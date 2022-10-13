Interview to Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro at Aegaon Watches

En Aegaon Watches quedaron tan satisfechos con la review del Peacemaker 53 que me pidieron mi permiso para traducirla al inglés y al estonio, y así incorporarla en uno de los magazines en papel que puntualmente editan. Para ponerme en contexto, ya que aún siendo muy conocido entre medios de comunicación relojeros en español soy un total desconocido en habla inglesa me sugirieron entrevistarme.

Huelga decir que acostumbrado a tratar con los verdaderos protagonistas de la relojería, estar yo en primer plano me resultaba enormemente satisfactorio. Lo cierto es que me había olvidado por completo de ese proyecto, nunca llegué a recibir una copia de la publicación de Aegaon, así que cuando organizándome me encontré con todo el material original, decidí preservarlo y publicarlo aquí mismo.

Por razones evidentes la entrevista se llevó a cabo en inglés, pero a diferencia de lo ocurrido con The Naked Watchmaker he optado por no traducirla al idioma español. Como podéis suponer, la traducción representa un trabajo enorme, y pienso que en este espacio yo no debo ser el protagonista, sino que mi cometido es ser un altavoz de los relojes, y sus responsables; siendo ellos los que deban «hablar».

Mi agradecimiento por tanto a AegaOn Watches, tanto por haber querido contar conmigo como por los relojes especiales que producen.

Interview to Javier Gutiérrez Chamorro

Hi Javier. First of all, thank you very much for being here. To the ones that may do not know you, please introduce yourself a bit.

Thank you. Well, my name is Javier, I am 45 years old and I am currently living in Barcelona (Spain). Professionally I am in the IT area, nothing to do with watches as you can see. Back in 2004 I started writing my personal blog at javiergutierrezchamorro.com, since it was personal it allowed me the freedom to write about anything I would like: computers, cars, writing instruments, traditional shoes, classic shaving, and of course watches. At that time, it was the first personal pages available in Spain, and currently I would say it is among the oldest ones still being updated regularly and running.

It is getting about 70K visits/month, and figures are increasing at 50% rate yearly which means that people like it.

How did you started with watches and how many pieces do you have in your collection?

Like most of the aficionados I felt passion for watches since being a child. There were a lot of mystery in timepieces. Tiny gadgets that you could wear on your wrist, but that was plenty of complexity. I started with a hand winding watch, and loved how the tic-tac sounded, the experience of winding it each morning. Then the quartz become popular and I got some digital watches. They sounded like the future, amazing features and accuracy that you could wear every time.

I continued in the mainstream horology, then followed by the affordable quartz chronographs that offer functions, sporty looks as well as elegance. But to be honest I though that mechanical timepieces were a matter of the past. Watches that were only available in high end and luxury brands.

When internet was widely available for watch enthusiastic, about 2005 I discovered that there were still hand wound and automatic watches available. Surprisingly they were not expensive at all; the only problem was that they were not available in local watch shops. Maybe they thought that those “obsolete” watches have not market and that people will be satisfied with quartz powered only. Internet made easier to got those watches, typically Seiko 5 and Orient Tri-Star that were selling fine in emerging markets but that did not come here nor to Europe.

My current watch collection is exceeding the a hundred. I use to change the watch daily or two times per day. Actually, it is a bit more complicated. During the week I get one to three mechanical pieces I will wear and rotate them during 7 days. Eventually I add a quartz or two. So, most of my watches are worm at lest one time during the year.

Regarding a wrist watch I look for different things. First of all, the watch needs to be functional, this means that should be readable and should be accurate. If those ones are not present, we are not talking about watches but other articles, maybe jewelry.

Then there is the design, you need to like it and it should add something different. Having so many watches if you have one timepiece resembling another one, you will end not using any of the two.

And finally, there is its technique. A good movement, good materials, good finishing’s, everything targeted to delight you when wearing or when just looking at that watch.

A watch is a metaphor of terms that are distant and may sound unrelated. First is the design and the engineering. The ability to build a god object that would be moving continuously and accurately during lots of years. The other is the philosophy, the hands moving only forward and counting the time we have lived, including our learnings and our experiences.

And regarding our AEGAON Peacemaker 53. Why did you choose it?

When I got the Tabula Rasa some years ago, I was directly impressed with the Peacemaker. The PM is an eye-candy watch: its size, but also its huge skeletonized dial. An impressive watch that I was not sure it would suit me (my wrist is about 17,5cm only).

