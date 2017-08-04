;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . model tiny . stack 64 . code org 100h ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . startup ;Parse command-line options mov ax , word ptr ds : [ 82h ] . switch ax . case 'h-' , 'H-' , '?-' , 'h/' , 'H/' , '?/' call ShowHelp . endc . case 'r-' , 'R-' , 'r/' , 'R/' mov dx , offset acReset call PrintText call DoReset . endc . default call DoIt . endsw . exit ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DoIt proc ;Print current time call GetCurrentTime call GetAlarmTime ;If last time is zero, force automatic reset mov ax , word ptr [ lSecondsA ] mov dx , word ptr [ lSecondsA + 2 ] . if ( dx == 0 ) . if ( ax == 0 ) call DoReset . endif . endif ;386 if @ cpu and 1000b movzx ax , iHour else xor ah , ah mov al , iHour endif mov si , 2 call PrintNumber0 mov al , ':' call PrintChar ;386 if @ cpu and 1000b movzx ax , iMinute else xor ah , ah mov al , iMinute endif mov si , 2 call PrintNumber0 mov al , ':' call PrintChar ;386 if @ cpu and 1000b movzx ax , iSecond else xor ah , ah mov al , iSecond endif mov si , 2 call PrintNumber0 mov dx , offset acStart call PrintText ;Substract seconds from startup seconds ;386 if @ cpu and 1000b mov eax , dword ptr [ lSeconds ] mov ebx , dword ptr [ lSecondsA ] sub eax , ebx xor edx , edx mov ebx , 3600 div ebx else mov ax , word ptr [ lSeconds ] mov dx , word ptr [ lSeconds + 2 ] mov bx , word ptr [ lSecondsA ] mov cx , word ptr [ lSecondsA + 2 ] sub ax , bx sbb dx , cx mov bx , 3600 div bx endif ;mov word ptr [lSecondsE], ax ;mov word ptr [lSecondsE+2], dx ;mov ax, word ptr [lSecondsE] ;mov dx, word ptr [lSecondsE+2] ;Print hours elapsed call PrintNumber mov ax , dx mov dx , offset acHour call PrintText ;Print minutes elapsed xor dx , dx mov bx , 60 div bx call PrintNumber mov ax , dx mov dx , offset acMinute call PrintText ;Print seconds elapsed call PrintNumber mov dx , offset acSecond call PrintText ;Return xor al , al ret DoIt endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DoReset proc uses ax xor al , al out 70h , al in al , 71h xchg ah , al mov al , 1 out 70h , al xchg ah , al out 71h , al ;Check CMOS is present xchg ah , al mov al , 1 out 70h , al in al , 71h . if ( al != ah ) mov dx , offset acNoCMOS call PrintText . exit . endif mov al , 2 out 70h , al in al , 71h xchg ah , al mov al , 3 out 70h , al xchg ah , al out 71h , al mov al , 4 out 70h , al in al , 71h xchg ah , al mov al , 5 out 70h , al xchg ah , al out 71h , al call GetAlarmTime ret DoReset endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ShowHelp proc mov dx , offset acCopyright call PrintText call ReadChar mov dx , offset acCrLf call PrintText ;Return mov al , - 1 ret ShowHelp endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ;386 if @ cpu and 1000b GetCurrentTime proc uses eax bx else GetCurrentTime proc uses ax bx dx endif xor al , al out 70h , al in al , 71h call BCD2Bin mov iSecond , al mov al , 2 out 70h , al in al , 71h call BCD2Bin mov iMinute , al mov al , 4 out 70h , al in al , 71h call BCD2Bin . if ( al > 81h ) sub al , 75h . endif mov iHour , al ;Fill lSeconds with total number of seconds ;386 if @ cpu and 1000b movzx ax , iSecond else xor ah , ah mov al , iSecond endif mov word ptr [ lSeconds ] , ax ;386 if @ cpu and 1000b movzx ax , iMinute else xor ah , ah mov al , iMinute endif mov bx , 60 mul bx add word ptr [ lSeconds ] , ax ;386 if @ cpu and 1000b movzx eax , iHour mov ebx , 3600 mul ebx add dword ptr [ lSeconds ] , eax else xor ah , ah mov al , iHour mov bx , 3600 mul bx add word ptr [ lSeconds ] , ax adc word ptr [ lSeconds + 2 ] , dx endif ret GetCurrentTime endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- if @ cpu and 1000b GetAlarmTime proc uses eax bx else GetAlarmTime proc uses ax bx dx endif mov al , 1 out 70h , al in al , 71h call BCD2Bin mov iSecondA , al mov al , 3 out 70h , al in al , 71h call BCD2Bin mov iMinuteA , al mov al , 5 out 70h , al in al , 71h call BCD2Bin . if ( al > 81h ) sub al , 