AQ110WG-1EV $64.95 06/01/1992 QW740 SR927W 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/10 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time, dual time. Black.
AQ110WG-3EV $59.95 01/01/1993 QW740 SR927W 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/10 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time, dual time. Green.
AQ110WG-4EV $59.95 01/01/1993 QW740 SR927W 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/10 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time, dual time. Black & red.
AQ110WG-9EV $59.95 01/01/1993 QW740 SR927W 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/10 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time, dual time. Grey & yellow.
AQ16W-8A $34.95 09/01/1988 QW308 399 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.		 30M
AQ16W-9A $34.95 12/01/1991 QW308 399 Water Resistent, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
AQ20 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW301 391
AQ200-1 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW303 370
AQ200-7 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW303 370
AQ200G-9 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW303 370
AQ20G $69.95 01/01/1980 QW301 391
AQ222-7 $31.95 06/01/1987 QW308 339 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
AQ222-7D $31.95 01/01/1989 Qw308 339 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
AQ222G-9 $36.95 06/01/1987 QW308 339 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
AQ222G-9D $36.95 01/01/1989 QW308 339 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
AQ23-1B $29.95 01/01/1980 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.		 30M
AQ23-7E $25.95 06/01/1991 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
AQ25-7B $29.95 01/01/1992 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
AQ26-1B1 $29.95 01/01/1992 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
AQ26-1B2 $29.95 06/01/1991 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
AQ27-1B $29.95 10/01/1990 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
AQ27-1B(CP) $29.95 10/01/1991 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
AQ27-8B $29.95 01/01/1992 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
AQ27-9B $29.95 01/01/1992 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
AQ29-1B $29.95 01/01/1992 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
AQ300J-1 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396
AQ301 $34.95 03/01/1986 QW314 370
AQ30-1 $34.95 10/01/1991 QW304 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ301G $39.95 03/01/1986 QW314 370
AQ302 $34.95 05/01/1987 QW314 370 30M
AQ302-7D $34.95 01/01/1989 QW314 370,SR920W
AQ302G $39.95 05/01/1987 QW314 370 30M
AQ302G-9D $39.95 01/01/1989 QW314 370,SR920W
AQ305E-7A $39.95 10/01/1989 QW388 SR920W Chrome-Expansion band, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ305GE-1A $49.95 10/01/1989 QW388 SR920W Gold tone-Expansion band, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ305GE-9A $49.95 10/01/1989 QW388 SR920W Gold tone- Expansion band, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ307G-9A $59.95 03/01/1990 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
AQ307SG-7A $59.95 03/01/1990 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
AQ308G-9A $89.95 02/01/1992 QW726 SR626W Water resistant
AQ30W $34.95 06/01/1983 QW305 396 Analog/Digital 50M
AQ310G $49.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396
AQ311WGL-9AV $69.95 01/01/1992 QW364 SR920W 50M, Mineral glass, leather band,gold tone
AQ313WG-9AV $89.95 01/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 50M, Stainless steel, Mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ313WSG-9AV $79.95 01/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 50M, Stainless steel, Mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ32 $29.95 10/01/1984 QW309 392 50M
AQ320 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396
AQ320G $49.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396
AQ321-1 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW309 392
AQ321-7 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW309 392
AQ321G $44.95 01/01/1980 QW309 392
AQ331B-7 $49.95 01/01/1985 QW305 396 White Face
AQ331B-9 $49.95 01/01/1985 QW305 396 Black w/Gold Face
AQ33W $34.95 01/01/1989 QW307 370
AQ33W-1 $34.95 07/01/1985 QW307 370 Black Face 50M
AQ33W-7 $34.95 07/01/1985 QW307 370 White Face 50M
AQ340 $34.95 01/01/1989 QW309 392
AQ340-1 $34.95 01/01/1984 QW309 392 Black Face
AQ340-7 $34.95 01/01/1984 QW309 392 White Face
AQ340G-9 $39.95 01/01/1984 QW309 392
AQ350W $49.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396
AQ351W $49.95 05/01/1984 QW305 396 50M
AQ352GW $70.00 08/01/1984 QW305 396 Stainless Steel 50M
AQ353CW $49.95 07/01/1985 QW307 370
AQ38-1E $29.95 08/01/1992 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ38-1E(CP) $29.95 03/01/1993 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ38-1E(KM) $29.95 05/01/1993 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ38-2E $29.95 08/01/1992 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , blue case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ38-2E(CP) $29.95 03/01/1993 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , blue case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ38-3E $29.95 08/01/1992 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , green case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ38-3E(CP) $29.95 03/01/1993 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , green case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ38-4E $29.95 08/01/1992 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , red case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ38-4E(CP) $29.95 03/01/1993 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , red case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ38-9E $29.95 08/01/1992 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , yellow case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ38-9E(CP) $29.95 03/01/1993 QW304 SR920W Water resistent, black band , yellow case, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AQ410 $39.95 03/01/1985 QW307 370
AQ410G-9 $44.95 03/01/1985 QW307 370
AQ450 $54.95 06/01/1986 QW315 370
AQ450G $59.95 10/01/1986 QW315 370
AQ50 $34.95 03/01/1986 QW315 370
AQ500 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396
AQ510GL $79.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396
AQ510L $69.95 01/01/1980 QW305 396
AQ516 $70.00 01/01/1980 QW305 396 Paradium Plated Case
AQ600CW $79.95 07/01/1985 QW307 370
AQ6W-8B $29.95 09/01/1986 QW308 399 Tachometer Style, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
AQ80C-1B $69.95 08/01/1988 QW322 SR920SW WorldTime Calc 30M
AQ8W(KM) $29.95 01/01/1989 QW308 399 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
AQ8W-1E $29.95 12/01/1986 QW308 399 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.		 30M
AQ8W-1E(CP) $29.95 02/01/1991 QW308 399 30M, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
AQ8W-7B $29.95 12/01/1991 QW308 399 daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
AQ900G-1 $49.95 06/01/1986 QW307 370
AQW10 $44.95 09/01/1987 QW314 370
AQW40-1 $44.95 08/01/1986 QW315 370 Black w/White Face 50M
AQW40-7 $44.95 10/01/1986 QW315 370
AQW5(KM) $39.95 01/01/1989 QW308 399,SR927W daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
AQW5-1 $39.95 12/01/1986 QW308 399,SR927W Black/White, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24
hour formats.		 50M
AQW5-1E $34.95 01/01/1989 QW308 399,SR927W daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
AQW5-1E(CP) $34.95 03/01/1990 QW308 399,SR927W daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
AQW5-1E2V $34.95 03/01/1993 QW308 399,SR927W daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
AQW5-1GV $34.95 02/01/1993 QW308 399,SR927W Water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time
signals, dual time.
ARW320AT-1BV $99.95 06/01/1990 QW376 SR927Wx2 100M, Alti Depth Meter, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
barometer, countdown alarm, stopwatch.
ARW320AT-1E2 $99.95 01/01/1989 QW376 SR927Wx2 100M, Alti Depth Meter, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
barometer, countdown alarm, stopwatch.
AT550 $119.95 01/01/1980 QW320 396 First Read Sensor
AT550G $129.95 01/01/1980 QW320 396 First Read Sensor
AT551GL $119.95 01/01/1980 QW320 396 FIRST READ SENSOR
AT552-7 $79.95 01/01/1980 QW320 396 Read Sensor 8 Digit Calc.
AT552G $89.95 01/01/1980 QW320 396 Read Sensor 8 Digit Calc.
AW10-1B $89.95 04/01/1989 QW378 SR927W Thermometer 50M
AW10-1BV $89.95 01/01/1989 QW378 SR927W
AW17-1V $34.95 01/01/1992 QW308 399 50M, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time, 12/24 hour
formats.
AW20M-1GV $79.95 06/01/1989 QW384 SR1120W Speed memory 100, 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour
format, 3 daily alarms, hourly time signals, memory stopwatch, countdown
alarm.		 50M
AW20M-1GV(KM $79.95 01/01/1989 QW384 SR1120W Speed memory 100, 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour
format, 3 daily alarms, hourly time signals, memory stopwatch, countdown
alarm.
AW21U-1GV $89.95 12/01/1989 QW387 SR1120W
AW22-7G2V $79.95 09/01/1992 QW725 SR1120W Speed memory 100, 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour
format, 3 daily alarms, hourly time signals, memory stopwatch, countdown
alarm.
AW300-1GV $79.95 03/01/1990 QW389 SR1120W
AW300-7GV $79.95 03/01/1990 QW389 SR1120W
AW302-9EV $74.95 07/01/1990 QW364 SR927W 100M
AW304-1E(KM) $39.95 02/01/1993 QW308 SR927W 100M, black band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
AW304-1EV $39.95 08/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, black band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
AW304-1EV(CP $39.95 11/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, black band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
AW304-3E(KM) $39.95 02/01/1993 QW308 SR927W 100M, green band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
AW304-3EV $39.95 08/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, green band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
AW304-3EV(CP $39.95 11/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, green band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
AW304-4E(KM) $39.95 02/01/1993 QW308 SR927W 100M, red band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
AW304-4EV $39.95 08/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, red band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
AW304-4EV(CP $39.95 11/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, red band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
AW304-9E(KM) $39.95 02/01/1993 QW308 SR927W 100M, yellow band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
AW304-9EV $39.95 08/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, yellow band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
AW304-9EV(CP $39.95 11/01/1992 QW308 SR927W 100M, yellow band, daily alarm, hourly time signal, dual time,
12/24 hour formats.
AW30-9EV $44.95 05/01/1989 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
AW30-9EV(CP) $44.95 10/01/1990 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
AW30-9EV(KM) $44.95 08/01/1991 QW306 SR920W Water resistant, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, dual time.
AW32-1V $49.95 07/01/1990 QW388 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AW32-1V(CP) $49.95 04/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AW32-1V(KM) $49.95 08/01/1991 QW388 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AW32-9EV $49.95 12/01/1991 QW388 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AW330AT-4EV $109.95 01/01/1993 QW734 SR927Wx2 100m, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
altimeter, barometer, low power indicator.
AW33-1EV $39.95 01/01/1992 QW304 370 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AW34-1A1V $44.95 01/01/1992 QW304 370 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AW36-1E1V $49.95 06/01/1992 QW304 370 CR1616, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AW37-9EV $49.95 03/01/1993 QW747 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 stopwatch, dual time.
AW400-9AV $119.95 07/01/1990 QW388 SR920W 200M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AW40M-1A2V $99.95 01/01/1991 QW385 SR1120W 100M
AW500-1E2V $89.95 12/01/1991 QW380 SR927W 200M,G-Shock, Stainless Steel, Mineral Glass, Thermometer,
analog and digital, daily alarm, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).
AW500G-1EV $119.95 04/01/1989 QW380 SR927W 200M, G-Shock, Thermometer, resin, mineral glass, analog and
digital, daily alarm, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).		 200M
AW51-1V $39.95 01/01/1993 QW304 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AW51-4V $39.95 03/01/1993 QW304 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AW51-8V $39.95 02/01/1993 QW304 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AW51-9V $39.95 02/01/1993 QW304 SR920W 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AW550-1EV $89.95 09/01/1992 QW380 SR927W 200M, G-Shock, resin, mineral glass, analog and digital, daily
alarm, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).
AW600G-9AV $189.95 01/01/1991 QW373 SR927W
AW60-1EV $79.95 07/01/1992 QW730 SR927W 50M, exercise trainer, analog & digital, 12/24 hour
formats, calories burned measurement function, target calorie alarm function,
memory function-stores in memory total of calories burned in the week and
previous week.
AW900-7V $69.95 06/01/1993 QW748 SR920SW 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, dual time.
AX1 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW118 BR-2016
AX210 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW118 BR-2016
AX250 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW118 BR-2016
AX510 $79.95 01/01/1980 QW118 BR-2016
B210 $10.95 12/01/1983 QW400 BR-2016
B210G $15.95 12/01/1983 QW400 BR-2016
B211 $10.95 08/01/1986 QW580 BR-2016 Available NJ Repair Center Only
B811 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW58 BR-2320 Alias S005(ON BACK)
B812 $22.95 01/01/1980 QW58 BR-2320
B815 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW155 BR-2016
B815G $19.95 01/01/1980 QW155 BR-2016
B816 $12.95 01/01/1980 QW155 BR-2016
B816G-9 $17.95 01/01/1980 QW155 BR-2016
B820 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW244 396
B820G $19.95 01/01/1980 QW244 396
B821 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW244 396
B821G-9 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW244 396
BA200 $49.95 11/01/1984 QW462 CR-1616 4 ALMS/SW/DT/DT ALM
BA80 $34.95 10/01/1984 QW462 CR-1616 W/4 ALMS/BOOSTER/SW/DT
BGP20-9V $59.95 02/01/1991 QW931 CR2016 100M
BGP260SG-8V $139.95 03/01/1992 QW931 CR2016 50M, Multi Planner, mineral glass, Pd plated, H-type band
BGR10-1V $64.95 02/01/1991 QW930 CR2016 100M
BGR11-1V $49.95 01/01/1992 QW930 CR2016 100M
BGR11-1V(CP) $49.95 11/01/1992 QW930 CR2016 100M
BH100W-1AV $49.95 11/01/1991 QW946 CR2016 Water resistant, input date of birth to discover the influence
the body’s natural biological rhythms on the physical, emotional and
intellectual energy levels, daily alarm, stopwatch, biorythm graph.
BM100W-1V $99.95 02/01/1989 QW510 SR927Wx2 Digital Barometer 100M
BM200W-1V $89.95 08/01/1992 QW983 SR927Wx2 100M, Barometer, altimeter, hourly time signals, 3 multi
function alarms, stopwatch, 12/24 hour formats.
BM500W-1V $99.95 01/01/1991 QW923 SR927Wx2 100M, resin, mineral glass, stopwatch, countdown alarm,
barometer, depth meter, altimeter, hourly time signals, 3 multi function
alarms.