When you wear the Peacemaker, you know that people will look at you. Not only because its size, but also because the awesome and striking dial. I tend to be discreet, do not like people looking at me nor stand out from the crowd. You realize that this is a matter of attitude, and to wear the PM first you need to prepare yourself to do that. Once done you noticed you are more confident of yourself, stronger. You feel a bit better that you were. Pretty much what you reflect in your “True characters” section.

Built quality is what one could expect of a watch with that price tag. First quality materials and finishing’s, but also providing a very reliable and well decorated hand-winding movement, something not easy to find in watch brands today.

How does one become a watch reviewer and what is all about?

I cannot consider myself a watch reviewer. I am only an individual wanting to share his passion for watches. Of course, I review watches because I love them, but I also review fountain pens and other objects. When I think on the word “watch reviewer” I imagine websites that make their living with watches. They are more like magazines and at the end they do not use to be transparent because they are earning money reviewing them. Brands will not pay again if they read the watch was not good enough in the review.

I am sure all of you know such sites, there are a few in each country. At the end they do not add any value because all of them ends saying that all watches are good.

Fortunately, I do not need to write about watches to earn any income, as said at the beginning I do my career in a different sector. This allows me to write only about watches I like, and thus enjoy the huge amount of effort a review like that requires. It is not business but pleasure for me. Surely, I analyze the bad things of a watch too, but I am very careful… One thing maybe attribute or characteristics I may not like, while others are objectively a defect. I make clear what is a personal opinion and what is the result of the analysis.

Nowadays there is an over-offer of any kind of product, including watches. At first glance all watches or all cars may seem the same, but they are not. There is a lack of information available, both in paper and in digital format. But people need trusty information before doing a purchase, something that will make him know the basic criteria to decide what to get according to their preferences and personal taste.

There is a demand of going beyond the object. Knowing the history of the brand, the challenges during its design and a justification of the decisions taken. A fully understanding of what the goof is. I like to communicate, but what I like most is when I get feedback (comments in the site, emails, …) that demonstrate that readers like the stories and that are glad to learn. Maybe they only needed a good professor…

It is not easy to drive a website like mine. I try to update it with 2-3 posts each week. Have written more than 3,100 articles since the beginning, almost 700 watch related and over than 300 with high quality watch reviews. This implies spending lots of spare hours creating contents. While others watch Netflix or lay on the couch I prefer to be more “productive”, to help the need or the curiosity to others.

Things are moving today to social networks (Facebook, Instagram) or even videos (Youtube). Are you going to move there? What do you think?

Agree on that. People is spending more and more time on social networks, but on my opinion, they have one fundamental problem. They are focused in news and latest contents. Publications of one year ago are for sure still available, but almost impossible to find. This is ironic because for instance my Tabula Rasa review is actual today, the same as it was in 2019 when I wrote it. People only need Google or the search engine of their preference to find it.

The other drawback I see is everything pushed to FB (or TW or IG) ends belonging to the social network. They may decide to erase everything or to sell it to another company and you do not have an easy mechanism to backup the information you authored. Having your own website, you keep the control and are free to use it what do want. I could decide to transform all my watch reviews in a PDF file and that would be possible since I have access to all of them. If they were in Facebook instead that will not be possible.

Regarding videos, as well as podcasts, they are very interesting. There are only a few who like to read, we were discussing about that a couple of days ago. So, a video is the perfect mechanism for them. But on the other hand, there is a lot of people that does not have the time to view a 20 minutes video with the review. The text is better for them because they can read it while waiting in the doctor or while going at job in the train.

Of course, the best approach would be publishing the reviews as text but also in video. I have done some in that way to test it. The time needed to do the video and the text doubles, which means that creating both formats will end in having half of watch reviews. I still think that people prefer more variety, more watches showcased that having both formats.

It is known that you are writing other watch related materials. Books maybe?

Haha, yes. I am the author of “A contrarreloj. Paul Davis”, which at the moment contains of six books of about 400 pages each. Paul Davis is a fictional detective, a private investigator. But what makes him different is that he is specialized in watches. So instead of resolving murders he investigates watch robberies.

Books are available on the Amazon Marketplace, but as of yet, only in Spanish. Sadly, no AEGAON has yet appeared in his adventures but I guess the Peacemaker 65 would be a good choice, not sure if for a hero or a villain.

Which watch are now wearing?

I was wearing the AEGAON Peacemaker continuously for more than a week to get the perfect impression of it. In normal circumstances I will be wearing a different timepiece today, but I am still with it. It is not a matter of being politically correct, but to find the proper moment for the proper watch. Same as you carefully choose and elegant watch when going to a wedding, or a sporty piece when going biking, in an AEGAON interview you choose also the perfect watch: The PM53.

Thank you very much for this interesting interview, Javier.

A pleasure. I am very happy you have decided to invite me here.