75h . endif mov iHourA , al ;Fill lSeconds with total number of seconds ;386 if @ cpu and 1000b movzx ax , iSecondA else xor ah , ah mov al , iSecondA endif mov word ptr [ lSecondsA ] , ax ;386 if @ cpu and 1000b movzx ax , iMinuteA else xor ah , ah mov al , iMinuteA endif mov bx , 60 mul bx add word ptr [ lSecondsA ] , ax ;386 if @ cpu and 1000b movzx ax , iHourA mov ebx , 3600 mul ebx add dword ptr [ lSecondsA ] , eax else xor ah , ah mov al , iHourA mov bx , 3600 mul bx add word ptr [ lSecondsA ] , ax adc word ptr [ lSecondsA + 2 ] , dx endif ret GetAlarmTime endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ;Number in AL BCD2 Bin proc uses bx ; ( (bcd & 0xF0) >> 1) + ( (bcd & 0xF0) >> 3) + (bcd & 0xf)]. ; (bcd / 16) * 10) + (bcd & 0xf) mov ah , al and al , 0f0h shr al , 1 mov bl , al mov al , ah and al , 0f0h ;186 if @ cpu and 10b shr al , 3 else rept 3 shr al , 1 endm endif add bl , al mov al , ah and al , 0fh add bl , al mov al , bl ret BCD2 Bin endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ;Text in DX PrintText proc uses ax mov ah , 9 int 21h ret PrintText endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ;Returns char in AL ReadChar proc mov ah , 8 int 21h ret ReadChar endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ;Char in AL PrintChar proc uses dx mov ah , 2 mov dl , al int 21h ret PrintChar endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ;Number in AX PrintNumber proc uses ax bx cx dx xor cx , cx mov bx , 10 . repeat xor dx , dx div bx ;divide by ten push ax add dl , '0' ;convert dl to ascii pop ax ;restore ax push dx ;digits are in reversed order, must use stack inc cx ;remember how many digits we pushed to stack test ax , ax ;if ax is zero, we can quit . until zero? ;jnz ;cx is already set mov ah , 2 ;2 is the function number of output char in the DOS Services. PrintNumberLoop : pop dx ;restore digits from last to first int 21h ;calls DOS Services loop PrintNumberLoop ret PrintNumber endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ;Number in AX, Digits in SI PrintNumber0 proc uses ax bx cx dx xor cx , cx mov bx , 10 . repeat xor dx , dx div bx ;divide by ten push ax add dl , '0' ;convert dl to ascii pop ax ;restore ax push dx ;digits are in reversed order, must use stack inc cx ;remember how many digits we pushed to stack test ax , ax ;if ax is zero, we can quit . until zero? ;jnz ;cx is already set ;mov ah, 2 ;2 is the function number of output char in the DOS Services. push cx sub si , cx . if ( si > 0 ) mov cx , si mov dl , '0' mov ah , 2 PrintNumber0Loop0 : int 21h ;fast DOS output loop PrintNumber0Loop0 . endif pop cx mov ah , 2 PrintNumber0Loop : pop dx ;restore digits from last to first int 21h ;calls DOS Services loop PrintNumber0Loop ret PrintNumber0 endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- .data lSeconds dd ? lSecondsA dd ? ;lSecondsE dd ? ;iYear dw ? ;iMonth db ? ;iDay db ? iHour db ? iMinute db ? iSecond db ? iYearA dw ? iMonthA db ? iDayA db ? iHourA db ? iMinuteA db ? iSecondA db ? acStart db " up " , '$' acHour db " hour, " , '$' acMinute db " minute, " , '$' acSecond db " second, " acEnd db "1 user, load average: 0.00, 0.00, 0.00" , 13 , 10 , '$' acCrLf db 13 , 10 , '$' acReset db "Uptime counter reseted to zero." , 13 , 10 , '$' acNoCMOS db "No CMOS available to write." , 13 , 10 , '$' acCopyright db 13 , 10 db "UPTIME R2.40 (c) 2017 by Javier Gutierrez Chamorro (Guti)" , 13 , 10 db "Display system uptime under DOS" , 13 , 10 , 10 acHelp db "UPTIME displays DOS uptime, by automatically detecting when it was firstly" , 13 , 10 db "booted, mimicing its UNIX counterparts." , 13 , 10 , 10 db "Syntax is: UPTIME [-h|-r]" , 13 , 10 , 10 db "Examples:" , 13 , 10 , 10 db " UPTIME -h" , 13 , 10 db " Shows this help screen." , 13 , 10 , 10 db " UPTIME -r" , 13 , 10 db " Forces reseting the counter. Useful if it is not automatically detected" , 13 , 10 db " properly during startup." , 13 , 10 , 10 db "More information at:" , 13 , 10 db " http://nikkhokkho.sourceforge.net/static.php?page=UPTIME" , 13 , 10 db "Press ENTER to continue..." db '$' end