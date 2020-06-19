Hace unos meses estuve con Ricardo Zamora Rojas de RzRWatches, si bien con el ciclo de entrevistas a relojeras españolas estamos llegando a su fin, puesto que salvo un par que hay pendientes, todos aquellos que mostraron interés ya han sido entrevistados.

Así que un poco como hice con Entrevista a Matthew Cule de CuleM Watches, esta entrevista se ha llevado a cabo en inglés, y de igual forma, a riesgo de doblar la cantidad de trabajo, os la ofrezco tanto en castellano como en su idioma original. El protagonista no es español en este caso, esa es la novedad de esta entrega, aunque es alguien que por lo que pude ver con su Formex Pilot Automatic Chronograph, tiene mucho que aportar en el mundo de la relojería. Os presento a Raphaël Granito CEO de Formex Watch.

Entrevista a Raphaël Granito de Formex Swiss Watches







Raphaël, un placer tenerte aquí. Estoy encantado con vuestro Pilot Automatic Chronograph.

Hola Javier, lo mismo digo, gracias por tomarte tu tiempo en la detallada reseña del Pilot Chronograph. En la muñeca es toda una declaración de intenciones, ¿verdad?

Tu implicación en la industria relojera te viene de familia. Tu padre, un italiano que emigró a Suiza, comenzó a trabajar en la industria relojera, y entonces llegó un momento en que fundó su propia compañía: Dexel, una marca especializada en el suministro de componentes de relojería (fornituras). Parece que tu has seguido sus pasos porque en 2015, te hiciste con el control de Formex Watch. ¿Por qué decidiste dar ese paso? ¿No hubiera sido mejor continuar ascendiendo en Dexel? Quizás en ese caso Dexel sería reconocida hoy en día como una marca de relojes herramienta.

Cuando trabajaba en el departamento de desarrollo de productos de Dexel, empecé a gestionar proyectos de relojes completos por primera vez. Trabajaba en cada aspecto del reloj, a diferencia de inicialmente que nos enfocamos principalmente en las especialidades de la compañía, como cajas complejas de alta gama y sistemas elaborados de hebilla y brazalete. Realmente me gustó la perspectiva holística de diseñar y desarrollar relojes completos, así que cuando surgió la oportunidad de tomar el control de Formex, la aproveché. Lanzar una marca propia bajo Dexel significaría desviarse del negocio principal de la empresa y al mismo tiempo competir con sus mejores clientes, lo que realmente no promovería el interés y las fortalezas de la compañía. Tenemos una estrecha colaboración con Dexel y, a veces utilizamos el desarrollo de productos de Formex para probar nuevas ideas y conceptos que se le ocurrieron a mi padre. Esto da como resultado algunas características de vanguardia reales en los relojes Formex que a menudo son las primeras del mundo. Un buen ejemplo es nuestra hebilla Essence Leggera hecha 100% de compuesto de fibra de carbono con un sistema patentado de ajuste fino que también es una primicia mundial.

Y algunos de los componentes de los relojes Formex, todavía los crea la empresa de tu padre. Así que de algún modo, sigue siendo un negocio familiar.

Sí, obviamente es un gran beneficio para nosotros poder utilizar la capacidad intelectual y la maquinaria de Dexel. Siempre puedo pedirle consejo a mi padre y él es el primero en ver nuestros nuevos diseños, prototipos y relojes terminados. Siempre es un momento emocionante y especial para mí cuando le muestro algo por primera vez.

Formex estuvo desde su fundación en 1999 muy relacionada con las carreras, la aviación y los deportes. Y tú, también eres deportista y amante de las carreras. ¿Es por eso que te sentiste identificado con la marca?

Sí, puedo identificarme completamente con el ADN de Formex y también lo hemos desarrollado para adaptarlo más a la acción y los deportes extremos como el esquí de estilo libre y el ciclismo de montaña, aventuras de paracaidismo y récords mundiales, etc.

Es sorprendente que no persiguieras la adquisición de Formex, sino que fuera el anterior dueño quien viniera a ti y para hacerte una oferta. Conociste bien a Hans-Peter Grädel, el fundador y propietario anterior cuando era cliente de Dexel. ¿Qué crees que vio en ti?