BP100-1AV $169.95 12/01/1991 QW900 2 x SR927W 50M,Blood Pressure Monitor, measuring range-pulse; 30 to 200
minute, Systolic blood pressure; 10 to 300 mmHG, Distolic blood pressure; 10
to 199 mmHG, one push data recall, graph display for 21 sets of memorized
data, 30 consecutive blood pressure and pulse measurements.
BP100-1AVCF $169.95 07/01/1992 QW900 2 x SR927W 50M,Blood Pressure Monitor, measuring range-pulse; 30 to 200
minute, Systolic blood pressure; 10 to 300 mmHG, Distolic blood pressure; 10
to 199 mmHG, one push data recall, graph display for 21 sets of memorized
data, 30 consecutive blood pressure and pulse measurements.
BP100B-1VT $179.95 10/01/1992 QW900 2 x SR927W 50M,Blood Pressure Monitor, measuring range-pulse; 30 to 200
minute, Systolic blood pressure; 10 to 300 mmHG, Distolic blood pressure; 10
to 199 mmHG, one push data recall, graph display for 21 sets of memorized
data, 30 consecutive blood pressure and pulse measurements.
C60 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW133 391 X 2
C70 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW133 391 X 2
C701 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW133 391 X 2
C80 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW133 391 X 2 First Calculator Watch
C801 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW133 391 X 2
CA50 $24.95 05/01/1984 QW437 CR-2016
CA501 $29.95 05/01/1984 QW437 CR-2016
CA502 $29.95 06/01/1985 QW437 CR-2016
CA502G $39.95 09/01/1986 QW437 CR-2016
CA505-1 $29.95 11/01/1987 QW437 CR2016
CA53W-1 $24.95 06/01/1987 QW437 CR2016 Water Resistent 30M
CA53W-1(CP) $24.95 12/01/1991 QW437 CR2016 30M,Water Resistent
CA53W-1(KM) $24.95 08/01/1991 QW437 CR2016 30M, Water Resistent
CA85 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW134 389 X 2
CA851 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW134 389 X 2
CA86 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW134 389 X 2
CA90 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW134 389 x 2 Calc/Watch w/Alarm&Game
CA901 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW134 389 X 2
CA95 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW166 389 Two Melodies
CA951 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW166 389 Two Melodies
CBA10 $39.95 06/01/1987 QW641 CR-1616 Exclusive for Best Prod
CBX1000-1V $54.95 11/01/1991 QW948 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
CBX1000-1VCP $54.95 11/01/1992 QW948 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
CBX1000-9V $54.95 11/01/1991 QW948 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
CD40 $39.95 01/01/1984 QW246 BR-2020 Data Bank 10 Phone #s Max
CD401 $49.95 01/01/1984 QW246 BR-2020 Data Bank 10 Phone #s Max
CFS80 $29.95 01/01/1989 QW438 CR1616
CFS80-1 $29.95 01/01/1993 QW438 CR1616
CFS80-9 $29.95 01/01/1986 QW438 CR1616
CFX20 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW197 BR-2020 Scientific Functions
CFX200 $59.95 01/01/1985 QW197 BR-2020 Scientific Functions
CFX40 $39.95 02/01/1986 QW463 CR-1616
CFX400 $49.95 02/01/1986 QW463 CR-1616
CGW50-1V $49.95 05/01/1989 QW830 CR2016 100M, water resistant, daily alarm, stopwatch, cosmo graph,
simulates the solar system’s planetary revolutions and displays the planets
positions, throughout this century and for two centuries to come. Puts data
on Halley’s comet and the eclipses of the sun .		 100M
CL30 $39.95 10/01/1983 QW243 926R Solar
CL301 $49.95 10/01/1983 QW243 926R Solar
CM32 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW458 CR-2016 Metric Converter
CM321 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW458 CR-2016 Metric Converter
CPW100-1BV $139.95 04/01/1993 QW1031 SR927W x 2 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time siganls,
digital compass, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
CS82 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW231 391
CS821 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW231 391
CS83 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW231 391
CS831 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW231 391
DB1000 $129.95 01/01/1985 QW285 CR-2016 Touch Sensor Data Bank
DB200 $34.95 04/01/1986 QW502 CR-2016 Telememo 20 Databank
DB200G $44.95 06/01/1986 QW502 CR-2016 Telememo 20 Databank
DB20W $29.95 01/01/1989 QW502 CR2016 Telememo 20 Databank
DB20W-1A $29.95 01/01/1986 QW502 CR-2016 Telememo 20 Databank 50M
DB25 $39.95 01/01/1987 QW667 CR-1220 Telememo 20 Databank 30M
DB25(KM) $39.95 01/01/1989 QW667 CR1220
DB30 $39.95 01/01/1989 QW671 CR1616 30M,Databk 30
DB30-1 $39.95 03/01/1988 QW671 CR-1616 30M,Databk 30 30M
DB30-1(KM) $39.95 01/01/1989 QW671 CR1616 30M,Databk 30
DB31 $39.95 01/01/1989 QW871 CR-1616 Databnak 30 #s Water Resistent 30M
DB31-1 $39.95 01/01/1989 QW871 CR-1616 Databnak 30 #s Water Resistent 30M
DB31-1(CP) $39.95 02/01/1992 QW871 CR-1616 Databnak 30 #s Water Resistent 30M
DB31-1(KM) $39.95 01/01/1989 QW871 CR-1616 Databnak 30 #s Water Resistent 30M
DB31-1CF $39.95 01/01/1993 QW871 CR-1616 Databnak 30 #s Water Resistent
DB50 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW262 CR-1616 Telememo 50 Databank
DB500 $54.95 05/01/1984 QW262 CR-1616 Telememo 50 Databank
DB500G $59.95 06/01/1985 QW262 CR-1616 Telememo 50 Databank
DB510 $54.95 01/01/1986 QW262 CR-1616 Telememo 50 Databank
DB510G $59.95 06/01/1986 QW262 CR-1616 Telememo 50 Databank
DB520-1 $59.95 03/01/1989 QW675 CR1616 Databk 50 30M
DB520G-1 $74.95 10/01/1991 QW675 CR1616
DB52W $44.95 02/01/1986 QW262 CR-1616 Telememo 50 DataBank 50M
DB55W-1A $54.95 03/01/1989 QW675 CR-1616 Databk 50 50M
DB55W-1AV $54.95 01/01/1989 QW675 CR-1616
DB56W-1V $59.95 03/01/1992 QW965 CR2016 50M, Telememo 50
DB56W-1V(KM) $59.95 03/01/1993 QW965 CR2016 50M, Telememo 50
DBA100-1 $89.95 02/01/1989 QW698 CR-1620 Phone dialer 100
DBA80 $69.95 08/01/1987 QW555 CR-1616 Phone Dialer 50
DBA800 $79.95 10/01/1987 QW555 CR-1616 Phone Dialer 50
DBA800-1 $79.95 01/01/1989 QW555 CR-1616
DBA80-1 $69.95 01/01/1989 QW555 CR1616
DBC60 $49.95 09/01/1985 QW563 CR1616 Databank 50/8digit calculator
DBC60(KM) $49.95 01/01/1989 QW563 CR-1616
DBC600 $54.95 09/01/1985 QW563 CR-1616 Databk 50 /8digit calc
DBC600G $59.95 01/01/1989 QW563 CR-1616
DBC600GA-5 $59.95 01/01/1986 QW563 CR-1616 Databk 50/8 digit calc
DBC61 $54.95 12/01/1988 QW676 CR-1616 Databk 50/8 digit calc Water Resistent 30M
DBC610 $59.95 02/01/1989 QW676 CR-1616 Databk 50/8digit calc Water Resistent 30M
DBC610-1 $69.95 01/01/1989 QW676 CR1616 Water Resistent
DBC610G-1 $74.95 10/01/1991 QW676 CR1616
DBC61-1 $64.95 01/01/1989 QW676 CR1616 Water Resistent
DBC61-1(CP) $64.95 04/01/1992 QW676 CR1616 Water Resistent
DBC61-1(KM) $64.95 01/01/1989 QW676 CR1616 Water Resistent
DBC61-1CF $64.95 06/01/1993 QW676 CR1616 Water Resistent
DBC62-1 $64.95 03/01/1991 QW676 CR1616 Water resist
DBC62-1(CP) $64.95 09/01/1992 QW676 CR1616 Same as DBC62-1
DBC62-1(KM) $64.95 02/01/1993 QW676 CR1616 Same as DBC62-1
DBC62-1CF $64.95 04/01/1993 QW676 CR1616 Same as DBC62-1
DBF50W-1AV $69.95 02/01/1993 QW1010 CR1620 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 50
pages of Telememo, schedule memo and personal data memo, world time, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, low power indicator.
DBS53 $49.95 07/01/1986 QW265 CR-1616 Telememo 50 DataBank
DBT70W $49.95 12/01/1986 QW662 CR-1616 Databk 50 w/timetable 50M
DBW320L-1V $119.95 03/01/1990 QW838 CR2016
DBW32-7V $49.95 12/01/1991 QW838 CR1616 100M,Telememo 30
DBX100-1A $129.95 04/01/1988 QW261 CR1220x2 Telememo 100 Databank,Countdown timer per schedule
DBX102-1 $99.95 06/01/1990 QW642 CR1616 Water resistant, Telememo 100/World time/Calculator, Water
Resistent, 12/24 hour formats, 100 pages of telememo, 100 pages of schedule
memo, world time, 8 digit calculator, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, low power indicator.
DBX112-1 $109.95 12/01/1991 QW642 CR1616 Water resistant, Telememo 100/World time/Calculator, Water
Resistent, 12/24 hour formats, 100 pages of telememo, 100 pages of schedule
memo, world time, 8 digit calculator, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, low power indicator.
DEP510C-1 $375.00 03/01/1992 QW973 SR927Wx4 200M, Log memory, depth meter, 12/24 hour formats, diving
function, 5 log data memories.
DEP600C-1 $525.00 07/01/1992 QW971 CR2025 200M, Twin sensor log memory, stainless steel, mineral glass,
12/24 hour functions, diving function, 20 sets of log data memories, dive
profile function, thermometer.
DGW300-1V $89.95 01/01/1990 QW828 CR-2016
DGW30-1V $49.95 05/01/1989 QW828 CR2016 Digi Graph 100M
DGW30-1V(CP) $49.95 10/01/1989 QW828 CR-2016 Digi Graph 100M
DGW30-1V(KM) $49.95 01/01/1989 QW828 CR-2016 Digi Graph 100M
DGW30-7V $49.95 12/01/1988 QW828 CR-2016 Digi Graph 100M
DW1000 $69.95 06/01/1982 QW280 BR-2020 First 200M 200M
DW1000C $44.95 06/01/1982 QW280 BR-2020 First 200M 200M
DW1100C $54.95 04/01/1985 QW548 BR-2016 200M
DW1200C $59.95 05/01/1985 QW548 BR-2016 200M
DW1500C-1V $59.95 03/01/1988 QW690 CR-2016 Stainless steel 200M
DW200 $39.95 05/01/1983 QW181 BR2016 2 Alarm+Snooze+Pre-Alarm 200M
DW2000 $59.95 06/01/1984 QW242 920R Solar 200M
DW2000C $24.95 06/01/1984 QW242 920R DW2000 W/Plastic Band 200M
DW210 $39.95 09/01/1984 QW548 BR-2016 200M
DW220DG $49.95 06/01/1986 QW558 BR-2020 Depth Guage! 200M
DW240-1V $44.95 10/01/1987 QW690 CR2016 200M
DW260-1V $44.95 01/01/1989 QW690 CR2016 Heavy Duty 200M
DW260-1V(CP) $44.95 03/01/1991 QW690 CR2016 Heavy Duty 200M
DW260-1V(KM) $44.95 06/01/1992 QW690 CR2016 Heavy Duty 200M
DW280-9V $44.95 09/01/1992 QW1000 CR2016 200M, 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time
signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark
display.
DW280-9V(KM) $44.95 03/01/1993 QW1000 CR2016 200M, 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time
signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark
display.
DW300 $39.95 02/01/1985 QW548 BR-2016 300M
DW3000C $64.95 03/01/1985 QW548 BR-2016 300M
DW310-1V $49.95 12/01/1988 QW690 CR-2016 Heavy Duty 300M
DW340-9AV $54.95 06/01/1992 QW1000 CR2016 300M, 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time
signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark
display.
DW400-1V $79.95 03/01/1990 QW905 CR1616 200M., resin, mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, tachymeter, slide rule bezel.
DW400-1V(CP) $79.95 12/01/1992 QW905 CR1616 200M., resin, mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, tachymeter, slide rule bezel.
DW400-1V(KM) $79.95 06/01/1992 QW905 CR1616 200M., resin, mineral glass, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, tachymeter, slide rule bezel.
DW402-1V $79.95 03/01/1990 QW906 CR1616
DW5000 $59.95 04/01/1983 QW240 BR-2320 First G-Shock 200M
DW500C-1V $54.95 03/01/1988 QW540 CR-1616 Small G shock 100M
DW500C-1V(CP $54.95 12/01/1989 QW540 CR-1616 Small G Shock 100M
DW500C-9BV $54.95 04/01/1988 QW540 CR-1616 Yellow small G Shock 100M
DW5200C $59.95 07/01/1984 QW240 BR-2320 G-Shock 200M
DW5200C(KM) $59.95 01/01/1989 QW240 BR-2320 G-Shock 200M
DW5400C $59.95 07/01/1985 QW240 BR-2320 G-Shock 200M
DW5500C $79.95 07/01/1985 QW240 BR-2320 G-Shock II 200M
DW5600C(KM) $69.95 01/01/1989 QW691 CR2320 200M, stainless steel, mineral glass,alarms, hourly time
signals, stopwatch, dual time, shock resistant(black G-Shock). Also uses
module #QW901 and battery CR2020.
