(No Ratings Yet)

Este fin de semana, iba a descargar las ROMs y CHDs actualizados para MAME. Llevaba sin actualizarlo unos 3 años, y ya tocaba. Los tiempos han cambiado, y ahora las descargas son mucho más sencillas gracias al esfuerzo del Internet Archive, pero siguen siendo enormes. Hablamos de 500 Gb. comprimidos en ZIP, 60 Gb. para las ROM, y 440 Gb. para los CHD, es decir, al menos 50 horas de transferencia ininterrumpida.

Desde los tiempos de Opera 12, que incluso soportaba descargas por Bittorrent, los navegadores se han simplificado tanto, que lo máximo que permiten, es parar la descarga, y volverla a continuar cuando nos interese. Pero solamente, mientras el navegador esté abierto, ya que si lo cerramos, se perderá todo el progreso. Esto ocurre en Chrome, y el resto de navegadores basados en Webkit como Opera o Vivaldi y otros.

Tampoco nos permiten limitar el ancho de banda que queremos utilizar de nuestra conexión, de manera que no se sature al ocuparla entera, y podamos trabajar normalmente mientras descargamos en segundo plano. Por supuesto, hay extensiones que permiten continuar nuestros downloads aunque cerremos el navegador, sin embargo, resulta extraño que sea una función que no venga de serie.

Probé también con Shareaza, y descubrí que no soportaba el protocolo HTTPS. También revisé algunos gestores de descargas portables, y me encontré con que la mayoría de ellos reservaban el espacio para el archivo completo al inicial la descarga. Aunque a priori puede parecer ventajoso, escribir el archivo completo al principio, porque ayuda a reducir la fragmentación, no suele tener sentido, ya que lo que descargamos, suelen ser archivos temporales que eliminaremos una vez descomprimidos o instalados, así que nos da igual que estén fragmentados. El inconveniente de reservar el espacio, es que tendremos al disco duro trabajando a tope durante más de una hora, y en ese tiempo, nuestro equipo será inusable, al estar ocupadas las transferencias con tanto trasiego.

Es decir, que necesitaba, lo que creo que la mayoría de usuarios necesitamos:

1) Poder parar las descargas, y continuarlas más adelante, incluso habiendo apagado el ordenador.

2) Poder limitar el ancho de banda que usarían los archivos para descargarse.

3) No escribir el archivo completo al principio.

Entonces me acordé de WGET, la clásica herramienta de UNIX y Linux, dedicada precisamente a las descargas. Lo más complicado, y no lo fue mucho, fue conseguirla, ya que por ejemplo el proyecto GNU for Windows, lleva años sin actualizar los binarios. Por fortuna, encontré a Jernej Simončič, que incluso ofrece ejecutables para Win64, y enlazados con las últimas versiones de OpenSSL. Como además, es una herramienta por linea de comandos, el consumo de recursos es mínimo.

Así que nada tan fácil, como ejecutar una orden parecida a esta:

wget –continue –limit-rate 1500k https://ia801508.us.archive.org/25/items/MAME_0.185_ROMs_merged/MAME_0.185_ROMs_merged.zip

Donde el modificador continue indica que queremos que las descargas se puedan reanudar (resume), y –limit-rate limita el ancho de banda usado a 1200 Kb. por segundo. Al final de este artículo, encontrarás de todas formas la referencia de wget completa.