No era un cliente exactamente, pero sí colaboramos durante bastante tiempo y es un veterano de la industria relojera con un tesoro de conocimiento sobre el desarrollo y la fabricación de productos. Siempre tuvimos una relación muy amigable y estaba buscando a alguien para continuar con su trabajo y su legado. Me alegra que haya confiado en nosotros con eso y que cuando le presento nuestros nuevos desarrollos, tengo la sensación de que no lamenta su decisión.

Se sabe que el propietario anterior era un excelente ingeniero, pero no tenía el mismo nivel de éxito en la gestión de las áreas de marketing. ¿Sigue involucrado en la marca? ¿Qué pensaron las personas cercanas a la marca Formex cuando tomaste el control y comenzaste a cambiar casi cualquier cosa?

Nunca fue una marca enorme y siempre había un puñado de personas trabajando para Formex. Incluso hasta a día de hoy, mantenemos al relojero un antiguo ingeniero de ETA. Ella es de gran ayuda y la experiencia y el conocimiento que aporta a la marca son muy útiles.

El Sr. Grädel y sus socios tuvieron bastante éxito durante algunos años, pero después de la crisis de 2008, las empresas nunca volvieron a los mismos niveles. Creo que aprecian la pasión y el trabajo que ponemos en la marca ahora y les gusta la nueva dirección en la que dirigimos la marca.

He leído que te apasionaron los relojes desde tu infancia. Que comenzaste a diseñar y desarrollar relojes a la edad de 7 años. ¿Cómo es posible?

Naturalmente, no tenía una carrera desde los 7 años, pero en mis vacaciones escolares siempre se me permitía ir y «trabajar» a la empresa. Me dieron tareas de ensamblaje o hice trabajos simples de pulido y recuerdo que siempre lo disfruté mucho. Eso me despertó las ganas de explorar más la industria relojera a medida que maduraba y terminé trabajando en el departamento técnico de Dexel antes de comenzar la universidad.

¿Qué reloj llevas puesto ahora?

Normalmente llevo la pieza más recientes de nuestra colección o cuando estoy en la oficina algún prototipo de nuestro siguiente modelo. Además de las pruebas de laboratorio que realizamos en los nuevos prototipos, quiero llevarlos la mayor cantidad de tiempo posible en la muñeca, y asegurarme de que todo sea lo más cómodo y fiable posible.

¿Cuál es tu modelo favorito de Formex? ¿Y de otras marcas?

Por lo general, siempre estoy más entusiasmado con nuestro último modelo, porque es nuevo para mí y es en lo que nos enfocamos más en el presente. Con cada nuevo modelo también tratamos de mejorarlo sobre las versiones anteriores y trabajamos continuamente para hacer mejores y mejores relojes.

Me gustan muchas marcas y generalmente no tengo favoritos de nada en la vida. Hay tantas marcas interesantes en categorías muy diferentes de relojería que eso es lo que me apasiona.

Cuando reseñé el Pilot Chronograph, me sorprendió gratamente la forma en que los materiales y la innovación encajaban. Además, su precio de venta es muy competitivo, en la línea de la marcas suizas consagradas que pese a ser más conocidas, suelen ofrecer menos. Una de las claves es que estáis vendiendo directamente al cliente, ahorrando costes.

Cuando decidimos pasar a un modelo comercial directo al consumidor, uno de los objetivos que valoramos fue el de poder ofrecer precios mucho más competitivos. Ahora podemos ofrecer relojes que, en lo que respecta a sus características y calidad, encuentran su pareja en una categoría de precios que es bastante más alta que el precio de nuestros relojes. Obviamente, el precio no lo es todo y hay que mirarlo de manera relativa. Nuestro cliente aún gastará el dinero que tanto le costó ganar para comprar uno de nuestros relojes. Si nuestra marca no se conoce sin lugar a dudas por un valor increíble para el dinero y la calidad, no importa que sepamos cuánto más vende un reloj comparable en el mercado. La marca es algo que lleva un tiempo, pero afortunadamente estamos comenzando a ver los efectos de nuestro arduo trabajo en los últimos años.

