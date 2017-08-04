No hace mucho que os hablaba de Uptime para DOS, y que publiqué la versión 1.00 y la 1.10, un sencillo programa escrito en FAST, y que replicaba el comando uptime de UNIX.
El desarrollo empezó muy bien, con una eficiencia casi de ensamblador, pero contando con la ventaja de las estructuras de alto nivel. Hasta que me topé con el impedimento de las conversiones entre números de 16 y 32 bit, y con el maldito bug de mod32.
Entonces me planteé escribir la versión 2.00 en ensamblador. Menos de 150 lineas en código FAST, no parecían gran cosa en ensamblador. Así que comencé con JWASM (Japheth’s Watcom Assembler), un ensamblador y enlazador al mismo tiempo, compatible con MASM, de código abierto y que se contruyó sobre la base de Open Watcom Assembler (WASM / OWASM).
Durante el desarrollo descubrí UASM antes HASM y antes HJWASM, un fork de JWASM que había quedado abandonado, y que me inspiró nuevas motiviaciones a la hora de programar. También tuve ocasión de probar ASMC, otro fork paralelo también de JWASM.
Al final, esas menos de 150 lineas, se convirtieron en casi 500 lineas de ensamblador en Uptime 2.10, incluyendo funciones genéricas como la impresión de caracteres, de cadenas, o la conversión de BCD a decimal. Finalmente, esas 500 lineas de assembly, resultaron ser el programa más largo que había hecho a tan bajo nivel, desde hace casi 20 años, y aunque tuve que reaprender, fue curioso ver como hay cosas que nunca se olvidan.
A pesar de ello, el ejecutable resultante, se redujo de 2.005 bytes en FAST a 1.310 bytes con ensamblador, todo ello a pesar de las nuevas características que aproveché para añadir:
– Nueva opción -r para forzar la inicialización.
– Ayuda más completa.
– Comprobación de CMOS mejorada.
Finalmente, quedó un pequeño programita, con unos requisitos mínimos, que hoy en día os parecerían increíbles, y que lo harían funcionar en un PC de 1983 sin problemas:
– Sistema operativo compatible MS-DOS 2.0 o superior.
– CPU 8088 o superior.
– 3 Kb. de espacio libre en disco/disquette.
– 4 Kb. de memoria convencional disponible.
Como de costumbre, tenéis tanto en la página oficial como en Sourceforge el código fuente completo y los ejecutables, pero por lo que pudiera pasar, lo copio también aquí (3 Kb. en formato ZIP). Para aquellos que tengáis curiosidad de la pinta que tiene el código FAST, lo pongo completo a continuación:
;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- .model tiny .stack 64 .code org 100h ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- .startup ;Parse command-line options mov ax, word ptr ds:[82h] .switch ax .case 'h-', 'H-', '?-', 'h/', 'H/', '?/' call ShowHelp .endc .case 'r-', 'R-', 'r/', 'R/' mov dx, offset acReset call PrintText call DoReset .endc .default call DoIt .endsw .exit ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DoIt proc ;Print current time call GetCurrentTime call GetAlarmTime ;If last time is zero, force automatic reset mov ax, word ptr [lSecondsA] mov dx, word ptr [lSecondsA+2] .if (dx == 0) .if (ax == 0) call DoReset .endif .endif ;386 if @cpu and 1000b movzx ax, iHour else xor ah, ah mov al, iHour endif mov si, 2 call PrintNumber0 mov al, ':' call PrintChar ;386 if @cpu and 1000b movzx ax, iMinute else xor ah, ah mov al, iMinute endif mov si, 2 call PrintNumber0 mov al, ':' call PrintChar ;386 if @cpu and 1000b movzx ax, iSecond else xor ah, ah mov al, iSecond endif mov si, 2 call PrintNumber0 mov dx, offset acStart call PrintText ;Substract seconds from startup seconds ;386 if @cpu and 1000b mov eax, dword ptr [lSeconds] mov ebx, dword ptr [lSecondsA] sub eax, ebx xor edx, edx mov ebx, 3600 div ebx else mov ax, word ptr [lSeconds] mov dx, word ptr [lSeconds+2] mov bx, word ptr [lSecondsA] mov cx, word ptr [lSecondsA+2] sub ax, bx sbb dx, cx mov bx, 3600 div bx endif ;mov word ptr [lSecondsE], ax ;mov word ptr [lSecondsE+2], dx ;mov ax, word ptr [lSecondsE] ;mov dx, word ptr [lSecondsE+2] ;Print hours elapsed call PrintNumber mov ax, dx mov dx, offset acHour call PrintText ;Print minutes elapsed xor dx, dx mov bx, 60 div bx call PrintNumber mov ax, dx mov dx, offset acMinute call PrintText ;Print seconds elapsed call PrintNumber mov dx, offset acSecond call PrintText ;Return xor al, al ret DoIt endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DoReset proc uses ax xor al, al out 70h, al in al, 71h xchg ah, al mov al, 1 out 70h, al xchg ah, al out 71h, al ;Check CMOS is present xchg ah, al mov al, 1 out 70h, al in al, 71h .if (al != ah) mov dx, offset acNoCMOS call PrintText .exit .endif mov al, 2 out 70h, al in al, 71h xchg ah, al mov al, 3 out 70h, al xchg ah, al out 71h, al mov al, 4 out 70h, al in al, 71h xchg ah, al mov al, 5 out 70h, al xchg ah, al out 71h, al call GetAlarmTime ret DoReset endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ShowHelp proc mov dx, offset acCopyright call PrintText call ReadChar mov dx, offset acCrLf call PrintText ;Return mov al, -1 ret ShowHelp endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ;386 if @cpu and 1000b GetCurrentTime proc uses eax bx else GetCurrentTime proc uses ax bx dx endif xor al, al out 70h, al in al, 71h call BCD2Bin mov iSecond, al mov al, 2 out 70h, al in al, 71h call BCD2Bin mov iMinute, al mov al, 4 out 70h, al in al, 71h call BCD2Bin .if (al > 81h) sub al, 75h .endif mov iHour, al ;Fill lSeconds with total number of seconds ;386 if @cpu and 1000b movzx ax, iSecond else xor ah, ah mov al, iSecond endif mov word ptr [lSeconds], ax ;386 if @cpu and 1000b movzx ax, iMinute else xor ah, ah mov al, iMinute endif mov bx, 60 mul bx add word ptr [lSeconds], ax ;386 if @cpu and 1000b movzx eax, iHour mov ebx, 3600 mul ebx add dword ptr [lSeconds], eax else xor ah, ah mov al, iHour mov bx, 3600 mul bx add word ptr [lSeconds], ax adc word ptr [lSeconds+2], dx endif ret GetCurrentTime endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- if @cpu and 1000b GetAlarmTime proc uses eax bx else GetAlarmTime proc uses ax bx dx endif mov al, 1 out 70h, al in al, 71h call BCD2Bin mov iSecondA, al mov al, 3 out 70h, al in al, 71h call BCD2Bin mov iMinuteA, al mov al, 5 out 70h, al in al, 71h call BCD2Bin .if (al > 81h) sub al, 75h .endif mov iHourA, al ;Fill lSeconds with total number of seconds ;386 if @cpu and 1000b movzx ax, iSecondA else xor ah, ah mov al, iSecondA endif mov word ptr [lSecondsA], ax ;386 if @cpu and 1000b movzx ax, iMinuteA else xor ah, ah mov al, iMinuteA endif mov bx, 60 mul bx add word ptr [lSecondsA], ax ;386 if @cpu and 1000b movzx ax, iHourA mov ebx, 3600 mul ebx add dword ptr [lSecondsA], eax else xor ah, ah mov al, iHourA mov bx, 3600 mul bx add word ptr [lSecondsA], ax adc word ptr [lSecondsA+2], dx endif ret GetAlarmTime endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ;Number in AL BCD2Bin proc uses bx ; ( (bcd & 0xF0) >> 1) + ( (bcd & 0xF0) >> 3) + (bcd & 0xf)]. ; (bcd / 16) * 10) + (bcd & 0xf) mov ah, al and al, 0f0h shr al, 1 mov bl, al mov al, ah and al, 0f0h ;186 if @cpu and 10b shr al, 3 else rept 3 shr al, 1 endm endif add bl, al mov al, ah and al, 0fh add bl, al mov al, bl ret BCD2Bin endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ;Text