DW5600C-1V $69.95 09/01/1987 QW691 CR2320 200M, stainless steel, mineral glass,alarms, hourly time
signals, stopwatch, dual time, shock resistant(black G-Shock). Also uses
module #QW901 and battery CR2020.		 200M
DW5600C-9B $69.95 01/01/1988 QW691 CR-2320 200M, stainless steel, mineral glass,alarms, hourly time
signals, stopwatch, dual time, shock resistant(black G-Shock). Also uses
module #QW901 and battery CR2020.		 200M
DW5600C-9BV $69.95 01/01/1989 QW691 CR-2320 200M, stainless steel, mineral glass,alarms, hourly time
signals, stopwatch, dual time, shock resistant(black G-Shock). Also uses
module #QW901 and battery CR2020.
DW5700C-9V $64.95 11/01/1987 QW691 CR-2320 Black G Shock 200M
DW5900C-9V $79.95 09/01/1990 QW914 CR2016 200M, resin, mineral glass, analog and digital, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).
DW5900C-9VCP $79.95 11/01/1992 QW914 CR2016 200M, resin, mineral glass, analog and digital, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).
DW5900C-9VKM $79.95 08/01/1991 QW914 CR2016 200M, resin, mineral glass, analog and digital, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, dual time, shock resistant(G-Shock).
DW6000G-1V $89.95 02/01/1991 QW904 CR2016 200M, stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly time signals, shock
resistant(G-Shock).
DW6100-1V $89.95 06/01/1992 QW974 CR2016 200M, G-Shock features a temperature, data/memory function.
Daily alarm, auto calendar, sunrise/sunset mode.
DW6100-1V(KM $89.95 10/01/1992 QW974 CR2016 200M, G-Shock features a temperature, data/memory function.
Daily alarm, auto calendar, sunrise/sunset mode.
DW7200L-8V $129.95 06/01/1990 QW928 CR2016 200M Penta Graph water repellent w/leather band
DW7300C-8V $99.95 06/01/1990 QW927 CR2016 200M Quattro Graph stainless steel
DW7300L-2V $119.95 06/01/1990 QW927 CR2016 200M Quattro Graph stainless steel w/leather band
DW7500L-1V $129.95 07/01/1990 QW913 CR1616 200M-Tachymeter-Leather Band
EXW50-1AV $79.95 04/01/1989 QW611 CR-2016 Calorie pedometer 50M
F10 $9.95 01/01/1980 QW155 BR-2016
F100 $39.95 01/01/1977 QW52 393 First Plastic Watch
F10P $12.95 01/01/1980 QW155 BR-2016 Mega-ForceE F-10
F11 $9.95 01/01/1980 QW155 BR-2016
F12 $7.95 01/01/1980 QW500 BR-2016
F18 $6.95 09/01/1988 QW695 CR1216 Non-Repairable, seconds display.
F18(KM) $6.95 07/01/1990 QW695 CR1616 Non-Repairable, seconds display.
F18(P) $6.95 01/01/1989 QW695 CR1216 Non-Repairable, seconds display.
F18-1 $6.95 06/01/1992 QW695 CR-1216 Non-Repairable, seconds display.
F200 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW55 392
F21W $9.95 02/01/1984 QW400 CR-2016 30M
F23WD-1A $14.95 03/01/1990 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
F23WD-1B $14.95 03/01/1990 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
F23WD-1B(KM) $14.95 08/01/1991 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
F24W $11.95 06/01/1986 QW586 CR-2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats. 30M
F24W(P) $11.95 01/01/1989 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
F28W-1 $12.95 11/01/1988 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
F28W-1(KM) $12.95 10/01/1992 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
F28W-1(P) $12.95 01/01/1989 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
F28W-1CF $12.95 12/01/1992 QW586 CR2016 30M, Water Resistant, 12/24 hour formats.
F300 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW110 BR-2016
F300G $29.95 01/01/1980 QW110 BR-2016
F30-9 $6.95 04/01/1993 QW1007 CR2016 50M, casual water sport, seconds display.
F310 $22.95 01/01/1980 QW110 BR-2016
F310G $24.95 01/01/1980 QW110 BR-2016
F5 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW58 BR-2320
F500 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW110 BR-2016
F600 $12.95 01/01/1980 QW406 BR-2016
F7 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW58 BR-2320
F76W-1A $19.95 08/01/1988 QW587 CR-2016 50M
F77W $19.95 01/01/1989 QW587 CR2016
F77W(P) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW587 CR-2016
F77W-1D $19.95 04/01/1986 QW587 CR-2016 Black W/Red Stripes 30M
F78W $17.95 11/01/1987 QW587 CR-2016 30M
F8 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW58 BR-2320
F80 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW83 BR-2320 F80,F80D,F80E-All Same
F80C $29.95 01/01/1980 QW83 BR-2320 F80 With Metel Bezel
F81 $27.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320 Same As QW83
F82 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320
F84W $16.95 06/01/1986 QW587 CR-2016 30M
F84W(KM) $16.95 01/01/1989 QW587 CR-2016 30M
F84W(P) $16.95 12/01/1989 QW587 CR-2016 30M
F85 $16.95 01/01/1980 QW160 BR-2016
F85P $19.95 01/01/1980 QW160 BR-2016 Mega-Force F85
F87FW $14.95 06/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016 F87W W/Stripe On Band 30M
F87W $14.95 01/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016 ALM/SW 30M
F88W-1A $16.95 12/01/1988 QW593 CR-2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch		 30M
F88W-1A(KM) $16.95 01/01/1989 QW593 CR-2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
F88W-1A(P) $16.95 01/01/1989 QW593 CR-2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
F91W-1 $16.95 10/01/1989 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
F91W-1(CP) $16.95 10/01/1991 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
F91W-1(KM) $16.95 01/01/1990 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
F91W-1CF $16.95 03/01/1993 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
F98WE-1A $19.95 09/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
F98WE-1A(CP) $19.95 03/01/1993 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
F99WA-9 $19.95 08/01/1990 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
F99WA-9(CP) $19.95 01/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
F99WA-9(KM) $19.95 08/01/1991 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
F99WA-9CF $19.95 02/01/1993 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
FB90W $19.95 05/01/1987 QW668 NO BAT! Solar Powered! Non-repairable
FS10 $17.95 01/01/1985 QW465 361 Lightweight
FS11 $17.95 09/01/1985 QW467 361 Lightweight
FS12-1A $17.95 02/01/1986 QW475 361 Blue Bezel/Lightweight
FS12-1B $17.95 02/01/1986 QW475 361 Green Bezel/Lightweight
FS12-1C $17.95 02/01/1986 QW475 361 Red Bezel/Lightweight
FS14-4 $17.95 04/01/1986 QW467 361 Pink/Lightweight
FS14-8 $17.95 04/01/1986 QW467 361 Gray/Lightweight
FS14-9 $17.95 04/01/1986 QW467 361 Yellow/Lightweight
FS20B-2 $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Blue/Lightweight
FS20B-4 $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Pink/Lightweight
FS20B-9 $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Yellow/Lightweight
FS20C-2 $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Blue/Lightweight
FS20C-4 $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Red/Lightweight
FS20C-9 $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Yellow/Lightweight
FS21A-1C $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Blue/Lightweight
FS21B-8C $17.95 02/01/1986 QW465 361 Mens Gray/Lightweight
FS32 $24.95 06/01/1987 QW532 362
FS50 $24.95 09/01/1985 QW466 361 Lightweight
FS52 $29.95 06/01/1986 QW468 361 30M
FT100W-1V $49.95 09/01/1989 QW844 CR1616 100M, Fishing Time by celestial angle-hour method! Water
Resistent, sunrise and sunset data, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.		 100M
FT100W-1V(KM $49.95 03/01/1990 QW844 CR1616 100M, Fishing Time by celestial angle-hour method! Water
Resistent, sunrise and sunset data, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
FTP10-1E $49.95 01/01/1993 QW760 SR621SW flip top calculator, 2 batteries SR1116W9digital),
SR621SW(analog), digit touch key calculator, auto power off function.
FTP10-1E(KM) $49.95 03/01/1993 QW760 SR621SW flip top calculator, 2 batteries SR1116W9digital),
SR621SW(analog), digit touch key calculator, auto power off function.
FTP10-7B $49.95 03/01/1993 QW760 SR621SW flip top calculator, 2 batteries SR1116W9digital),
SR621SW(analog), digit touch key calculator, auto power off function.
GA7-1 $39.95 10/01/1988 QW688 CR-2016 Aero Batics Game
GC10W-1V $39.95 04/01/1989 QW812 CR-1616 Poker Game Watch 50M
GF1 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW209 399 Basketball Game
GF11 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW209 399 Basketball Game
GF2-1 $24.95 09/01/1988 QW685 CR-2016 Scramble Fighter Game
GF87W-8 $14.95 01/01/1986 QW595 CR-2016 Water Resistent
GG9 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW227 BR-2016 Golf Game-9 Holes Par 36
GL11B $238.00 01/01/1976 QW06 309 Alias 06-504
GL12 $185.00 01/01/1976 QW06 309(393)
GL20 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391
GL31 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 Alias LS608G(ON BACK)
GL33 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW87 366
GM10 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW165 BR-2016 Saucer Vs. Space Patrol
GM20 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW165 BR-2016 Saucer Vs Space Patrol
GM30 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW222 BR-2016 Sub Vs Ship Game
GM301 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW222 BR-2016 Sub Vs Ship Game
GM40 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW245 BR-2020 Pyramid Game
GMW15-1V $44.95 01/01/1980 QW832 CR-1616 50M, Moon Graph, water resistant, daily alarm, stopwatch,
monitor the moon’s changes scientifically, with graphic and data displays
showing its phases, angles and locations even in daytime or on cloudy nights.		 50M
GPX1000M-1BV $59.95 11/01/1990 QW902 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
GPZ100I-8E2V $89.95 10/01/1991 QW731 SR927W 100M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 1/100 sec.
stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly time signals.
GR14 $248.00 01/01/1976 QW16 386
GR5-1 $39.95 09/01/1988 QW687 CR-2016
GS15B $198.00 01/01/1976 QW18 393
GS16-1 $198.00 10/01/1988 QW686 CR-2016 Space Warrior Game
GT1000M-1BCP $59.95 04/01/1992 QW902 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
GT1000M-1BV $59.95 06/01/1991 QW902 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
GT1000M-1BVK $59.95 08/01/1991 QW902 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
GW14 $19.95 01/01/1986 QW596 CR-2016
HGW10G-1V $59.95 06/01/1990 QW917 CR2016 Hexa Graph 100M
IA1000-7A $369.95 10/01/1992 QW727 CR2012 Flip Top, Gold tone,
metal band, flip top data bank watch. 50 pages of telememo, password for
protecting private information, 50 pages of schedule memo, 8 digit
calculator, 5 daily alarms, hourly time signals, auto power off and a power
fade indicator. Limited quantity sold in the United States.
IA1000L-9A $369.95 02/01/1992 QW727 CR2012 Flip Top, Gold tone, Genuine leather, flip top data bank
watch. 50 pages of telememo, password for protecting private information, 50
pages of schedule memo, 8 digit calculator, 5 daily alarms, hourly time
signals, auto power off and a power fade indicator.
J100P $49.95 01/01/1980 QW183 389 x 2 First Joggers, W/Calc
J30W $19.95 08/01/1982 QW179 399 Pacer(132-174PER/MIN), 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, pacer.		 50M
J30W(K) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW179 399 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
pacer.
J30WR $19.95 08/01/1983 QW179 399 Runners Club Model, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, pacer.		 50M
J31W-1 $29.95 03/01/1986 QW179 399 Black Joggers, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, pacer.		 50M
J31W-1(KM) $29.95 06/01/1988 QW179 399 K-Mart version of J31W-1, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, pacer.
J31W-7 $29.95 03/01/1986 QW179 399 White Joggers, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, pacer.		 50M
J50 $29.95 07/01/1982 QW208 BR-2016 PACER(65-210 TMS/PER/MIN)
J50R $29.95 08/01/1983 QW208 BR-2016 Runners Club Model
J51W $39.95 09/01/1984 QW208 BR2016 Pace Stride Setting 50M
J52-1V $39.95 07/01/1990 QW208 BR2016
J52W-1V $39.95 02/01/1988 QW208 BR-2016 Walking Timer 50M
JC10-1BV $39.95 03/01/1990 QW879 CR2016 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
pedometer-modes- walking/jogging, calories burned, pacer signal function.
JC10-1BV(CP) $39.95 02/01/1992 QW879 CR2016 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
pedometer-modes- walking/jogging, calories burned, pacer signal function.
JC10-1BV(KM) $39.95 04/01/1990 QW879 CR2016 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
pedometer-modes- walking/jogging, calories burned, pacer signal function.
JE50W-1 $24.95 05/01/1987 QW471 CR-1220 Jogging & Aerobic
JE50W-7 $24.95 08/01/1987 QW471 CR1220 Jogging & Aerobic
JP100W-1A $64.95 01/01/1987 QW509 CR-1616 Pulsecheck yellowbutton 50M
JP100W-1B $64.95 01/01/1987 QW509 CR-1616 Pulsecheck yellowbutton 50M
JP200W-1V $69.95 11/01/1992 QW1009 CR2016 Exercise pulse function, 50M, 12/24 hour formats, daily and
weekly alarm, pulse measurement function, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown
alarm.