Cuando ves uno de tus relojes se notan las innovaciones técnicas. La combinación de materiales, el sistema de suspensión, el cierre micro ajustable … ¿Sabes que esto los hace exclusivo y diferentes a otras marcas? Quiero decir, la mayoría de ellas dicen perseguir la innovación, pero tu en cambio lo demuestras.

Absolutamente, tratamos constantemente de innovar y también probar nuevas ideas. Tener que mostrar algo para este trabajo en forma de características ordenadas que hacen que nuestros relojes sean únicos y, lo que es más importante, más cómodos que otros relojes, es una gran ventaja. Vender relojes es una búsqueda interminable de características que diferencian tus productos de los de otras marcas. Queremos invertir en innovación que produzca beneficios tangibles para nuestros clientes, y esto se nota cuando reciben nuestros relojes. Estamos agradecidos de recibir muchos comentarios muy positivos de nuestros clientes una vez que abren su Formex, lo cual es extremadamente motivador para nosotros.

Calculo que al comparar una distribución tradicional con una de venta directa, el precio aumenta en un factor de 2-3 en lugar de 6-10. ¿Crees que esto sigue siendo cierto?

Sí. Todavía calculamos los precios de esta manera y logramos tener un margen suficiente para nosotros después de cubrir todos los gastos. Estamos orgullosos de repercutir esos ahorros a nuestros clientes, pero tenemos una estricta política de descuento cero. Puede parecer demasiado estricto, pero preferimos calcular nuestros precios de una manera que sea justa desde el principio, sin tener que considerar los descuentos. Eso nos permite que el cliente pueda sentir que hizo una buena compra al elegir nuestro reloj. Un reloj es un bien de lujo y creemos que ofrecer descuentos proporciona un mensaje ambiguo. Muy a menudo recibimos comentarios de nuestros clientes que no pueden creer qué tipo de reloj obtuvieron por el precio que pagaron, incluso sin un descuento.

Otras marcas están haciendo lo mismo, por ejemplo Christopher Ward. ¿Crees que este es el camino a seguir?

No diría que es el camino a seguir, pero ciertamente es uno que se está volviendo cada vez más viable con el tiempo. Creo que el camino a seguir es omnicanal y veremos más de esto en los próximos años. También estamos abiertos a nuevas posibilidades en el futuro, siempre que podamos hacerlo de una manera que nos permita mantener la relación calidad-precio que tanto nos hemos esforzado en ofrecer desde el comienzo de nuestra aventura directa al consumidor.

Me he dado cuenta que usáis ETA (7750) en los cronógrafos, mientras que en los 3 agujas usáis Sellita SW-200 o STP1-11. ¿Por qué los cronógrafos no se han movido al SW-500?

Esto es solo una cuestión de dónde podemos obtener los movimientos. Ciertamente nos moveremos a los movimientos SW-500 en algún momento en el futuro para nuestros cronógrafos.

Soy un entusiasta del STP1-11, sé que es mejor que ETA 2824 o Sellita SW-200, y también más barato. Pero vosotros sois una de las pocas marcas que tenéis un reloj con el STP1-11 que además está certificado por COSC: El Essence Leggera.

Empezamos a trabajar con STP porque 2019 fue un año tumultuoso en el mercado de movimientos y dado que la prohibición del suministro de ETA envió ondas de choque a través de la industria, todas las marcas que no pertenecían al Grupo Swatch acudieron a Sellita, que a pesar de construir instalaciones adicionales tuvo que aumentar el liderazgo -a veces considerablemente-. Nuestra apuesta fue cubrir nuestras opciones y asegurar el suministro de movimientos para nuestros modelos más vendidos. Elegimos usar movimientos certificados COSC con un alto grado de decoración, aunque el precio es aproximadamente el doble del mismo calibre en una ejecución estándar. Esto juega con la estrategia que mencionaba antes, ofrecer el mejor valor posible para nuestros clientes.

Ambos compartimos el entusiasmo por los relojes mecánicos, pero veo que en vuestro catálogo hay algunas piezas con maquinarias de cuarzo. De hecho, el Pilot Chronograph que poseo, existe con ambos tipos de movimiento. ¿Es esto porque hay demanda en los cuarzos? ¿O es porque los precios son más bajos?

