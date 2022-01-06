The Naked Watchmaker 12 preguntas (12 questions)

El maestro relojero Peter Speake, al que conocí en 2019 como parte del proyecto Stoic Watches, decidió centrarse en su actividad dentro de The Naked Watchmaker. Como forma de divulgar la relojería, entre otras actividades, invitan a protagonistas a responder sus famosas 12 questions (12 preguntas), una manera en que los lectores podamos conocer algo de la historia y la vida de relojeros, periodistas, y directivos del sector.

En esta ocasión le ha tocado a un servidor, podéis leerlo en Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro (Watch Blogger Spain). Fue una entrevista que se llevó a cabo en inglés, pero no os preocupéis porque aquí os la ofrezco traducida al español acompañada de la versión original.

Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro propietario de javiergutierrezchamorro.com la web con temática relojera más importante en español

1. Describe brevemente tu infancia.

Viví una infancia bastante común. Nací en 1975 y viví la expansión de la electrónica de consumo, por lo que, como la mayoría de los niños de esa época, me encantaban los televisores en color, las vídeos, las consolas portátiles y, sobre todo, los ordenadores personales y los relojes digitales. Aquel tipo de innovaciones que nos hicieron creer en un futuro brillante y sorprendente por venir. Cosas que estaban cambiando rápidamente.

En la colegio recuerdo cómo año tras año era fácil ver el reloj de pulsera de última generación que superaba a su predecesor, tal vez regalado como una compra de un viaje de negocios. Visto en retrospectiva, no era algo tan diferente a lo que vemos ahora con los smartphones y los smartwatches.

2. ¿De niño tenías alguna ambición?

Siempre me gustaron los coches, así que durante mi infancia quería ser piloto de carreras. Cuando me di cuenta de que no era tan fácil, lo cambié por ser científico. La ciencia siempre me ha interesado. Después descubrí la informática y la programación, que si bien no se consideraba un trabajo real en los años 80, terminó siendo mi profesión desde entonces.

3. ¿Cuál es tu primer recuerdo importante de cuando eras niño?

Aunque no era consciente, me sentí bastante atraído por los relojes. Recuerdo mi primer reloj, un viejo Sandoz de cuerda manual que me regaló mi padre. Supongo que lo consiguió en un mercado callejero. Aquel reloj me hacía sentir como un adulto.

También recuerdo como releía 20 o 30 veces el manual de instrucciones de mi primer reloj digital (un Casio F-87W), y cada vez me asombraba más de todas sus funciones.

Finalmente, tengo recuerdos de mí sentado en una silla frente a mi primer ordenador personal, un Sinclair ZX Spectrum, con el que pasé muchas horas.

4. ¿Alguna vez has tenido otra profesión?

Soy el tipo de persona a la que le gustan sólo unas pocas cosas. Pero entre esas pocas cosas, soy un apasionado notable. Cuando algo te apasiona, tiendes a dominarlo, no importa el tiempo que dediques a estudiarlo porque no es un esfuerzo, sino algo que te agrada. Así es como acabé trabajando en tecnología cuando tenía 20 años. Creo que pasamos mucho tiempo trabajando, así que espero que todos tengamos la oportunidad de disfrutar nuestra jornada laboral y ser felices con lo que hacemos.

En cuanto a mi web, responde a la necesidad de comunicarme y también al hecho de que me gusta escribir. Cuando aparecieron los weblogs, naturalmente comencé el mío, sin ninguna expectativa detrás, simplemente expresándome.

5. ¿Qué te hizo decidir ir en la dirección en la que se encuentra actualmente?

Empecé a escribir sobre cosas que me gustaban. Al principio eran sobre todo tecnología, retroinformática y coches. Con el paso del tiempo (abrí mi web en 2003), pasé al afeitado clásico, a los instrumentos de escritura y, por supuesto, a los relojes, que actualmente representan alrededor del 70% de los contenidos que publico.

Los relojes combinan varias facetas al mismo tiempo. Tienen el diseño, la ingeniería (tanto en términos de tecnología como de técnica), pero también la filosofía subyacente del tiempo y el aspecto humano. Un reloj es algo que cubre una necesidad, pero al mismo tiempo, algo que puedes disfrutar 16 horas al día (24 si duermes con él).