L10 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391
L11 $22.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366
L11B $165.00 01/01/1976 QW06 309(393) Alias QW06-11S,12S/06-501
L11L $155.00 01/01/1976 QW06 309(393) Alias QW06-21S/06-501
L12 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391
L12B $148.00 01/01/1976 QW06 309(393) Diff. From L12 W.Gold Plat
L14 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW78 391 Burgandy
L15B $100.00 01/01/1976 QW06 309(393)
L17 $22.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 Bunny Rabbit On The Front
L18 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225
L20 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391 Blue LC Dispaly
L22 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391
L28-1A $17.95 08/01/1988 QW401 BR-1216 30M
L2FW-1 $11.95 01/01/1986 QW401 BR-1616 Black W/Red 30M
L2FW-2 $11.95 04/01/1986 QW401 BR-1616 Blue W/White 30M
L2FW-4 $11.95 04/01/1986 QW401 BR-1616 Red W/White 30M
L2W $11.95 03/01/1984 QW401 BR1216 30M
L2W(P) $11.95 01/01/1989 QW401 BR-1216
L31 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 Alias LS608(ON BACK)
L33 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366
L41 $24.95 11/01/1987 QW451 321
L44 $24.95 09/01/1987 QW451 321
L49W-1 $16.95 02/01/1991 QW826 SR721SW Water Resistant
L49W-9 $16.95 02/01/1991 QW826 SR721SW Water Resistant
L5 $7.95 01/01/1983 QW192 BR-1225
L500-1 $14.95 09/01/1987 QW681 SR721SW 30M
L500-1(P) $14.95 01/01/1989 QW681 SR721SW
L500G-5 $18.95 09/01/1987 QW681 SR721SW 30M
L500G-5(P) $18.95 01/01/1989 QW681 SR721SW
L50G $16.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366
L51G $12.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225
L66F $19.95 11/01/1987 QW451 321
L6F $19.95 09/01/1987 QW192 BR-1225
L7 $9.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225
L7100 $89.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW Bracelet Type Band
L7300GL $79.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW
L7300L $69.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW
L770-7 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW
L770G-9 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW
L780 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW
L780G-5 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW
L7P $12.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225 L7 With Clown On Crystal
L8 $7.95 12/01/1984 QW192 BR-1225
L81 $9.95 10/01/1984 QW220 317
L9-1 $7.95 05/01/1986 QW401 BR1216 Black
L9-1(KM) $7.95 07/01/1990 QW401 BR1216 Black
L9-1A $7.95 06/01/1991 QW401 BR1216
L9-7 $9.95 05/01/1986 QW401 BR-1216 White
L9F/H $9.95 09/01/1987 QW401 CR-2016 Limited Sales
LA11W-1 $17.95 11/01/1985 QW526 365 Black W/Blue 30M
LA11W-1(P) $17.95 12/01/1989 QW526 365
LA11W-2 $16.95 04/01/1986 QW526 365 Blue W/White 30M
LA11W-4 $16.95 04/01/1986 QW526 365 Pink W/White 30M
LA11W-7 $17.95 04/01/1986 QW526 365 White W/Pink 30M
LA11WB-1 $17.95 01/01/1988 QW526 356,SR1116W 30M 30M
LA11WB-1(KM) $17.95 01/01/1989 QW526 356,SR1116W 30M
LA11WB-1(P) $17.95 01/01/1989 QW526 356,SR1116W 30M
LA11WB-1CF $17.95 02/01/1993 QW526 356,SR1116W 30M
LA11WB-7 $17.95 01/01/1988 QW526 365 30M
LA11WB-7(P) $17.95 11/01/1989 QW526 365
LA15 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391
LA17W-1B $18.95 01/01/1989 QW526 356,SR1116SW
LA17W-1D $18.95 01/01/1988 QW526 SR1116W 30M
LA550 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391 Alias LS651(ON BACK)
LA551 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391 Alias LS652(ON BACK)
LA551GL $49.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391 Alias LS652G(ON BACK)
LA552 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391 Alias LS653(ON BACK)
LA555 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391
LA555GL $44.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391
LA555L $36.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391
LA556 $19.95 12/01/1982 QW229 391
LA556G-5 $24.95 12/01/1982 QW229 391
LA558 $19.95 01/01/1985 QW229 391
LA558G-5 $24.95 01/01/1985 QW229 391
LA650 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW156 366
LA650GL-5 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW156 366
LA660 $19.95 01/01/1986 QW526 365
LA660G $24.95 01/01/1986 QW526 365
LA670W $19.95 01/01/1988 QW526 365 30M
LA670WA-1 $19.95 01/01/1989 QW526 356,SR1116W
LA670WG $24.95 01/01/1988 QW526 365 30M
LA670WGA-1 $24.95 01/01/1989 QW526 356,SR1116W
LA8 $16.95 01/01/1980 QW229 391
LA9 $12.95 01/01/1980 QW229 391
LAQ101SG-9 $59.95 10/01/1992 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
LAQ101SG-9A $59.95 12/01/1991 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
LAW10-1EV $49.95 06/01/1991 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
LAW10-1V $49.95 07/01/1991 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
LAW11-9AV $49.95 11/01/1991 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
LAW14-1EV $59.95 03/01/1992 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
LAW16-2EV $59.95 04/01/1992 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
LAW16-6EV $59.95 04/01/1992 QW362 SR626W 50M, sport watch offers analog and digital time, digital data,
daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch.
LB310 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 Alias LS602(ON BACK)
LB311 $26.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366
LB312 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW158 366
LB314 $22.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225
LB315 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225
LB315G $19.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225
LB315GL $24.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225
LB315L $19.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225
LB316 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366
LB319 $12.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225
LB319G $17.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225
LB610 $11.95 02/01/1984 QW401 CR-1216
LB610G-9 $15.95 02/01/1984 QW401 CR-1216
LB611 $11.95 10/01/1986 QW401 BR-1216
LB611G $15.95 04/01/1986 QW401 BR-1216
LB811 $19.95 10/01/1984 QW220 317
LD200-1EV $49.95 02/01/1989 QW392 SR626SW Stainless Steel, 3 hands, date, display. 50M
LD20-1EV $39.95 02/01/1989 QW392 SR626SW 3 hands, date, display. 50M
LD510G-8AV $159.95 09/01/1989 QW392 SR626SW 3 hands, date, display. 100M
LD771-1E1V $159.95 09/01/1992 QW392 SR626SW 200M, Stainless steel, mineral glass, 3 hands, date, display.
LD903G-7AV $199.95 10/01/1992 QW393 SR626SW 300M, stainless steel, mineral glass, 3 hands, date, display
LED10-1AV $49.95 01/01/1993 QW1026 CR2016 100M, LED (light emitting diode) indicator, 12/24 hour
formats, daily alarm, hourly time signal, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
LED20-1BV $49.95 11/01/1992 QW1016 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch, countdown alarm, LED (light emitting diode) indicator.
LED20-1BV(KM $49.95 02/01/1993 QW1016 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch, countdown alarm, LED (light emitting diode) indicator.
LF100-2 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW
LF100G $44.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW
LF100GL-5 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW
LF120 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW
LF120G $29.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW
LF140 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW
LF140G-5 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW
LF140GL-5 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW
LFW70 $24.95 11/01/1987 QW331 379
LJC10-2V $39.95 04/01/1993 QW1003 CR2016 50M, 12/24 hour formats, pedometer, modes: walking, jogging,
distance covered, number of steps, calories burned, 1/100 sec. stopwatch,
pacer signal function, daily alarm, hourly time signals, blue band, pink
bezel.
LM200GL $49.95 01/01/1980 QW143 399
LM200L $39.95 01/01/1980 QW143 399 Sig/Melody Fair/Aime Ceux
LM3 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW123 399 Ncturn OP#92/Mnet, Gold Bezel
LM300 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW123 399
LM310 $54.95 01/01/1980 QW123 399
LM320 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW123 399
LM320GL $44.95 01/01/1980 QW123 399
LM5 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW112 399 La Primavera/Raindrop/Ysu
LP210G $34.95 01/01/1980 QW191 396 Plays Music Box Dancer
LP300 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW Chrome Plated-Black/Red
LP310G $29.95 01/01/1980 QW210 SR-521SW
LP60 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 Square Chrome Plate-Blue
LP81G $29.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW
LP82G $29.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW Teardrop Shape
LP901G $49.95 01/01/1980 QW78 391 First Pendant
LP902Y $39.95 01/01/1980 QW78 391
LPT10W-1V $59.95 02/01/1993 QW362 SR626W 50M, daily alarm, hourly time signals, dual time, 1/100 sec.
stopwatch, caloriie bezel, calculates the number of calories burned during a
specific type of exercise, black.
LPT10W-7V $59.95 03/01/1993 QW362 SR626W 50M, daily alarm, hourly time signals, dual time, 1/100 sec.
stopwatch, caloriie bezel, calculates the number of calories burned during a
specific type of exercise, white.
LQ105-1M $24.95 01/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW Water resistant
LQ105-4E $24.95 01/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW Water resistant
LQ105-7E $24.95 01/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW Water resistant
LQ10G $24.95 07/01/1985 QW319 377
LQ111-1 $19.95 10/01/1991 QW391 377
LQ111-1(CP) $19.95 02/01/1993 QW391 377
LQ111-1B $19.95 03/01/1992 QW391 377 Water resistent, black/white face
LQ111-1B(CP) $19.95 04/01/1992 QW391 377 Same as LQ111-1B
LQ111-1BCF $19.95 04/01/1993 QW391 377 Same as LQ111-1B
LQ111-2B $19.95 06/01/1992 QW391 377 Water resistent, blue
LQ111-4B $19.95 03/01/1992 QW391 377 Water resistent, pink/white face
LQ111-7B $19.95 04/01/1992 QW391 377 Water resistant
LQ111-7B(CP) $19.95 12/01/1992 QW391 377 Water resistant
LQ111-7B2 $19.95 01/01/1992 QW391 377 Water resistant
LQ112-1A $24.95 10/01/1991 QW391 377
LQ112-1A(CP) $24.95 12/01/1992 QW391 377
LQ112-5A $24.95 10/01/1991 QW391 377
LQ14W $24.95 01/01/1989 QW319 377
LQ14W-1E $24.95 07/01/1985 QW319 377 Black W/White Face 30M
LQ14W-6D $24.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Purple? 30M
LQ14W-7E $24.95 08/01/1985 QW319 377 White W/White Face 30M
LQ14W-9D $24.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Yellow? 30M
LQ14WG $24.95 07/01/1985 QW319 377 Black 30M
LQ15-7B2 $19.95 12/01/1985 QW319 377 White 30M
LQ15-8E1 $24.95 01/01/1987 QW319 377
LQ15C-1G1 $19.95 12/01/1985 QW319 377 Black W/Color Face 30M
LQ15C-2G1 $19.95 01/01/1986 QW319 377 Blue W/Color Face 30M
LQ15C-4G1 $19.95 09/01/1986 QW319 377 Pink W/Color Face 30M
LQ15C-7G1 $19.95 12/01/1985 QW319 377 White W/Color Face 30M
LQ15C-8G1 $19.95 12/01/1985 QW319 377 Gray W/Black Face 30M
LQ18-3B $19.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Green/White 30M
LQ18-4B $19.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Pink/White 30M
LQ18-9B $19.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Yellow/White 30M
LQ2010SG $29.95 09/01/1987 QW331 379
LQ23FW-2 $24.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Blue 30M
LQ23FW-3E $24.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Black W/White Face 30M
LQ23FW-4G $24.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Pink W/White Face 30M
LQ23FW-8B $24.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 White W/White Face 30M
LQ250-1A $44.95 03/01/1991 QW702 SR521SW Water resist
LQ255-1A $44.95 03/01/1991 QW702 SR521SW Water resist
LQ255-1D $44.95 03/01/1991 QW702 SR521SW Water resist
LQ258-1G $39.95 04/01/1992 QW902 SR521SW 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch.
LQ258-8G $39.95 04/01/1992 QW702 SR521SW Water resistent
LQ258-9G $39.95 04/01/1992 QW702 SR521SW Water resistent
LQ25FW $24.95 11/01/1987 QW319 377
LQ26W $24.95 03/01/1987 QW319 377
LQ27W-3 $19.95 11/01/1987 QW319 377
LQ27W-4G $19.95 09/01/1986 QW319 377 Orange 50M
LQ27W-6G $19.95 09/01/1986 QW319 377 Purple 50M
LQ27W-9G $19.95 09/01/1986 QW319 377 Yellow 50M
LQ28W $19.95 11/01/1987 QW319 377
LQ29W-1D $19.95 09/01/1986 QW319 377 Red & Black 50M
LQ29W-4D $19.95 09/01/1986 QW319 377 Red & Black 50M
LQ302 $24.95 02/01/1985 QW319 377
LQ302G $29.95 02/01/1985 QW319 377
LQ30W1 $29.95 05/01/1984 QW319 377 Black 50M
LQ30W-1 06/01/1992 QW319 377
LQ30W4 $29.95 05/01/1984 QW319 377 Red 50M
LQ30W7 $29.95 05/01/1984 QW319 377 White 50M
LQ310 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377
LQ310G $34.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377
LQ310GL $29.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377
LQ310L $24.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377
LQ312 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377
LQ312G $39.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377 Titanium ION Plating
LQ312GL $34.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377 Titanium ION Plating
LQ312L $29.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377
LQ313-7 $24.95 02/01/1984 QW319 377
LQ313G-9 $29.95 02/01/1984 QW319 377 Titinum ION Plating
LQ314 $24.95 05/01/1986 QW319 377
LQ314G $29.95 05/01/1986 QW319 377
LQ33W $29.95 06/01/1985 QW319 377 Black W/Gold Trim 50M
LQ350W $65.00 01/01/1980 QW319 377 Stainless Steel 50M
LQ36W $19.95 03/01/1987 QW319 377
LQ37W $19.95 03/01/1987 QW319 377
LQ390-7A $26.95 07/01/1991 QW391 377 Water resist
LQ390G-9B $31.95 06/01/1991 QW391 377 Water resist
LQ41W-2G $19.95 03/01/1987 QW319 377 Blue W/White Greenface 30M
LQ41W-4G $19.95 03/01/1987 QW319 377 Pink W/White Purple Face 30M
LQ41W-7G $19.95 03/01/1987 QW319 377 White W/BluewhiteFace 30M
LQ41W-9G $19.95 02/01/1987 QW319 377 Yellow W/Whitegreen Face 30M
LQ43W-7G1 $19.95 09/01/1987 QW319 377 30M
LQ43W-7G2 $19.95 02/01/1987 QW319 377 30M
LQ43W-7G3 $19.95 02/01/1987 QW319 377 30M
LQ500-7B $31.95 07/01/1991 QW392 377 Water resistant, 3 hands, date, display.