Poco a poco iremos eliminando los modelos de cuarzo de nuestras colecciones para centrarnos en los relojes mecánicos. Esta es nuestra principal fortaleza y lo que nuestros clientes demandan. Creo que hay un lugar para los relojes de cuarzo, pero nos gustaría convertirnos en una marca puramente mecánica.

¿Cómo ves el futuro de los relojes? Los dos coincidimos en que un reloj no es una necesidad hoy en día, o al menos no solo una necesidad. Es más que eso: emociones, mecanismo, tecnología, materiales, diseño, … ¿Veremos un reloj inteligente Formex? ¿Un cuarzo con alimentación solar? ¿Quizás utilizando la tecnología de Seiko?

Nunca digas nunca, pero si nos lanzamos en el sector de los relojes inteligentes, queremos estar a la altura con lo mejor en términos de características, funciones y diseño. Así que de momento no es definitivamente el camino que estamos tomando. Nos estamos centrando en las innovaciones mecánicas y estamos hablando con un grupo de clientes apasionados por la complejidad y la belleza de los relojes mecánicos, por lo que el diseño moderno, los movimientos mecánicos y las innovaciones en la construcción de cajas, pulseras y correas es la forma en que elegimos para los próximos años.

¿Cuál es el modelo que más éxito tiene en este momento?

Nuestro éxito de ventas actual es la colección Essence. Construimos esta línea de modelos con la intención de crear una base en nuestra colección sobre la que podamos avanzar durante mucho tiempo. Hasta ahora parece que esa fue la estrategia correcta y ya pudimos lanzar la colección Essence Leggera, un reloj increíblemente liviano con una mezcla de materiales que rara vez se encuentra en otros relojes.

¿Cómo elige el cliente promedio un Formex? Supongo que debería ser alguien que valore la innovación y la calidad. Alguien que esté familiarizado con los relojes y pueda investigar y descubrir en lugar de ir a marcas conocidas.

Siempre buscamos relacionarnos con nuestros clientes y descubrir quiénes son, si están dispuestos a compartir esta información con nosotros. Hasta ahora, tenemos más éxito con los coleccionistas de relojes y las personas que ya han acumulado muchos conocimientos durante el tiempo que han coleccionado de relojes. Es más probable que vean el valor que ofrecemos y estén dispuestos a hacer la investigación para confirmar esas corazonadas. Pero, obviamente, el objetivo es llegar a un público más amplio a través de esos clientes. Nuestros clientes parecen recibir muchos cumplidos y comentarios cuando usan nuestro reloj. Es el mejor anuncio que podemos obtener para nuestra marca. Hay un movimiento hacia marcas menos convencionales para aquellos que ya poseen relojes grial y se está volviendo cada vez más importante el tener marcas de nicho, lo que tiende a jugar a nuestro favor.

Vuestra posición está en los relojes suizos de alta calidad con un precio de rango medio. ¿Has considerado ampliar hacia productos más baratos o aumentar al rango de precios más altos?

La creación de relojes a un precio de entrada más bajo suele ser un movimiento que se lleva a cabo cuando los relojes que tienen un precio típico para una marca no se venden suficientemente bien. Creo que la región por debajo de 1.000€ está muy poblada y a veces se hace difícil para el cliente reconocer la verdadera calidad. Como te explicaba, nuestros relojes tienen un precio razonable sin exagerar los márgenes y sin buscar siempre el último centavo al elegir a nuestros socios de fabricación. Nuestros componentes pueden costar más, y podríamos hacerlos más baratos si esto es lo que buscamos. Pero preferimos centrarnos en las asociaciones a largo plazo con nuestro proveedor y trabajar con personas que saben exactamente lo que buscamos. Creo que poner énfasis en la calidad y trabajar con las personas adecuadas es el camino más prometedor.

Si subimos de precio, será porque el costo de producción aumenta debido a más características, mejores movimientos o materiales más caros, como los metales preciosos. No subiríamos los precios solo para probar el experimento de precios basados en marketing. Por el momento, estamos bastante cómodos en el rango de precios en el que nos hemos establecido, pero no nos da miedo pensar en producir modelos más caros, siempre y cuando se pueda mantener la relación calidad-precio que nos caracteriza.

