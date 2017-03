#Register All Macro MAXITER = 50000 & FUNCTION PBMain Register i AS LONG , k AS LONG DIM found AS LONG , iter AS LONG DIM flags ( MAXITER ) AS LONG DIM start AS DOUBLE , finish AS DOUBLE DIM a AS STRING PRINT MAXITER "iterations" start = TIMER FOR iter = 1 TO MAXITER found = 0 FOR i = 0 TO MAXITER flags ( i ) = 0 NEXT FOR i = 2 TO MAXITER IF flags ( i ) = 0 THEN ' found a prime Incr found FOR k = i + i TO MAXITER STEP i flags ( k ) = 1 NEXT END IF NEXT NEXT finish = TIMER PRINT found; "primes in" ; INT ( ( finish - start ) * 1000 ) ; "ms." INPUT A END FUNCTION