LQ501G-9A $39.95 06/01/1991 QW392 377 Water resistant, 3 hands, date, display.
LQ501SG-7A $39.95 06/01/1991 QW392 377 Water resistant, 3 hands, date, display.
LQ50F-2 $34.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Blue W/Red & Blue Hands
LQ50F-3 $34.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Green W/Green & Orange Hands
LQ50F-4 $34.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Pink W/Red & Blue Hands
LQ50F-6 $34.95 03/01/1986 QW319 377 Purple W/Red & Blue Hands
LQ50F-9 $34.95 02/01/1986 QW319 377 Yellow W/Green & Orange Hands
LQ54-7E(KM) $19.95 07/01/1990 QW359 SR527SW 30M
LQ55-1 $19.95 02/01/1988 QW329 SR527SW 30M
LQ55-1E1 $19.95 01/01/1989 QW329 SR527SW
LQ55-1E1(KM) $19.95 07/01/1990 QW329 SR527SW 30M
LQ55-1E1(P) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW329 SR527SW
LQ55-7 $19.95 02/01/1988 QW329 SR527SW 30M
LQ55-7E $19.95 01/01/1989 QW329 SR527SW
LQ55-7E(P) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW329 SR527SW
LQ575-7B $31.95 01/01/1989 QW392 SR626SW 3 hands, date, display. 30M
LQ576-7A $29.95 12/01/1988 QW392 SR626SW 3 hands, date, display. 30M
LQ576G-9A $39.95 05/01/1989 QW392 SR626SW 3 hands, date, display. 30M
LQ576SG-7A $39.95 05/01/1989 QW392 SR626SW Gold & Silver Plating, 3 hands, date, display. 30M
LQ59-1A $24.95 05/01/1991 QW359 SR527SW
LQ59-9A $24.95 05/01/1991 QW359 SR527SW
LQ60-1G2 $19.95 03/01/1989 QW359 SR527 30M
LQ60-1G2(CF) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW359 SR527SW
LQ60-1G2(KM) $19.95 07/01/1990 QW359 SR527SW 30M
LQ63-1 $24.95 06/01/1991 QW359 SR527SW
LQ64-1A $29.95 06/01/1988 QW359 SR527SW Black Squareface 30M
LQ64-1A(CP) $29.95 05/01/1990 QW359 SR527SW
LQ64-9A $29.95 05/01/1991 QW359 319
LQ69-1B $27.95 05/01/1991 QW361 377
LQ69-1B(CP) $27.95 10/01/1991 QW361 377
LQ700GL7 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/Indicators
LQ700GL9 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Champagne W/Indicators
LQ700L7A $39.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/ Indicators
LQ700L7B $39.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/Numbers
LQ710 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/Indicators
LQ710G7 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/indicators-Band-White/Yellow
LQ710G9 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Champagne W/Indicators
LQ710GL1 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Black Face W/Indicators
LQ710GL7 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White W/Roman Numerals
LQ710GL9 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Champagne W/Indicators
LQ710L-7A $44.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/Indicators
LQ720-7 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/Indicators
LQ720G7 $64.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/Indicators-Band-White/Yellow
LQ720G9 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Champagne W/Indicators
LQ720GL1 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Brown Face W/Indicators
LQ720GL5 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321
LQ720GL7 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 White Face W/Indicators
LQ730GL $69.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Champagne W/Indicators
LQ740GL-9C $59.95 01/01/1980 QW318 321 Champagne W/Indicators
LQ77-4B $25.95 06/01/1991 QW359 SR527SW
LQ774GL-7B $49.95 01/01/1991 QW359 SR527W
LQ802G $49.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377
LQ804G $39.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377 Titanium ION Plating
LQ809 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377
LQ809G $39.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377
LQ811G-9C $44.95 05/01/1985 QW319 377 Gold Tone
LQ817G-9F2 $39.95 05/01/1985 QW319 377 Gold Tone
LQ818G-7C $39.95 05/01/1985 QW319 377 Gold Tone
LQ820G-9D $44.95 07/01/1985 QW319 377
LQ821 $39.95 11/01/1985 QW319 377
LQ821G $49.95 11/01/1985 QW319 377
LQ840G-1A $59.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527W
LQ840G-9A $59.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527SW
LQ841G-9A $59.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527SW
LQ842SG-7A $59.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527SW
LQ843SG-7A $59.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527SW
LQ844G-1C $64.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527SW
LQ845G-9A $64.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527W
LQ846G-9A $64.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527SW
LQ847SG-9A $64.95 12/01/1989 QW331 SR527SW
LQ87-1 $19.95 01/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW Water resistant
LQ87-1BM $19.95 08/01/1990 QW361 377/SR626SW
LQ87-1EM $19.95 08/01/1990 QW361 377/SR626SW
LQ879-7C $49.95 03/01/1989 QW359 SR527SW
LQ879G-9C $54.95 03/01/1989 QW359 SR527SW
LQ880-7A $49.95 03/01/1989 QW359 SR527SW
LQ880G-9A $54.95 03/01/1989 QW359 SR527SW
LQ881G-9A $54.95 02/01/1989 QW329 SR527SW
LQ901G-9 $49.95 05/01/1991 QW359 SR527SW
LQ902G-9 $49.95 05/01/1991 QW359 SR527SW
LQ903G-1 $49.95 05/01/1991 QW359 SR527SW
LQW100 $39.95 07/01/1985 QW319 377 100M
LQW10-1G $29.95 06/01/1986 QW319 377 Black 50M
LQW10-2G $29.95 06/01/1986 QW319 377 Blue 50M
LQW10-4G $29.95 06/01/1986 QW319 377 Pink 50M
LQW10-7G $29.95 06/01/1986 QW319 377 White 50M
LQW10F $29.95 11/01/1987 QW319 377
LS10A-2 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379
LS10A-4 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379
LS11A-4 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379
LS11B-4 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379
LS12-1 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379
LS12-2 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379
LS12-4 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379
LS12-7 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379
LS12-9 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW565 379
LS14-1 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW576 379
LS14-2 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW576 379
LS14-4 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW576 379
LS14-7 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW576 379
LS14-9 $14.95 10/01/1986 QW576 379
LS520 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391
LS521 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW87 391
LS620L $24.95 01/01/1980 QW126 BR-1225
LW10 $11.95 09/01/1984 QW401 CR-1216 Black 50M
LW101 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW210 379 50M
LW101C $29.95 01/01/1980 QW210 379 50M
LW11-1 $14.95 02/01/1986 QW401 CR1216 Black 50M
LW11-1(P) $14.95 10/01/1989 QW401 CR-1216
LW11-7 $14.95 04/01/1986 QW319 377 White 50M
LW11F-2 $14.95 02/01/1986 QW401 CR-1216 Blue W/White 50M
LW11F-3 $14.95 05/01/1986 QW401 CR-1216 Green W/White 50M
LW11F-4 $14.95 04/01/1986 QW401 CR-1216 Pink W/White 50M
LW11F-9 $14.95 04/01/1986 QW401 CR-1216 Yellow W/White 50M
LW14-1A $14.95 08/01/1988 QW401 BR-1216 50M
LW14-1AV $16.95 01/01/1989 QW401 BR1216 50M
LW14-1BV $14.95 08/01/1988 QW401 BR-1216 50M
LW17A-1V $14.95 08/01/1992 QW401 BR1216 50M, Water resistant
LW17A-1V(CP) $14.95 03/01/1993 QW401 BR1216 50M, Water resistant
LW17A-7V $14.95 08/01/1992 QW401 BR1216 50M, Water resistant
LW17D-1V $14.95 08/01/1992 QW401 BR1216 50M, Water resistant
LW17D-7V $14.95 08/01/1992 QW401 BR1216 50M, Water resistant
LW30 $19.95 01/01/1989 QW220 317
LW301 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 50M
LW30-1 $17.95 10/01/1985 QW220 317 Black/White 50M
LW301C $34.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 50M
LW302 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225 50M
LW30-2 $17.95 04/01/1986 QW220 317 Blue/White 50M
LW302C $24.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225 50M
LW30-3 $17.95 04/01/1986 QW220 317 Green/White 50M
LW303C $24.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225 50M
LW30-4 $17.95 04/01/1986 QW220 317 Pink/White 50M
LW304C $24.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225 50M
LW40 $24.95 01/01/1989 QW506 356,SR1116W 50M, single button control countdown alarm, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/10 sec. stopwatch.
LW40(CP) $24.95 09/01/1992 QW506 356,SR1116W 50M, single button control countdown alarm, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/10 sec. stopwatch.
LW40-1A $24.95 09/01/1985 QW506 356,SR1116W Black, 50M, single button control countdown alarm, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/10 sec. stopwatch.		 50M
LW40-7A $24.95 04/01/1986 QW506 356,SR1116W White W/Blue, 50M, single button control countdown alarm,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/10 sec. stopwatch.		 50M
LW40-7B $24.95 04/01/1986 QW506 356,SR1116W White W/Red, 50M, single button control countdown alarm, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/10 sec. stopwatch.		 50M
LW501 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391 First Ladies Watch W/Alarm 50M
LW501C $39.95 01/01/1980 QW116 391 50M
LW5-1 $16.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225 Black 50M
LW5-4 $16.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225 Orange 50M
LW5-7 $16.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225 White 50M
LW6 $16.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225 Black Only 50M
LW60 $29.95 07/01/1985 QW470 365 Black W/Bezel SW/Countdown 50M
LW601 $29.95 01/01/1989 QW156 366
LW601-2 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW156 366 50M
LW601C $34.95 01/01/1980 QW156 366 50M
LW7 $16.95 01/01/1980 QW192 BR-1225 Black Only 50M
LW8 $14.95 01/01/1980 QW157 BR-1225 Black Only 50M
LW800C $39.95 01/01/1980 QW126 BR-1225 100M
LW850C $29.95 01/01/1980 QW85 SR-621SW 100M
LX100-7A1V $79.95 01/01/1989 QW395 SR626SW Stainless Steel 50M
LX100-7A2V $79.95 01/01/1989 QW395 SR626SW Stainless Steel 50M
LX110-7AV $119.95 10/01/1989 QW395 377-SR626SW
LX112-7AV $139.95 10/01/1989 QW392 377-SR626SW 3 hands, date, display.
LY651GL-2C $79.95 04/01/1986 QW331 379 Blue
LY651GL-3C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Green
LY651GL-4C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Red
LY651GL-5C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Brown
LY651GL-6C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Purple
LY652GL-2C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Blue
LY652GL-3C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Green
LY652GL-4C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Red
LY652GL-5C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Brown
LY652GL-6C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Purple
LY652GL-9C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Yellow
LY672L-7C2 $79.95 04/01/1986 QW331 379 White
LY672L-8C1 $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Dark Gray
LY672L-8C2 $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Light Gray
M12 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW82 BR-2016 Alias H108(ON BACK)
M1200 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW82 BR-2016 Alias H104(ON BACK)
M1200G $99.95 01/01/1980 QW82 BR-2016 Alias H104G(ON BACK)
M1230 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW82 BR-2016
M22 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW82 BR-2016
M30 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW472 371 Was Avail. NJ Repair Ctr Only Melody
MAP100-1V $99.95 09/01/1989 QW693 SR927Wx2 Map Meter Wheel Included! 50M
MD502C-1EV $89.95 06/01/1992 QW394 377 100M, Stainless steel, Mineral glass, 3 hands, day-date
display, (English or Spanish day display).
MD502C-2EV $89.95 09/01/1992 QW394 SR626SW 100M, Stainless steel, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or
Spanish day display).
MD510G-8AV $159.95 10/01/1989 QW394 377 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
MD703-1AV $169.95 05/01/1988 QW394 SR626SW Titanium Case, Screw Lock Crown, 3 hands, day-date display,
(English or Spanish day display).		 200M
MD705G-9AV $149.95 04/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 200M
MD770-1E1V $179.95 09/01/1992 QW394 SR626SW 200M, Stainless steel, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or
Spanish day display).