¿Puedes explicar algo sobre tus nuevos lanzamientos, o algo en lo que estés trabajando que no sea de alto secreto?

Desafortunadamente, todo lo que no hemos lanzado aún es secreto. Pero puedo decirte que habrá algunas novedades interesantes que detallaremos en verano. Las personas que deseen estar al tanto de esas noticias, pueden suscribirse a nuestro boletín de noticias. Siempre publicamos los anuncios allí primero, incluso antes de que la prensa reciba nuestros comunicados. Nuestros suscriptores también obtienen acceso anticipado a todos nuestros pedidos anticipados y publicamos artículos interesantes que educan sobre la relojería y el coleccionismo de relojes.

Muchas gracias por tu tiempo. Y lo mejor para ti y para Formex.

Gracias por tu review y por tomarte el tiempo de presentarnos a tus lectores. ¡Espero hablar contigo pronto!

Interview to Raphaël Granito from Formex Swiss Watches







Raphaël, nice to meet you. I was very pleased with your Pilot Automatic Chronograph.

Hi Javier, nice to meet you and thank you for taking the time to have an in-depth look at the Pilot Chronograph. It’s quite the statement on the wrist, isn’t it?

Your involvement in watchmaking industry comes from your family. Your father, an Italian who emigrated to Switzerland started working in the watch industry until he founded his own company: Dexel, a Brand who provides watch components. It seems that you have followed his steps, and in 2015, you took the control of Formex Watch. Why did you decided to do that? Why not continuing at Dexel and climb into its ladder? Maybe Dexel could have been a brand recognized by its watches too?

When I was working in the product development department at Dexel, I started taking on some projects for complete watches and for the first time, I was dealing with every single aspect of the watch, whereas before we were focusing mostly on the company’s specialties such as complex, high end cases and intricate buckle and bracelet systems. I really liked the holistic perspective of designing and developing complete watches, so when the opportunity arose to take over Formex, I jumped on it. Launching an own brand under Dexel would mean to stray from the company’s core business and at the same time competing with its best customers, which wouldn’t really promote the interest and strengths of the company. We do have a tight collaboration with Dexel and we sometimes use Formex’ product development to test new ideas and concepts my father comes up with. This results in some real cutting-edge features on Formex watches that are often world firsts. A good example is our Essence Leggera buckle made 100% out of carbon fiber composite with a patented fine adjustment system that is also a world first.

And some components of Formex watches are still created by your father’s company. So, it is in some sense a family business.

Yes, obviously it’s a huge benefit for us to be able to use the brainpower and the machines of Dexel. I can always go to my father for advice and he’s always the first one to see our new designs, prototypes and finished watches. It’s always an exciting and special moment for me to show him something for the first time.

Formex was since its foundation in 1999 highly related to racing, flying and sports. And you, are a racing and sportsman yourself. Is this why you felt identified with the brand?

Yes, I can fully identify with the brand DNA and we’ve also developed it to adapt more action and extreme sports like freestyle skiing and mountain biking, skydiving adventures and world records etc.

It is surprising that you were not pursuing to purchase Formex, but was the previous owner who came to you and made an offer. You knew Hans-Peter Grädel the founder and previous owner as a customer of Dexel. What do you think he saw on you?

He wasn’t a customer, but we collaborated for quite some time and he’s a watch industry veteran with a treasure trove of knowledge about product development and manufacturing. We always had a very amicable relationship and he was looking for somebody to carry on his work and legacy. I’m glad he trusted us with that and when I show him our new developments, I get the feeling that he doesn’t regret his decision.

It is known that previous owner was an excellent engineer, but had not the same level of success in the management of marketing areas. Is he still involved on the brand? What people near Formex brand thought when you took control of it and started changing almost anything?

It was never a huge brand and there were always only a handful of people working for Formex. We even kept the watchmaker to this day who used to be an engineer at ETA. She’s a huge help and the experience and knowledge she brings to the brand are very helpful.

Mr. Grädel and his partners did have quite good success during some years, but after the crisis in 2008 business never returned to the same levels. I think they appreciate the passion and work we put into the brand now and they like the fresh direction we steered the brand into.