GNU Wget 1.19.1, a non-interactive network retriever. Usage: wget [OPTION]... [URL]... Mandatory arguments to long options are mandatory for short options too. Startup: -V, --version display the version of Wget and exit -h, --help print this help -b, --background go to background after startup -e, --execute=COMMAND execute a `.wgetrc'-style command Logging and input file: -o, --output-file=FILE log messages to FILE -a, --append-output=FILE append messages to FILE -d, --debug print lots of debugging information -q, --quiet quiet (no output) -v, --verbose be verbose (this is the default) -nv, --no-verbose turn off verboseness, without being quiet --report-speed=TYPE output bandwidth as TYPE. TYPE can be bits -i, --input-file=FILE download URLs found in local or external FILE --input-metalink=FILE download files covered in local Metalink FILE -F, --force-html treat input file as HTML -B, --base=URL resolves HTML input-file links (-i -F) relative to URL --config=FILE specify config file to use --no-config do not read any config file --rejected-log=FILE log reasons for URL rejection to FILE Download: -t, --tries=NUMBER set number of retries to NUMBER (0 unlimits) --retry-connrefused retry even if connection is refused -O, --output-document=FILE write documents to FILE -nc, --no-clobber skip downloads that would download to existing files (overwriting them) -c, --continue resume getting a partially-downloaded file --start-pos=OFFSET start downloading from zero-based position OFFSET --progress=TYPE select progress gauge type --show-progress display the progress bar in any verbosity mode -N, --timestamping don't re-retrieve files unless newer than local --no-if-modified-since don't use conditional if-modified-since get requests in timestamping mode --no-use-server-timestamps don't set the local file's timestamp by the one on the server -S, --server-response print server response --spider don't download anything -T, --timeout=SECONDS set all timeout values to SECONDS --dns-timeout=SECS set the DNS lookup timeout to SECS --connect-timeout=SECS set the connect timeout to SECS --read-timeout=SECS set the read timeout to SECS -w, --wait=SECONDS wait SECONDS between retrievals --waitretry=SECONDS wait 1..SECONDS between retries of a retrieval --random-wait wait from 0.5*WAIT...1.5*WAIT secs between retrievals --no-proxy explicitly turn off proxy -Q, --quota=NUMBER set retrieval quota to NUMBER --bind-address=ADDRESS bind to ADDRESS (hostname or IP) on local host --limit-rate=RATE limit download rate to RATE --no-dns-cache disable caching DNS lookups --restrict-file-names=OS restrict chars in file names to ones OS allows --ignore-case ignore case when matching files/directories -4, --inet4-only connect only to IPv4 addresses -6, --inet6-only connect only to IPv6 addresses --prefer-family=FAMILY connect first to addresses of specified family, one of IPv6, IPv4, or none --user=USER set both ftp and http user to USER --password=PASS set both ftp and http password to PASS --ask-password prompt for passwords --use-askpass=COMMAND specify credential handler for requesting username and password. If no COMMAND is specified the WGET_ASKPASS or the SSH_ASKPASS environment variable is used. --no-iri turn off IRI support --local-encoding=ENC use ENC as the local encoding for IRIs --remote-encoding=ENC use ENC as the default remote encoding --unlink remove file before clobber --keep-badhash keep files with checksum mismatch (append .badhash) --metalink-index=NUMBER Metalink application/metalink4+xml metaurl ordinal NUMBER --metalink-over-http use Metalink metadata from HTTP response headers --preferred-location preferred location for Metalink resources Directories: -nd, --no-directories don't create directories -x, --force-directories force creation of directories -nH, --no-host-directories don't create host directories --protocol-directories use protocol name in directories -P, --directory-prefix=PREFIX save files to PREFIX/.. --cut-dirs=NUMBER ignore NUMBER remote directory components HTTP options: --http-user=USER set http user to USER --http-password=PASS set http password to PASS --no-cache disallow server-cached data --default-page=NAME change the default page name (normally this is 'index.html'.) -E, --adjust-extension save HTML/CSS documents with proper extensions --ignore-length ignore 'Content-Length' header field --header=STRING insert STRING among the headers --max-redirect maximum redirections allowed per page --proxy-user=USER set USER as proxy username --proxy-password=PASS set PASS as proxy password --referer=URL include 'Referer: URL' header in HTTP request --save-headers save the HTTP headers to file -U, --user-agent=AGENT identify as