MD903G-7AV $199.95 10/01/1992 QW393 SR626SW 300M, stainless steel, mineral glass, 3 hands, date, display
MQ101-2 $24.95 01/01/1992 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
MQ14W $19.95 01/01/1989 QW317 371
MQ14W-7B $19.95 09/01/1985 QW317 371 Black W/White Face 30M
MQ14W-8E $19.95 09/01/1985 QW317 371 Gray 30M
MQ14W-9E $19.95 06/01/1985 QW317 371 Black W/Tan Face 30M
MQ14WF-1B $19.95 01/01/1987 QW317 371 30M
MQ14WF-1G1 $19.95 02/01/1986 QW317 371 Black W/Black & Yellow Face 30M
MQ14WF-1G2 $19.95 02/01/1986 QW317 371 Black W/Black & Red Face 30M
MQ14WF-8B $19.95 02/01/1986 QW317 371 Gray W/Gray & White Face 30M
MQ14WF-8G1 $19.95 07/01/1986 QW317 371 Gray W/ Black & Yellow Face 30M
MQ14WF-8G2 $19.95 02/01/1986 QW317 371 Gray & Red 30M
MQ16-1 $24.95 01/01/1987 QW319 377 Black Analog 30M
MQ17-4 $24.95 01/01/1987 QW319 377 Black w/red Analog 30M
MQ18-8 $24.95 01/01/1987 QW319 377 Black w/green Analog 30M
MQ20W-1E $24.95 01/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Black 30M
MQ20WE $24.95 06/01/1987 QW310 SR927 30M
MQ20WF-2G $24.95 04/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Blue 30M
MQ20WF-3G $24.95 06/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Green 30M
MQ20WF-4G $24.95 04/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Pink 30M
MQ20WF-7G $24.95 04/01/1986 QW310 GR927 White 30M
MQ20WF-8G $24.95 04/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Gray 30M
MQ20WF-9G $24.95 04/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Yellow 30M
MQ22W-7B $19.95 02/01/1987 QW317 371 Black w/Red circle face 30M
MQ22W-8E $19.95 02/01/1987 QW317 371 Black w/blue stripe face 30M
MQ22W-9E $19.95 02/01/1987 QW317 371 Black w/Tan Face Analog 30M
MQ22WF-1G1 $19.95 12/01/1986 QW317 371 30M
MQ22WF-1G2 $19.95 12/01/1986 QW317 371 30M
MQ23W-1G1 $24.95 05/01/1987 QW310 GR-927
MQ23W-1G2 $24.95 05/01/1987 QW310 GR-927
MQ23W-1G3 $24.95 05/01/1987 QW310 GR-927
MQ24-1 $19.95 08/01/1987 QW371 SR927W Black 30M
MQ24-1B $19.95 02/01/1991 QW371 399
MQ24-1BCF $19.95 02/01/1993 QW371 399
MQ24-1E $19.95 01/01/1989 QW371 399
MQ24-1E(CP) $19.95 12/01/1991 QW371 399
MQ24-1E(KM) $19.95 07/01/1990 QW371 399
MQ24-1E(P) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW371 399
MQ24-1ECF $19.95 02/01/1993 QW371 399
MQ24-7 $19.95 08/01/1987 QW371 SR927W White face 30M
MQ24-7B $19.95 01/01/1989 QW371 399
MQ24-7B(KM) $19.95 07/01/1990 QW371 399
MQ24-7B(P) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW371 399
MQ24-7BCF $19.95 03/01/1993 QW371 399
MQ250-1G $39.95 04/01/1992 QW391 SR521SW Water resistent
MQ250-8G $39.95 04/01/1992 QW391 SR521SW Water resistent
MQ250-9G $39.95 04/01/1992 QW391 SR521SW Water resistent
MQ25-1G2 $19.95 11/01/1987 QW371 399 30M
MQ25-1G2(CF) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW371 399-SR927SW
MQ25-1G2(KM) $19.95 07/01/1990 QW371 399
MQ27-2G $19.95 11/01/1987 QW371 399 30M
MQ27-2G(CF) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW371 399-SR927SW
MQ27-2G(KM) $19.95 07/01/1990 QW371 399 30M
MQ27-2G(P) $19.95 01/01/1989 QW371 399-SR927SW
MQ30 $34.95 01/01/1989 QW317 371
MQ300A-1C $29.95 01/01/1980 QW317 371 White or Black Face
MQ300A-7C $29.95 01/01/1980 QW317 371
MQ300G $34.95 01/01/1980 QW317 371 Titanium ION Plating
MQ301-7A $34.95 01/01/1980 QW317 371 White Dial
MQ30-1E2 $34.95 10/01/1984 QW317 371 50M
MQ301G-9A $39.95 01/01/1980 QW317 371 Titanium ION Plating
MQ301GL-9A $34.95 01/01/1980 QW317 371 Titanium ION Plating
MQ303-7C $24.95 07/01/1985 QW317 371 Dress Analog
MQ303G-9C $29.95 07/01/1985 QW317 371 Dress Analog
MQ307A-7D $24.95 11/01/1985 QW319 377
MQ307GA-9D $34.95 11/01/1985 QW319 377
MQ308 $34.95 07/01/1986 QW319 377
MQ308G $44.95 07/01/1986 QW319 377
MQ30W $34.95 01/01/1989 QW317 371
MQ30W(KM) $34.95 11/01/1990 QW317 371 50M
MQ30W-1B $34.95 06/01/1984 QW317 371 Roll Bar Watch 50M
MQ30W-7B $34.95 06/01/1984 QW317 371 Roll Bar White Face 50M
MQ31-1B $17.95 02/01/1986 QW317 371 BLACK W/WHITE FACE
MQ31-5B $17.95 02/01/1986 QW317 371 BROWN W/WHITE FACE
MQ31-8B $17.95 02/01/1986 QW317 371 GRAY W/WHITE FACE
MQ32 $29.95 09/01/1986 QW317 371 Sporty Analog
MQ330G $29.95 11/01/1985 QW310 GR927
MQ331 $29.95 11/01/1992 QW310 GR927 Round Dress Analog
MQ331-7E $24.95 01/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Round Dress Analog
MQ331G $29.95 11/01/1991 QW310 GR927 Round Dress Analog
MQ331G-9E $29.95 01/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Round Dress Analog
MQ336-7B $21.95 10/01/1987 QW371 SR927W Roundface 30M
MQ337-7A $21.95 07/01/1987 QW371 SR927W Squareface 30M
MQ339G-9A $31.95 06/01/1989 QW371 SR927W 30M
MQ339G-9A(CP $31.95 05/01/1990 QW371 SR927W 50M, Expansion Band!!
MQ339GE-9B $32.95 06/01/1989 QW371 SR927W Expansion Band!! 50M
MQ36-1A $29.95 06/01/1988 QW371 SR927W 30M
MQ400W-1A $39.95 07/01/1985 QW317 371 Stainless Steel Analog 50M
MQ40-1E $24.95 01/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Round Analog
MQ40G-1 $29.95 01/01/1986 QW310 GR927 Round Analog
MQ42-1G $26.95 01/01/1989 QW371 SR927W 30M
MQ42-1G(KM) $26.95 07/01/1990 QW371 SR371,SR927W 30M
MQ42-7G $26.95 01/01/1989 QW371 SR371 30M
MQ503-7 $39.95 06/01/1984 QW328 371 Analog W/Day-Date
MQ503G-9 $44.95 06/01/1984 QW328 371 Analog W/Day-Date
MQ527-1E $39.95 06/01/1988 QW398 SR626SW 30M
MQ530-7C $29.95 01/01/1986 QW313 GR927 Dress Analog w/Date
MQ530G-9C $34.95 11/01/1985 QW313 GR927 Dress Analog w/Date
MQ537-7A $29.95 06/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW 30M
MQ537A-7A $29.95 01/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW
MQ537E-7B $31.95 06/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW Expansion Band 30M
MQ537GE-9A $36.95 07/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW Expansion Band 30M
MQ538E-7B $34.95 07/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW Expansion Band, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish
day display).		 30M
MQ538ES-7B $34.95 01/01/1989 QW394 377,SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
MQ538GE-9A $39.95 07/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 30M
MQ538GES-9A $39.95 01/01/1989 QW394 377,SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
MQ550CWS-1 $65.00 01/01/1980 QW328 371 Bezel Timer 100M
MQ551CWS-1 $70.00 01/01/1980 QW328 371 Stainless Case 100M
MQ600-1A $34.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377 White Or Black Dial
MQ600G-5A $39.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377 Titanium ION Plating
MQ600G-9A $39.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377
MQ600GL-9 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377 Titanium ION Plating
MQ60W $29.95 03/01/1986 QW313 GR927 Black Face 30M
MQ60W-1E $29.95 01/01/1989 QW313 GR927
MQ60WF $29.95 03/01/1986 QW313 GR927 Black W/White Face 30M
MQ61W-1B2 $34.95 04/01/1988 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 30M
MQ61W-1B3 $34.95 06/01/1988 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 30M
MQ64-1G $34.95 02/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW visable internal parts 30M
MQ64-7G $34.95 02/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW Visable internal parts 30M
MQ65-1G $34.95 02/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW visable internal gears 30M
MQ65-1G(KM) $34.95 07/01/1990 QW398 SR626SW 30M, visable internal gears
MQ65-7G $34.95 02/01/1989 QW398 SR626SW visable internal gears 30M
MQ66-1E $34.95 02/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 30M
MQ66-8G $34.95 02/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 30M
MQ66S-1 $34.95 01/01/1989 QW394 377,SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
MQ66S-1(KM) $34.95 07/01/1990 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
MQ66S-1E $34.95 01/01/1989 QW394 377,SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
MQ66S-8G $34.95 10/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
MQ701GL $54.95 01/01/1980 QW319 377
MQ707G $59.95 07/01/1985 QW317 371
MQ712G $59.95 09/01/1987 QW319 377
MQ718G-1C $39.95 04/01/1986 QW317 371
MQ740GL-1A $54.95 01/01/1988 QW391 SR626SW
MQ76-1A $24.95 07/01/1991 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
MQ764-7A $54.95 07/01/1989 QW391 SZ626SW
MQ764-7A $39.95 09/01/1989 QW391 SR626SW
MQ764-8A $54.95 07/01/1989 QW391 SR626SW
MQ764G-7A $54.95 07/01/1989 QW391 SR626SW
MQ900GW-9 $70.00 08/01/1984 QW328 371 English/Spanish Day 50M
MQ900WS-7 $85.00 07/01/1984 QW328 371 English/Spanish Day 50M
MQ90-1E $29.95 10/01/1991 QW396 SR626SW
MQ90-1E(CP) $29.95 11/01/1992 QW396 SR626SW
MQ912 $54.95 05/01/1985 QW311 371
MQ912G $64.95 05/01/1985 QW311 371
MQ98-7B1 $19.95 01/01/1992 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
MQ98-7B1(CP) $19.95 10/01/1992 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
MQ98-7B2 $19.95 01/01/1992 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
MQ99-4 $19.95 01/01/1992 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
MQ99-7 $19.95 01/01/1992 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
MQ99-7(CP) $19.95 12/01/1992 QW381 SR626SW 50M, Water resistant, 3 hands.
MQD200W $79.95 01/01/1989 QW328 371
MQD200WS-7E $79.95 07/01/1985 QW328 371 Black Resin 200M
MQD3000CW $99.95 01/01/1989 QW328 371
MQD3000WS-1E $99.95 07/01/1985 QW328 371 Stainless Steel Case 300M
MQW10 $24.95 01/01/1989 QW317 371
MQW100 $39.95 01/01/1989 QW311 371
MQW100-1E2 $39.95 07/01/1985 QW311 371 Black Resin 100M
MQW10-1E1 $24.95 07/01/1985 QW317 371 Black 50M
MQW10-7E $24.95 04/01/1986 QW317 371 Black W/White Face 50M
MQW30 $34.95 01/01/1989 QW328 371
MQW30-1E2 $34.95 02/01/1986 QW328 371 Black w/Red 50M
MQW31-1 $34.95 04/01/1986 QW313 GR927 Analog W/Blue HR Marks 50M
MQW40 $34.95 01/01/1986 QW328 371 Black Resin 50M
MQW500-1A $69.95 01/01/1986 QW311 371 Stainless Steel Black Face 100M
MQW500C-7A $64.95 01/01/1986 QW311 371 Stainlee Steel White face 100M
MRD201W-1B $59.95 05/01/1988 QW394 SR626W Black Face, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day
display).		 200M
MRD201W-1BV $59.95 01/01/1989 QW394 377,SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display).
MRD201W7(KM) $59.95 06/01/1992 QW394 377 200M, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day
display).
MRD201W-7EV $59.95 01/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW White face, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day
display).		 200M
MRW81-1EV $44.95 03/01/1988 QW394 377 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 50M
MW101-7A1V $79.95 01/01/1989 QW396 SR626SW Stainless steel 50M
MW101-7A2V $79.95 01/01/1989 QW396 SR626SW Stainless Steel 50M
MW110-7AV $119.95 09/01/1989 QW396 SR-626SW 50M
MW300S-1EV $54.95 04/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 100M
MW301M-1EV $79.95 05/01/1989 QW368 SR920SW 100M
MW302S-1V $64.95 06/01/1989 QW394 SR626SW 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day display). 100M
MW304-1EV $49.95 06/01/1991 QW394 377 100M, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day
display).
MW304-1EV(KM $49.95 08/01/1991 QW394 377 100M, 3 hands, day-date display, (English or Spanish day
display).
MW31-2EV $39.95 11/01/1988 QW398 377 black w/blue bezel 50M
MW31-4EV $39.95 10/01/1988 QW398 377 black w/red face 50M
MW31-9E2V $39.95 10/01/1988 QW398 377 Black w/yellow face 50M
MW31-9EV $39.95 10/01/1988 QW398 377 Yellow 50M
MW33-1E1V $39.95 07/01/1990 QW396 377 50M
MW54-3E1V $29.95 01/01/1993 QW381 SR626SW 50M, 3 hands, fluorescent color, green & yellow.
MW54-4E1V $29.95 01/01/1993 QW381 SR626SW 50M, 3 hands, fluorescent color, orange & green,.
MW54-9E1V $29.95 01/01/1993 QW381 SR626SW 50M, 3 hands, fluorescent color, yellow & orange.
MW80-1EV $44.95 05/01/1991 QW549 CR2012
MY602GL-3C $79.95 04/01/1986 QW331 379 Green
MY602GL-5C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Brown
MY602GL-9C $79.95 06/01/1986 QW331 379 Yellow
NF10-1B $9.95 05/01/1993 QW1070 CR1216 Water resistant, black, hour, minute, second, pm, date.
NF10-3A $9.95 05/01/1993 QW1070 CR1216 Water resistant, black & green, hour, minute, second, pm,
date.
NF10-3B $9.95 05/01/1993 QW1070 CR1216 Water resistant, black & aqua, hour, minute, second, pm,
date.
NF10-4 $9.95 06/01/1993 QW1070 CR1216
NF10-6 $9.95 05/01/1993 QW1070 CR1216 Water resistant, black & purple, hour, minute, second, pm,
date.
NF10-9 $9.95 05/01/1993 QW1070 CR1216 Water resistant, black & yellow, hour, minute, second, pm,
date.
NF11-1B $19.95 05/01/1993 QW1093 CR2016 Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.
NF11-2 $19.95 06/01/1993 QW1093 CR2016 Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.
NF11-3A $19.95 05/01/1993 QW1093 CR2016 Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.
NF11-3B $19.95 06/01/1993 QW1093 CR2016 Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.
NF11-3C $19.95 06/01/1993 QW1093 CR2016 Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.
NF11-9 $19.95 05/01/1993 QW1093 CR2016 Water resistant, black, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, hour, minute, second, pm, date.