I have read that you were passionate about watches since your childhood. And that you started in designing and development watches at the age of 7. How that could be?

Obviously, I didn’t have a career from the age of 7, but in my school holidays I was always allowed to go and “work” in the company. I was given assembly tasks or did simple polishing jobs and I remember always enjoying it a great deal. This got me interested in exploring the watch industry further as I got older and I ended up working in the technical department of Dexel before starting University.

What timepiece are you wearing now?

I’m usually wearing the newest piece of our collection or a prototype of our upcoming model when I’m at the office. In addition to the lab tests we do on the new prototypes, I want to give them as much wrist time as possible, to make sure everything is as comfortable and reliable as possible.

What is your preferred Formex model? And your preferred watch of other brands?

Usually I’m always most excited about our latest model, because it’s fresh to me and it’s what we put the most focus on in the present. With each new model we also try to improve on the previous releases and continuously work on making better and better watches.

I like many brands and I don’t usually have favorites of anything in life. There are so many exciting brands out there in very different categories of watchmaking and this is what I’m passionate about.

When I reviewed the Pilot Chronograph, was amazed of how the materials and the innovation fit together. Also, its sales price is very competitive, on the line of established swiss brand that offer less, but are more known. One of the clues is that you are selling directly to the customer, saving costs.

When we decided to move to a direct to consumer business models, one of the goals and advantages was, that we were able to offer much more competitive pricing. We’re now able to offer watches that with regards to their features and quality find their match in a price category that is quite a bit higher than our watches are priced at. Obviously, the price isn’t everything and you have to look at it in a relative manner. Our customer still will spend his hard-earned money to buy one of our watches. If our brand isn’t known beyond a doubt for an incredible value for money and quality, it doesn’t matter that we know how much more a comparable watch sells for in the market. Branding is something that takes a while, but thankfully we’re starting to see the effects of our hard work over the past couple of years.

Anyone who sees one of your watches will noticed its technical innovations. The combination of materials, the suspension system, the micro adjustable clasp… Are you aware this makes you exclusive and different to other brands? I mean, most say they pursue innovation, but you can proof it.

Absolutely, we consistently try to innovate and also test new ideas. Having to show something for this work in the shape of neat features that make our watches unique and most importantly more comfortable than other watches, is a huge advantage. Selling watches is an endless quest for features that differentiate your products from those of other brands. We want to invest into innovation that produces tangible benefits for our customers, and this hopefully shows when they receive our timepieces. We are thankful to get a lot of very positive feedback from our customers once they unbox their Formex, which is extremely motivating for us.

You estimated that comparing a regular distribution with a direct sale one, price was increased in a factor of 2-3 instead of 6-10. Do you think this is still true?

Absolutely, we still calculate the prices in this way and manage to have enough margin for us after we cover all the expenses. We’re proud to pass on those savings to our customer but we have a strict zero discount policy. It might seem too strict, but we prefer to calculate our prices in a way that is very fair from the get-go, without already factoring in a discount from the beginning, just so the customer can feel like he made a bargain when he buys our watch. A timepiece is a luxury good and we feel that offering discounts sends an ambiguous message. Very often we get feedback from our customers who can’t believe what kind of watch they got for the price, even without a discount.

Some other brands are doing the same, for instance Christopher Ward. Do you think this is the way to go?

I wouldn’t say it’s THE way to go but it’s certainly one that is becoming more and more viable with time. I think the way to go is omni-channel and we’ll see more of this in the years to come. We’re open to new possibilities in the future as well, as long as we can do it in a way that allows us to maintain the value for money that we’ve strived to offer form the beginning of our direct to consumer adventure.

I noticed you are using ETAs (7750) for chronographs, while 3 hands use Sellita’s SW-200 or STP1-11. Why chronographs have not moved to SW-500?

This is just a matter of where we can source the movements. We will certainly move to SW-500 movements at some point in the future for our Chronographs.

I am an enthusiast of the STP1-11, I know it is better that ETA 2824 or Sellita SW-200, and also cheaper. But you are among the few brands to have an STP1-11 powered watch to be chronometer certified by COSC: The Essence Leggera.