AGENT instead of Wget/VERSION --no-http-keep-alive disable HTTP keep-alive (persistent connections) --no-cookies don't use cookies --load-cookies=FILE load cookies from FILE before session --save-cookies=FILE save cookies to FILE after session --keep-session-cookies load and save session (non-permanent) cookies --post-data=STRING use the POST method; send STRING as the data --post-file=FILE use the POST method; send contents of FILE --method=HTTPMethod use method "HTTPMethod" in the request --body-data=STRING send STRING as data. --method MUST be set --body-file=FILE send contents of FILE. --method MUST be set --content-disposition honor the Content-Disposition header when choosing local file names (EXPERIMENTAL) --content-on-error output the received content on server errors --auth-no-challenge send Basic HTTP authentication information without first waiting for the server's challenge HTTPS (SSL/TLS) options: --secure-protocol=PR choose secure protocol, one of auto, SSLv2, SSLv3, TLSv1 and PFS --https-only only follow secure HTTPS links --no-check-certificate don't validate the server's certificate --certificate=FILE client certificate file --certificate-type=TYPE client certificate type, PEM or DER --private-key=FILE private key file --private-key-type=TYPE private key type, PEM or DER --ca-certificate=FILE file with the bundle of CAs --ca-directory=DIR directory where hash list of CAs is stored --crl-file=FILE file with bundle of CRLs --pinnedpubkey=FILE/HASHES Public key (PEM/DER) file, or any number of base64 encoded sha256 hashes preceded by 'sha256//' and separated by ';', to verify peer against --random-file=FILE file with random data for seeding the SSL PRNG HSTS options: --no-hsts disable HSTS --hsts-file path of HSTS database (will override default) FTP options: --ftp-user=USER set ftp user to USER --ftp-password=PASS set ftp password to PASS --no-remove-listing don't remove '.listing' files --no-glob turn off FTP file name globbing --no-passive-ftp disable the "passive" transfer mode --preserve-permissions preserve remote file permissions --retr-symlinks when recursing, get linked-to files (not dir) FTPS options: --ftps-implicit use implicit FTPS (default port is 990) --ftps-resume-ssl resume the SSL/TLS session started in the control connection when opening a data connection --ftps-clear-data-connection cipher the control channel only; all the data will be in plaintext --ftps-fallback-to-ftp fall back to FTP if FTPS is not supported in the target server WARC options: --warc-file=FILENAME save request/response data to a .warc.gz file --warc-header=STRING insert STRING into the warcinfo record --warc-max-size=NUMBER set maximum size of WARC files to NUMBER --warc-cdx write CDX index files --warc-dedup=FILENAME do not store records listed in this CDX file --no-warc-compression do not compress WARC files with GZIP --no-warc-digests do not calculate SHA1 digests --no-warc-keep-log do not store the log file in a WARC record --warc-tempdir=DIRECTORY location for temporary files created by the WARC writer Recursive download: -r, --recursive specify recursive download -l, --level=NUMBER maximum recursion depth (inf or 0 for infinite) --delete-after delete files locally after downloading them -k, --convert-links make links in downloaded HTML or CSS point to local files --convert-file-only convert the file part of the URLs only (usually known as the basename) --backups=N before writing file X, rotate up to N backup files -K, --backup-converted before converting file X, back up as X.orig -m, --mirror shortcut for -N -r -l inf --no-remove-listing -p, --page-requisites get all images, etc. needed to display HTML page --strict-comments turn on strict (SGML) handling of HTML comments Recursive accept/reject: -A, --accept=LIST comma-separated list of accepted extensions -R, --reject=LIST comma-separated list of rejected extensions --accept-regex=REGEX regex matching accepted URLs --reject-regex=REGEX regex matching rejected URLs --regex-type=TYPE regex type (posix) -D, --domains=LIST comma-separated list of accepted domains --exclude-domains=LIST comma-separated list of rejected domains --follow-ftp follow FTP links from HTML documents --follow-tags=LIST comma-separated list of followed HTML tags --ignore-tags=LIST comma-separated list of ignored HTML tags -H, --span-hosts go to foreign hosts when recursive -L, --relative follow relative links only -I, --include-directories=LIST list of allowed directories --trust-server-names use the name specified by the redirection URL's last component -X, --exclude-directories=LIST list of excluded directories -np, --no-parent don't ascend to the parent directory Mail bug reports and suggestions to