PGW30C-1V $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Black, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period and an
interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo, Basketball,
Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
PGW30C-2V $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Black and blue, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
PGW30C-3V $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Black and green, 12/24 hour format, multi function
alarm, hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game
period and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
PGW30C-4V $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Black and red, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
PGW30C-9V $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Black and yellow, 12/24 hour format, multi function
alarm, hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game
period and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
PGW92-1V $49.95 01/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M,Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
PGW92-1V(KM) $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M,Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting
, Soccer, American Football)
PGW92-2V $49.95 01/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
PGW92-2V(KM) $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
PGW92-3V $49.95 01/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M,Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
PGW92-3V(KM) $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M,Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
PGW92-4V $49.95 01/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
PGW92-4V(KM) $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
PGW92-9V $49.95 01/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
PGW92-9V(KM) $49.95 06/01/1992 QW978 CR2016 100M, Penta Graph, 12/24 hour format, multi function alarm,
hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, sports timer-the game period
and an interval period of 9 preset sports, (Boxing, Rugby, Water Polo,
Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Yachting, Soccer, American Football)
PNL100-7E $39.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL100-7ECF $39.95 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL100-8B $39.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL100-8BCF $40.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL102-7B $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL102-7BCF $59.95 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL102-9B $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL102-9BCF $60.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL103-7B $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL103-7BCF $59.95 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL103-9E $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL103-9ECF $60.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL104-1A $70.00 06/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL104-1ACF $70.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL104-7A $70.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL104-7ACF $70.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL104-9B $70.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL104-9BCF $70.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNL504-3AV $99.95 03/01/1993 QW362 SR626W
PNL504-7AV $99.95 02/01/1993 QW362 SR626W
PNM100-7E $40.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNM100-7ECF $40.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR920W
PNM100-8B $40.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNM100-8BCF $40.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR920W
PNM101-1A $44.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNM101-1B $45.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNM102-7B $60.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNM102-7BCF $60.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR920W
PNM102-9B $60.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNM102-9BCF $60.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR920W
PNM103-7B $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNM103-9E $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNM103-9ECF $60.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR920W
PNM104-1A $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNM104-1ACF $59.95 08/01/1992 QW361 SR920W
PNM104-7B $59.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNM104-7BCF $60.00 08/01/1992 QW361 SR920W
PNM105-1A $44.95 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNM105-1B $45.00 04/01/1992 QW361 SR626SW
PNM500-1A $70.00 04/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
PNM500-1ACF $70.00 08/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
PNM500-7A $70.00 04/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
PNM500-7ACF $70.00 08/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
PNM500-9B $70.00 04/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
PNM500-9BCF $70.00 08/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
PNM500-9E $70.00 08/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
PNM500-9ECF $70.00 08/01/1992 QW388 SR920W 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100
sec. stopwatch, dual time.
PNM501-7AV $89.95 03/01/1993 QW388 SR920W
PNM502-7EV $89.95 03/01/1993 QW388 SR920W
PNM503-3AV $99.95 03/01/1993 QW388 SR920W
PNM503-9AV $99.95 03/01/1993 QW388 SR920W
PNM504-3AV $99.95 03/01/1993 QW388 SR920W
PNM504-7AV $99.95 03/01/1993 QW388 SR920W
PNM505-9AV $119.95 02/01/1993 QW388 SR920W
PNM506-2AV $139.95 02/01/1993 QW389 SR1120W
PNM507-7AV $159.95 02/01/1993 QW389 SR1120W
PNM508-9AV $149.95 02/01/1993 QW384 SR1120W
PNM509-7AV $169.95 03/01/1993 QW384 SR1120W
QW02-23S $145.00 01/01/1976 QW02 386 X 2 Alias 02-504(ON BACK)
QW03-32S $145.00 01/01/1976 QW03 386 Alias 03-501or504(ON BACK)
QW03-33S $145.00 01/01/1976 QW03 386 Alias 03-501or504(ON BACK)
QW03-51S $178.00 01/01/1976 QW03 386 Alias 03-503(ON BACK)
QW03-52S $178.00 01/01/1976 QW03 386 Alias 03-503(ON BACK)
QW03-61S $198.00 01/01/1976 QW03 386 Alias 03-502(ON BACK)
QW03-62S $198.00 01/01/1976 QW03 386 Alias 03-502(ON BACK)
QW04-21G $275.00 01/01/1976 QW04 386 Alias 04-506(ON BACK)
R11 $98.00 01/01/1976 QW15 309(393) First CASIOTRON watch priced < $100. A bargain!
R14 $138.00 01/01/1976 QW16 386
R16 $89.00 01/01/1976 QW16 386
R17(X1R) $128.00 01/01/1975 QW17 386 First World Time, Counter, Chrono
R19 $79.00 01/01/1976 QW15 309(393)
RGW20-1V $59.95 07/01/1990 QW918 CR2016 100M-Radiaal Graph
RW100 $44.95 04/01/1986 QW570 CR-2016 Rotary Switch, 100M rated
S11 $198.00 01/01/1976 QW16 386
S12 $178.00 01/01/1976 QW16 386
S14(X1S) $198.00 01/01/1976 QW17 386 World Time, Counter, Chrono
S15 $158.00 01/01/1976 QW18 393 First W/Both Lite & Chrono
S16 $148.00 01/01/1976 QW18 393
S20 $145.00 01/01/1976 QW21 393
S21 $168.00 01/01/1976 QW21 393
S220 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW135 BR-2325 Alias S002(ON BACK)7YR.BA
S50W-1C $34.95 11/01/1984 QW211 CR-2016 2 CD TIMERS/SW 50M
S52W $34.95 01/01/1989 QW212 CR2016
S52W-1 $34.95 11/01/1984 QW212 CR-2016 2 COUNTERS/SW/CD TMR. 50M
S830 $26.95 01/01/1980 QW140 BR-2320
SA100 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW436 314 3.75mm Thin Touch Sensor
SA100G-5 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW436 314
SA400 $99.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361
SA410 $99.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361
SA410G $129.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361
SA430 $99.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361
SA430G $129.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361
SA50-1 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361 4.6mm Thin
SA50-2 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361 4.6mm Thin
SA50G-5 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361
SA53-7 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361
SA53G-9 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361
SA55-1A $19.95 01/01/1984 QW145 361
SA55G-1C $24.95 01/01/1984 QW145 361 Titanium Ion Plating
SA60 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW189 726R Solar
SA60G $44.95 01/01/1980 QW189 726R Titanium Ion Plating Solar
SDB300W $44.95 08/01/1986 QW503 CR-2016 30 Lap Memories 50M
SDB300W-1 $44.95 01/01/1989 QW503 CR-2016
SDB300W-1B $44.95 01/01/1989 QW503 CR-2016
SDB30W-1BV $39.95 04/01/1988 QW603 CR1220 30 Lap memories 50M
SDB30W-1V $39.95 04/01/1988 QW603 CR1220 30 lap Mem junior size 50M
SDB500-1D(KM $49.95 02/01/1993 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
SDB500W(CP) $49.95 10/01/1989 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.		 100m
SDB500W-1BV $49.95 07/01/1989 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.		 100M
SDB500W-1C $49.95 06/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
SDB500W-1CV $49.95 02/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
SDB500W-1DCP $49.95 09/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
SDB500W-1DV $49.95 06/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
SDB500W4A $49.95 11/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
SDB500W4B $49.95 11/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
SDB500WB-4 $49.95 08/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
SDB500WB4ACP $49.95 09/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
SDB500WB-4AV $49.95 02/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
SDB500WB4B $49.95 04/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
SDB500WB4BCP $49.95 09/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
SDB500WB-4BV $49.95 02/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
SDB500WB-9V $49.95 01/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
SDB500WB9VCP $49.95 09/01/1992 QW863 CR2016 Lap Memory 30, 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
SKX1000-7AV $59.95 11/01/1991 QW969 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch, ambient temperature range:-4øF to 122øF.
SKX1000B-6V $59.95 07/01/1992 QW969 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch, ambient temperature range:-4øF to 122øF.
SKX1000C-4V $59.95 07/01/1992 QW969 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
stopwatch, ambient temperature range:-4øF to 122øF.
SNK100-9V $129.95 07/01/1992 QW994 SR927Wx2 100M, depth meter (not for scuba diving), uses sensor
technology to determine the depth, duration and maximum duration achieved.
One log memory, stopwatch, and a daily alarm.
STR1000-1AV $79.95 01/01/1991 QW936 CR2016
STR2000C-2V $119.95 10/01/1991 QW949 CR2016 200M, stainless steel, mineral glass, 12/24 hour format, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, stopwatch.
STR2000L-8V $119.95 12/01/1992 QW949 CR2016 200M, stainless steel, mineral glass, 12/24 hour format, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, stopwatch.
STW100-1V $54.95 08/01/1988 QW657 CR-1616 9 Sports game timers!! 100M
SUF100-1V $54.95 06/01/1991 QW942 CR1616 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time/split time/1st-2nd place
times, countdown alarm.
SUF100-1V(KM $54.95 08/01/1991 QW942 CR1616 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net time/split time/1st-2nd place
times, countdown alarm.
SUF110-3CV $49.95 06/01/1992 QW942 CR1616 100M, Surfing timer aqua band, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net
time/split time/1st-2nd place times, countdown alarm.
SUF110-3CVCP $49.95 10/01/1992 QW942 CR1616 100M, Surfing timer aqua band, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net
time/split time/1st-2nd place times, countdown alarm.
SUF110-4BV $49.95 06/01/1992 QW942 CR1616 100M, Surfing timer Flourescent red band, 12/24 hour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring mode: net
time/split time/1st-2nd place times, countdown alarm.
SUF110-9BV $49.95 06/01/1992 QW942 CR1616 100M, Surfing timer Flourescent yellow band, 12/24 hour
formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring
mode: net time/split time/1st-2nd place times, countdown alarm.
SUF110-9BVCP $49.95 10/01/1992 QW942 CR1616 100M, Surfing timer Fluorescent yellow band, 12/24 hour
formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, measuring
mode: net time/split time/1st-2nd place times, countdown alarm.
SW110 $39.95 06/01/1986 QW512 CR-2016 Graphic Timer 50M
SW200-1AV $39.95 01/01/1990 QW874 CR-2016 tachy meter 50M
SW200-4AV $39.95 01/01/1990 QW874 CR-2016 tachy meter 50m
SW200-7AV $39.95 01/01/1990 QW874 CR-2016 tachy meter 50m
SWM100-6GV $89.95 12/01/1992 QW723 SR1120W 100M, purple band, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, swim recorder, distance recorder.
SWM100-7GV $89.95 12/01/1992 QW723 SR1120W 100M, black band, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time
signals, swim recorder, distance recorder.
TC50 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW120 BR-1616 First Resin Touch Sensor
TC500-1 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW119 BR-1616 Touch Sensor W/Cal&Light
TC600 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW119 BR-1616 Touch Sensor W/Cal&Light
TE2500 $129.95 01/01/1980 QW178 BR-2020 TRANSLATOR/WORLD TIME/SW
TGW100-1V $79.95 03/01/1989 QW827 CR-2016 100M, Tri-Graph, 12/24 hour formats, 5 independent daily
alarms, hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, Stainless
steel.		 100M
TGW10G-1V $49.95 12/01/1988 QW827 CR2016 100M, Tri-Graph, 12/24 hour formats, 5 independent daily
alarms, hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.		 100M
TGW10G-1V(CP $49.95 03/01/1991 QW827 CR2016 100M, Tri-Graph, 12/24 hour formats, 5 independent daily
alarms, hourly time signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time.
TK1 $19.95 01/01/1980 QW125 366 Key Chain
TK2 $19.95 06/01/1980 QW125 366 Key Chain Watch
TM11-1AV $34.95 09/01/1992 QW1002 CR1616 50M, Soccer timer, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TM11-1AV(KM) $34.95 10/01/1992 QW1002 CR1616 50M, Soccer timer, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TM11-1BV $34.95 09/01/1992 QW1002 CR1616 50M, Soccer timer, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TM12-3V $34.95 08/01/1992 QW1003 CR1616 50M, Running timer, green band with black case, 12/24 hour
formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch,
pedometer-modes: walking, jogging, pacer signal function.
TM12-9V $34.95 08/01/1992 QW1003 CR1616 50M, Running timer, yellow band with black case, 12/24 hour
formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch,
pedometer-modes: walking, jogging, pacer signal function.
TM14-9V $34.95 08/01/1992 QW1006 CR1616 50M, Bike timer,black band with green case, 12/24 hour
formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown
alarm.
TRI10W-1EV $49.95 06/01/1991 QW721 SR927W 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30 lap times and
three split times, 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30 lap times
and three split times, analog/digital, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TRI10W-1EVKM $49.95 08/01/1991 QW721 SR927W 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30 lap times and
three split times, analog/digital, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TRI10W-3EV $49.95 02/01/1992 QW721 SR927W 50M, Tri sport,
Fluorescent color (green), triathion functions include memory for 30 lap
times and three split times, 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30
lap times and three split times, analog/digital, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TRI10W-4EV $49.95 02/01/1992 QW721 SR927W 50M, Tri sport,
Fluorescent color (pink), triathion functions include memory for 30 lap times
and three split times, 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30 lap
times and three split times, analog/digital, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm,
hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TRI10W-9EV $49.95 02/01/1992 QW721 SR927W 50M, Tri Sport,
Fluorescent color (yellow), triathion functions include memory for 30 lap
times and three split times, 50M, triathion functions include memory for 30
lap times and three split times, analog/digital, 12/24 hour formats, daily
alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TRW100-3BV $49.95 06/01/1992 QW1004 CR1616 100M, Sailing timer, flourescent green , 12/24 gour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TRW100-3BVCP $49.95 10/01/1992 QW1004 CR1616 100M, Sailing timer, fluorescent green , 12/24 gour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TRW100-8(KM) $49.95 03/01/1993 QW1004 CR1616 100M, Sailing timer , 12/24 gour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TRW100-8CV $49.95 06/01/1992 QW1004 CR1616 100M, Sailing timer , 12/24 gour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TRW100-8CVCP $49.95 10/01/1992 QW1004 CR1616 100M, Sailing timer , 12/24 gour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TRW100-9BV $49.95 06/01/1992 QW1004 CR1616 100M, Sailing timer flourescent yellow , 12/24 gour formats,
daily alarm, hourly time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TRW110-1V $49.95 02/01/1993 QW1004 CR1616 100M, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly time signals,
sailing timer, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm,.