6. ¿Cuál es el peor trabajo que has tenido que hacer?

La parte más decepcionante de administrar una web que lidera la comunidad de habla hispana es que te enfrentas a personas que solo se mueven por su propio interés. Buscan tu colaboración y cuando la tienen, se olvidan de todo lo que prometieron.

De todos modos, me alegra decir que esos son la excepción, y formar parte de la industria me ha permitido mantener relaciones a largo plazo con muchos de sus protagonistas. Personas a las que admiro y respeto, y comparten ese sentimiento recíproco.

7. ¿Cuál ha sido el momento más difícil de tu vida hasta ahora y cómo lo superaste?

Como dije, esto no es un trabajo, sino un hobby. Aun así, dedico más de 20 horas a la semana gestionando todo (escribir textos, hacer fotos, responder comentarios, resolver correos electrónicos, actualizar el servidor…). Exactamente igual que si fuera un trabajo de media jornada. Es difícil compaginarlo con un trabajo de la vida real, la familia y otras cosas que te gustan.

Cuando todo coincide y tu trabajo requiere que inviertas más tiempo, tu familia te espera para comer y tus amigos necesitan tu tiempo; no voy a mentir, se vuelve abrumador y te preguntas si vale la pena todo el sacrificio.

8. ¿Quién ha tenido la mayor influencia en ti?

Yo era un ávido lector de revistas de automóviles impresas. Sus pruebas te hacían sentir como si estuvieras conduciendo tú mismo. Iban al supermercado y lo cargaban, luego medían los tiempos por vuelta en un circuito, y al final lo colocaban en el dinamómetro para verificar su potencia.

Decidí escribir sobre relojes de esa manera, la forma en que quería leer las reseñas pero que nadie parecía estar haciendo. Un contenido que agregará valor al lector, que de alguna manera le brindará una idea completa del reloj. Desde los temas más sencillos como sus tamaños, hasta los más complejos como la reserva de marcha, la precisión o el lume. Sin olvidar el concepto del modelo o la historia de la marca.

Hoy en día todavía no puedo entender por qué la mayoría de las pruebas de relojes se quedan en la superficie. Rara vez los colocan en un cronocomparador ni los usan a diario antes de escribir la review.

Si no lo hacen, ¿cómo pueden escribir una prueba real y de confianza sobre cómo es el reloj?

9. ¿De qué estás más orgulloso?

Probablemente del crecimiento de mi web. Porque implica más contenido y de mayor calidad; sin olvidar a la comunidad que lo rodea, muy participativa y con valiosos aportes.

Se necesitan reseñas profesionales y me alegro de haber sido yo quien las está cubriendo. Cuando alguien publica un comentario solamente para darme las gracias porque tenía una pregunta y no encontró la respuesta en ningún lado, siento el orgullo de que hago las cosas bien.

10. ¿Qué consejo le darías a alguien que esté pensando en tomar un camino similar al tuyo?

Lea alentaría para que lo hicieran. Crear contenido de alto valor, y comunicarlo para así compartir tu pasión y tu conocimiento, es algo que hace a las personas mejores, y en general contribuye a hacer del mundo un lugar mejor. Hay mucho margen de mejora y nunca se sabe quién aportará las nuevas ideas.

Mis consejos serían: Da lo máximo de ti mismo, se constante y prepárate para trabajar duro.

11. Nombra tres cosas en tu lista de deseos.

Hay un dicho español que afirma que antes de morir deberías montar en globo, tener un hijo, plantar un árbol y escribir un libro.

Hace algunos años, hubiera dicho que escribir un libro. Por alguna razón, está en la lista de deseos de la mayoría de las personas. Ahora he escrito, no uno, sino seis libros de “A contrarreloj. Paul Davis”, un investigador privado ficticio que se especializa en recuperar relojes. Es muy interesante cuando alguien a quien los relojes no le decían nada, pero después de leerlo le empezaron a gustar. Lo contrario también es cierto, los entusiastas de los relojes que no solían leer, pero reemprendieron el hábito debido a las novelas.