We started with working with STP because 2019 was a tumultuous year in the movement market and since the ban on ETA supply sent shockwaves through the industry, all the non-Swatch Group brands flocked to Sellita, who despite building additional facilities had to increase the lead-times considerably. Our move was to hedge our options and secure the supply of movement for our best-selling models. We choose to use COSC certified movements with a high degree of decoration even though the cost is about double of the same caliber in a standard execution. This plays into the aforementioned strategy to offer the best possible value for money to our customers.

Both of us share the love for mechanical watches, but I see that in your catalogue there are some quart pieces. In fact, the Pilot Chronograph I own, exist in both type of movements. Is these because there is some demand on quartz? Or is because prices are lower?

We will slowly phase out the quartz models form our collections in order to focus on mechanical watches. This is our core strength and what our customers are demanding. I think there is a place for quartz watches, but we would like to become a purely mechanical brand.

How do you see the future of watches? Both agree that a watch is not a need nowadays, or at least not only a need. It is more than that: emotions, mechanism, technology, materials, design… Will we see a Formex smartwatch? A solar quartz powered one? Maybe using Seiko’s technology?

Never say never, but if we launch ourselves in the smart watch sector, we want to be up there with the best in terms of features, functions and design. So, at the moment this is definitely not the path we’re taking. We’re focusing on mechanical innovations and we’re speaking to a customer group that is passionate about the intricacy and beauty of mechanical timepieces, so modern design, mechanical movements and innovations in case construction, bracelets and straps is the way we’re choosing to go for the next few years.

What is the most successful model at the moment?

Our current best-seller is the Essence collection. We built this model line with the intention of creating a foundation in our collection that we can build upon for a long time. So far it looks like this was the right move and we were already able to launch the Essence Leggera collection, an incredibly light-weight watch with a material mix that is rarely found in other timepieces.

How is the average customer choosing a Formex? I guess it should be someone giving value to the innovation and to the quality. Somebody who is familiar with watches and is able to investigate and discover instead of going to well-known brands.

We’re always looking to engage with our customers and find out who they are, if they are willing to share this information with us. So far, we’re most successful with watch collectors and people who already have accumulated a lot of knowledge during their time collecting watches. They are more likely to see the value we offer and are willing to do the research to confirm those hunches. But obviously the goal is, to reach a wider audience through those customers. Our customers seem to get a lot of compliments and feedback when wearing our watch, which is the best advertisement we can get for our brand. There is a movement towards less mainstream brands for those who already own they grail watches and it’s becoming more and more cool to own niche brands, which tends to play in our favor.

Your position is on the high quality swiss watches with a medium range price. Have you considered moving to cheaper products, or to increase the range to higher prices?

Creating watches at a lower entry price is usually a move undertaken when the watches that have typical pricing for a brand don’t sell well enough. I think the region below 1K is highly populated and it sometimes becomes hard from customer to recognize true quality. As mentioned before, our watches are fairly priced without exaggerating the margins and without always looking for the last penny when choosing our manufacturing partners. Our components might cost more, and we could get them cheaper if this was what we’re after. But we rather put a focus on long-term partnerships with our supplier and work with people that know exactly what we are after. I think putting an emphasis on quality and working with the right people is the most promising way to go.

If we move up in pricing, it will be because the cost of production goes up due to more features, better movements or more expensive materials, such as precious metals. We wouldn’t move up the prices just to test marketing-led pricing experiment. At the moment we’re quite comfortable in the price range that we have established ourselves in but we don’t shy from thinking about producing more expensive models, as long as the value for money we’re known for can be maintained.

Can you explain something about your new launches, or something you are working on which is not top secret?

Unfortunately, everything we haven’t launched yet is still top secret. But I can tell you that there will be some interesting novelties announced this summer. People who want to stay on top of those news, can subscribe to our newsletter. We always release the announcements there first, even before the press receives our releases. Our subscribers also get early access on all of our pre-orders and we publish interesting articles that educate about watchmaking and watch collecting.

Thank you very much for your time. And best wished for you and Formex.

Thank you for your review and for taking the time to introduce us to your readers. Hope to speak to you soon!