TRW20-9V $34.95 10/01/1989 QW861 CR1616 50M, tachymeter, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time
signal, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TRW20-9V(CP) $34.95 02/01/1991 QW861 CR1616 50M, tachymeter, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time
signal, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TRW20-9V(KM) $34.95 03/01/1990 QW861 CR1616 50M, tachymeter, 12/24 hour format, daily alarm, hourly time
signal, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TRW301C-8 $79.95 09/01/1991 QW862 CR1616 100M
TRW301C-8V $79.95 01/01/1990 QW862 CR1616 Yacht timer
TRW301L-2V $99.95 01/01/1990 QW862 CR-1616 Yacht timer leather band
TRW30-1V $44.95 10/01/1989 QW862 CR-1616
TS1000 $49.95 09/01/1982 QW215 BR-2016 Thermometer/WT/SW 100M
TS100-1V $59.95 09/01/1989 QW815 CR1620 100M, 12/24 hour format, thermometer, world time and
temperature data, local temperature memory, 5 daily alarms, hourly time
signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TS100-1V(CP) $59.95 12/01/1992 QW815 CR1620 100M, 12/24 hour format, thermometer, world time and
temperature data, local temperature memory, 5 daily alarms, hourly time
signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TS100-1V(KM) $59.95 06/01/1992 QW815 CR1620 100M, 12/24 hour format, thermometer, world time and
temperature data, local temperature memory, 5 daily alarms, hourly time
signals, stopwatch, countdown alarm.
TS1200 $51.95 10/01/1984 QW515 BR-2016 Thermometer/World Time 100M
TS2000 $59.95 09/01/1982 QW215 BR-2016 Our first Thermometer watch! 50M
TS200-1BV $69.95 06/01/1992 QW987 CR2016 100M, Thermometer, 5 daily alarms, hourly time signals, world
time and temperature data, local temperature memory, stopwatch, countdown
alarm, sunrise and sunset data.
TS200-1BV(KM $69.95 10/01/1992 QW987 CR2016 100M, Thermometer, 5 daily alarms, hourly time signals, world
time and temperature data, local temperature memory, stopwatch, countdown
alarm, sunrise and sunset data.
TS200B-7CV $69.95 09/01/1992 QW987 CR2016 100M, Thermometer, 5 daily alarms, hourly time signals, world
time and temperature data, local temperature memory, stopwatch, countdown
alarm, sunrise and sunset data.
TS3000C $59.95 09/01/1982 QW215 BR-2016 Thermometer/WT/SW 100M
TW7000 $109.95 06/01/1984 QW548 BR-2016 Solid Titanium Case! 100M
TW7000C $99.95 06/01/1984 QW548 BR-2016 Titanium Case 100M
TW7100C $119.95 06/01/1984 QW242 920R Solid Titanium Case, Solar Charging 200M
UC50W $39.95 01/01/1980 QW79 BR-2016 Universal Calendar 50M
UV100-1V $79.95 02/01/1989 QW508 CR-1220 Ultraviolet Ray Meter 50M
VDB1000-1 $249.95 03/01/1991 QW658 CR2016 Plated resin, touch screen, resin, mineral
VQ10-1E1V $79.95 06/01/1992 QW373 SR927W 50M
VQ10-1E2V $79.95 06/01/1992 QW373 SR927W 50M
VQ11-2GV $79.95 06/01/1992 QW731 SR927W 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 1/100 sec.
stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly time signals.
VQ11-4GV $79.95 06/01/1992 QW731 SR927W 50M, analog & digital, 12/24 hour formats, 1/100 sec.
stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly time signals.
VQ12-2V $79.95 06/01/1992 QW373 SR927W 50M
W10 $19.95 07/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016 50M
W100 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW106 BR-2320 Alias H110(On Back) 100M
W10SC $24.95 04/01/1985 QW415 CR-2016 50M
W11 $19.95 01/01/1989 QW203 370 50M
W11-1A $19.95 01/01/1980 QW203 370 50M
W11C-1B $29.95 01/01/1980 QW203 370 W11 With Compass 50M
W11C-1C $29.95 01/01/1980 QW203 370 W11 With Compass 50M
W14 $21.95 06/01/1986 QW596 CR-2016 50M
W150 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW106 BR-2320 Alias H101(On Back) 100M
W150C $54.95 01/01/1980 QW106 BR-2320 Alias H101(On Back) 100M
W15-1A $24.95 11/01/1984 QW189 726R Solar/6.5mm Thin 50M
W15-1B $24.95 11/01/1984 QW189 726R Solar/6.5mm Thin 50M
W18 $34.95 11/01/1987 QW596 CR-2016 50M
W200 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320 100M
W20-1 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW152 BR-2016 50M
W21 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW152 BR-2016 Metal Bezel Or Ring 50M
W22 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW194 BR-2016 50M
W23-1 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW248 BR-2016 50M
W24 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW248 BR-2016 50M
W25 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW181 BR-2016 4 ALARMS 50M
W250 $54.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320 Stainless Steel 100M
W250C-1 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW108 BR-2320 100M
W26 $29.95 04/01/1984 QW248 BR2016 50M
W26(KM) $29.95 01/01/1989 QW690 CR-2016 50M
W26B(KM) $29.95 01/01/1989 QW690 CR-2016 50M
W26B-1BV $29.95 06/01/1988 QW690 CR2016 50M
W27 $34.95 07/01/1983 QW189 726R Solar 50M
W30 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW152 BR-2016 Stainless Steel 50M 50M
W300 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW106 BR-2320 100M
W34 $29.95 01/01/1989 QW415 CR2016 50M, Stainless Steel, Men’s watersports
W34A-1A $29.95 11/01/1984 QW415 CR-2016 50M, Stainless Steel, Men’s watersports
W350-1 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW152 BR-2016 Stainless Steel 100M
W350C-1 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW152 BR-2016 100M
W35-1B $34.95 01/01/1980 QW248 BR-2016 Stainless Steel 50M
W36 $34.95 11/01/1983 QW248 BR-2016 Stainless Steel 50M
W40 $39.95 09/01/1987 QW203 370 50M
W400-1 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW106 BR-2320 100M
W450-1 $49.95 01/01/1980 QW248 BR-2016 Stainless Steel W/Plastic Bezel 100M
W450C-1 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW248 BR-2016 100M
W48B-1AV $29.95 09/01/1988 QW549 CR2016 Black w/blue buttons 50M
W48B-1AV(KM) $29.95 08/01/1991 QW549 CR2016 50M, Black w/ blue buttons
W500 $39.95 01/01/1989 QW211 CR-2016 100M
W500-1 $39.95 01/01/1985 QW211 CR-2016 2 CD Timers/SW 100M
W500-F4 $39.95 07/01/1983 QW211 CR-2016 Red Buttons/Striped Band 100M
W500-F8 $39.95 07/01/1983 QW211 CR-2016 Grey Buttons/Striped Band 100M
W500-F9 $39.95 07/01/1983 QW211 CR-2016 Yellow Buttons/Striped Band 100M
W50U $34.95 06/01/1987 QW643 CR1616 World Time w/map 50M
W50U-1V $34.95 01/01/1989 QW643 CR-1616
W51 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW106 BR-2320
W510 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW212 CR-2016
W520U-1V $39.95 01/01/1988 QW643 CR-1616 World map 100M
W54US-1V $29.95 12/01/1988 QW814 CR2016 US Zonetimer W/Map 100M
W54US-1V(CP) $29.95 05/01/1990 QW814 CR-2016 50M, US Zonetimer W/Map 100M
W58-1A $21.95 11/01/1988 QW590 CR-2016 50M
W58-1AV $21.95 01/01/1989 QW590 CR2016 50M
W59-1V $21.95 11/01/1989 QW590 CR2016 50M
W59-1V(CP) $21.95 10/01/1991 QW590 CR2016 50M
W59-1V(KM) $21.95 06/01/1992 QW590 CR2016 50M
W61 $39.95 01/01/1980 QW81 BR-2320 STAINLESS STEEL 50M
W700 $34.95 05/01/1984 QW548 BR-2016 100M
W700C $29.95 01/01/1980 QW548 BR-2016 W700 W/Compass 100M
W700SC $29.95 01/01/1980 QW548 CR-2016 Compass/Light 100M
W70B-1A $21.95 09/01/1988 QW596 CR-2016 50M
W70B-1AV $21.95 01/01/1989 QW596 CR2016
W70B-1AV(CP) $21.95 10/01/1991 QW596 CR2016
W70B-1AV(KM) $21.95 06/01/1992 QW596 CR2016
W70B-1B $21.95 11/01/1988 QW596 CR-2016 50M
W70B-1BV $21.95 12/01/1989 QW596 CR2016 50M
W71-1V $29.95 07/01/1989 QW549 CR2012 Reminder Mark 50M
W71-1V(CP) $29.95 10/01/1991 QW549 CR-2012 Reminder Mark 50M
W71-1V(KM) $29.95 12/01/1989 QW549 CR2012 Reminder Mark 50M
W720-1V $39.95 07/01/1989 QW549 CR2012 Reminder mark, Men’s watersports 100M
W720-1V(CP) $39.95 10/01/1989 QW549 CR2012 Reminder mark, Men’s watersports 100M
W720-1V(KM) $39.95 06/01/1992 QW549 CR2012 Reminder mark, Men’s watersports 100M
W720-9V $39.95 01/01/1988 QW549 CR-2012 Yellow,Reminder mark, Men’s watersports 100M
W725-9V $39.95 06/01/1992 QW1000 CR2016 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time signal,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark display.
W725-9V(KM) $39.95 02/01/1993 QW1000 CR2016 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time signal,
1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark display.
W726B-3V $39.95 09/01/1992 QW1000 CR2016 100M, black & green, 12/24 hour formats, multi function
alarm, hourly time signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time,
reminder mark display.
W726B-3V(KM) $39.95 03/01/1993 QW1000 CR2016 100M, black & green, 12/24 hour formats, multi function
alarm, hourly time signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time,
reminder mark display.
W726B-9V $39.95 10/01/1992 QW1000 CR2016 100M, 12/24 hour formats, multi function alarm, hourly time
signal, 1/100 sec. stopwatch, countdown alarm, dual time, reminder mark
display.
W74-1V $26.95 07/01/1990 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W74-1V(CP) $26.95 02/01/1991 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W74-1V(KM) $26.95 08/01/1991 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W750 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW248 BR-2016 Stainless Steel 100M
W750C $34.95 01/01/1980 QW248 BR-2016 100M
W760 $39.95 01/01/1989 QW548 CR-2016 Plastic
W760-1 $39.95 04/01/1985 QW548 CR-2016 Stainless Steel 100M
W760C-1 $34.95 04/01/1985 QW548 CR-2016 Stainless Steel 100M
W76-1V $31.95 10/01/1990 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W780C $39.95 03/01/1987 QW549 CR2012 100M, Stainless steel
W780C-1V(B) $39.95 05/01/1991 QW549 CR2012 100M Stainless Steel
W78-1V $19.95 10/01/1991 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W78-1V(KM) $19.95 06/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W79A-1AV $19.95 02/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W79A-1AV(CP) $19.95 02/01/1993 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W79A-1AV(KM) $19.95 06/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W79C-2V $19.95 02/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W79C-2V(CP) $19.95 03/01/1993 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W79C-2V(KM) $19.95 06/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W79C-4V $19.95 02/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W79C-4V(KM) $19.95 06/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W79C-9V $19.95 02/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W79C-9V(CP) $19.95 02/01/1993 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W79C-9V(KM) $19.95 06/01/1992 QW593 CR2016 50M, water resistant, 12/24 hour formats, daily alarm, hourly
time signals, 1/100 sec. stopwatch
W80US-1V $49.95 12/01/1990 QW938 CR2016
W80US-1V(CP) $49.95 09/01/1992 QW938 CR2016
W81-1AV $29.95 11/01/1991 QW967 CR1220
W81-1AV(KM) $29.95 06/01/1992 QW967 CR1220
W850-1 $54.95 01/01/1980 QW242 920R 5 Alarms/Solar/SW/CDT 100M
W850-2 $54.95 01/01/1980 QW242 920R 5 Alarms/Solar/SW/CDT 100M
W850C $49.95 01/01/1980 QW242 920R W850 W/Plastic Band 100M
W90 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW195 BR-2325 Chrome Plated 50M
W95-1AV $44.95 06/01/1991 QW945 CR2016 50M
W95-1AV(KM) $44.95 08/01/1991 QW945 CR2016 50M
WH28 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW495 BR-2016 Hi-Temp(-10C TO 70C)
WL10-1V $34.95 12/01/1991 QW617 Solar(XR7926W) 2nd battery-XR7926W
WS70 $69.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361 SLIM 50M 50M
WS71 $59.95 01/01/1980 QW145 361 SLIM 50M 50M
WS77 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW448 361 6.2mm Thin/Stainless 50M
WS80-1 $34.95 01/01/1980 QW189 726R Solar/Stainless 50M
WS82 $44.95 01/01/1980 QW189 726R Solar/6.2mm Thin 50M
WW31C-1 $24.95 01/01/1980 QW494 CR-2016 LO-TMP(-30C–50C)COMP 50M
WW34 $29.95 01/01/1980 QW494 CR-2016 STNLS/(-30C TO 50C) 50M
WW5100C-1 $64.95 01/01/1980 QW491 CR-2320 G-Shock/Lo-Temp 200M
XC30-1CV $49.95 12/01/1987 QW504 CR-2016 -22 TO 122 Degrees Rated 50M