Ya planté algunos árboles, tengo un hijo y no me gustan los globos. Quizás mi próxima etapa sea crear mi propia marca de relojes. No muy original, pero es el sueño de la mayoría de nosotros.

12. ¿Dónde crees que estará la industria relojera dentro de 10 años?

En la década de 1970, la crisis del cuarzo que todos conocemos fue una sorpresa. Sin embargo los relojes no desaparecieron, solo evolucionaron.

Hace diez años, la popularización de los teléfonos inteligentes hizo que la mayoría de la gente dejara de usar reloj. Pero poco después de eso, se lanzaron los relojes y las pulseras inteligentes y los que no usaban reloj comenzaron a usarlos.

Ahora veo la esperanza en los jóvenes que comienzan a usar un reloj convencional. No importa si es un Casio digital o un humilde Seiko 5 mecánico. Cuando sean mayores, probablemente seguirán disfrutando de los relojes. Esto prueba la semilla que impulsará a los relojes a seguir existiendo en el futuro.

Por supuesto, los dispositivos personales se volverán cada vez más avanzados: mayor duración de la batería, más funciones y tal vez abandonando nuestra muñeca y convirtiéndose en parte de nosotros.

Pero un reloj clásico sigue siendo la mejor manera de ver la hora porque está “siempre encendido”, los relojes son cada vez algo menos necesarios y más placentero.

Esto hará que los relojes mecánicos se trasladen a la esfera del lujo para poder sobrevivir. En definitiva es algo que ya estamos viendo, y un problema para los jóvenes que no podrán permitírselos, y por tanto no desarrollarán la pasión relojera futura. Como sorpresa adicional, las micromarcas chinas acudieron al rescate y comenzaron a ofrecer relojes de a un precio que se decía que era imposible para las marcas establecidas, pero que resultó asequible para la mayoría. Todo se compensa.

Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro owner at javiergutierrezchamorro.com) the most popular watch related site written in Spanish.

1. Describe briefly your childhood.

I lived a quite common childhood. Being born in 1975 I lived the expansion of consumer electronics, so as most child at that time I got enchanted by color TVs, videorecorders, portable consoles, and especially personal computers and digital watches. Those kinds of innovations that made us believe in a brilliant and amazing future to come. Things that were changing fast.

At school I remember how year by year was easy to see the latest state-of-the-art wristwatch gifted as a purchase from a business trip. In retrospective, not so different as what we see now with smartphones and smartwatches.

2. As a child did you have any driving ambition?

I always loved cars, so during my childness I willed to be a racing driver. When I noticed that would not be that easy, I changed my mind for being a scientist. Science has been always between my interest. After that I discovered computers and programming, which even if not considered as real job in the 80s, it ended being my profession since then.

3. What is your first significant memory as a child?

Maybe if I was not yet aware of that, I felt quite enthusiastic about watches. I recall my first timepiece, an old hand-wound Sandoz given to me by my father. I guess he got it from a street market or something. That watch made me feel like an adult.

Also reading for 20 or 30 times the instructions manual of my first digital watch (a Casio F-87W), and each time I was more and more amazed about its functions.

Finally, I have memories of me sitting down on a chair in front of my first personal computer, a Sinclair ZX Spectrum, where I spent lots of hours.

4. Have you ever had another profession?

I am the kind of person who likes only a few things. But among those few things, I am remarkable passionate. When you love something, you tend to be proficient on that, there is not matter on the time you spend studying it because it is not and effort but something that pleases you. This is how I ended working on technology when I was 20. I believe we spend lots of time working, so hope everyone would have the chance to enjoy its workday and being happy with what they do.

Regarding my website I it responds to the need of communicating and also to the fact I like writing. When weblogs appeared I naturally started mine, without any expectations behind, just expressing myself.

5. What made you decide to go in the direction you are currently in?

I started writing about things I liked. At the beginnings they were mostly technology, retro-computing and cars. As the time passed (I opened my website back in 2003), I switched to classic shaving, writing instruments and of course watches, which currently represent about 70% of the contents I publish.

Watches combine several facets at the same time. They have the design, the engineering (both in terms of technology and technique), but also the philosophy behind the time, and the human side. A watch is something that covers a need, but at the same time, something you can enjoy 16 hours per day (24 if you sleep with it).