in DX PrintText proc uses ax mov ah, 9 int 21h ret PrintText endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ;Returns char in AL ReadChar proc mov ah, 8 int 21h ret ReadChar endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ;Char in AL PrintChar proc uses dx mov ah, 2 mov dl, al int 21h ret PrintChar endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ;Number in AX PrintNumber proc uses ax bx cx dx xor cx, cx mov bx, 10 .repeat xor dx, dx div bx ;divide by ten push ax add dl, '0' ;convert dl to ascii pop ax ;restore ax push dx ;digits are in reversed order, must use stack inc cx ;remember how many digits we pushed to stack test ax, ax ;if ax is zero, we can quit .until zero? ;jnz ;cx is already set mov ah, 2 ;2 is the function number of output char in the DOS Services. PrintNumberLoop: pop dx ;restore digits from last to first int 21h ;calls DOS Services loop PrintNumberLoop ret PrintNumber endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ;Number in AX, Digits in SI PrintNumber0 proc uses ax bx cx dx xor cx, cx mov bx, 10 .repeat xor dx, dx div bx ;divide by ten push ax add dl, '0' ;convert dl to ascii pop ax ;restore ax push dx ;digits are in reversed order, must use stack inc cx ;remember how many digits we pushed to stack test ax, ax ;if ax is zero, we can quit .until zero? ;jnz ;cx is already set ;mov ah, 2 ;2 is the function number of output char in the DOS Services. push cx sub si, cx .if (si > 0) mov cx, si mov dl, '0' mov ah, 2 PrintNumber0Loop0: int 21h ;fast DOS output loop PrintNumber0Loop0 .endif pop cx mov ah, 2 PrintNumber0Loop: pop dx ;restore digits from last to first int 21h ;calls DOS Services loop PrintNumber0Loop ret PrintNumber0 endp ;-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- .data lSeconds dd ? lSecondsA dd ? ;lSecondsE dd ? ;iYear dw ? ;iMonth db ? ;iDay db ? iHour db ? iMinute db ? iSecond db ? iYearA dw ? iMonthA db ? iDayA db ? iHourA db ? iMinuteA db ? iSecondA db ? acStart db " up " , '$' acHour db " hour, " , '$' acMinute db " minute, " , '$' acSecond db " second, " acEnd db "1 user, load average: 0.00, 0.00, 0.00", 13, 10, '$' acCrLf db 13, 10, '$' acReset db "Uptime counter reseted to zero.", 13, 10, '$' acNoCMOS db "No CMOS available to write.", 13, 10, '$' acCopyright db 13, 10 db "UPTIME R2.40 (c) 2017 by Javier Gutierrez Chamorro (Guti)", 13, 10 db "Display system uptime under DOS", 13, 10, 10 acHelp db "UPTIME displays DOS uptime, by automatically detecting when it was firstly", 13, 10 db "booted, mimicing its UNIX counterparts.", 13, 10, 10 db "Syntax is: UPTIME [-h|-r]", 13, 10, 10 db "Examples:", 13, 10, 10 db " UPTIME -h", 13, 10 db " Shows this help screen.", 13, 10, 10 db " UPTIME -r", 13, 10 db " Forces reseting the counter. Useful if it is not automatically detected", 13, 10 db " properly during startup.", 13, 10, 10 db "More information at:", 13, 10 db " http://nikkhokkho.sourceforge.net/static.php?page=UPTIME", 13, 10 db "Press ENTER to continue..." db '$' end
#1 by bianamaran on 4 de Agosto de 2017 - 13:04
Citar
mod call call mod mod call call mod… Me mareo. Currazo que te has pegado Guti, me quito el sombrero.
#2 by Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro (Guti) on 4 de Agosto de 2017 - 14:39
Citar
Gracias bianamaran. Es un trabajo más sencillo de lo que parece una vez tienes cierta soltura. Eso sí, utilidad práctica muy poca, pero reconozco que he disfrutado mucho programándolo y puliéndolo.
Date cuenta, que se utilizan ciertas construcciones de alto nivel: .if, .while, .case… ¡Imagina la pinta que habría tenido sin ellas!