6. What’s the worst job you’ve had to do?

Most disappointing part of running a site that leads the Spanish spoken community is that you face with people that are only driven by their interest. They look for your collaboration and when they have it, they forget everything they promised.

Anyway, I am happy to say that those are the exception, and forming part of the industry have allowed me to keep long-terms relationships with lots of their protagonists. People to whom I admire and respect, and that is a reciprocal feeling.

7. What’s been the hardest moment in your life so far, and how did you overcome it?

As I said, this is not a job, but a hobby. Even so, I spend more than 20 hours a week managing everything (writing text, taking pictures, answering comments, replying emails, updating the server…). Same as if it was a half-time job. It is difficult to coexist with a real-world job, your family, and other things you like.

When everything matches and your work require you to invest extra time, your family waits for you to lunch, and your friends need your time; I am not going to lie, it gets overwhelming and you wonder if it is worth all the sacrifice.

8. Who has had the strongest influence on you?

I was an avid reader of printed car magazines. Their reviews made you feel like you were driving yourself. They went to the supermarket and loaded it, then they measured lap times in a circuit, and at the end they placed it on the dynamometer to check its power.

I decided to write about watches in that manner, the way I wanted to read reviews but that no one seemed to be creating. A content that will add value to the reader, that somehow will provide him with a complete idea of the timepiece. From the simpler topics such as its sizes, to the most complex like the power reserve, the accuracy or the lume. Not forgetting the concept of the model or the history of the brand.

Nowadays I still cannot understand why most of watch tests stay on the surface of the watch. Timepieces are rarely placed on a timegrapher nor worn on a daily basis before writing the review.

If they do not do that, how can they write a real and trusty review on how the watch is?

9. What are you most proud of?

Probably about the growth of the site. Because it implies more content, with higher quality, and not forgetting the community around it, very participative and with valuable contributions.

There is a need for professional-alike reviews, and I am glad it has been me who is covering them. When someone just comments to say thank you because he had a question and did not find the answer anywhere, I feel the pride of doing things well.

10. What advice would you give to a 20 something someone thinking of taking a similar path as you?

For sure I will encourage them to do so. Create high value content, and communicate it in order to share your passion and your knowledge, is something that makes people better, and on average is a contribution to improve the world. There is lots of room for improvement and you never know who would supply the ideas.

My advices would be: Try to do your best, be constant and prepare to work hard.

11. Name three things on your bucket list.

There is a saying in Spanish that claims before you die you should ride a balloon, have a child, plant a tree and write a book.

Some years ago, I would say to write a book. For some reason this is on the bucket list of most people. Now I have written, not one, but six books of “A contrarreloj. Paul Davis” saga, a fictional private investigator which specializes in recovering watches. It is very engaging when someone says that watches were not in his mind, but after reading he started to like them. The opposite is also true, wristwatch enthusiasts that were not used to read, but restarted the habit due to the novels.

I already planted some trees, have a child, and do not like the ballooning. Maybe my next stage will be creating my own watch brand. Not very original, but the dream of most of us.

12. Where do you think the watch industry is going to be in 10 years time.

On the 1970s the quartz crisis we all know surprised to everyone. But watches did not disappear, just evolved.

Ten years ago, the growth of the smartphones made most people stop wearing a watch. But soon after that, the smartwatches and smartbands launched and the ones who were not wearing a watch started to wear a smart.

Now I see the hope in the form of young guys who start wearing a conventional watch. No matter if they are a digital Casio or humble mechanical Seiko 5. When they get older, probably will continue enjoying watches. This reflects the seed that will impulse watches to continue existing in the future.

Of course, personal devices will get more and more advanced: longer battery lives, more functions, and maybe going out of our wrist and becoming part of us.

Even though a classic watch is still the best way to see the time because it is “always on”, watches are becoming less a need a more pleasure.

Probably this will cause mechanical watches to move to the luxury sphere to survive. Definitively is something we are already seeing, and a problem for young people that will not be able to afford them, and thus will not develop the watchmaking passion. As an additional surprise, the Chinese microbrands came to the rescue, and started offering entry-level watches at a price that was told to be impossible for the established brands yet affordable for most. Everything gets compensated.

